EHang Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited EH ("EHang" or the "Company"), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/ and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at ir@ehang.com.

About EHang Holdings Limited

EHang EH is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company. EHang's mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

