Angus Gold Completes $6.45 Million Private Placement Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $6,455,000 to the Company (the “Offering”). The Offering was comprised of 1,500,000 hard dollar shares (“Hard Shares”) at a price of $0.72 per Hard Share and of 5,375,000 flow-through shares of the Company (“FT Shares”) at a price of $1.00 per FT Share.

In connection with the Offering, funds managed by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (“Delbrook”), acquired 1,396,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) and now owns a total of 8,102,300 Common Shares representing 16.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. New Gold Inc. (“New Gold”) exercised its participation right to maintain its pro-rata interest in the Company and purchased 750,000 Common Shares and now owns a total of 4,850,000 Common Shares representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Steve Burleton, Chief Executive Officer of Angus, states: “We are very pleased with this oversubscribed equity financing. In addition to the strong support from existing shareholders, we are also welcoming new institutional shareholders to the Company. The financing will allow us to move forward with an aggressive drilling program that will see two drills following up on the multiple discoveries in the Banded Iron Formation gold zones, expanding the historical gold resource at Dorset and testing new gold targets we have been developing through our regional exploration program. 2023 will be the most active year, to-date, for the Golden Sky project and we are looking forward to unlocking value for our shareholders.”

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company’s exploration programs at the Golden Sky project in Ontario and for working capital purposes. The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”), to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as both terms are defined in the Tax Act (the “Qualifying Expenditures”). The Company will renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2023.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

In addition to Delbrook, certain other insiders, including directors and officers of the Company (together, the “Insiders”) subscribed to the Offering for an aggregate of 680,000 Common Shares, bringing the total insider participation in the Offering to 2,076,000 Common Shares. The participation of the Insiders in the Offering constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the Insiders’ participation is not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

About Angus Gold:

Angus Gold is a Canadian gold exploration company with a 234-square-kilometres land package located in north-central Ontario approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and lies between Wesdome Gold Mines’ two producing mines.

TSXV: GUS | USOTC: ANGVF

