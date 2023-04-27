Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,039 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Calls on Senator to Reconsider Heartbeat Vote

NEBRASKA, April 27 - CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

    

Governor Pillen Calls on Senator to Reconsider Heartbeat Vote

  

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Pillen issued the following statement in response to state senators failing to advance the Nebraska Heartbeat Act:

 

"I am a staunch defender of Life and supporter of the Nebraska Heartbeat Act. I am profoundly disappointed in the cloture vote today. It is unacceptable for senators to be present not voting on such a momentous vote. I call on Senator Merv Riepe to make a motion to reconsider and stand by the commitments to Life he has made in the past."

You just read:

Governor Pillen Calls on Senator to Reconsider Heartbeat Vote

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more