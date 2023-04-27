Governor Abbott Announces 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits
April 27, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the first of the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits to be held in Temple on Thursday, May 4. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
"Small businesses have made Texas the economic legend that we are today, and people from across America continue moving to our state in droves to take advantage of the unique freedom and opportunity only offered in our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “As we kick off the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits next week in Temple, we will also be celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and entrepreneurship of millions of Texans whose economic contributions have become the lifeblood of our mighty economy during Small Business Week in Texas. Working together, and by sharing best practices and experiences, we will build the Texas of tomorrow and keep our state the best place in the nation to do business, live, and raise a family."
The Governor’s Small Business Summit kick-off in Temple will provide Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Temple Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.
Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Temple
Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Cultural Activities Center
3011 N. 3rd Street
Temple, TX 76501
Panel Topics:
- Finance & Funding
- Workforce Development
- Cybersecurity
- Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials
Keynote Speaker: McLane Group Chairman Drayton McLane Jr.
Guest Speaker: Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson
The $20 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, and sessions from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM.
For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-temple
Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:
Abilene – May 18
Amarillo – June 1
The Woodlands – June 15
Kingsville – June 29
Arlington – July 13
Stephenville – July 27
McAllen – August 10
Marshall – August 24
Horizon City – September 7
Fredericksburg – September 21
Beaumont – October 5
San Angelo – October 19
San Antonio – November 8
Zapata – December 7
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal