Youth Outdoor Skills Day set for May 13, at Beaver Dick Park

Youth Outdoor Skills Day will once again be held on Saturday, May 13th, at Beaver Dick Park on Highway 33. The entire event is free and open to the whole family. Registration begins at 9 AM and ends at 1 PM, the event runs until 2 PM. Participants that take part in at least six skills booths will be entered into a drawing for prizes donated by local organizations. A free lunch will also be served while supplies last.
