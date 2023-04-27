Submit Release
Oncocyte To Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, before U.S. market open. The company will host a conference call following the release at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (877) 317-6789 for domestic callers or (412) 317-6789 for international callers. Once dialed in ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentation” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy. For more information, visit www.oncocyte.com

DetermaIO™, DetermaCNI™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Investor Contact
Jesse Arno
(949) 409-6770
jarno@oncocyte.com


