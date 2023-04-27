MRC Global Postpones Term Loan Refinancing Following Cornell Capital Lawsuit

MRC Global Has Determined Not to Proceed with the Refinancing at this Time Since Cornell Capital’s Litigation Has Complicated the Execution of the Refinancing on Favorable Terms

MRC Global Believes it Has Sufficient Capacity under its Existing Credit Facilities if Required to Pay its Term Loan before it Matures in September 2024

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) announced today that it has postponed its current efforts to refinance its Term Loan B, which matures in September 2024. An affiliate of Cornell Capital LLC, the sole holder of MRC Global’s Series A 6.50% of Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, filed a lawsuit against MRC Global in the Delaware Court of Chancery to prevent MRC Global from moving forward with the previously announced refinancing of its senior secured Term Loan B.

MRC Global made the following statement:

“MRC Global sought to refinance its Term Loan B long before its maturity to take advantage of relatively favorable market conditions. Cornell Capital’s lawsuit seeks to prevent this refinancing by claiming that Cornell Capital has a right to consent to the terms of the refinancing transaction. Although we do not believe this is the case, the lawsuit has complicated the execution of the refinancing on favorable terms. Therefore, we have determined to postpone the present refinancing efforts before their conclusion.

Even if MRC Global does not enter into a refinancing transaction in the future, MRC Global is confident that it could repay the Term Loan debt utilizing its asset-based lending (ABL) facility and cash generated from its operations. As of December 31, 2022, the outstanding balance on the Term Loan B was $295 million; and the company had availability under the ABL facility (which matures in September 2026) of $606 million, yielding total liquidity, including cash on hand, of $638 million. In addition, the company expects to generate $120 million in cash from operations during 2023, further improving its liquidity position. MRC Global’s Term Loan B does not mature until September 2024, providing the company with sufficient time to address the balance.”

Contact:

Monica Broughton

VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

MRC Global Inc.

Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com

832-308-2847

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and Production and Transmission sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 212 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 9,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

