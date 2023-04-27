Submit Release
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2023

/EIN News/ -- ~Announces Strategic Plan and Financial Targets~

~Repositioning of the Company's Balance Sheet Provides Earnings, Margin and Return Accretion~

IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights1

  • Net income of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $16.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. Excluding the loss from the balance sheet repositioning, adjusted earnings for the first quarter were $11.2 million2, or $0.72 per diluted common share.
  • Executed the sale of $231 million in book value of available for sale debt securities as part of a balance sheet repositioning, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $13.2 million.
  • Total uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized municipal deposits, represent approximately 18.5% of total deposits.
  • Strong liquidity position, with $1.7 billion of available borrowing capacity from the FHLB, Federal Reserve Discount Window and Bank Term Funding Program, and unsecured sources.
  • Annualized loan growth was 8.6% and remains centered in our targeted metro markets of the Twin Cities, Denver and Metro Iowa.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio improved 1 basis point ("bps") to 0.23%; net charge-off ratio of 0.03%.
  • Efficiency ratio was 62.32%2.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio improved 11 bps.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share.

1 First Quarter Summary compares to the fourth quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Despite a difficult operating environment, exacerbated by March’s banking turmoil, we made significant progress executing on our initial strategic priorities. After the actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2022 to improve our credit, our asset quality metrics further improved in the first quarter of 2023, positioning the Bank well for the uncertain macroeconomic outlook. Importantly, we have low exposure to the higher risk areas in the market, such as the office sector of commercial real estate. Additionally, we took strategic action in late February to reduce the Company’s liability sensitivity as we executed the sale of $231.0 million of available for sale debt securities, resulting in $220.0 million of proceeds used to pay off high-cost FHLB borrowings and reinvest in higher yielding, floating rate securities. The transaction positions our balance sheet more favorably, improves our future earnings profile, enhances our already strong liquidity profile, and, importantly, our capital ratios still improved as compared to the linked quarter.”

Mr. Reeves continued, “Our core, granular deposit franchise also performed well given the concerns that swept the sector in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s ("SVB") failure. While we experienced $154.0 million of deposit outflows, excluding brokered deposits, in the quarter, $120.0 million occurred in January, which is a typical, seasonal low. Subsequent to the SVB failure and through the end of the first quarter, deposits grew $3.7 million. At quarter end, our total uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized municipal deposits, were approximately 18.5% and we have $1.7 billion of available borrowing capacity through the FHLB, Federal Reserve and the Bank Term Funding Program, and unsecured sources, which covers our uninsured deposit base. We believe we are in a strong liquidity position.”

Mr. Reeves concluded, “Looking forward, I could not be more excited for what lies ahead for our Company, employees, customers, and shareholders. Today, we have launched a strategic plan designed to unleash the potential that exists within MidWestOne as we strive to become a high performing bank with consistent performance. Importantly, none of this would be possible without our talented team members and their continued focus on our customers and communities. I am so proud of their hard work through what has been a very challenging two months in our industry."

Strategic Plan

The Company has launched a strategic plan focused on five pillars designed to improve the performance of the Bank, including (1) driving a performance-oriented culture, (2) protecting the Bank’s core community bank franchise, (3) accelerating the growth of the Bank’s commercial and wealth management businesses, (4) expanding into specialty commercial segments, and (5) optimizing the Bank’s operational effectiveness and efficiency. Management will remain prudent through the execution of the plan with a strict focus on risk management with further investments in credit administration, a key enabler to the plan.

The goal of the plan is to exit 2025 with:

  • 12% annual earnings per share growth
  • A return on average assets of 1.10 – 1.20%
  • 10% annual tangible book value growth
  • An efficiency ratio of 55 - 57%

Further details on the strategic plan and quarterly results can be found in the Company’s first quarter 2023 earnings supplemental presentation located on the investor relations section of the Company’s website located at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

    As of or for the quarter ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)     2023       2022       2022  
Financial Results            
Revenue   $ 36,030     $ 54,504     $ 48,980  
Credit loss expense     933       572        
Noninterest expense     33,319       34,440       31,643  
Net income     1,397       16,002       13,895  
Per Common Share            
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 0.88  
Book value     31.94       31.54       32.15  
Tangible book value(1)     26.13       25.60       26.98  
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality            
Loans In millions   $ 3,919.4     $ 3,840.5     $ 3,250.0  
Investment securities In millions     2,071.8       2,283.0       2,349.9  
Deposits In millions     5,555.2       5,468.9       5,077.7  
Net loan charge-offs In millions     0.3       3.5       2.2  
Allowance for credit losses ratio     1.27 %     1.28 %     1.42 %
Selected Ratios            
Return on average assets     0.09 %     0.97 %     0.95 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)     2.75 %     2.93 %     2.79 %
Return on average equity     1.14 %     13.26 %     10.74 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)     2.70 %     17.85 %     13.56 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     62.32 %     57.79 %     60.46 %
(1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue
               Change   Change
                1Q23 vs   1Q23 vs
(Dollars in thousands)   1Q23   4Q22   1Q22   4Q22   1Q22
Net interest income   $ 40,076     $ 43,564   $ 37,336   (8)%   7%
Noninterest (loss) income     (4,046 )     10,940     11,644   n / m   n / m
Total revenue, net of interest expense   $ 36,030     $ 54,504   $ 48,980   (34)%   (26)%
                     
Results are not meaningful (n/m)

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $18.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of lower net interest income and noninterest income. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased $13.0 million primarily due to lower noninterest income. When excluding the loss of $13.2 million from the balance sheet repositioning, total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $49.2 million, a decline of $5.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $0.2 million from the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income of $40.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 decreased from $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, due primarily to two fewer days in the quarter and higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields and volumes. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $2.8 million as a result of higher interest earning asset yields and volumes, partially offset by higher funding costs and volumes.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.75% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022, as higher earning asset yields were more than offset by increased funding costs. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 51 bps to 1.59%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 1.38%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.82%, and long-term debt costs of 6.19%, which increased 55 bps, 28 bps and 65 bps, respectively from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 23 bps primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 29 bps and 5 bps, respectively. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 24%.

The net interest margin was 2.75% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.79% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 117 bps to 1.59%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 1.38%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.82%, and long-term debt costs of 6.19%, which increased 109 bps, 252 bps and 189 bps, respectively from the first quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 90 bps primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 97 bps and 43 bps, respectively.

Noninterest (Loss) Income
             Change   Change
              1Q23 vs   1Q23 vs
(In thousands) 1Q23   4Q22   1Q22   4Q22   1Q22
Investment services and trust activities $ 2,933     $ 2,666     $ 3,011   10%   (3)%
Service charges and fees   2,008       2,028       1,657   (1)%   21%
Card revenue   1,748       1,784       1,650   (2)%   6%
Loan revenue   1,420       966       4,293   47%   (67)%
Bank-owned life insurance   602       637       531   (5)%   13%
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   (13,170 )     (1 )     40   n / m   n / m
Other   413       2,860       462   (86)%   (11)%
Total noninterest (loss) income $ (4,046 )   $ 10,940     $ 11,644   n / m   n / m

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $15.0 million from the linked quarter and $15.7 million from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to investment security losses of $13.2 million related to the Company's balance sheet repositioning. In addition, noninterest income declined from the comparative periods due to the following factors: (1) the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from a nonrecurring bargain purchase gain of $2.5 million and (2) the first quarter of 2022 benefited from a larger increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, as well as a larger gain on sale from residential mortgage loans as a result of higher mortgage origination volumes.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense
             Change   Change
              1Q23 vs   1Q23 vs
(In thousands) 1Q23   4Q22   1Q22   4Q22   1Q22
Compensation and employee benefits $ 19,607     $ 20,438   $ 18,664     (4)%   5%
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,746       2,663     2,779     3%   (1)%
Equipment   2,171       2,327     1,901     (7)%   14%
Legal and professional   1,736       1,846     2,353     (6)%   (26)%
Data processing   1,363       1,375     1,231     (1)%   11%
Marketing   986       947     1,029     4 %   (4)%
Amortization of intangibles   1,752       1,770     1,227     (1)%   43%
FDIC insurance   749       405     420     85%   78%
Communications   261       285     272     (8)%   (4)%
Foreclosed assets, net   (28 )     48     (112 )   n / m   (75)%
Other   1,976       2,336     1,879     (15)%   5%
Total noninterest expense $ 33,319     $ 34,440   $ 31,643     (3)%   5%


Merger-related Expenses
          
           
(In thousands) 1Q23   4Q22   1Q22
Compensation and employee benefits $ 70   $ 189   $
Equipment       4     5
Legal and professional       54     63
Data processing   65     131     38
Marketing       2     7
Communications           1
Other   1     29     14
Total merger-related expenses $ 136   $ 409   $ 128

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $1.1 million, or 3.3%, from the linked quarter with overall decreases in all noninterest expense categories except occupancy, marketing and FDIC insurance. These decreases primarily reflected the decline in incentive compensation and merger-related expenses. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.3 million in FDIC insurance premiums and $0.1 million in occupancy expense of premises, net. The decreases in net interest income and noninterest income noted above, partially offset by lower noninterest expense, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 4.53% to 62.32% from 57.79% in the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 increased $1.7 million, or 5.30%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to increases of $0.9 million and $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits and amortization of intangibles, respectively. The increases primarily reflected costs associated with the acquired operations of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"), which closed in the second quarter of 2022. Partially offsetting the increases above was a decline of $0.6 million in legal and professional expenses stemming primarily from a reduction in legal expenses related to litigation and executive recruitment. The decline in noninterest income and the increase in noninterest expense noted above, partially offset by higher net interest income, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 1.86 percentage points to 62.32% from 60.46% in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 21.4% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 17.9% in the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a bargain purchase gain increase that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the IOFB acquisition, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2023. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2023 is expected to be in the range of 19.5% - 21.5%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.41 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $6.58 billion at December 31, 2022 and $5.96 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2022 was driven by lower securities balances as a result of the balance sheet repositioning. In comparison to March 31, 2022, the increase was due primarily to the IOFB assets acquired in the second quarter of 2022 and higher loan balances from organic loan growth.

Loans Held for Investment
 March 31, 2023
 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
  Balance
 		  % of
   Balance
   % of
   Balance
   % of
  
(Dollars in thousands)       Total         Total         Total  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,080,514   27.6 % $ 1,055,162   27.5 % $ 898,942   27.7 %
Agricultural   106,641   2.7     115,320   3.0     94,649   2.9  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development   320,924   8.2     270,991   7.1     193,130   5.9  
Farmland   182,528   4.7     183,913   4.8     140,846   4.3  
Multifamily   255,065   6.5     252,129   6.6     259,609   8.0  
Other   1,290,454   33.0     1,272,985   33.1     1,130,306   34.8  
Total commercial real estate   2,048,971   52.4     1,980,018   51.6     1,723,891   53.0  
Residential real estate                        
One-to-four family first liens   448,459   11.4     451,210   11.7     331,883   10.2  
One-to-four family junior liens   162,403   4.1     163,218   4.2     131,793   4.1  
Total residential real estate   610,862   15.5     614,428   15.9     463,676   14.3  
Consumer   72,377   1.8     75,596   2.0     68,877   2.1  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,919,365   100.0 % $ 3,840,524   100.0 % $ 3,250,035   100.0 %
                         
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,205,902       $ 1,190,607       $ 1,034,843      

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $78.8 million, or 2.1%, to $3.92 billion from $3.84 billion at December 31, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production, draws on construction loans, and higher line of credit usage during the first quarter of 2023.

Investment Securities March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Available for sale $ 954,074   46.1 % $ 1,153,547   50.5 % $ 1,145,638   48.8 %
Held to maturity   1,117,709   53.9 %   1,129,421   49.5 %   1,204,212   51.2 %
Total investment securities $ 2,071,783       $ 2,282,968       $ 2,349,850      

Investment securities at March 31, 2023 were $2.07 billion, decreasing $211.2 million from December 31, 2022 and $278.1 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease from both periods was due primarily to the sale of $231.0 million of available for sale securities during the first quarter of 2023, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The Company executed the sale of securities as part of a strategic balance sheet repositioning. The sale resulted in a pre-tax realized loss of $13.2 million. The proceeds of $220.0 million were redeployed towards paying off existing short-term borrowings and purchasing higher yielding, floating rate securities.

Deposits March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 989,469   17.8 % $ 1,053,450   19.3 % $ 1,002,415   19.7 %
Interest checking deposits   1,476,948   26.6     1,624,278   29.8     1,601,249   31.5  
Money market deposits   969,238   17.4     937,340   17.1     983,709   19.4  
Savings deposits   631,811   11.4     664,169   12.1     650,314   12.8  
Time deposits of $250 and under   599,302   10.8     559,466   10.2     501,904   9.9  
Total core deposits   4,666,768   84.0     4,838,703   88.5     4,739,591   93.3  
Brokered time deposits   366,539   6.6     126,767   2.3        
Time deposits over $250   521,846   9.4     503,472   9.2     338,134   6.7  
Total deposits $ 5,555,153   100.0 % $ 5,468,942   100.0 % $ 5,077,725   100.0 %

Total deposits increased $86.2 million, or 1.6%, to $5.56 billion from $5.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits increased $239.8 million from $126.8 million at December 31, 2022. When excluding the increase in brokered time deposits, total deposits declined $153.6 million from December 31, 2022. Total uninsured deposits were $1.72 billion, which included $692.1 million of collateralized municipal deposits at March 31, 2023. Total uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized municipal deposits, represented approximately 18.5% of total deposits.

Borrowed Funds March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Short-term borrowings $ 143,981   51.1 % $ 391,873   73.8 % $ 181,193   56.4 %
Long-term debt   137,981   48.9 %   139,210   26.2 %   139,898   43.6 %
Total borrowed funds $ 281,962       $ 531,083       $ 321,091      

Total borrowed funds were $282.0 million at March 31, 2023 a decrease of $249.1 million from December 31, 2022 and $39.1 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease from both periods was due to lower Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

Capital March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023(1)     2022       2022  
Total shareholders' equity $ 500,650     $ 492,793     $ 504,457  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (78,885 )     (89,047 )     (42,016 )
MidWestOneFinancial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   8.30 %     8.35 %     8.85 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   9.39 %     9.28 %     9.81 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   10.18 %     10.05 %     10.68 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.31 %     12.07 %     12.89 %
MidWestOneBank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   9.28 %     9.36 %     9.30 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.40 %     11.29 %     11.25 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.40 %     11.29 %     11.25 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.31 %     12.10 %     12.12 %
(1) Regulatory capital ratios for March 31, 2023 are preliminary          

Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023 increased $7.9 million from December 31, 2022, driven by the benefit of first quarter net income and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid during the first quarter of 2023.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2023 decreased $10.2 million compared to December 31, 2022, due primarily to accretion of unrealized losses and the favorable impact of interest rate changes on available for sale securities valuations. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $36.9 million from March 31, 2022, driven by the impact of higher interest rates on available for sale securities valuations.

On April 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Due to increased economic uncertainty and recent market volatility, no common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023 or for the subsequent period through April 27, 2023. On April 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a new repurchase program, which replaced the prior repurchase program, allowing for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common stock through December 31, 2025.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2022       2022  
Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans $ 933     $ 572     $ (278 )
Net charge-offs   333       3,472       2,222  
Allowance for credit losses   49,800       49,200       46,200  
Pass $ 3,728,522     $ 3,635,766     $ 3,041,649  
Special Mention / Watch   92,075       108,064       106,241  
Classified   98,768       96,694       102,145  
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 4,932     $ 6,680     $ 8,298  
Nonperforming loans $ 14,442     $ 15,821     $ 31,182  
Nonperforming assets   14,442       15,924       31,455  
Net charge-off ratio(1)   0.03 %     0.36 %     0.28 %
Classified loans ratio(2)   2.52 %     2.52 %     3.14 %
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.37 %     0.41 %     0.96 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.23 %     0.24 %     0.53 %
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.27 %     1.28 %     1.42 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6)   344.88 %     322.50 %     148.16 %
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the first quarter of 2023, overall asset quality improved when compared to the linked quarter and the corresponding period in the prior year. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 4 bps from the linked quarter and 59 bps from the prior year to 0.37%. In addition, the classified loans ratio was consistent with the linked quarter at 2.52%, and declined 62 bps from the prior year. Further, the net charge-off ratio declined 33 bps from the linked quarter and 25 bps from the prior year.

As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $49.8 million, or 1.27% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $49.2 million, or 1.28% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022. Credit loss expense of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to loan growth.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward     90+ Days Past Due
    
(Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual
   & Still Accruing
   Total
Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 15,256     $ 565     $ 15,821  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   1,445       25       1,470  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (796 )           (796 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due   (1,110 )     (515 )     (1,625 )
Charge-offs   (355 )     (23 )     (378 )
Transfer to nonaccrual         (50 )     (50 )
Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 14,440     $ 2     $ 14,442  

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, April 28, 2023. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=586c53ba&confId=49008. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 390276 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until July 20, 2023, by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 126764. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR and the adoption of a substitute; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the effects of cyber-attacks; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at other banks that resulted in failure of those institutions; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 63,945     $ 83,990     $ 77,513     $ 60,622     $ 47,677  
Interest earning deposits in banks   5,273       2,445       1,001       23,242       12,152  
Total cash and cash equivalents   69,218       86,435       78,514       83,864       59,829  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   954,074       1,153,547       1,153,304       1,234,789       1,145,638  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost   1,117,709       1,129,421       1,146,583       1,168,042       1,204,212  
Total securities   2,071,783       2,282,968       2,299,887       2,402,831       2,349,850  
Loans held for sale   2,553       612       2,320       4,991       6,466  
Gross loans held for investment   3,932,900       3,854,791       3,761,664       3,627,728       3,256,294  
Unearned income, net   (13,535 )     (14,267 )     (15,375 )     (16,576 )     (6,259 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   3,919,365       3,840,524       3,746,289       3,611,152       3,250,035  
Allowance for credit losses   (49,800 )     (49,200 )     (52,100 )     (52,350 )     (46,200 )
Total loans held for investment, net   3,869,565       3,791,324       3,694,189       3,558,802       3,203,835  
Premises and equipment, net   86,208       87,125       87,732       89,048       82,603  
Goodwill   62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   28,563       30,315       32,086       33,874       18,658  
Foreclosed assets, net         103       103       284       273  
Other assets   219,585       236,517       233,753       206,320       176,223  
Total assets $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214  
LIABILITIES                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 989,469     $ 1,053,450     $ 1,139,694     $ 1,114,825     $ 1,002,415  
Interest bearing deposits   4,565,684       4,415,492       4,337,088       4,422,616       4,075,310  
Total deposits   5,555,153       5,468,942       5,476,782       5,537,441       5,077,725  
Short-term borrowings   143,981       391,873       304,536       193,894       181,193  
Long-term debt   137,981       139,210       154,190       159,168       139,898  
Other liabilities   72,187       85,058       83,324       63,156       56,941  
Total liabilities   5,909,302       6,085,083       6,018,832       5,953,659       5,455,757  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock   16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   300,966       302,085       301,418       300,859       300,505  
Retained earnings   286,767       289,289       276,998       262,395       253,500  
Treasury stock   (24,779 )     (26,115 )     (26,145 )     (25,772 )     (24,113 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (78,885 )     (89,047 )     (96,623 )     (65,231 )     (42,016 )
Total shareholders' equity   500,650       492,793       472,229       488,832       504,457  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214  

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2022       2022     2022  
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 46,490     $ 43,769     $ 40,451     $ 32,746   $ 31,318  
Taxable investment securities   10,444       10,685       10,635       9,576     8,123  
Tax-exempt investment securities   2,127       2,303       2,326       2,367     2,383  
Other   244             9       40     28  
Total interest income   59,305       56,757       53,421       44,729     41,852  
Interest expense                  
Deposits   15,319       9,127       5,035       3,173     2,910  
Short-term borrowings   1,786       1,955       767       229     119  
Long-term debt   2,124       2,111       1,886       1,602     1,487  
Total interest expense   19,229       13,193       7,688       5,004     4,516  
Net interest income   40,076       43,564       45,733       39,725     37,336  
Credit loss expense   933       572       638       3,282      
Net interest income after credit loss expense   39,143       42,992       45,095       36,443     37,336  
Noninterest (loss) income                  
Investment services and trust activities   2,933       2,666       2,876       2,670     3,011  
Service charges and fees   2,008       2,028       2,075       1,717     1,657  
Card revenue   1,748       1,784       1,898       1,878     1,650  
Loan revenue   1,420       966       1,722       3,523     4,293  
Bank-owned life insurance   602       637       579       558     531  
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   (13,170 )     (1 )     (163 )     395     40  
Other   413       2,860       3,601       1,606     462  
Total noninterest (loss) income   (4,046 )     10,940       12,588       12,347     11,644  
Noninterest expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits   19,607       20,438       20,046       18,955     18,664  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,746       2,663       2,577       2,253     2,779  
Equipment   2,171       2,327       2,358       2,107     1,901  
Legal and professional   1,736       1,846       2,012       2,435     2,353  
Data processing   1,363       1,375       1,731       1,237     1,231  
Marketing   986       947       1,139       1,157     1,029  
Amortization of intangibles   1,752       1,770       1,789       1,283     1,227  
FDIC insurance   749       405       415       420     420  
Communications   261       285       302       266     272  
Foreclosed assets, net   (28 )     48       42       4     (112 )
Other   1,976       2,336       2,212       1,965     1,879  
Total noninterest expense   33,319       34,440       34,623       32,082     31,643  
Income before income tax expense   1,778       19,492       23,060       16,708     17,337  
Income tax expense   381       3,490       4,743       4,087     3,442  
Net income $ 1,397     $ 16,002     $ 18,317     $ 12,621   $ 13,895  
                   
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 0.81   $ 0.89  
Diluted $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 0.80   $ 0.88  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   15,650       15,624       15,623       15,668     15,683  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   15,691       15,693       15,654       15,688     15,718  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425     $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375   $ 0.2375  

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023       2022       2022  
Earnings:          
Net interest income $ 40,076     $ 43,564     $ 37,336  
Noninterest (loss) income   (4,046 )     10,940       11,644  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   36,030       54,504       48,980  
Credit loss expense   933       572        
Noninterest expense   33,319       34,440       31,643  
Income before income tax expense   1,778       19,492       17,337  
Income tax expense   381       3,490       3,442  
Net income $ 1,397     $ 16,002     $ 13,895  
Per Share Data:          
Diluted earnings $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 0.88  
Book value   31.94       31.54       32.15  
Tangible book value(1)   26.13       25.60       26.98  
Ending Balance Sheet:          
Total assets $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 5,960,214  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   3,919,365       3,840,524       3,250,035  
Total securities   2,071,783       2,282,968       2,349,850  
Total deposits   5,555,153       5,468,942       5,077,725  
Short-term borrowings   143,981       391,873       181,193  
Long-term debt   137,981       139,210       139,898  
Total shareholders' equity   500,650       492,793       504,457  
Average Balance Sheet:          
Average total assets $ 6,524,065     $ 6,516,969     $ 5,914,604  
Average total loans   3,867,110       3,791,880       3,245,449  
Average total deposits   5,546,694       5,495,599       5,044,046  
Financial Ratios:          
Return on average assets   0.09 %     0.97 %     0.95 %
Return on average equity   1.14 %     13.26 %     10.74 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   2.70 %     17.85 %     13.56 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   62.32 %     57.79 %     60.46 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.75 %     2.93 %     2.79 %
Loans to deposits ratio   70.55 %     70.22 %     64.01 %
Uninsured deposits excluding collateralized municipal deposits ratio   18.54 %     21.13 %     24.72 %
Common equity ratio   7.81 %     7.49 %     8.46 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   6.48 %     6.17 %     7.20 %
Credit Risk Profile:          
Total nonperforming loans $ 14,442     $ 15,821     $ 31,182  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.37 %     0.41 %     0.96 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 14,442     $ 15,924     $ 31,455  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.23 %     0.24 %     0.53 %
Net charge-offs $ 333     $ 3,472     $ 2,222  
Net charge-off ratio   0.03 %     0.36 %     0.28 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 49,800     $ 49,200     $ 46,200  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.27 %     1.28 %     1.42 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   344.88 %     322.50 %     148.16 %
           
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 3,867,110   $ 47,206   4.95 %   $ 3,791,880   $ 44,494   4.66 %   $ 3,245,449   $ 31,858   3.98 %
Taxable investment securities   1,811,388     10,444   2.34 %     1,865,494     10,685   2.27 %     1,835,911     8,123   1.79 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4)   397,110     2,649   2.71 %     422,156     2,893   2.72 %     450,547     2,998   2.70 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,208,498     13,093   2.40 %     2,287,650     13,578   2.35 %     2,286,458     11,121   1.97 %
Other   24,848     244   3.98 %     5,562       %     56,094     28   0.20 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,100,456   $ 60,543   4.02 %   $ 6,085,092   $ 58,072   3.79 %   $ 5,588,001   $ 43,007   3.12 %
Other assets   423,609             431,877             326,603        
Total assets $ 6,524,065           $ 6,516,969           $ 5,914,604        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,515,845   $ 1,849   0.49 %   $ 1,632,749   $ 1,703   0.41 %   $ 1,560,402   $ 1,061   0.28 %
Money market deposits   930,543     3,269   1.42 %     995,512     2,369   0.94 %     953,943     499   0.21 %
Savings deposits   653,043     272   0.17 %     683,538     306   0.18 %     641,703     279   0.18 %
Time deposits   1,417,688     9,929   2.84 %     1,067,044     4,749   1.77 %     883,997     1,071   0.49 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,517,119     15,319   1.38 %     4,378,843     9,127   0.83 %     4,040,045     2,910   0.29 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   145,809     450   1.25 %     151,880     437   1.14 %     159,417     96   0.24 %
Federal funds purchased         %     940     10   4.22 %           %
Other short-term borrowings   111,306     1,336   4.87 %     152,215     1,508   3.93 %     3,029     23   3.08 %
Short-term borrowings   257,115     1,786   2.82 %     305,035     1,955   2.54 %     162,446     119   0.30 %
Long-term debt   139,208     2,124   6.19 %     151,266     2,111   5.54 %     140,389     1,487   4.30 %
Total borrowed funds   396,323     3,910   4.00 %     456,301     4,066   3.54 %     302,835     1,606   2.15 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,913,442   $ 19,229   1.59 %   $ 4,835,144   $ 13,193   1.08 %   $ 4,342,880   $ 4,516   0.42 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,029,575             1,116,756             1,004,001        
Other liabilities   82,501             86,242             42,872        
Shareholders’ equity   498,547             478,827             524,851        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,524,065           $ 6,516,969           $ 5,914,604        
Net interest income(2)     $ 41,314           $ 44,879           $ 38,491    
Net interest spread(2)         2.43 %           2.71 %           2.70 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.75 %           2.93 %           2.79 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,546,694   $ 15,319   1.12 %   $ 5,495,599   $ 9,127   0.66 %   $ 5,044,046   $ 2,910   0.23 %
Cost of funds(6)         1.31 %           0.88 %           0.34 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $95 thousand, $87 thousand, and $674 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.2 million, $1.3 million, and $732 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $716 thousand, $725 thousand, and $540 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $522 thousand, $590 thousand, and $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, and adjusted earnings. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 500,650     $ 492,793     $ 472,229     $ 488,832     $ 504,457  
Intangible assets, net     (91,040 )     (92,792 )     (94,563 )     (96,351 )     (81,135 )
Tangible common equity   $ 409,610     $ 400,001     $ 377,666     $ 392,481     $ 423,322  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,442,491     $ 5,960,214  
Intangible assets, net     (91,040 )     (92,792 )     (94,563 )     (96,351 )     (81,135 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,318,912     $ 6,485,084     $ 6,396,498     $ 6,346,140     $ 5,879,079  
                     
Book value per share   $ 31.94     $ 31.54     $ 30.23     $ 31.26     $ 32.15  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 26.13     $ 25.60     $ 24.17     $ 25.10     $ 26.98  
Shares outstanding     15,675,325       15,623,977       15,622,825       15,635,131       15,690,125  
                     
Common equity ratio     7.81 %     7.49 %     7.28 %     7.59 %     8.46 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     6.48 %     6.17 %     5.90 %     6.18 %     7.20 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

    Three Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Net income   $ 1,397     $ 16,002     $ 13,895  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,314       1,328       920  
Tangible net income   $ 2,711     $ 17,330     $ 14,815  
             
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 498,547     $ 478,827     $ 524,851  
Average intangible assets, net     (92,002 )     (93,662 )     (81,763 )
Average tangible equity   $ 406,545     $ 385,165     $ 443,088  
             
Return on average equity     1.14 %     13.26 %     10.74 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     2.70 %     17.85 %     13.56 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

    Three Months Ended
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent / Core Net Interest Margin   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Net interest income   $ 40,076     $ 43,564     $ 37,336  
Tax equivalent adjustments:            
Loans(1)     716       725       540  
Securities(1)     522       590       615  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 41,314     $ 44,879     $ 38,491  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,189 )     (1,286 )     (732 )
Core net interest income   $ 40,125     $ 43,593     $ 37,759  
             
Net interest margin     2.66 %     2.84 %     2.71 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     2.75 %     2.93 %     2.79 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.67 %     2.84 %     2.74 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,100,456     $ 6,085,092     $ 5,588,001  

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

    Three Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 46,490     $ 43,769     $ 31,318  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     716       725       540  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 47,206     $ 44,494     $ 31,858  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,189 )     (1,286 )     (732 )
Core loan interest income   $ 46,017     $ 43,208     $ 31,126  
             
Yield on loans     4.88 %     4.58 %     3.91 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     4.95 %     4.66 %     3.98 %
Core yield on loans(3)     4.83 %     4.52 %     3.89 %
Average loans   $ 3,867,110     $ 3,791,880     $ 3,245,449  

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

    Three Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Total noninterest expense   $ 33,319     $ 34,440     $ 31,643  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,752 )     (1,770 )     (1,227 )
Merger-related expenses     (136 )     (409 )     (128 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 31,431     $ 32,261     $ 30,288  
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 41,314     $ 44,879     $ 38,491  
Plus: Noninterest income     (4,046 )     10,940       11,644  
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net     (13,170 )     (1 )     40  
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 50,438     $ 55,820     $ 50,095  
             
Efficiency ratio(2)     62.32 %     57.79 %     60.46 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

    Three Months Ended
Adjusted Earnings   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023     2022     2022
Net income   $ 1,397   $ 16,002   $ 13,895
After tax loss on sale of debt securities(1)     9,837        
Adjusted earnings   $ 11,234   $ 16,002   $ 13,895
             
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     15,691     15,693     15,718
             
Earnings per common share            
Earnings per common share - diluted   $ 0.09   $ 1.02   $ 0.88
Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted(2)   $ 0.72   $ 1.02   $ 0.88

(1) The income tax rate utilized was 25.3%.
(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

