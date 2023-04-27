Submit Release
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share
  • Total loan growth of $47.8 million, or 3.0% annualized from prior quarter
  • Total deposits increased $60.5 million, or 3.8% annualized from prior quarter, with uninsured deposits of 21%
  • Tangible book value per share of $21.87, an increase of 4.4% from prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $20.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “The strength of the franchise we have built has enabled us to effectively manage through the recent troubles in the banking industry and continue delivering strong financial performance. Due to the strong relationships we have with our clients, our deposit base has been exceptionally stable, and we have not needed to take any extraordinary measures to prevent deposit outflows or increase our level of liquidity beyond the usual prudent level that we maintain.

“While becoming more selective in our new loan production given the uncertain economic conditions, we still grew our total loans at a 3% annualized rate in the first quarter, largely driven by growth in our commercial loan portfolio, which offset a decline in consumer loans as we see the planned reduction in loan balances in our GreenSky portfolio. We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance that further increased our capital ratios and tangible book value per share.

“We will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in our new loan production to build capital and liquidity. We expect to see continued reductions in our consumer portfolio that will be used to add to our security portfolio and pay off higher cost funding sources, with the net impact likely being earnings neutral, but capital accretive. We have a strong balance sheet with healthy asset quality, and we believe we can capitalize on the current environment to add new commercial and retail deposit relationships. Our focus on continuing to grow and strengthen our core deposit base will help us to generate long-term profitable growth and continue enhancing the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $7.93 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $7.86 billion at December 31, 2022, and $7.34 billion at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, portfolio loans were $6.35 billion, compared to $6.31 billion as of December 31, 2022, and $5.54 billion as of March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company experienced another quarter of growth of $47.8 million, consisting of growth in commercial loan and lease balances of $84.1 million and commercial real estate loans of $15.0 million. The Company’s consumer loan balances declined $61.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in loans originated through the program with GreenSky.

Loans

    As of
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(in thousands)   2023   2022   2022
Loan Portfolio            
Commercial loans   $ 937,920   $ 872,794   $ 825,554
Equipment finance loans     632,205     616,751     528,572
Equipment finance leases     510,029     491,744     429,000
Commercial FHA warehouse lines     10,275     25,029     83,999
Total commercial loans and leases     2,090,429     2,006,318     1,867,125
Commercial real estate     2,448,158     2,433,159     2,114,041
Construction and land development     326,836     320,882     188,668
Residential real estate     369,910     366,094     329,331
Consumer     1,118,938     1,180,014     1,040,796
Total loans   $ 6,354,271   $ 6,306,467   $ 5,539,961

Loan Quality

Credit quality remained steady during the first quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $30.9 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $32.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $29.0 million as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans were $50.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $49.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $52.9 million as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.80% at March 31, 2023 compared with 0.78% at December 31, 2022, and 0.95% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets were 0.74% of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2022 and 0.90% at March 31, 2022.

    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2022  
Asset Quality            
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 30,895     $ 32,372     $ 29,044  
Nonperforming loans     50,713       49,423       52,900  
Nonperforming assets     58,806       57,824       66,164  
Substandard loans     99,819       101,044       120,837  
Net charge-offs     2,119       538       2,256  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.49 %     0.51 %     0.52 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.80 %     0.78 %     0.95 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.74 %     0.74 %     0.90 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     0.98 %     0.97 %     0.96 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     122.39 %     123.53 %     100.07 %
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.14 %     0.03 %     0.17 %

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $62.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $61.1 million at December 31, 2022, and $52.9 million at March 31, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.98% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.97% at December 31, 2022, and 0.96% at March 31, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.43 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $6.36 billion at December 31, 2022, and $6.06 billion at March 31, 2022. Interest rate promotions offered during the first quarter of 2023 on money market and time deposit products resulted in increases in balances of $79.7 million and $117.3 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.

    As of
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(in thousands)   2023   2022   2022
Deposit Portfolio            
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,215,758   $ 1,362,158   $ 1,393,825
Interest-bearing:            
Checking     2,502,827     2,494,073     2,350,225
Money market     1,263,813     1,184,101     964,352
Savings     636,832     661,932     710,955
Time     766,884     649,552     619,386
Brokered time     39,087     12,836     18,796
Total deposits   $ 6,425,201   $ 6,364,652   $ 6,057,539

The Company estimates that uninsured deposits(1) totaled $1.32 billion, or 21% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.55 billion, or 24%, at December 31, 2022.

(1) Uninsured deposits include the Call Report estimate of uninsured deposits less affiliate deposits, estimated insured portion of servicing deposits, additional structured FDIC coverage and collateralized deposits.

Results of Operations Highlights

During the first quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $60.7 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 4.8%, compared to $63.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $3.6 million, or 6.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 net interest income of $57.2 million.

Net Interest Income and Margin

The tax equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.39%, compared with 3.50% in both the fourth and first quarters of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yields on earning assets.

    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Interest-earning assets   Average Balance   Interest & Fees   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest & Fees   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest & Fees   Yield/Rate
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 85,123   $ 980   4.67 %   $ 220,938   $ 2,143   3.85 %   $ 384,231   $ 171   0.18 %
Investment securities     809,848     5,995   3.00 %     736,579     4,824   2.62 %     894,634     4,962   2.22 %
Loans     6,320,402     87,997   5.65 %     6,240,277     82,810   5.26 %     5,274,051     57,280   4.40 %
Loans held for sale     1,506     16   4.41 %     3,883     47   4.86 %     31,256     220   2.86 %
Nonmarketable equity securities     47,819     795   6.75 %     43,618     677   6.16 %     36,378     484   5.40 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 7,264,698   $ 95,783   5.35 %   $ 7,245,295   $ 90,501   4.96 %   $ 6,620,550   $ 63,117   3.87 %
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 5,053,941   $ 26,405   2.12 %   $ 5,053,158   $ 19,841   1.56 %   $ 4,507,642   $ 2,161   0.19 %
Short-term borrowings     38,655     25   0.26 %     47,391     31   0.26 %     70,043     23   0.14 %
FHLB advances & other borrowings     540,278     6,006   4.51 %     460,598     4,264   3.67 %     311,282     1,212   1.58 %
Subordinated debt     99,812     1,370   5.57 %     107,374     1,463   5.45 %     139,139     2,011   5.78 %
Trust preferred debentures     50,047     1,229   9.96 %     49,902     1,066   8.47 %     49,451     514   4.21 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 5,782,733   $ 35,035   2.46 %   $ 5,718,423   $ 26,665   1.85 %   $ 5,077,557   $ 5,921   0.47 %
                                     
Net Interest Margin       $ 60,748   3.39 %       $ 63,836   3.50 %       $ 57,196   3.50 %
                                     
Cost of Deposits           1.70 %           1.23 %           0.15 %

Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 were $7.26 billion, compared to $7.25 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6.62 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Average loans were $6.32 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.27 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The average balance of PPP loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $36.2 million.

Average investment securities for the first quarter of 2023 were $809.8 million, compared to $736.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $894.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Company took advantage of certain market conditions during the quarter to reposition out of lower yielding tax-exempt securities in favor of other structures and to purchase additional investments, increasing average investment securities by $73.3 million. These changes should result in improved overall margin, liquidity, and capital allocations. These transactions resulted in losses of $0.6 million in the current quarter, with expected paybacks to occur within the calendar year.

Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $4.51 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.12% in the first quarter of 2023, which represents a 56 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. A competitive market driven by rising interest rates was a contributing factor to the increase in deposit costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by $0.6 million of losses on the sales of investment securities, while the fourth quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by a $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps, and the first quarter of 2022 was negatively impacted by $0.4 million of impairment on commercial servicing rights. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, $16.3 million, and $16.0 million, respectively.

    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(in thousands)     2023     2022     2022  
Noninterest income            
Wealth management revenue   $ 6,411     $ 6,227   $ 7,139  
Residential mortgage banking revenue     405       316     599  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,568       2,511     2,068  
Interchange revenue     3,412       3,478     3,280  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     (648 )          
Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps           17,531      
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights               (394 )
Company-owned life insurance     876       796     1,019  
Other income     2,755       2,980     1,902  
Total noninterest income   $ 15,779     $ 33,839   $ 15,613  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $49.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $3.3 million charge on commercial FHA loan servicing rights held for sale and $3.3 million of impairment charges on two OREO properties. Noninterest expense, excluding these adjustments, was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. As a result, the efficiency ratio was 57.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 58.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 55.73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(in thousands)   2023   2022   2022
Noninterest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 24,243   $ 22,901   $ 21,870
Occupancy and equipment     4,443     3,748     3,755
Data processing     6,311     6,302     5,873
Professional     1,760     1,726     1,972
Amortization of intangible assets     1,291     1,333     1,398
Other real estate owned         3,779    
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale         3,250    
FDIC insurance     1,329     703     830
Other expense     5,105     6,201     5,186
Total noninterest expense   $ 44,482   $ 49,943   $ 40,884

Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Employees numbered 931 at March 31, 2023, compared to 935 at December 31, 2022, and 920 at March 31, 2022. Increased payroll taxes and medical insurance of $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively, contributed to increased expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Annual salary increases and the modest increase in staffing levels contributed to increased salaries and benefits expenses from the first quarter of 2022, along with a $0.7 million increase in medical insurance.
  • Occupancy and equipment increased $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to seasonal related expenses, including snow removal and utilities expenses.
  • FDIC insurance expense was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily related to the FDIC’s 2 basis point increase to the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules effective January 1, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The resulting effective tax rates were 24.0%, 25.1% and 24.2% respectively.

Capital

At March 31, 2023, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  As of March 31, 2023
  Midland States Bank   Midland States Bancorp, Inc.   Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.59%   12.46%   10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.76%   10.25%   8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.02%   9.54%   4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 10.76%   7.84%   7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A   6.24%   N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Since the beginning of 2022, the impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio has resulted in an $83.0 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income, which has negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $3.76, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 108 basis points.

Stock Repurchase Program

On December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. The previous repurchase plan terminated on December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 124,266 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.54 under its stock repurchase program. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $22.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.93 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.50 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, continuing effects of the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including anticipated effects on FDIC premiums, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
             
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2022  
Earnings Summary            
Net interest income   $ 60,504     $ 63,550     $ 56,827  
Provision for credit losses     3,135       3,544       4,167  
Noninterest income     15,779       33,839       15,613  
Noninterest expense     44,482       49,943       40,884  
Income before income taxes     28,666       43,902       27,389  
Income taxes     6,894       11,030       6,640  
Net income     21,772       32,872       20,749  
Preferred dividends     2,228       3,169        
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 19,544     $ 29,703     $ 20,749  
             
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.86     $ 1.30     $ 0.92  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted     22,501,970       22,503,611       22,350,307  
Return on average assets     1.12 %     1.66 %     1.16 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.51 %     17.41 %     12.80 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     16.70 %     25.89 %     17.84 %
Net interest margin     3.39 %     3.50 %     3.50 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     57.64 %     58.26 %     55.73 %
             
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)            
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders   $ 20,017     $ 19,278     $ 20,815  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.88     $ 0.85     $ 0.92  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.15 %     1.13 %     1.16 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     11.76 %     11.89 %     12.84 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     17.11 %     16.80 %     17.89 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings   $ 32,449     $ 33,165     $ 32,041  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.67 %     1.68 %     1.79 %
             
Wealth Management            
Trust assets under administration   $ 3,502,635     $ 3,505,372     $ 3,934,140  
             
Market Data            
Book value per share at period end   $ 30.08     $ 29.17     $ 29.26  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)   $ 21.87     $ 20.94     $ 20.87  
Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end (1)   $ 25.39     $ 24.72     $ 22.14  
Market price at period end   $ 21.42     $ 26.62     $ 28.86  
Common shares outstanding at period end     22,111,454       22,214,913       22,044,626  
             
Capital            
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.46 %     12.38 %     11.74 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.25 %     10.21 %     8.82 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     7.84 %     7.77 %     7.80 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.54 %     9.43 %     7.96 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.24 %     6.06 %     6.43 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11 - 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
             
    As of
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 138,310     $ 160,631     $ 332,264  
Investment securities     821,005       776,860       858,246  
Loans     6,354,271       6,306,467       5,539,961  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (62,067 )     (61,051 )     (52,938 )
Total loans, net     6,292,204       6,245,416       5,487,023  
Loans held for sale     2,747       1,286       8,931  
Premises and equipment, net     80,582       78,293       77,857  
Other real estate owned     6,729       6,729       11,537  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     1,117       1,205       27,484  
Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale     20,745       20,745        
Goodwill     161,904       161,904       161,904  
Other intangible assets, net     19,575       20,866       22,976  
Company-owned life insurance     151,319       150,443       148,060  
Other assets     233,937       231,123       202,433  
Total assets   $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,338,715  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,215,758     $ 1,362,158     $ 1,393,825  
Interest-bearing deposits     5,209,443       5,002,494       4,663,714  
Total deposits     6,425,201       6,364,652       6,057,539  
Short-term borrowings     31,173       42,311       60,352  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     482,000       460,000       310,171  
Subordinated debt     99,849       99,772       139,184  
Trust preferred debentures     50,135       49,975       49,524  
Other liabilities     66,173       80,217       76,959  
Total liabilities     7,154,531       7,096,927       6,693,729  
Total shareholders’ equity     775,643       758,574       644,986  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,338,715  


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022     2022  
Net interest income:            
Interest income   $ 95,539     $ 90,215   $ 62,748  
Interest expense     35,035       26,665     5,921  
Net interest income     60,504       63,550     56,827  
Provision for credit losses:            
Provision for credit losses on loans     3,135       2,950     4,132  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments           594     256  
Provision for other credit losses               (221 )
Total provision for credit losses     3,135       3,544     4,167  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     57,369       60,006     52,660  
Noninterest income:            
Wealth management revenue     6,411       6,227     7,139  
Residential mortgage banking revenue     405       316     599  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,568       2,511     2,068  
Interchange revenue     3,412       3,478     3,280  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     (648 )          
Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps           17,531      
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights               (394 )
Company-owned life insurance     876       796     1,019  
Other income     2,755       2,980     1,902  
Total noninterest income     15,779       33,839     15,613  
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     24,243       22,901     21,870  
Occupancy and equipment     4,443       3,748     3,755  
Data processing     6,311       6,302     5,873  
Professional     1,760       1,726     1,972  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,291       1,333     1,398  
Other real estate owned           3,779      
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale           3,250      
FDIC insurance     1,329       703     830  
Other expense     5,105       6,201     5,186  
Total noninterest expense     44,482       49,943     40,884  
Income before income taxes     28,666       43,902     27,389  
Income taxes     6,894       11,030     6,640  
Net income     21,772       32,872     20,749  
Preferred stock dividends     2,228       3,169      
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 19,544     $ 29,703   $ 20,749  
             
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.86     $ 1.31   $ 0.92  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.86     $ 1.30   $ 0.92  


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
             
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2022  
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 28,666     $ 43,902     $ 27,389  
Adjustments to noninterest income:            
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     648              
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps           (17,531 )      
Total adjustments to noninterest income     648       (17,531 )      
Adjustments to noninterest expense:            
(Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale           (3,250 )      
Integration and acquisition expenses                 (91 )
Total adjustments to noninterest expense           (3,250 )     (91 )
Adjusted earnings pre tax     29,314       29,621       27,480  
Adjusted earnings tax     7,069       7,174       6,665  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP     22,245       22,447       20,815  
Preferred stock dividends     2,228       3,169        
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders   $ 20,017     $ 19,278     $ 20,815  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.88     $ 0.85     $ 0.92  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.15 %     1.13 %     1.16 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     11.76 %     11.89 %     12.84 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     17.11 %     16.80 %     17.89 %
             
             
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP   $ 29,314     $ 29,621     $ 27,480  
Provision for credit losses     3,135       3,544       4,167  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights                 394  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP   $ 32,449     $ 33,165     $ 32,041  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.67 %     1.68 %     1.79 %


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
             
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 44,482     $ 49,943     $ 40,884  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale           (3,250 )      
Integration and acquisition expenses                 (91 )
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 44,482     $ 46,693     $ 40,793  
             
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 60,504     $ 63,550     $ 56,827  
Effect of tax-exempt income     244       286       369  
Adjusted net interest income     60,748       63,836       57,196  
             
Noninterest income - GAAP     15,779       33,839       15,613  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights                 394  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     648              
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps           (17,531 )      
Adjusted noninterest income     16,427       16,308       16,007  
             
Adjusted total revenue   $ 77,175     $ 80,144     $ 73,203  
             
Efficiency ratio     57.64 %     58.26 %     55.73 %
             
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022  
Net income   $ 21,772     $ 32,872     $ 20,749  
             
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 767,186     $ 749,183     $ 657,327  
Adjustments:            
Preferred Stock     (110,548 )     (110,548 )      
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (20,184 )     (22,859 )     (23,638 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 474,550     $ 453,872     $ 471,785  
ROATCE     16.70 %     25.89 %     17.84 %


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
             
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
             
    As of
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2022  
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity        
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 775,643     $ 758,574     $ 644,986  
Adjustments:            
Preferred Stock     (110,548 )     (110,548 )      
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (19,575 )     (20,866 )     (22,976 )
Tangible common equity   $ 483,616     $ 465,256     $ 460,106  
             
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)     (77,797 )     (83,797 )     (28,035 )
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI     561,413       549,053       488,141  
             
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:            
Total assets—GAAP   $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,338,715  
Adjustments:            
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (19,575 )     (20,866 )     (22,976 )
Tangible assets   $ 7,748,695     $ 7,672,731     $ 7,153,835  
             
Common Shares Outstanding     22,111,454       22,214,913       22,044,626  
             
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     6.24 %     6.06 %     6.43 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 21.87     $ 20.94     $ 20.87  
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI   $ 25.39     $ 24.72     $ 22.14  


Primary Logo

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

