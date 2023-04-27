Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,137 in the last 365 days.

Attorney Dan Newlin Says Justice Served on Suspended Lawyers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Orlando attorneys, Jonathan Blevins and Michael Adams, have been suspended from practicing law in Florida, according to Attorney Dan Newlin

According to Newlin, two of his associate lawyers, Attorneys Jonathan Blevins and Michael Adams, left his firm in the night, unethically removing client files and immediately soliciting Newlin firm clients to leave Newlin and join their new law firm, Blevins & Adams. This conduct violated Florida Bar Rules. 

Newlin has stated that his law firm has a strong reputation for winning big for clients and has been voted best law firm by the Orlando Business Journal.

"It is our reputation why clients hire us, twenty-one years of building our brand. For these lawyers to try and steal clients and client files was just pure wrong," Newlin said.

Newlin stated that Blevins' and Adams' conduct was highly unethical and violated numerous state bar rules and regulations.

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday approved a 60-day suspension for attorney Jonathon Blevins and a 45-day suspension for attorney Michael Adams after they pleaded guilty in disciplinary proceedings related to actions they took while leaving Newlin.

Attorney Dan Newlin said in closing, "Justice has been served." 

More detailed information on Jonathon Blevins' and Michael Adams' case can be found at Florida Bar v. Michael Andrew Adams, case number SC22-1410, and Florida Bar v. Jonathon Charles Avery Blevins, case number SC22-1415, both in the Florida Supreme Court.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-dan-newlin-says-justice-served-on-suspended-lawyers-301810262.html

SOURCE Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys

You just read:

Attorney Dan Newlin Says Justice Served on Suspended Lawyers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more