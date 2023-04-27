Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to Host Event Featuring Global Biohealth Experts at 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit

Madison, WI April 27, 2023– The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is inviting all conference participants attending the 2023 U.S. Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA Investment Summit to a panel discussion with leading Wisconsin biohealth innovators. Experts from MillaporeSigma, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and ForwardBIOLABS will discuss the future of the biohealth industry.

The event will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (EDT) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland (201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745). The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the top event in the country connecting investors and companies from across the globe.

Wisconsin is a proven leader in the biohealth industry and home to some of the most highly revered global companies, products and experts all addressing health and sustainability challenges that propel the world toward better solutions. Through proven expertise, Wisconsin has become an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) and acquisition targets from multinational corporations – with over 51,000 jobs, 250 medical device manufacturers and 2,000 biohealth establishments in the state alone.

Wisconsin’s biohealth expertise spans four major subsectors: medical devices and diagnostics, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals, digital health and health research institutes. “The state’s long history of innovation continues to fuel new solutions to challenges facing people, companies, nations and our very planet, with some of the most respected companies in the world drawing upon Wisconsin’s plentiful natural resources, its renowned research capabilities and the can-do spirit of its citizens to grow and succeed,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

The state of Wisconsin boasts some of the nation’s top research institutes, with the University of Wisconsin-Madison investing more than $1.3 billion annually in research and development. Additionally, the state has a highly educated workforce and a low cost of living—the best of both worlds, as is evidenced by the high concentration of companies and employment in biohealth fields.

The event is open to all SelectUSA attendees. Below is specific information about the event and to register go to Wisconsin Bioheath Event.

WHAT

Wisconsin Economic Development Coporation Biohealth Event/Panel Discussion featuring:

Missy Hughes – Secretary & CEO, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Dale Tasharski– Deputy Director General, S. and Foreign Commercial Service

Andrew Tantillo – Director of Life Sciences Government Affairs & Policy for the Americas, MillaporeSigma

Rebecca Selzer – Senior Vice President of Research and Development, FUJIFILM Celluar Dynamics

Jessica Martin Eckerly – CEO and Founder, ForwardBIOLABS

WHERE

Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA Investment Summit

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland

201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745

Meeting Room: Annapolis 3-4

WHEN

Monday, May 1, 2023

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (EDT)

PRESS OPPORTUNITIES

In addition to the event, WEDC representatives will be available to meet with media during the Investment Summit, May 1 – 4, 2023, to discuss Wisconsin’s workforce development and key industries across the state.

