Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,247 in the last 365 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), announced today that its management team will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern (12:00 p.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter 2023. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Steven C. Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its earnings press release for the period ended March 31, 2023, prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available on the Company’s website and by telephone until 1:00 p.m. Eastern (12:00 p.m. Central), Thursday, May 18, 2023. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13737402.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and west Texas. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

Contact

Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380
713-379-3080
CJeansonne@earthstoneenergy.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more