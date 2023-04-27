Lafarge Canada Announces Westridge Quarries Acquisition, Expanding Aggregates Business In Western Canada

Lafarge Canada, today announced its acquisition of Westridge Quarries operations. Westridge is a well-established supplier of construction aggregates and contract crushing services for the Okanagan Valley. The acquisition is in alignment with Lafarge's Strategy 2025 to expand its Aggregates business through critical acquisitions of pits, quarries, docks, and depots in strategic high growth markets.

"This is an exciting step forward in our 2025 growth strategy" said Brad Kohl, President & CEO, Lafarge, Western Canada. "This acquisition will allow us to expand our operating footprint and product offerings for our customers in the Okanagan. We will leverage significant synergies with our existing footprint that will strengthen the combined business."

The deal includes the addition of two quarries and one sand and gravel reserve in the Okanagan which will provide long-term reserves in an established market as well as other real estate. "We are thrilled to make acquisitions that anticipate our customers' needs, and look forward to welcoming our 70 new colleagues into the Lafarge family," added Lincoln Kyne, Senior Vice- President British Columbia and Pacific Northwest US, Lafarge.

Trevor Isaac, General Manager and co-owner of Westridge Quarries commented, "We are excited to watch our organization joining forces with the Lafarge family, a company with strong values and a clear vision for the future. This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for our staff and partners and will ensure that Westridge Quarries remains an industry leader in service, quality, and sustainability. We look forward to watching them continue building from the foundation that has been established."

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada's largest provider of sustainable and innovative building solutions including Aggregates, Cement, Ready Mix and Precast Concrete, Asphalt and Paving, and Road and Civil Construction. With over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, we provide green products to build the infrastructure and communities where Canadians live and work.

As a member of Holcim Group, our purpose is to build progress for people and the planet.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About Westridge Quarries

Westridge provides the quality aggregate products that are used to build our communities today. From its inception in 2005, Westridge has become one of the most reputable and reliable names in the Okanagan aggregate industry. Starting from a five-person crushing operation in Armstrong, BC, Westridge built its reputation on hard work, fairness and quality products and services.

