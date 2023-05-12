The City of Newburgh Launches Interactive Fiscal Transparency Center For Residents

First Municipality in Orange County, First City in the Region to Adopt Transparency Tools for Taxpayers

Healthy Democracies are rooted in openness and inclusion, and we are eager to provide our residents with the information they need to more fully participate in the community conversation.” — City Manager Todd Venning

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Newburgh today announces another significant step forward in budgeting transparency and community-centered government with the launch of its new web-based, mobile-friendly Fiscal Transparency Center powered by ClearGov, a leading provider of budget cycle management software for local governments.

The City of Newburgh's Fiscal Transparency Center empowers citizens to see how funds are generated and allocated and better understand how the annual budget impacts the community programs and services they care about most. Visitors to the Fiscal Transparency Center can quickly drill down to the line-item level, view comparative analyses of similar cities, and subscribe to specific pages to receive automatic email updates as new information becomes available.

“ClearGov is pleased to partner with the City of Newburgh to enhance their transparency efforts and drive citizen engagement,” said Chris Bullock, CEO of ClearGov. “Residents should be proud of the leadership the City of Newburgh has demonstrated by embracing innovation and taking this essential next step toward true clarity and accountability in local government.”

Mayor Torrance Harvey says the best way to learn more about the Fiscal Transparency Center and the City of Newburgh's finances is to explore online: "We strongly encourage residents to visit our Fiscal Transparency Center and 2023 Digital Budget Book today to see their tax dollars at work."

The City of Newburgh’s Fiscal Transparency Center and 2023 Digital Budget Book can be found here:

https://www.cityofnewburgh-ny.gov/184/Citys-Annual-Budget