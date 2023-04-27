Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated, “There continues to be a challenging environment for the banking industry, but we have taken and will continue to take prudent actions to perform while such exists. The aggressive measures taken to restructure the mortgage banking segment through expense reductions, efforts to rebuild the SBA lending segment’s lending team, and continued focus on balance sheet management for the core banking segment have provided positive results for the quarter and position the Company for enhanced performance. We continue to be selective in our lending, both in terms of asset quality and yield opportunities. We also have lengthened certain wholesale funding maturities for intermediate duration, which was a contributing factor in adversely impacting net interest margin for the quarter but somewhat protects from persistently higher interest rates while still remaining well-positioned to benefit from a potential rates-down environment, particularly on the short end of the curve. We are encouraged by the performance of the core banking segment and are optimistic for enhanced performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments in future periods. Lastly, the Company repurchased 50,000 of its common shares during the quarter, which together with repurchases during the three preceding fiscal quarters totaled approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $899,000, or 6.4%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $9.0 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $8.1 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $465.3 million, from $1.56 billion for 2022 to $2.02 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.14% for 2022 to 5.01% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $139.3 million and $330.1 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $351.6 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $449.0 million, from $1.23 billion for 2022 to $1.68 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.58% for 2022 to 2.36% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $372,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit for loan losses of $30,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $6,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $275,000 in 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $12.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income, net gain on sale of single tenant net lease loans and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $12.1 million, $557,000 and $420,000, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $12.7 million decrease in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $3.1 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, and a $1.3 million decrease in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2023 as compared to a $5.6 million increase in fair value recognized in 2022, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in production revenue from originations for sale in 2023 and a $1.3 million increase in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments in 2023 as compared to a $7.2 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $115.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $459.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, and lower premiums in the secondary market. There were no sales of single tenant net lease loans during the 2023 period.

Noninterest expense decreased $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $7.1 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized an income tax expense of $333,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to income tax expense of $1.6 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 8.2%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 18.7% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

The Company reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $11.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.7%, to $31.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $16.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $13.5 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $457.3 million, from $1.54 billion for 2022 to $2.00 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.18% for 2022 to 4.94% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $145.8 million and $320.0 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $356.2 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $431.9 million, from $1.21 billion for 2022 to $1.64 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.60% for 2022 to 2.08% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to $496,000 for the same period in 2022. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $1.6 million from $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $12.5 million at March 31, 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $258,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, of which $238,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $322,000 in 2022, of which $292,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $24.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income, net gain on sale of SBA loans, and net gain on sale of single tenant net lease loans of $22.4 million, $1.3 million, and $719,000, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $14.0 million decrease in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $7.4 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, $1.9 million decrease in production revenue, and a $2.5 million decrease in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2023 as compared to a $6.2 million increase in fair value recognized in 2022, partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments in 2023 as compared to a $7.4 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $192.6 million in the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $1.0 billion in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, and lower premiums in the secondary market. There were no sales of single tenant net lease loans during the 2023 period.

Noninterest expense decreased $14.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits, professional fees and advertising expense of $13.7 million, $992,000 and $857,000, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decreases in professional fees and advertising expense were related to the reduced activity and loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized an income tax expense of $416,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to tax expense of $2.4 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 5.9%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 17.6% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Total assets increased $145.9 million, from $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022 to $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $123.9 million during the six months ended March 31, 2023, due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans and single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans. Excluding the impact of reclassification of $38.0 million of single tenant net lease loans as participated loan sales quarter during ending March 31, 2023, which were accounted for as secured borrowings at September 30, 2022, total assets and net loans held for investment would have increased $183.9 million and $161.9 million, respectively, during the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Total liabilities increased $130.5 million due primarily to increases in total deposits and FHLB borrowings of $27.0 million and $130.5 million, respectively, partially offset by the aforementioned $38.0 million reclassification in other borrowings. Excluding the impact of this reclassification, total liabilities would have increased $168.5 million during the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to a $44.2 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $21.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits due primarily to customary seasonal outflows of public fund deposits. Deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance amount of $250,000 as of March 31, 2023 were not greater than 13.8% of total deposits. The amount is believed to be less than 13.8% of total deposits due to certain accounts being structured to achieve a level of insurance above the FDIC limit, but is difficult to quantify.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $15.3 million, from $151.6 million at September 30, 2022 to $166.9 million at March 31, 2023, due primarily to increases in accumulated other comprehensive income and retained net income of $12.9 million and $4.7 million, respectively. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was primarily due to decreasing market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                   
* All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021.
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
OPERATING DATA: March 31,   March 31,    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2022       2023       2022      
                   
Total interest income $ 24,811     $ 15,801     $ 48,294     $ 31,563      
Total interest expense   9,899       1,788       17,121       3,647      
                   
Net interest income   14,912       14,013       31,173       27,916      
Provision (credit) for loan losses   372       (30 )     1,356       496      
                   
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   14,540       14,043       29,817       27,420      
                   
Total noninterest income   7,516       20,072       12,704       36,663      
Total noninterest expense   17,999       25,461       35,510       50,313      
                   
Income before income taxes   4,057       8,654       7,011       13,770      
Income tax expense   333       1,619       416       2,430      
                   
Net income $ 3,724     $ 7,035     $ 6,595     $ 11,340      
                   
Net income per share, basic $ 0.54     $ 0.99     $ 0.96     $ 1.60      
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,842,897       7,076,355       6,879,805       7,086,739      
                   
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.54     $ 0.98     $ 0.95     $ 1.58      
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,881,496       7,156,229       6,926,277       7,173,710      
                   
                   
Performance ratios (three-month data annualized)                  
Return on average assets   0.68 %     1.61 %     0.61 %     1.31 %    
Return on average equity   9.15 %     15.24 %     8.36 %     12.36 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity   9.15 %     15.24 %     8.36 %     12.36 %    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.06 %     3.68 %     3.23 %     3.71 %    
Efficiency ratio   80.25 %     74.70 %     80.93 %     77.91 %    
                   
                   
          QTD       FYTD
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: March 31,   December 31,   Increase   September 30,   Increase
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022     (Decrease)     2022     (Decrease)
                   
                   
Total assets $ 2,239,606     $ 2,196,919     $ 42,687     $ 2,093,725     $ 145,881  
Cash and cash equivalents   41,810       38,278       3,532       41,665       145  
Investment securities   336,317       330,683       5,634       318,075       18,242  
Loans held for sale   48,783       44,281       4,502       60,462       (11,679 )
Gross loans (1)   1,614,898       1,599,020       15,878       1,489,904       124,994  
Allowance for loan losses   16,458       16,080       378       15,360       1,098  
Interest earning assets   2,032,610       1,994,374       38,236       1,898,051       134,559  
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -       9,848       -  
Core deposit intangibles   668       721       (53 )     775       (107 )
Loan servicing rights   65,045       65,598       (553 )     67,194       (2,149 )
Noninterest-bearing deposits   318,869       315,390       3,479       340,172       (21,303 )
Interest-bearing deposits (2)   1,224,013       1,222,451       1,562       1,175,662       48,351  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   437,795       377,643       60,152       307,303       130,492  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings, net of issuance costs   50,330       95,458       (45,128 )     88,206       (37,876 )
Total liabilities   2,072,708       2,036,775       35,933       1,942,160       130,548  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (14,199 )     (19,000 )     4,801       (27,079 )     12,880  
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests   166,898       160,144       6,754       151,565       15,333  
                   
Book value per share $ 24.31     $ 23.15     $ 1.16     $ 21.74     $ 2.57  
Tangible book value per share (3)   22.78       21.62       1.16       20.22       2.56  
                   
Non-performing assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,456     $ 5,465     $ (9 )   $ 5,474     $ (18 )
Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed   6,993       6,058       935       5,382       1,611  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 12,449     $ 11,523     $ 926     $ 10,856     $ 1,593  
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       -       -       -       -  
Total non-performing loans   12,449       11,523       926       10,856       1,593  
Foreclosed real estate   -       -       -       -       -  
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   2,446       2,580       (134 )     2,714       (268 )
Total non-performing assets $ 14,895     $ 14,103     $ 792     $ 13,570     $ 1,325  
                   
Asset quality ratios:                  
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans   1.02 %     1.01 %     0.01 %     1.03 %     (0.01 %)
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   132.20 %     139.55 %     (7.34 %)     141.49 %     (9.29 %)
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.77 %     0.72 %     0.05 %     0.73 %     0.04 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.67 %     0.64 %     0.02 %     0.65 %     0.02 %
                   
(1) Includes $45.2 million and $38.0 million of single tenant net lease loans accounted for as secured borrowings at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, which were reclassified as participated loan sales during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
                   
(2) Includes $337.0 million, $326.2 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
                   
(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
                   
                   
                   
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
 
          QTD       FYTD
  March 31,   December 31,   Increase   September 30,   Increase
Tangible Book Value Per Share   2023       2022     (Decrease)     2022     (Decrease)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)                  
                   
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 166,898     $ 160,144     $ 6,754     $ 151,565     $ 15,333  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (10,516 )     (10,569 )     53       (10,623 )     107  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 156,382     $ 149,575       6,807     $ 140,942       15,440  
                   
Outstanding common shares   6,865,921       6,917,921       (52,000 )     6,970,631       (104,710 )
                   
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.78     $ 21.62     $ 1.16     $ 20.22     $ 2.56  
                   
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 24.31     $ 23.15     $ 1.16     $ 21.74     $ 2.57  
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                   
                   
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 41,810     $ 38,278     $ 41,665     $ 37,468     $ 31,105  
Total investment securities   336,317       330,683       318,075       309,027       284,674  
Total loans held for sale   48,783       44,281       60,462       188,031       152,652  
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses   1,598,440       1,582,940       1,474,544       1,267,816       1,126,818  
PPP loans   523       591       1,310       1,766       13,415  
Loan servicing rights   65,045       65,598       67,194       69,039       68,267  
Total assets   2,239,606       2,196,919       2,093,725       2,006,666       1,801,944  
                   
Retail deposits $ 1,206,154     $ 1,211,677     $ 1,223,330     $ 1,186,582     $ 1,151,437  
Brokered deposits   336,728       326,164       292,504       159,125       69,752  
Total deposits   1,542,882       1,537,841       1,515,834       1,345,707       1,221,189  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   437,795       377,643       307,303       404,098       296,592  
                   
Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,443     $ 27,425     $ 26,848     $ 27,236     $ 27,154  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   166,652       163,890       161,927       161,438       159,732  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (14,199 )     (19,000 )     (27,079 )     (12,560 )     (1,336 )
Unearned stock compensation   (1,211 )     (1,361 )     (969 )     (1,075 )     (1,180 )
Less treasury stock, at cost   (11,787 )     (10,810 )     (9,162 )     (5,826 )     (4,417 )
Total stockholders' equity   166,898       160,144       151,565       169,213       179,953  
                   
Outstanding common shares   6,865,921       6,917,921       6,970,631       7,110,706       7,169,826  
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                   
                   
Total interest income $ 24,811     $ 23,483     $ 21,152     $ 18,479     $ 15,801  
Total interest expense   9,899       7,222       4,327       2,568       1,788  
Net interest income   14,912       16,261       16,825       15,911       14,013  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   372       984       880       532       (30 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   14,540       15,277       15,945       15,379       14,043  
                   
Total noninterest income   7,516       5,188       4,531       10,033       20,072  
Total noninterest expense   17,999       17,511       19,514       22,835       25,461  
Income before income taxes   4,057       2,954       962       2,577       8,654  
Income tax expense (benefit)   333       83       (446 )     (61 )     1,619  
Net income $ 3,724     $ 2,871     $ 1,408     $ 2,638     $ 7,035  
                   
                   
Net income per share, basic $ 0.54     $ 0.42     $ 0.20     $ 0.37     $ 0.99  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,842,897       6,915,909       6,988,873       7,073,204       7,076,355  
                   
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.54     $ 0.41     $ 0.20     $ 0.37     $ 0.98  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,881,496       6,972,055       7,056,138       7,145,288       7,156,229  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                   
                   
Return on average assets   0.68 %     0.54 %     0.28 %     0.55 %     1.61 %
Return on average equity   9.15 %     7.50 %     3.30 %     6.06 %     15.24 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   9.15 %     7.50 %     3.30 %     6.06 %     15.24 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.06 %     3.41 %     3.75 %     3.77 %     3.68 %
Efficiency ratio   80.25 %     81.64 %     91.37 %     88.02 %     74.70 %
                   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                   
                   
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.77 %     0.72 %     0.73 %     0.77 %     0.88 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.67 %     0.64 %     0.65 %     0.63 %     0.73 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   1.02 %     1.01 %     1.03 %     1.17 %     1.27 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   132.20 %     139.55 %     141.49 %     151.59 %     143.94 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   -0.00 %     0.02 %     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.02 %
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                   
Core Banking Segment:                  
Net interest income $ 13,632     $ 15,008     $ 14,994     $ 13,848     $ 11,847  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   422       701       769       910       (240 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   13,210       14,307       14,225       12,938       12,087  
Noninterest income   1,733       1,928       1,808       2,379       2,163  
Noninterest expense   10,651       9,797       10,499       10,187       9,811  
Income before income taxes   4,292       6,438       5,534       5,130       4,439  
Income tax expense   401       946       735       568       330  
Net income $ 3,891     $ 5,492     $ 4,799     $ 4,562     $ 4,109  
                   
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                  
Net interest income $ 1,093     $ 995     $ 1,182     $ 1,449     $ 1,602  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (50 )     283       111       (378 )     210  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   1,143       712       1,071       1,827       1,392  
Noninterest income   1,636       754       480       584       1,658  
Noninterest expense   2,662       1,924       1,891       2,341       2,253  
Income (loss) before income taxes   117       (458 )     (340 )     70       797  
Income tax expense (benefit)   20       (107 )     (123 )     26       240  
Net income (loss) $ 97     $ (351 )   $ (217 )   $ 44     $ 557  
                   
Mortgage Banking Segment:                  
Net interest income   187     $ 258     $ 649     $ 614     $ 564  
Provision for loan losses   -       -       -       -       -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   187       258       649       614       564  
Noninterest income   4,147       2,506       2,243       7,070       16,251  
Noninterest expense   4,686       5,790       7,124       10,307       13,397  
Income (loss) before income taxes   (352 )     (3,026 )     (4,232 )     (2,623 )     3,418  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (88 )     (756 )     (1,058 )     (655 )     1,049  
Net income (loss) $ (264 )   $ (2,270 )   $ (3,174 )   $ (1,968 )   $ 2,369  
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment                  
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.57     $ 0.80     $ 0.68     $ 0.64     $ 0.58  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)   0.01       (0.05 )     (0.03 )     0.01       0.08  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   (0.04 )     (0.33 )     (0.45 )     (0.28 )     0.33  
Total net income per share, basic $ 0.54     $ 0.42     $ 0.20     $ 0.37     $ 0.99  
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment                  
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.57     $ 0.79     $ 0.68     $ 0.64     $ 0.57  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)   0.01       (0.05 )     (0.03 )     0.01       0.08  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   (0.04 )     (0.33 )     (0.45 )     (0.28 )     0.33  
Total net income per share, diluted $ 0.54     $ 0.41     $ 0.20     $ 0.37     $ 0.98  
                   
Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized)                  
Core Banking   0.85 %     1.17 %     1.08 %     1.12 %     1.14 %
SBA Lending   0.42 %     (1.38 %)     (0.85 %)     0.17 %     1.80 %
Mortgage Banking   (1.14 %)     (9.31 %)     (9.44 %)     (4.50 %)     5.38 %
                   
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized)                  
Core Banking   69.32 %     57.85 %     62.49 %     62.78 %     70.03 %
SBA Lending   97.54 %     110.01 %     113.78 %     115.15 %     69.11 %
Mortgage Banking   108.12 %     209.48 %     246.33 %     134.14 %     79.67 %
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                   
Core Banking Segment:                  
Compensation (4) $ 5,578     $ 5,275     $ 4,444     $ 5,995     $ 5,207  
Occupancy   1,401       1,443       1,374       1,412       1,393  
Advertising   298       213       272       284       297  
Other   3,374       2,866       4,409       2,496       2,914  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,651     $ 9,797     $ 10,499     $ 10,187     $ 9,811  
                   
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                  
Compensation $ 1,800     $ 1,622     $ 1,690     $ 1,619     $ 1,724  
Occupancy   70       54       41       60       64  
Advertising   8       2       8       3       9  
Other   784       246       152       659       456  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,662     $ 1,924     $ 1,891     $ 2,341     $ 2,253  
                   
Mortgage Banking Segment:                  
Compensation (4) $ 3,029     $ 3,788     $ 5,091     $ 7,601     $ 10,292  
Occupancy   449       363       491       597       622  
Advertising   213       203       319       519       696  
Other   995       1,436       1,223       1,590       1,787  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 4,686     $ 5,790     $ 7,124     $ 10,307     $ 13,397  
                   
(4) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of:  1,328     1,192     945     1,164     869  
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
(In thousands)                  
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 3,513     $ 4,561     $ 5,724     $ 6,989     $ 7,936  
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (5)   1,173       1,229       1,400       3,318       5,461  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 4,686     $ 5,790     $ 7,124     $ 10,307     $ 13,397  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 15,337     $ 11,293     $ 3,772     $ 5,364     $ 14,355  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,293     $ 936     $ 393     $ 592     $ 1,670  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   8.43 %     8.29 %     10.42 %     11.04 %     11.63 %
                   
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (6) $ 907     $ 775     $ 249     $ 486     $ 1,327  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   5.91 %     6.86 %     6.60 %     9.06 %     9.24 %
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking Data March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
                   
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 115,011     $ 77,605     $ 185,981     $ 421,426     $ 459,434  
                   
Mortgage sales $ 99,711     $ 96,177     $ 241,804     $ 426,200     $ 478,816  
                   
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (7) $ 2,308     $ 1,217     $ 2,630     $ 7,419     $ 10,988  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking   2.31 %     1.27 %     1.09 %     1.74 %     2.29 %
                   
Mortgage banking income (8) $ 4,149     $ 2,496     $ 2,246     $ 7,093     $ 16,254  
                   
(5) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.
                   
(6) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
                   
(7) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
                   
(8) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Interest-earning assets                  
Average balances:                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 27,649     $ 19,379     $ 28,318     $ 25,068     $ 36,029  
Loans, excluding PPP loans   1,620,589       1,582,538       1,477,857       1,381,366       1,268,983  
PPP loans   558       644       1,310       4,271       22,066  
Investment securities - taxable   110,373       111,936       94,836       103,536       50,165  
Investment securities - nontaxable   242,530       241,504       230,312       202,534       163,472  
FRB and FHLB stock   23,289       20,063       19,890       18,691       19,021  
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,024,988     $ 1,976,064     $ 1,852,523     $ 1,735,466     $ 1,559,736  
                   
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 192     $ 144     $ 97     $ 37     $ 13  
Loans, excluding PPP loans   21,337       20,219       18,012       15,788       13,745  
PPP loans   2       3       17       177       258  
Investment securities - taxable   957       955       740       769       420  
Investment securities - nontaxable   2,533       2,505       2,352       1,987       1,571  
FRB and FHLB stock   364       220       265       169       146  
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 25,385     $ 24,046     $ 21,483     $ 18,927     $ 16,153  
                   
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   2.78 %     2.97 %     1.37 %     0.59 %     0.14 %
Loans, excluding PPP loans   5.27 %     5.11 %     4.88 %     4.57 %     4.33 %
PPP loans   1.43 %     1.86 %     5.19 %     16.58 %     4.68 %
Investment securities - taxable   3.47 %     3.41 %     3.12 %     2.97 %     3.35 %
Investment securities - nontaxable   4.18 %     4.15 %     4.08 %     3.92 %     3.84 %
FRB and FHLB stock   6.25 %     4.39 %     5.33 %     3.62 %     3.07 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.01 %     4.87 %     4.64 %     4.36 %     4.14 %
                   
                   
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Interest-bearing liabilities                  
Average balances:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,251,080     $ 1,213,419     $ 1,125,659     $ 998,868     $ 922,137  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   374,593       311,146       301,027       325,460       280,190  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   50,293       88,304       50,179       50,152       24,592  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,675,966     $ 1,612,869     $ 1,476,865     $ 1,374,480     $ 1,226,919  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 6,265     $ 4,158     $ 2,306     $ 1,047     $ 738  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   2,915       1,919       1,111       811       681  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   719       1,145       714       710       369  
Total interest expense $ 9,899     $ 7,222     $ 4,131     $ 2,568     $ 1,788  
                   
Weighted average cost (annualized):                  
Interest-bearing deposits   2.00 %     1.37 %     0.82 %     0.42 %     0.32 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3.11 %     2.47 %     1.48 %     1.00 %     0.97 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   5.72 %     5.19 %     5.69 %     5.66 %     6.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2.36 %     1.79 %     1.12 %     0.75 %     0.58 %
                   
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.65 %     3.08 %     3.52 %     3.61 %     3.56 %
                   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   3.06 %     3.41 %     3.75 %     3.77 %     3.68 %
                   

 

 


