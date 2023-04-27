Submit Release
Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets were $185.5 million at quarter end.
  • Total loans increased 5.6% from a year ago, and decreased 3.5% from the linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 2.62% for the first quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets at 0.35% of total assets at quarter end.

POULSBO, Wash., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $9 thousand for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $39 thousand reported in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total assets increased to $185.5 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $184.6 million at March 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $7.69 million increase in loans receivable funded by deposits, increased borrowings, and a modest reduction in short-term investments.

Total deposits decreased to $139.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $141.8 million at December 31, 2022 and $161.8 million a year earlier. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 30.4%, interest bearing demand represented 17.1%, money market and savings accounts comprised 26.3% and certificates of deposit made up 26.2% of the total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2023, non-performing assets remained low at $647 thousand, or 0.35% of total assets, corresponding to a single borrower relationship. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.28 million as of March 31, 2023, and was 0.91% of total loans outstanding.

The Company’s net interest margin was 2.62% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.11% for the preceding quarter, and 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022.

Total non-interest income was $130 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $69 thousand in the first quarter a year ago.

Total noninterest expense was $1.19 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $97 thousand, or 7.6%, from the first quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs decreased by $69 thousand, or 9.0%, over the prior year quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company opened its new headquarters in Poulsbo. The banking center is in a desirable location in Poulsbo and is large enough to accommodate future growth for the bank well into the next decade. Occupancy costs were down by 8.0% from prior quarter of last year.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.28% substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share was $7.59 at quarter end, compared to $7.42 a year earlier.

“Providing guidance and assurances to our customers during uncertain times is critically important to us. Our management team is working very hard, ensuring risk management oversight, and communicating with clients about deposit coverage and the health of the Bank. We have a diverse deposit and loan portfolio and have stayed clear of concentrating in any one sector and the issues that have affected the banks that were closed by federal regulators last month,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company reported the level of uninsured deposits at quarter end was approximately 27%, compared to 33% three months earlier, excluding the collateralized portion of public deposits.

“Throughout the first quarter we increased our available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”),” said Darrow. “The result is that our borrowing capacity at FHLB more than exceeds the level of uninsured deposits. With a strong capital position, a diversified balance sheet, additional sources of liquidity and pristine credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation upon which to continue to grow and improve our financial performance in the year ahead.”

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.
Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For further discussion, please contact the following:
Rick Darrow, Chief Executive Officer | 360-394-4750
Joel Keller, Chief Financial Officer | 360-394-4752

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.’s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “looking forward,” and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; greater than expected costs to integrate acquisitions, adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve’s actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.


STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)                    
(Dollars in thousands)                    
      Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023		   Quarter Ended
Dec 31, 2022		   Three Month Change   Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022		   One Year Change
Interest Income                    
  Loans   $ 1,686     $ 1,707     -1 %   $ 1,347     25 %
  Interest bearing deposits in banks     41       19     113 %     10     298 %
  Securities     110       103     6 %     90     22 %
  Total interest income     1,837       1,830     0 %     1,447     27 %
                       
Interest Expense                    
  Deposits     425       238     78 %     60     604 %
  Other Borrowings     308       242     27 %     101     205 %
  Total interest expense     733       481     52 %     161     355 %
                       
Net Interest Income     1,104       1,349     -18 %     1,286     -14 %
  Provision for Credit Losses     30       40     -25 %     15     100 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses      1,074       1,309     -18 %     1,271     -15 %
                       
Non-Interest Income                    
  Service charges on deposit accounts   15       15     2 %     12     23 %
  Other non-interest income     115       30     286 %     57     103 %
  Total non-interest income     130       45     192 %     69     89 %
                       
Non-Interest Expense                    
  Salaries and employee benefits     693       634     9 %     761     -9 %
  Occupancy and equipment expenses   141       152     -8 %     150     -6 %
  Other operating expenses     359       382     -6 %     380     -5 %
  Total non-interest expenses     1,193       1,169     2 %     1,290     -8 %
                       
Net Income Before Income Tax     12       184     -94 %     49     -76 %
Provision for Income Tax     (2 )     (49 )   -95 %     (10 )   -76 %
Net Income   $ 9     $ 136     -93 %   $ 39     -76 %
                       


BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)                    
(Dollars in thousands)                    
        Mar 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022   Three Month Change   Mar 31, 2022   One Year Change
Assets                      
  Cash and due from Banks   $ 2,574     $ 2,844     -10 %   $ 3,766     -32 %
  Interest bearing deposits in banks     9,468       11,480     -18 %     18,013     -47 %
  Securities     23,793       23,682     0 %     24,391     -2 %
                       
  Loans     141,085       146,185     -3 %     133,651     6 %
  Allowance for credit losses     (1,284 )     (1,235 )   4 %     (1,540 )   -17 %
  Net Loans     139,801       144,950     -4 %     132,110     6 %
                       
  Premises and fixed assets     6,689       6,770     -1 %     4,543     47 %
  Accrued Interest receivable     644       699     -8 %     494     31 %
  Intangible assets     59       65     -10 %     85     -31 %
  Other assets     2,429       2,527     -4 %     1,198     103 %
                       
  Total Assets   $ 185,457     $ 193,016     -4 %   $ 184,599     0 %
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
  Deposits                    
       Demand, non-interest bearing   $ 42,214     $ 46,152     -9 %   $ 54,906     -23 %
       Interest Bearing Demand     23,733       23,891     -1 %     39,534     -40 %
       Money Market and Savings     36,643       40,438     -9 %     53,406     -31 %
       Certificates of Deposit     36,485       31,286     17 %     13,929     162 %
  Total Deposits     139,074       141,768     -2 %     161,776     -14 %
                       
  Total Borrowing     33,407       38,149     -12 %     10,401     221 %
  Accrued interest payable     108       165     -35 %     7     1561 %
  Other liabilities     413       607     -32 %     265     55 %
  Total Liabilities     173,002       180,690     -4 %     172,448     0 %
                       
  Shareholders' Equity                    
  Common Stock     1,633       1,633     0 %     1,627     0 %
  Additional paid in capital     13,038       13,019     0 %     12,993     0 %
  Retained Earnings     (1,519 )     (1,541 )           (2,028 )      
  Other Comprehensive Income     (697 )     (785 )   -11 %     (441 )   58 %
  Total Shareholders' Equity     12,455       12,326     1 %     12,151     2 %
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 185,457     $ 193,016     -4 %   $ 184,599     0 %


        Quarter Ended Mar 31, 20223   Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2022   Quarter Ended Mar 31, 2022
Financial Ratios              
  Return on Average Assets       0.02 %     0.30 %     0.09 %
  Return on Average Equity       0.29 %     4.41 %     1.25 %
  Efficiency Ratio       96.6 %     83.9 %     95.3 %
  Net Interest Margin       2.62 %     3.11 %     3.05 %
  Loan to Deposits       100.5 %     102.2 %     82.6 %
                 
  Tangible Book Value per Share       7.59       7.51       7.42  
  Book Value per Share       7.63       7.55       7.47  
  Earnings per Share       0.01       0.08       0.02  
                 
  Asset Quality              
     Net Loan Charge-offs (recoveries)     $ -     $ -       -  
     Nonperforming Loans     $ 647     $ 659     $ 1,178  
     Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets       0.35 %     0.34 %     0.64 %
     Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans     0.91 %     0.85 %     1.15 %
     Other Real Estate Owned     $ -     $ -       -  
                 
  CAPITAL (Bank only)              
     Tier 1 leverage ratio       9.42 %     9.37 %     8.83 %
     Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio       14.21 %     13.64 %     13.64 %
     Total risk based capital ratio       15.28 %     14.63 %     14.89 %
                 

