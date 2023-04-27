Governor Abbott Announces 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits

April 27, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the first of the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits to be held in Temple on Thursday, May 4. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.



"Small businesses have made Texas the economic legend that we are today, and people from across America continue moving to our state in droves to take advantage of the unique freedom and opportunity only offered in our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “As we kick off the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits next week in Temple, we will also be celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and entrepreneurship of millions of Texans whose economic contributions have become the lifeblood of our mighty economy during Small Business Week in Texas. Working together, and by sharing best practices and experiences, we will build the Texas of tomorrow and keep our state the best place in the nation to do business, live, and raise a family."



The Governor’s Small Business Summit kick-off in Temple will provide Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Temple Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.



Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Temple

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Cultural Activities Center

3011 N. 3rd Street

Temple, TX 76501



Panel Topics:

Finance & Funding

Workforce Development

Cybersecurity

Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials



Keynote Speaker: McLane Group Chairman Drayton McLane Jr.



Guest Speaker: Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson



The $20 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, and sessions from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM.



For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-temple



Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Abilene – May 18

Amarillo – June 1

The Woodlands – June 15

Kingsville – June 29

Arlington – July 13

Stephenville – July 27

McAllen – August 10

Marshall – August 24

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 8

Zapata – December 7



The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal

