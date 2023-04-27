Osteotomy Plates Market: The Growing Importance of Osteotomy Plates in Orthopedic Surgery | At A CAGR of 3.9%

The global Osteotomy Plates Market Size is projected to reach $900.22 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osteotomy plates are devices used in orthopedic surgery to reposition and stabilize bones that have been fractured or damaged due to injury or disease. They are typically made of stainless steel or titanium and are designed to fit securely onto the bone, providing stability while the bone heals. In recent years, the demand for osteotomy plates has increased significantly.

The global Osteotomy Plates Market Size was valued at $613.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $900.22 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Arthrex, Inc,

Acumed,

Llc,

Johnson & Johnson,

Group Fh Ortho,

B. Braun Melsungen Ag,

Zimmer Biomet,

Stryker Corporation,

Aap Implantate Ag,

Wright Medical Group N.V,

Orthopediatrics Corp,

Amplitude Surgical

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Osteotomy Plates Market research to identify potential Osteotomy Plates Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Osteotomy Plates Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Firstly, the aging population is driving the demand for osteotomy plates. As people age, they are more prone to developing bone-related conditions such as osteoarthritis, which may require surgery. Osteotomy plates provide a reliable solution for repairing and stabilizing bones, enabling patients to return to their normal activities more quickly.

Secondly, the rise of sports injuries is contributing to the growth of the osteotomy plates industry. As more people engage in sports and other physical activities, the likelihood of sustaining injuries that require surgery also increases. Osteotomy plates provide a secure way to repair broken bones, allowing athletes to recover and return to their sports more quickly.

Lastly, technological advancements are making osteotomy plates more effective and efficient. For instance, the use of computer-aided design and manufacturing allows for the creation of customized plates that fit the unique anatomy of each patient. Additionally, the development of biodegradable plates that dissolve over time is reducing the need for follow-up surgeries to remove the plates.

