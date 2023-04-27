Submit Release
Celestica Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Robert A. Cascella 530,849,829 98.06% 10,482,461 1.94%
Deepak Chopra 532,921,274 98.45% 8,411,016 1.55%
Françoise Colpron 535,237,880 98.87% 6,094,410 1.13%
Daniel P. DiMaggio 532,825,369 98.43% 8,506,921 1.57%
Jill Kale 535,248,024 98.88% 6,084,266 1.12%
Laurette T. Koellner 529,179,611 97.76% 12,152,679 2.24%
Robert A. Mionis 533,818,755 98.61% 7,513,535 1.39%
Luis A. Müller 534,987,333 98.83% 6,344,957 1.17%
Tawfiq Popatia 532,561,881 98.38% 8,770,409 1.62%
Michael M. Wilson 532,800,081 98.42% 8,532,209 1.58%

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.


Contacts:

Celestica Global Communications
(416) 448-2200
media@celestica.com

Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com

