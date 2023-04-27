CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Calls on Senator to Reconsider Heartbeat Vote

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Pillen issued the following statement in response to state senators failing to advance the Nebraska Heartbeat Act:

"I am a staunch defender of Life and supporter of the Nebraska Heartbeat Act. I am profoundly disappointed in the cloture vote today. It is unacceptable for senators to be present not voting on such a momentous vote. I call on Senator Merv Riepe to make a motion to reconsider and stand by the commitments to Life he has made in the past."