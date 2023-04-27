Illinois Gaming Board Approves Measures including New Plans for Casinos in Joliet/Aurora and Responsible Gaming Signage at Video Gaming Locations

ILLINOIS, April 27 - The Illinois Gaming Board (the "IGB" or "Board") considered a number of regulatory matters during its regularly scheduled meeting today including approval of Penn Entertainment's plans for new Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet.





"Today's approval of the relocation proposals for the Hollywood Aurora and Hollywood Joliet Casinos are a significant step in the regulatory process to bring new gaming venues to these host communities," said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. "The IGB will work with Penn Entertainment as it moves through the regulatory process to ensure these relocated casino venues are constructed, opened and operated in an efficient, ethical and compliant manner."





The IGB also adopted a new rule requiring responsible gambling signage at all video gaming locations statewide, granted more than 400 new gaming licenses and related approvals along with renewals of existing licenses, issued a license to sportsbook operator Circa Sports, and adopted a rule clarifying video gaming annual fees.





At the board meeting, the IGB:





• Approved economic development proposals and property transactions for Penn Entertainment's planned relocation of its Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet. Construction, actual relocation and eventual operation of the new facilities will be subject to future IGB approvals at the appropriate time.





• Granted Circa Sports Illinois LLC., a Sports Wagering Management Services Provider license.





• Granted more than 408 new gaming licenses and related approvals for casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering along with renewal of existing licenses.





For video gaming, the IGB approved licenses for:

o 92 video gaming locations

o 49 terminal handlers and one technician





The IGB denied licenses for:

o Nine locations and three terminal handlers





For casinos, the IGB approved licenses for:

o Three level 1 casino occupational licenses

o 78 level 2 casino occupational licenses

o 73 level 3 casino occupational licenses





The IGB denied licenses for:

o Three level 3 denials casino occupational licenses





For sports wagering, the IGB approved licenses for:

o 106 level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses

o One level 3 sports wagering occupational licenses

o Five key persons





• Adopted a proposed administrative rule to require the posting of responsible gaming signage in all licensed video gaming locations, similar to existing requirements for casinos and sportsbooks. The signs inform patrons about how to access problem gambling resources and the IGB Self-Exclusion Program.





• Adopted a proposed administrative rule to consolidate the payment of video gaming annual fees and license renewals, reducing regulatory burdens for both IGB staff and licensees.





• Voted to adopt two Administrator Recommended Decisions as Final Board Orders to resolve Rule 1800.320(b) Petition disputes.





Illinois is home to 12 casinos, more than 8,300 licensed video gaming establishments and nine sportsbooks. Casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in calendar year 2022.





The IGB serves as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency, overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering to ensure the integrity and safety of gambling while generating revenue for the state and gaming host communities.



