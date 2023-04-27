Potbelly Corporation to Participate at Upcoming Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that management will participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference on Friday, April 28, 2023. Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation at 9:30 AM CT.



The investor deck that will be used at the conference will be posted on Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.potbelly.com under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference



The annual Burkenroad conference gives institutional investors and individuals an opportunity to hear presentations from top executives at public companies headquartered across the Gulf South. The conference is rooted in the Burkenroad Reports, a student stock research course at Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business, which sponsors the conference.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 425 shops in the United States including approximately 53 franchised shops. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

