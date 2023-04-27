Submit Release
Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $18.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2023; Total Deposits Stable

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced first quarter 2023 net income increased 47% to $18.9 million, or $0.31 per average diluted common share, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and decreased (9%) from $20.8 million, or $0.34 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. All results are unaudited.

“We delivered record first quarter earnings and the second best quarterly results in the Company’s history,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “First quarter earnings have been typically impacted by higher payroll taxes and employee benefits, due to the seasonal peak of these expenses. Profits increased 47% over the first quarter a year ago supported by strong year-over-year growth in net interest income and noninterest income, higher net interest margin and improved efficiency ratio. Total deposits increased by $54.9 million from the linked quarter to $4.445 billion at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits shifted during the quarter to the Bank's interest-bearing deposits, primarily due to the acceleration of recent rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank, prompting customers to seek higher yields.” As a result, there was a substantial increase in the Bank’s interest-bearing deposits and Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) deposits. “With a solid earnings performance, a large core deposit base and excellent credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation to accommodate our clients lending and deposit needs,” stated Mr. Jones.

“Both the Company and the Bank remain in a strong financial position. Our capital levels and liquidity position are healthy, and the Bank has experienced stable deposit trends. Our prudent approach to risk management has enabled us to navigate recent market volatility in the financial industry,” Mr. Jones continued. Mr. Jones expressed gratitude to the Bank's clients for their continued support and emphasized that the banking team is dedicated to meeting their needs.

“Our credit quality remains strong. Over our nearly 30 year history, the Bank has consistently taken a prudent approach to real estate underwriting across all product types, through many economic cycles. We believe our conservative credit standards, along with our continuous stress testing of each borrower for maturity dates, lease maturities, occupancy, interest rates and liquidity capacity will prove our loan portfolio is well positioned to successfully weather economic volatility.” The Company recorded a $32,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $47.3 million, and increased to 1.45% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.41% of total loans from the year ago quarter, and 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

“Complementing our stellar performance this quarter, we are very proud to have recently ranked 21st nationally for the best performing Community Bank by S&P Market Intelligence,” said Mr. Jones. “Criteria for the ranking included a gross loans and leases-to-total assets ratio of at least 33% and a leverage ratio of at least 5%. Based on the selected criteria, 196 banks and thrifts were eligible for ranking.” [Source S&P Capital IQ]

Current Financial Condition and Liquidity Position

In light of current industry developments, the following are important factors in understanding our current financial condition and liquidity position:

Liquidity and Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity, available lines of credit and the amounts outstanding at March 31, 2023:
                   
LIQUIDITY AND LINES OF CREDIT   Total
Available
 		  Outstanding
Lines of Credit
 		  Remaining
Available
(in $000’s, unaudited)      
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)   $ 122,483   $   $ 122,483
Off-balance sheet deposits     132,987         132,987
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")     695,400         695,400
FRB discount window     1,231,874     150,000 (1)   1,081,874
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") Advances     789,909     150,000 (1)   639,909
Federal funds purchase arrangements     80,000         80,000
Holding company line of credit     20,000         20,000
Total   $ 3,072,653   $ 300,000   $ 2,772,653


______________________
(1) Both the FRB and the FHLB lines of credit were repaid in full on April 20, 2023.
______________________
  • The Company’s total liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.073 billion, of which $2.773 billion was remaining available at March 31, 2023.
  • The remaining available liquidity and borrowing capacity of $2.773 billion was 62% of total deposits and approximately 110% of estimated uninsured deposits at March 31, 2023.
  • During the first quarter of 2023, the Bank increased its credit line availability from the FRB and the FHLB by $839.5 million to $2.022 billion at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022.
  • The Company borrowed $150.0 million on its line of credit with the FRB, and another $150.0 million on its line of credit with the FHLB during the first quarter of 2023, and both lines of credit were repaid in full on April 20, 2023. These short-term borrowings provided instant liquidity during an uncertain time and allowed the Company to test the lines for future contingency planning purposes.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 73.39% at March 31, 2023, compared to 75.14% at December 31, 2022.

Deposits:

  • Total deposits increased $54.9 million, or 1%, to $4.445 billion at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022.
  • ICS/Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) deposits increased $273.7 million, or 901%, to $304.1 million at March 31, 2023 from $30.4 million at December 31, 2022, which included $128.0 million of off-balance sheet relationship-based client deposits brought onto the balance sheet, and an increase in client deposits of $145.8 million during the first quarter of 2023.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($267.6) million, or (15%), to $1.469 billion at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022, primarily due to clients moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits.
  • The Company had 24,103 deposits accounts at March 31, 2023, with an average balance of $184,000.
  • Deposits from the top 100 client relationships totaled $2.201 billion, representing 50% of total deposits, with an average account size of $445,000, representing 21% of the total number of accounts at March 31, 2023.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $1.190 billion at March 31, 2023, of which $491.8 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $698.2 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,000).
  • The weighted average life of the investment securities portfolio was 4.82 years and the modified duration was 4.04 years at March 31, 2023.

Loans:

  • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, decreased ($36.6) million, or (1%) to $3.3 billion at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022.
  • Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $1.687 billion at March 31, 2023, which included 36% of owner occupied loans and 64% of investor and other CRE loans.
  • The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was also $1.6 million.
  • The Company has personal guaranties on 90% of its CRE portfolio, while 10% are unguaranteed. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
  • Office exposure in the CRE portfolio totaled $383 million, including 30 loans totaling approximately $70 million, in San Jose, 19 loans totaling approximately $28 million, in San Francisco, and 5 loans totaling approximately $10 million, in Oakland, at March 31, 2023.
  • Of the $383 million of CRE loans with office exposure, approximately $29 million, or 8%, are situated in the Bay Area downtown business districts of San Jose and San Francisco, with an average balance of $2.2 million.
  • At March 31, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 43.2% and 2.09 times, respectively. For the ten non-owner occupied office loans in the City of San Francisco at March 31, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage were 28.5% and 3.41 times, respectively.
  • The average vacancy level for the San Francisco CRE loans was 5.8%, of which the vast majority are single-tenant small spaces in office buildings situated outside of downtown.

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended March 31, 2023, compared to March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2022, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.31 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.21 for the first quarter of 2022, and $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:
                   
    For the Quarter Ended:
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(unaudited)   2023   2022   2022
Return on average tangible assets   1.52 %     1.59 %     0.99 %  
Return on average tangible common equity   16.71 %     18.89 %     12.47 %  
  • Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 29% to $49.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 104 basis points to 4.09% for the first quarter of 2023, from 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, and a shift in the mix of earning assets into higher yielding loans and investment securities, partially offset by lower interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, lower prepayment fees, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, a higher cost of funds, and an increase in short-term borrowings.

    • Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, decreased (5%) to $49.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The FTE net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 4.09% for the first quarter of 2023 from 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a higher cost of funds, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, and an increase in short-term borrowings, partially offset by increases in the prime rate and higher average yields on overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.

  • The Company reviewed beta assumptions for non-maturing interest-bearing deposit accounts as of March 31, 2023, and increased the beta assumptions for the upward shock scenarios. The following table, as of March 31, 2023, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from an instantaneous shift in interest rates from the base rate:
             
    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Net  
    Interest Income(1)  
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)   Amount   Percent  
(in $000's, unaudited)            
+400   $ 14,603     7.1   %
+300   $ 10,917     5.3   %
+200   $ 7,254     3.5   %
+100   $ 3,618     1.8   %
0            
−100   $ (6,667 )   (3.2 ) %
−200   $ (19,823 )   (9.6 ) %
−300   $ (35,220 )   (17.1 ) %
−400   $ (50,409 )   (24.4 ) %

__________________

(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.
______________________
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 5.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.
                                     
    For the Quarter Ended     For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    Average   Interest   Average     Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield     Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,680,849     $ 34,827   5.27 %   $ 2,654,311     $ 33,594   5.02 %
Prepayment fees           138   0.02 %           123   0.02 %
PPP loans     832       2   0.97 %     1,255       3   0.95 %
PPP fees, net           18   8.77 %           25   7.90 %
Asset-based lending     27,550       627   9.23 %     35,519       756   8.44 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     77,755       4,001   20.87 %     71,789       3,696   20.43 %
Purchased residential mortgages     487,780       3,857   3.21 %     485,149       3,842   3.14 %
Purchased CRE loans     7,119       120   6.84 %     7,307       80   4.34 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (4,360 )     522   0.08 %     (4,774 )     382   0.06 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,277,525     $ 44,112   5.46 %   $ 3,250,556     $ 42,501   5.19 %


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.70% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, lower prepayment fees, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.


                                     
    For the Quarter Ended     For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2023     March 31, 2022  
    Average   Interest   Average     Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield     Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,680,849     $ 34,827   5.27 %   $ 2,483,708     $ 26,097   4.26 %
Prepayment fees           138   0.02 %           510   0.08 %
PPP loans     832       2   0.97 %     60,264       146   0.98 %
PPP fees, net           18   8.77 %           1,346   9.06 %
Asset-based lending     27,550       627   9.23 %     69,617       950   5.53 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     77,755       4,001   20.87 %     57,761       2,793   19.61 %
Purchased residential mortgages     487,780       3,857   3.21 %     355,626       2,428   2.77 %
Purchased CRE loans     7,119       120   6.84 %     8,514       77   3.67 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (4,360 )     522   0.08 %     (6,901 )     754   0.12 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,277,525     $ 44,112   5.46 %   $ 3,028,589     $ 35,101   4.70 %
                                     


  In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $4.1 million at March 31, 2023.
  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
                                     
    For the Quarter Ended     For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    Average   Interest   Average     Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate     Balance   Expense   Rate  
Deposits:                                    
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,667,260   $   N/A     $ 1,851,003   $   N/A  
                                     
Demand, interest-bearing     1,217,731     1,476   0.49 %     1,164,378     945   0.32 %
Savings and money market     1,285,173     3,489   1.10 %     1,424,964     1,694   0.47 %
Time deposits - under $100     12,280     10   0.33 %     12,157     7   0.23 %
Time deposits - $100 and over     163,047     845   2.10 %     120,246     268   0.88 %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                                    
and time deposits     70,461     81   0.47 %     27,785     1   0.01 %
    Total interest-bearing deposits     2,748,692     5,901   0.87 %     2,749,530     2,915   0.42 %
        Total deposits     4,415,952     5,901   0.54 %     4,600,533     2,915   0.25 %
                                     
Short-term borrowings     46,677     578   5.02 %     24       %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,363     537   5.53 %     39,326     538   5.43 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,834,732     7,016   1.00 %     2,788,880     3,453   0.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                    
   noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   $ 4,501,992   $ 7,016   0.63 %   $ 4,639,883   $ 3,453   0.30 %
                                     


  The average cost of total deposits increased to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of funds increased to 0.63% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.30% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 0.10% and the average cost of funds was 0.14% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • During the first quarter of 2023, there was a provision for credit losses on loans of $32,000, compared to a ($567,000) recapture of provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2022, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $508,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total noninterest income increased 12% to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts. Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.8 million for both the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 increased to $25.4 million, compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher payroll taxes and employee benefits, higher professional fees, and higher insurance and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 increased to $25.4 million, compared to $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase of $1.3 million for 401(k) employer contribution, vacation, and payroll taxes in the first quarter of 2023, consistent with the cyclical nature of those expenses.

    • Full time equivalent employees were 339 at March 31, 2023, and 325 at March 31, 2022, and 340 at December 31, 2022.

  • The efficiency ratio improved to 48.83% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 57.16% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in net interest income. The efficiency ratio was 44.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Income tax expense was $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, and $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 28.9%, compared to 28.5% for the first quarter of 2022, and 29.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets increased 2% to $5.537 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $5.427 billion at March 31, 2022, and increased 7% from $5.158 billion at December 31, 2022.

  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) for the periods indicated:
                   
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE   March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023    2022    2022 
Balance (at fair value):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ 422,903     $ 418,474     $ 21,564  
Agency mortgage-backed securities     68,848       71,122       89,653  
Total   $ 491,751     $ 489,596     $ 111,217  
                   
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ (7,510 )   $ (10,323 )   $ (93 )
Agency mortgage-backed securities     (4,969 )     (5,794 )     (1,406 )
Total   $ (12,479 )   $ (16,117 )   $ (1,499 )
                   


  The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $12.5 million, or $8.9 million net of taxes, which was 1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2023.
  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) gain and allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
                   
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY   March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023    2022    2022 
Balance (at amortized cost):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ 663,481     $ 677,381     $ 696,161  
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax     34,764       37,623       40,701  
Total   $ 698,245     $ 715,004     $ 736,862  
                   
Pre-tax unrealized (loss) gain:                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ (89,962 )   $ (99,742 )   $ (46,226 )
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax     (297 )     (810 )     148  
Total   $ (90,259 )   $ (100,552 )   $ (46,078 )
                   
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities   $ (14 )   $ (14 )   $ (39 )
                   


  The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $90.3 million at March 31, 2023, or $64.5 million net of taxes, which was 10% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2023.
  • The unrealized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at March 31, 2023 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                                     
LOANS   March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022     March 31, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total     Balance   % to Total     Balance   % to Total  
Commercial   $ 506,037     16 %   $ 532,749     16 %   $ 568,053     19 %
PPP Loans(1)     565     0 %     1,166     0 %     37,393     1 %
Real estate:                                    
CRE - owner occupied     603,298     18 %     614,663     19 %     597,542     20 %
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,083,852     33 %     1,066,368     32 %     928,220     31 %
Land and construction     166,408     5 %     163,577     5 %     153,323     5 %
Home equity     124,481     4 %     120,724     4 %     111,609     3 %
Multifamily     231,242     7 %     244,882     7 %     221,767     7 %
Residential mortgages     528,639     16 %     537,905     16 %     391,171     13 %
Consumer and other     17,905     1 %     17,033     1 %     17,110     1 %
Total Loans     3,262,427     100 %     3,299,067     100 %     3,026,188     100 %
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (512 )         (517 )         (2,124 )    
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees   $ 3,261,915     100 %   $ 3,298,550     100 %   $ 3,024,064     100 %

__________________

(1) Less than 1% at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.


  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $237.9 million, or 8%, to $3.262 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.024 billion at March 31, 2022, and decreased ($36.6) million, or (1%), from $3.299 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $136.5 million, or 5%, to $2.733 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.596 billion at March 31, 2022, and decreased ($26.8) million, or (1%), from $2.760 billion at December 31, 2022.
     
  Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 31% at both March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, compared to 29% at December 31, 2022.
     
  At March 31, 2023, there was 36% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate, compared to 39% at March 31, 2022, and 37% at December 31, 2022.
  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of March 31, 2023. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal.

                                           
    Due in   Over One Year But                  
LOAN MATURITIES   One Year or Less   Less than Five Years   Over Five Years      
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Total
Loans with variable interest rates   $ 409,059   41 %   $ 286,346   28 %   $ 312,341   31 %   $ 1,007,746
Loans with fixed interest rates     65,799   3 %     500,734   22 %     1,688,148   75 %     2,254,681
Loans   $ 474,858   15 %   $ 787,080   24 %   $ 2,000,489   61 %   $ 3,262,427
                                           


  At March 31, 2023, approximately 31% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 38% at March 31, 2022, and 33% at December 31, 2022.
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
                     
    At or For the Quarter Ended:  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS   March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023    2022    2022   
Balance at beginning of period   $ 47,512     $ 46,921     $ 43,290    
Charge-offs during the period     (380 )     (56 )     (16 )  
Recoveries during the period     109       139       81    
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period     (271 )     83       65    
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period     32       508       (567 )  
Balance at end of period   $ 47,273     $ 47,512     $ 42,788    
                     
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 3,261,915     $ 3,298,550     $ 3,024,064    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 2,240     $ 2,425     $ 3,830    
ACLL to total loans     1.45   %   1.44   %   1.41   %
ACLL to total nonperforming loans     2,110.40   %   1,959.26   %   1,117.18   %


  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for the first quarter of 2023:


       
DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL    
(in $000’s, unaudited)    
ACLL at December 31, 2022   $ 47,512  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2023     (160 )
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first      
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts     (79 )
ACLL at March 31, 2023   $ 47,273  
  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:
                                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022     March 31, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total     Balance   % of Total  
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                    
and still accruing   $ 1,459   65 %   $ 1,685   70 %   $ 527   14 %
Commercial loans     685   31 %     642   26 %     997   26 %
Home equity loans     96   4 %     98   4 %     73   2 %
CRE loans       %       %     2,233   58 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 2,240   100 %   $ 2,425   100 %   $ 3,830   100 %


  NPAs totaled $2.2 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.8 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, and $2.4 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, or December 31, 2022.
  Classified assets totaled $26.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared to $30.6 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, and $14.5 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                                     
DEPOSITS   March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022     March 31, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total     Balance   % to Total     Balance   % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,469,081   33 %   $ 1,736,722   40 %   $ 1,811,943   38 %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,196,789   27 %     1,196,427   27 %     1,268,942   27 %
Savings and money market     1,264,567   28 %     1,285,444   29 %     1,447,434   31 %
Time deposits — under $250     37,884   1 %     32,445   1 %     38,417   1 %
Time deposits — $250 and over     172,070   4 %     108,192   2 %     93,161   2 %
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                    
money market and time deposits     304,147   7 %     30,374   1 %     30,008   1 %
Total deposits   $ 4,444,538   100 %   $ 4,389,604   100 %   $ 4,689,905   100 %
                                     


  Total deposits increased $54.9 million, or 1%, to $4.445 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $4.390 billion at December 31, 2022, and decreased ($245.4) million, or (5%), from $4.690 billion at March 31, 2022.
  •  ICS/CDARS deposits increased $273.7 million, or 901%, to $304.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $30.4 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $274.1 million, or 914%, from $30.0 million at March 31, 2022.
  •  Uninsured deposits represented approximately 57% of total deposits at March 31, 2023.
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2023, as reflected in the following table:
    Heritage
Commerce
Corp
 		  Heritage
Bank of
Commerce
 		  Well-capitalized
Financial
Institution
Basel III PCA
Regulatory
Guidelines
 		  Basel III  
Minimum
Regulatory
Requirement (1)
         
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)        
Total Capital   15.3 %   14.7 %   10.0 %   10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital   13.1 %   13.5 %   8.0 %   8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   13.1 %   13.5 %   6.5 %   7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage   9.6 %   9.9 %   5.0 %   4.0 %

__________________

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
                   
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023     2022     2022  
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale   $ (8,924 )   $ (11,506 )   $ (1,127 )
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (3,139 )     (3,091 )     (5,491 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (2,361 )     (2,371 )     (7,588 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     107       112       152  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (14,317 )   $ (16,856 )   $ (14,054 )
                   

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (3) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (5) liquidity risks; (6) our ability to mitigate and manage deposit liabilities in a manner that balances the need to meet current and expected withdrawals while investing a sufficient portion of our assets to promote strong earning capacity; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (8) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (9) conditions relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (10) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (11) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area, the impact of the cost of deposits and our ability to retain deposits; (12) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (13) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (14) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (15) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (16) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (17) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (18) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (19) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (20) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (21) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (22) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (23) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (24) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (25) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (26) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (27) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (28) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (29) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; and (30) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS   For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
  March 31,    December 31,    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2022   2022     2022     2022    
Interest income   $ 56,274   $ 55,192   $ 39,906     2   % 41   %
Interest expense     7,016     3,453     1,685     103   % 316   %
Net interest income before provision                            
for credit losses on loans     49,258     51,739     38,221     (5 ) % 29   %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans     32     508     (567 )   (94 ) % 106   %
Net interest income after provision                            
for credit losses on loans     49,226     51,231     38,788     (4 ) % 27   %
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges and fees on deposit                            
accounts     1,743     1,801     612     (3 ) % 185   %
Increase in cash surrender value of                            
life insurance     493     481     480     2   % 3   %
Servicing income     131     138     106     (5 ) % 24   %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     76         156     N/A   (51 ) %
Termination fees     11             N/A   N/A  
Gain on warrants             637     N/A   (100 ) %
Other     312     352     469     (11 ) % (33 ) %
Total noninterest income     2,766     2,772     2,460     0   % 12   %
Noninterest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     14,809     13,915     13,821     6   % 7   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,400     2,510     2,437     (4 ) % (2 ) %
Professional fees     1,399     1,414     1,080     (1 ) % 30   %
Other     6,793     6,679     5,914     2   % 15   %
Total noninterest expense     25,401     24,518     23,252     4   % 9   %
Income before income taxes     26,591     29,485     17,996     (10 ) % 48   %
Income tax expense     7,674     8,686     5,130     (12 ) % 50   %
Net income   $ 18,917   $ 20,799   $ 12,866     (9 ) % 47   %
                             
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                              
(unaudited)                                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.31   $ 0.34   $ 0.21     (9 ) % 48   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.31   $ 0.34   $ 0.21     (9 ) % 48   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     60,908,221     60,788,803     60,393,883     0   % 1   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,268,072     61,357,023     60,921,835     0   % 1   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     60,948,607     60,852,723     60,407,846     0   % 1   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13     0   % 0   %
Book value per share   $ 10.62   $ 10.39   $ 9.95     2   % 7   %
Tangible book value per share   $ 7.70   $ 7.46   $ 6.96     3   % 11   %
                             
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                
(unaudited)                                 
Annualized return on average equity     12.03 %   13.40 %   8.71   % (10 ) % 38   %
Annualized return on average tangible                            
common equity     16.71 %   18.89 %   12.47   % (12 ) % 34   %
Annualized return on average assets     1.47 %   1.54 %   0.96   % (5 ) % 53   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     1.52 %   1.59 %   0.99   % (4 ) % 54   %
Net interest margin (FTE)     4.09 %   4.10 %   3.05   % 0   % 34   %
Efficiency ratio     48.83 %   44.98 %   57.16   % 9   % (15 ) %
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                 
Average assets   $ 5,235,506   $ 5,360,867   $ 5,443,240     (2 ) % (4 ) %
Average tangible assets   $ 5,057,063   $ 5,181,793   $ 5,262,175     (2 ) % (4 ) %
Average earning assets   $ 4,895,009   $ 5,009,578   $ 5,093,851     (2 ) % (4 ) %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 2,755   $ 2,346   $ 1,478     17   % 86   %
Average total loans   $ 3,274,770   $ 3,248,210   $ 3,027,111     1   % 8   %
Average deposits   $ 4,415,952   $ 4,600,533   $ 4,697,136     (4 ) % (6 ) %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,667,260   $ 1,851,003   $ 1,857,164     (10 ) % (10 ) %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,748,692   $ 2,749,530   $ 2,839,972     0   % (3 ) %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 2,834,732   $ 2,788,880   $ 2,879,952     2   % (2 ) %
Average equity   $ 637,597   $ 615,941   $ 599,355     4   % 6   %
Average tangible common equity   $ 459,154   $ 436,867   $ 418,290     5   % 10   %



    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS   March 31,    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2022   2022   2022     2022    
Interest income   $ 56,274   $ 55,192   $ 50,174   $ 43,556     $ 39,906    
Interest expense     7,016     3,453     2,133     1,677       1,685    
Net interest income before provision                                
for credit losses on loans     49,258     51,739     48,041     41,879       38,221    
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans     32     508     1,006     (181 )     (567 )  
Net interest income after provision                                
for credit losses on loans     49,226     51,231     47,035     42,060       38,788    
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees on deposit                                
accounts     1,743     1,801     1,360     867       612    
Increase in cash surrender value of                                
life insurance     493     481     484     480       480    
Servicing income     131     138     125     139       106    
Gain on sales of SBA loans     76         308     27       156    
Termination fees     11         16     45          
Gain on warrants             32           637    
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                                
life insurance                 27          
Other     312     352     456     513       469    
Total noninterest income     2,766     2,772     2,781     2,098       2,460    
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     14,809     13,915     14,119     13,476       13,821    
Occupancy and equipment     2,400     2,510     2,415     2,277       2,437    
Professional fees     1,399     1,414     1,230     1,291       1,080    
Other     6,793     6,679     6,135     6,146       5,914    
Total noninterest expense     25,401     24,518     23,899     23,190       23,252    
Income before income taxes     26,591     29,485     25,917     20,968       17,996    
Income tax expense     7,674     8,686     7,848     6,147       5,130    
Net income   $ 18,917   $ 20,799   $ 18,069   $ 14,821     $ 12,866    
                                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.31   $ 0.34   $ 0.30   $ 0.24     $ 0.21    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.31   $ 0.34   $ 0.30   $ 0.24     $ 0.21    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     60,908,221     60,788,803     60,686,992     60,542,170       60,393,883    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,268,072     61,357,023     61,123,801     60,969,154       60,921,835    
Common shares outstanding at period-end     60,948,607     60,852,723     60,716,794     60,666,794       60,407,846    
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13     $ 0.13    
Book value per share   $ 10.62   $ 10.39   $ 10.04   $ 10.01     $ 9.95    
Tangible book value per share   $ 7.70   $ 7.46   $ 7.09   $ 7.04     $ 6.96    
                                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                  
(unaudited)                                     
Annualized return on average equity     12.03 %   13.40 %   11.72 %   9.86   %   8.71   %
Annualized return on average tangible                                
common equity     16.71 %   18.89 %   16.60 %   14.06   %   12.47   %
Annualized return on average assets     1.47 %   1.54 %   1.31 %   1.11   %   0.96   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     1.52 %   1.59 %   1.36 %   1.15   %   0.99   %
Net interest margin (FTE)     4.09 %   4.10 %   3.73 %   3.38   %   3.05   %
Efficiency ratio     48.83 %   44.98 %   47.02 %   52.73   %   57.16   %
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Average assets   $ 5,235,506   $ 5,360,867   $ 5,466,330   $ 5,334,636     $ 5,443,240    
Average tangible assets   $ 5,057,063   $ 5,181,793   $ 5,286,591   $ 5,154,245     $ 5,262,175    
Average earning assets   $ 4,895,009   $ 5,009,578   $ 5,117,373   $ 4,985,611     $ 5,093,851    
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 2,755   $ 2,346   $ 3,282   $ 1,824     $ 1,478    
Average total loans   $ 3,274,770   $ 3,248,210   $ 3,140,705   $ 3,048,353     $ 3,027,111    
Average deposits   $ 4,415,952   $ 4,600,533   $ 4,712,044   $ 4,579,436     $ 4,697,136    
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,667,260   $ 1,851,003   $ 1,910,748   $ 1,836,350     $ 1,857,164    
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,748,692   $ 2,749,530   $ 2,801,296   $ 2,743,086     $ 2,839,972    
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 2,834,732   $ 2,788,880   $ 2,840,611   $ 2,791,527     $ 2,879,952    
Average equity   $ 637,597   $ 615,941   $ 611,707   $ 603,182     $ 599,355    
Average tangible common equity   $ 459,154   $ 436,867   $ 431,968   $ 422,791     $ 418,290    



    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   March 31,    December 31,    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022    
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,318     $ 27,595     $ 29,729     50   % 39   %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                            
in other financial institutions     698,690       279,008       1,187,436     150   % (41 ) %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     491,751       489,596       111,217     0   % 342   %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     698,231       714,990       736,823     (2 ) % (5 ) %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     2,792       2,456       831     14   % 236   %
Loans:                            
Commercial     506,037       532,749       568,053     (5 ) % (11 ) %
PPP loans     565       1,166       37,393     (52 ) % (98 ) %
Real estate:                            
CRE - owner occupied     603,298       614,663       597,542     (2 ) % 1   %
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,083,852       1,066,368       928,220     2   % 17   %
Land and construction     166,408       163,577       153,323     2   % 9   %
Home equity     124,481       120,724       111,609     3   % 12   %
Multifamily     231,242       244,882       221,767     (6 ) % 4   %
Residential mortgages     528,639       537,905       391,171     (2 ) % 35   %
Consumer and other     17,905       17,033       17,110     5   % 5   %
Loans     3,262,427       3,299,067       3,026,188     (1 ) % 8   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (512 )     (517 )     (2,124 )   (1 ) % (76 ) %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     3,261,915       3,298,550       3,024,064     (1 ) % 8   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,273 )     (47,512 )     (42,788 )   (1 ) % 10   %
Loans, net     3,214,642       3,251,038       2,981,276     (1 ) % 8   %
Company-owned life insurance     79,438       78,945       78,069     1   % 2   %
Premises and equipment, net     9,142       9,301       9,580     (2 ) % (5 ) %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   % 0   %
Other intangible assets     10,431       11,033       13,009     (5 ) % (20 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     122,474       125,987       111,797     (3 ) % 10   %
Total assets   $ 5,536,540     $ 5,157,580     $ 5,427,398     7   % 2   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,469,081     $ 1,736,722     $ 1,811,943     (15 ) % (19 ) %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,196,789       1,196,427       1,268,942     0   % (6 ) %
Savings and money market     1,264,567       1,285,444       1,447,434     (2 ) % (13 ) %
Time deposits - under $250     37,884       32,445       38,417     17   % (1 ) %
Time deposits - $250 and over     172,070       108,192       93,161     59   % 85   %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                            
and time deposits     304,147       30,374       30,008     901   % 914   %
  Total deposits     4,444,538       4,389,604       4,689,905     1   % (5 ) %
Other short-term borrowings     300,000                 N/A   N/A  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,387       39,350       39,987     0   % (2 ) %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     105,407       96,170       96,450     10   % 9   %
Total liabilities     4,889,332       4,525,124       4,826,342     8   % 1   %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                            
Common stock     504,135       502,923       498,763     0   % 1   %
Retained earnings     157,390       146,389       116,347     8   % 35   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (14,317 )     (16,856 )     (14,054 )   15   % (2 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     647,208       632,456       601,056     2   % 8   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,536,540     $ 5,157,580     $ 5,427,398     7   % 2   %



    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   March 31,    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,318     $ 27,595     $ 40,500     $ 35,764     $ 29,729  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
in other financial institutions     698,690       279,008       641,251       840,821       1,187,436  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     491,751       489,596       478,534       332,129       111,217  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     698,231       714,990       703,794       723,716       736,823  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     2,792       2,456       2,081       2,281       831  
Loans:                              
Commercial     506,037       532,749       541,215       523,268       568,053  
PPP loans     565       1,166       1,614       8,153       37,393  
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     603,298       614,663       612,241       597,521       597,542  
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,083,852       1,066,368       1,023,405       993,621       928,220  
Land and construction     166,408       163,577       167,439       155,389       153,323  
Home equity     124,481       120,724       116,489       116,641       111,609  
Multifamily     231,242       244,882       229,455       221,938       221,767  
Residential mortgages     528,639       537,905       508,839       448,958       391,171  
Consumer and other     17,905       17,033       16,620       18,354       17,110  
Loans     3,262,427       3,299,067       3,217,317       3,083,843       3,026,188  
Deferred loan fees, net     (512 )     (517 )     (844 )     (1,391 )     (2,124 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     3,261,915       3,298,550       3,216,473       3,082,452       3,024,064  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,273 )     (47,512 )     (46,921 )     (45,490 )     (42,788 )
Loans, net     3,214,642       3,251,038       3,169,552       3,036,962       2,981,276  
Company-owned life insurance     79,438       78,945       78,456       77,972       78,069  
Premises and equipment, net     9,142       9,301       9,428       9,593       9,580  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     10,431       11,033       11,692       12,351       13,009  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     122,474       125,987       128,343       117,621       111,797  
Total assets   $ 5,536,540     $ 5,157,580     $ 5,431,262     $ 5,356,841     $ 5,427,398  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,469,081     $ 1,736,722     $ 1,883,574     $ 1,846,365     $ 1,811,943  
Demand, interest-bearing     1,196,789       1,196,427       1,154,403       1,218,538       1,268,942  
Savings and money market     1,264,567       1,285,444       1,487,400       1,387,003       1,447,434  
Time deposits - under $250     37,884       32,445       34,728       36,691       38,417  
Time deposits - $250 and over     172,070       108,192       93,263       98,760       93,161  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                              
   and time deposits     304,147       30,374       29,897       26,287       30,008  
      Total deposits     4,444,538       4,389,604       4,683,265       4,613,644       4,689,905  
Other short-term borrowings     300,000                          
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,387       39,350       39,312       39,274       39,987  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     105,407       96,170       99,168       96,699       96,450  
Total liabilities     4,889,332       4,525,124       4,821,745       4,749,617       4,826,342  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Common stock     504,135       502,923       501,240       499,832       498,763  
Retained earnings     157,390       146,389       133,489       123,310       116,347  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (14,317 )     (16,856 )     (25,212 )     (15,918 )     (14,054 )
Total shareholders' equity     647,208       632,456       609,517       607,224       601,056  
   Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,536,540     $ 5,157,580     $ 5,431,262     $ 5,356,841     $ 5,427,398  



    At or For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA   March 31,    December 31,    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2022     2022     2022     2022    
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 781   $ 740     $ 3,303     6   % (76 ) %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                            
and still accruing     1,459     1,685       527     (13 ) % 177   %
Total nonperforming loans     2,240     2,425       3,830     (8 ) % (42 ) %
Foreclosed assets                   N/A   N/A  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 2,240   $ 2,425     $ 3,830     (8 ) % (42 ) %
Other restructured loans still accruing   $   $ 171     $ 125     (100 ) % (100 ) %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ 271   $ (83 )   $ (65 )   427   % 517   %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 32   $ 508     $ (567 )   (94 ) % 106   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,273   $ 47,512     $ 42,788     (1 ) % 10   %
Classified assets   $ 26,800   $ 14,544     $ 30,579     84   % (12 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.45 %   1.44   %   1.41   % 1   % 3   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     2,110.40 %   1,959.26   %   1,117.18   % 8   % 89   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.04 %   0.05   %   0.07   % (20 ) % (43 ) %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.07 %   0.07   %   0.13   % 0   % (46 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     5 %   3   %   6   % 67   % (17 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     5 %   3   %   6   % 67   % (17 ) %
                             
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                 
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                 
Heritage Commerce Corp:                            
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 469,146   $ 453,792     $ 420,416     3   % 12   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     11.69 %   12.26   %   11.07   % (5 ) % 6   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     8.76 %   9.11   %   8.01   % (4 ) % 9   %
Loan to deposit ratio     73.39 %   75.14   %   64.48   % (2 ) % 14   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     33.05 %   39.56   %   38.63   % (16 ) % (14 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.3 %   14.8   %   14.6   % 3   % 5   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.1 %   12.7   %   12.4   % 3   % 6   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.1 %   12.7   %   12.4   % 3   % 6   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.6 %   9.2   %   8.3   % 4   % 16   %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                            
Total capital ratio     14.7 %   14.2   %   13.9   % 4   % 6   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.5 %   13.2   %   12.9   % 2   % 5   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.5 %   13.2   %   12.9   % 2   % 5   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.9 %   9.5   %   8.7   % 4   % 14   %

__________________

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets



    At or For the Quarter Ended:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA   March 31,    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2022     2022     2022     2022    
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 781   $ 740     $ 491     $ 1,734     $ 3,303    
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                
and still accruing     1,459     1,685       545       981       527    
Total nonperforming loans     2,240     2,425       1,036       2,715       3,830    
Foreclosed assets                    