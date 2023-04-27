Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Size Is Predicted to Reach: $6514.07 Million At A CAGR of 24.60%

The global glaucoma surgery devices market size is projected to reach $6514.07 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 24.60% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause irreversible vision loss if left untreated. In some cases, surgery may be necessary to manage the condition and prevent further damage. The glaucoma surgery devices industry plays a critical role in providing safe and effective surgical options for patients with glaucoma. Glaucoma surgery helps to lower eye pressure to prevent or reduce damage to optic nerve with the use of glaucoma surgery devices.

The global glaucoma surgery devices market size was valued at $818.46 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $6514.07 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 24.60% from 2021 to 2030.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Abbvie Inc. (Allergan)

Alcon Inc

Glaukos Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Abbott Medical Optics)

iStar Medical SA

Lumibird Medical (Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd)

Lumenis Ltd

New World Medical, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Topcon Corporation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market research to identify potential Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Here's how advancements in this industry are improving patient outcomes:

Firstly, the development of micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices has revolutionized the treatment of glaucoma. MIGS devices are minimally invasive and can be used to reduce eye pressure, which is the primary cause of vision loss in glaucoma. These devices are often used in conjunction with traditional glaucoma surgeries, providing patients with improved outcomes and quicker recovery times.

Secondly, the use of advanced imaging technologies, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), is improving the accuracy of glaucoma surgery. OCT provides high-resolution images of the eye, allowing surgeons to better plan and execute surgical procedures. This technology is particularly useful in complex cases where precise surgical techniques are required.

Lastly, the development of glaucoma drainage devices (GDDs) is providing a safe and effective option for patients with advanced glaucoma. GDDs are implanted in the eye to divert excess fluid away from the eye, reducing pressure and preventing further damage. These devices have improved patient outcomes and reduced the need for repeat surgeries.

