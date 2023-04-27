Submit Release
DEQ Secretary’s Circular Economy Council holds kick-off meeting

Leaders of the recycling and materials management industry gathered in Raleigh today for the first meeting of the Secretary’s Circular Economy Council. The mission of the group convened by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is to provide guidance on how North Carolina can create a more resilient materials management system, strengthen the economy and protect the environment. Members of the Council include leaders from across the industry who will collaborate on innovative solutions, such as business and infrastructure development.

“North Carolina has an opportunity to further advance the circular economy by ensuring that the state’s infrastructure and markets support productive economic use of end-of-life materials.” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.

Leveraging the collective expertise and resources of public and private leaders in North Carolina, the Council will work to expand and improve the circular economy in the state. Today’s discussion included potential gaps in the state’s materials management system, expanding the recycling capacity in the state, and methods to reduce food waste and support clean energy.

“As an industry that has made strong commitments to using recycled content and reducing waste, we’re excited to be a part of the Council and collaborate on solutions that will help create a closed-loop for valuable materials,” said Trevor Johnson of the North Carolina Beverage Association

The council includes representatives from the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the North Carolina Beverage Association, Coca-Cola Consolidated, PepsiCo, the Association of Plastic Recyclers, Institute for Scrap Recycling Industries, The Recycling Partnership, Carolina Recycling Association, Southeast Recycling Development Council, Alpek Polyester/Clear Path Recycling, Sonoco Recycling, McGill Environmental, Atlas Organics, Unifi, Liberty Tire, RRS, O-I, Powerhouse Recycling and Synergy Recycling.

To learn more about recycling and the circular economy in North Carolina, visit the DEQ website.

