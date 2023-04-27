Vehicle Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 2000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:42 am, the suspect discharged a firearm at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a red Hyundai sedan. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.