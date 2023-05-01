Changing Lives The Ted Lasso Way. Amazon Best-Selling Book Shows How

What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted's Positive Approach Can Help You, by Lucy Broadbent Author Lucy Broadbent What Would Ted Lasso Do? Amazon Best Seller

What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted's Positive Approach Can Help You, by Lucy Broadbent is a Useful Read for Mental Health Awareness Month.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A book about the psychology behind Ted Lasso, the award-winning AppleTV+ show, has become an Amazon best-seller.

Incorporating research and expertise from psychologists, celebrity journalist Lucy Broadbent takes readers on a motivational self-help journey, arguing that Ted Lasso is a cleverly disguised self-help guru intent on inspiring his audiences, to lead happier lives. It is the perfect read for Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Generosity is wholly part of who Ted Lasso is. His core belief is that all people are worthy. Dozens of papers have been published by psychologists on how performing acts of generosity and seeing others as worthy can boost our own happiness,” explains Broadbent.

Ted Lasso’s inspirational messaging, as well has his sensitive handling of mental health concerns took Jason Sudeikis, who co-created and co-wrote the show, to The White House last month with some of the other cast members, invited there by President Biden as part of a mental health awareness initiative.

What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You explores that terrain as well as many of the show’s other themes, like believing in ourselves, optimism, and positivity, all of which stem directly from the Positive Psychology Movement.

What others are saying about the book:

“I think we all need to be reminded of the good we can do for ourselves and in the world, and Ms. Broadbent gives us all we need to follow through,” Mitchell Landsberg, Pulitzer Prize Winner and former Senior Editor at The Los Angeles Times.

“Who doesn't need a little Ted Lasso attitude shift? A fun read that might just change your life,” New York Times Bestseller Annabelle Gurwitch.

What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You, by Lucy Broadbent, (Uncommon Publishing) is available on Amazon as an ebook $4.99, and paperback $9.99.

Q & A with author Lucy Broadbent

Why did you write this book?

Not long after I’d been watching Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, a car accidentally hit the side of my Subaru. Rude words and expletives would be my usual choice in such situations. But instead, I found myself thinking ‘What would Ted do if this had happened to him?’ I knew he’d be kind to the other driver because that’s what the show’s all about. So I took a deep breath and surprised myself at how nice I was about a dent in the side of my car. Even more surprising though was how good I felt about it. Not angry but pleased that I hadn’t been horrible to the other driver who turned out to be a terrified old lady.

It occurred to me then that Ted Lasso, a comedy about an American soccer coach in London had really got to me. And I don’t even like soccer. I began to do a bit of research – I’m a journalist. It’s what I do. I found that many of the ideas which are woven into Ted Lasso come from what’s called the Positive Psychology Movement. All those messages of self-belief which Ted uses to encourage his soccer team, stem from well researched psychology ideas which have been proven can help all of us.

How would you describe the book?

It’s self-help meets TV fandom. It looks deeper into some of the show’s scenes and explores the ideas which are hidden there, like self-efficacy, toxic masculinity, learned optimism, empathy, self-love and how we all need to take care of our mental health. I hope that like the show, it goes some way towards breaking down the stigmas around mental health.

Do you think Jason Sudeikis who was the co-creator of the show, intended to give the show so much psychological depth?

I believe it was 100% intentional. In several interviews, he’s said: “Anything that you can do to help yourself helps those around you… we were trying to explore that and personify it in a way and kind of trojan horse that there’s bigger issues in this fun, silly little comedy show.”

Can you give us an example of how Ted Lasso can help any one of us?

Ted’s core belief is that all people are worthy, even the ones who are out to trip him up. “You know what you do with tough cookies,” Ted tells his boss, Rebecca. “You dip them in milk.” It turns out that dozens of papers have been published by The American Psychological Association on how performing acts of generosity and seeing others as worthy can boost our own happiness. Being curious, forgiving and kind have all been scientifically proven to have the same effect. In the first season, Ted has a wife who wants to divorce him, his soccer team keeps losing, and there is a stadium of fans calling him offensive names, but Ted is an optimist, a beacon of positivity, a champion of refusing to let circumstances drag him down. Slowly, we see how by repeatedly reacting positively, Ted not only improves his own life, but he also improves the lives of the people around him. There are many books which have been written around this subject including Viktor E Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning, Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power of Positive Thinking and Martin Seligman’s Learned Optimism.

Tell us a bit about you?

I’ve been a journalist all my working life, starting out in London writing for the (now defunct) Today newspaper. I moved to Los Angeles twenty years ago, and have worked for many publications around the world since, including The London Times, Los Angeles Times, Huffington Post, Daily Mail, and magazines including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Glamor.