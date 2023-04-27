Introducing Naven Health, a Leader in Nationwide Infusion Nursing

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH) announces the formation of a nationwide home infusion nursing network and clinical platform that will operate as Naven Health, Inc. (“Naven Health”), focused on delivering specialized, truly exceptional infusion care. Naven Health employs over 1,500 nurses across the country with the ability to provide care in all 50 states.



Naven Health was formed as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Option Care Health through the acquisitions of Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC (“Infinity”) in October 2021 and Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network Inc. (“SPNN”) in April 2022.

At Naven Health, we are equal parts nursing and haven – offering a place of calm and reassurance in the face of uncertainty and care complexity. Naven Health provides a market-leading platform through technology, processes, and clinical capabilities to expand access to clinical resources and extraordinary care across the United States. Naven Health delivers home infusion services for a broad range of therapies, as well as clinical trial services and special programs for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“Nurses are at the center of who we are at Naven Health. Our commitment is to deliver an exceptional infusion experience through our highly skilled nurses providing care nationwide. We will continue to invest in technology, training and capabilities and serve as a trusted resource for our customers, partners, and patients.” – Chris Grashoff, SVP of New Business Ventures and Head of Naven Health

Naven Health operates as an independent business unit and serves a broad array of infusion providers as a separate enterprise within Option Care Health. Infinity founders Amy Wright R.N. and Rebekah Kroner, and SPNN’s head of Nursing Operations Tim Kingas R.N., serve on the leadership team for Naven Health.

About Naven Health

Naven Health is a nationwide provider of infusion nursing services. With over 1,600 team members, including over 1,500 nurses, we are a company aligned to the values of the nurses at our center – to provide an exceptional infusion experience, everywhere. Naven Health delivers home infusion services for a broad range of therapies, as well as clinical trial services and special programs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. To learn more, please visit our website at NavenHealth.com

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. With over 7,500 team members, including approximately 4,700 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com

