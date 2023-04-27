Gov. Justice Announces Department of Economic Development Team Partakes in Business Development Mission to Korea, Japan and Taiwan

Charleston, W.Va. – Gov. Justice announced today that members of his Department of Economic Development team and members of the WV Senate and House of Delegates are in Taiwan today as part of a business development mission to Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

“International investment is a significant and growing sector of our economy,” said Gov. Justice. “International companies from 33 countries have invested billions in West Virginia, and those companies employ 30,000 West Virginians. It is really great that part of our Department of Economic Development and our state legislature are visiting with some of these international companies and spreading the word about our great state.”

WV Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, Director Mike Graney and others are in Taiwan today to meet with companies that have invested in West Virginia or are considering the state for future projects.

“We are very excited to be in Taiwan today and to continue our mission through Japan and Korea to help spread the word about why other companies and even countries are saying Yes to West Virginia,” said Carmichael. “We hope that fostering our existing relationships and creating new ones will allow many companies to learn about what we have to offer as a state.”

In Taiwan, Carmichael and Graney will be joined by President Blair, Speaker Hanshaw and several other members of the Senate and House for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Taipei World Trade Center to officially open the West Virginia Taiwan Office. This office aims to promote West Virginia as a location for Taiwanese investment and assist West Virginia companies in exporting to Taiwan.

One Taiwanese company in West Virginia, APG Polytech, is located in Mason County. More companies in Taiwan are planning to invest in the United States to supply their customers here. Having an office in the country will enable West Virginia to compete for those investments as the companies consider their location options. The office will focus on industries where West Virginia offers a profitable location. These sectors include automotive, chemical, metals, building materials, aerospace and other manufacturing and technology areas.