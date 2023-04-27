Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,189 in the last 365 days.

Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas, Most Unemployment Rates Down in March

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in eleven areas, increased in one area and was unchanged in two for the year ending March 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas.


"Over the last 24 consecutive months, job growth has remained consistent throughout industry sectors in metro areas across the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Newly created jobs position jobseekers and employers statewide to fill opportunities for career growth and professional expansion."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Peoria MSA (+3.9%, +6,400), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.4%, +4,000), and the Bloomington MSA (+3.1%, +2,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro were up +1.6% or +60,100. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Education and Health Services (fourteen areas); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade and Government (twelve areas each); Manufacturing and Other Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction and Transportation, Utilities and Warehousing (nine areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.1 points to 6.7%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-0.6 point to 4.0%), and the Springfield MSA (-0.6 point to 3.9%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate fell -0.3 point to 4.1%. The unemployment rate increased in the Lake County-Kenosha County IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+0.2 point to 5.0%). The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Danville MSA (5.4%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (4.1%).

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

March 2023*

March 2022**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.4%

3.8%

-0.4

Carbondale-Marion

4.0%

4.6%

-0.6

Champaign-Urbana

3.6%

3.9%

-0.3

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.1%

4.4%

-0.3

Danville

5.4%

5.4%

0.0

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

4.1%

4.1%

0.0

Decatur

6.1%

6.2%

-0.1

Elgin

5.3%

5.4%

-0.1

Kankakee

5.8%

5.9%

-0.1

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

5.0%

4.8%

0.2

Peoria

4.7%

5.1%

-0.4

Rockford

6.7%

7.8%

-1.1

Springfield

3.9%

4.5%

-0.6

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.6%

4.0%

-0.4

Illinois Statewide

4.3%

4.7%

-0.4

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 














Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - March 2023

Metropolitan Area

March

March

Over-the-Year

 

2023*

2022**

Change

Bloomington MSA

97,500

94,600

2,900

Carbondale-Marion MSA

58,200

56,900

1,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

122,200

118,200

4,000

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,743,600

3,683,500

60,100

Danville MSA

26,900

26,600

300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

181,900

180,900

1,000

Decatur MSA

48,300

47,400

900

Elgin Metro Division

260,600

255,600

5,000

Kankakee MSA

43,100

42,500

600

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

411,000

407,800

3,200

Peoria MSA

171,900

165,500

6,400

Rockford MSA

146,600

143,800

2,800

Springfield MSA

108,900

106,600

2,300

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

237,700

236,900

800

Illinois Statewide

6,046,900

5,929,600

117,300

*Preliminary | ** Revised

 

 

 


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Mar 2023

Mar 2022

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

4.2 %

4.7 %

-0.5

    

DuPage County

3.1 %

3.3 %

-0.2

    

Grundy County

5.0 %

4.7 %

0.3

    

Kendall County

3.8 %

3.7 %

0.1

    

McHenry County

3.9 %

3.9 %

0.0

    

Will County

4.3 %

4.5 %

-0.2

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

4.5 %

4.9 %

-0.4

    

Kane County

5.5 %

5.5 %

0.0

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

5.6 %

5.1 %

0.5

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

 

 

 

    

Kankakee County

5.8 %

5.9 %

-0.1

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Aurora City

4.5 %

4.4 %

0.1

    

Chicago City

4.4 %

4.8 %

-0.4

    

Elgin City

7.6 %

8.2 %

-0.6

    

Joliet City

5.7 %

6.1 %

-0.4

    

Kankakee City

8.4 %

8.6 %

-0.2

    

Naperville City

2.9 %

2.6 %

0.3

    


* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent in March 2023 from 4.4 percent in March 2022.


Total nonfarm employment increased +60,100 compared to March 2022. The Leisure-Hospitality (+33,700) and Educational-Health Services (+24,400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Employment declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-10,500), Retail Trade (-2,300), and Information (-900).


Elgin, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.3 percent in March 2023 from 5.4 percent in March 2022.


Total nonfarm employment increased +5,000 compared to March 2022. Government (+1,900), Educational-Health Services (+1,500), Leisure-Hospitality (+1,500), and Manufacturing (+1,200) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Professional-Business Services (-1,600), Construction (-900), and Retail Trade (-200) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.


Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.0 percent in March 2023 from 4.8 percent in March 2022.


Total nonfarm employment increased +3,200 compared to March 2022. Leisure-Hospitality (+2,300), Retail Trade (+1,200), Educational-Health Services (+900), and Manufacturing (+800) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Financial Activities (-1,500), Professional-Business Services (-500), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-500), and Information (-200) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.


Kankakee, IL MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.8 percent in March 2023 from 5.9 percent in March 2022.


Total nonfarm employment increased +600 compared to March 2022. Government (+400), Educational-Health Services (+300), Retail Trade (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Leisure-Hospitality (+100) sectors had payroll gains over the year. The Professional-Business Services (-300) and Manufacturing (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago.


Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.


Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (February 2023 data compared to February 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.


You just read:

Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas, Most Unemployment Rates Down in March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more