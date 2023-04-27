Charter School of Wilmington Wins 2023 Delaware Envirothon Championship

Charter School of Wilmington Team A won the school’s 21st straight Delaware Envirothon championship today at DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center on the Delaware Bayshore near Smyrna. Left to right are team members Mukta Kantak,Tiffany Situ, Zavior Brown, Dhriti Tattari and Amber Wong. DNREC photo

Charter’s Team A Claims School’s 21st Straight Victory in Statewide Environmental Competition

Charter School of Wilmington Team A is the winner of the 2023 Delaware Envirothon competition held today at the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Aquatic Resources Education Center on the Delaware Bayshore near Smyrna. The latest state Envirothon championship marks Charter School of Wilmington’s school’s 21st win in the event’s 28-year history, highlighted by an unbroken winning streak in the Envirothon competition since 2002. Newark Charter High School The Thneed for Speed came in second place, while Odessa High School FFA placed third in the Envirothon competition.

A program of the Delaware Association of Conservation Districts and sponsored by DNREC, the annual environmental education competition is open to high school students statewide.

“Our high school students are today’s environmental leaders. This is helping to show their knowledge and continue to learn,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Congratulations to all the competing team members who applied their environmental knowledge to planning and presenting their inventive solutions to present-day environmental situations.”

The 16 competing Envirothon teams representing nine high schools and one 4-H club statewide – Calvary Christian Academy, Charter School of Wilmington, Middletown High School FFA, Newark Charter School, Odessa High School FFA, Polytech High School, Smyrna High School FFA, Sussex Central High School FFA, Sussex Tech High School FFA and Peach Blossom 4-H Club/Lake Forest FFA – worked hard all school year to prepare for the 2023 event held at the Aquatic Resources Education Center managed by DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife.

Each team answered questions, reviewed specimens, and took measurements in topics dealing with aquatic ecology, soils/land use, wildlife, forestry, air quality and the current environmental issue of “Adapting to a Changing Climate.” Teams also had to give a 7-to-10-minute oral presentation of a scenario based on the current issue. After more than three hours of testing, Charter School of Wilmington Team A was crowned the 2023 state champion. The first-place team will represent Delaware at the 2023 National Conservation Foundation (NCF) Envirothon to be held at Mount Allison University in Tantramar (Sacksville), New Brunswick, Canada from July 23 to 29.

Each member of the winning team earned a $500 scholarship from the Delaware Envirothon and other prizes. The winning team will also receive an award plaque for their school. The second through seventh place teams received more than $1,300 in special team awards and cash prizes.

Prizes in the form of gift cards and ribbons were awarded to the top seven teams. The official results are as follows:

First place – The Charter School of Wilmington Team A: Mukta Kantak, Tiffany Situ, Zavior Brown, Dhriti Tattari and Amber Wong

Since its inception, the Delaware Envirothon has awarded $64,000 in scholarships to 135 students. The event is hosted by the Delaware Association of Conservation Districts (DACD), a voluntary, non-profit association that coordinates conservation efforts statewide to focus on natural resource issues identified by Delaware’s three local districts.

In addition to DNREC, the Delaware Envirothon is also sponsored by the Delaware Solid Waste Authority, the University of Delaware College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Delaware Department of Agriculture – Pesticide Management Section, FMC Corporation, and the New Castle Conservation District.

More information about the annual event can be found at delawareenvirothon.org.

