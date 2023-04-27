South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LUBBOCK, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $9.2 million, compared to $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.53, compared to $0.71 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.78 for the first quarter of 2022.



Deposits grew $101.6 million, or 12% annualized, to $3.51 billion during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022; an estimated 17% of quarter end deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized.



Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 136 basis points, compared to 97 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 23 basis points for the first quarter of 2022.



Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Loans held for investment grew $40.6 million, or 5.9% annualized, during the first quarter of 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $248 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.



Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.19% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.20% at December 31, 2022 and 0.33% at March 31, 2022.



Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.95% annualized, compared to 1.27% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.47% annualized for the first quarter of 2022.



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $20.19 as of March 31, 2023, compared to $19.57 per share as of December 31, 2022 and $20.49 per share as of March 31, 2022.



Liquidity - The Company had available borrowing capacity of $1.75 billion through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, and access to the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program at March 31, 2023.

Capital - total risk-based capital ratio – 16.70%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio – 13.24%, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio – 11.92%, and Tier 1 leverage ratio - 11.22%, all at March 31, 2023 and significantly exceeding the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Subsequent Events

As previously announced, on April 1, 2023, the Company completed the sale of City Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”) to Alliant Insurance Services in an all cash transaction.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results this quarter speak directly to the strength and financial soundness of City Bank as well as the customer relationships that we have developed over many years as we grew our deposit base 12% annualized, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and ended the first quarter with an estimated 17% uninsured or uncollateralized deposits, an improvement from year end 2022 of 26%. We are also in a strong liquidity position with $1.75 billion of available borrowing capacity at quarter end from the FHLB Dallas and the Federal Reserve’s discount window and Bank Term Funding Program. Additionally, the sale of Windmark on April 1st has provided significant additional capital to augment our already strong capital position. In this time of economic uncertainty and unexpected difficulties in the banking sector, we believe it is prudent to maintain our capital well above the regulatory requirements and to also maintain our strict credit culture because we will not sacrifice credit quality in our loan portfolio for growth.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $36.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.33% for the first quarter of 2022. The average yield on loans was 5.78% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.80% for the first quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 136 basis points for the first quarter of 2023, which is 39 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and 113 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2022.

Interest income was $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $46.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022, which was comprised of increases of $903 thousand in loan interest income and $317 thousand in interest income from securities and other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was primarily due to an increase of $33.3 million in average loans outstanding and the rising short-term interest rate environment, partially offset by a $0.9 million purchase discount principal and interest recovery recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in interest income on securities and other interest-earning assets was primarily due to continued rising market short-term interest rates. Interest income increased $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $296.3 million, securities purchases, and higher market interest rates during the period.

Interest expense was $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $3.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and $10.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of significantly rising short-term interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the seasonal decrease of $1.4 million in income from insurance activities and a decrease of $491 thousand in mortgage banking activities revenue. The decrease in mortgage banking activities revenues was mainly the result of a $2.0 million fair value write-down of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio compared to the write-down of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase of $14.8 million in interest rate lock commitments, as the residential mortgage market experienced overall lower market interest rates compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decline of $11.4 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as mortgage loan originations declined $148.5 million as a result of higher market interest rates and a reduction in the number of mortgage loan originators.

Noninterest expense was $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $37.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The 1.1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was largely the result of declines in legal, marketing, and property repair and maintenance expense, partially offset by an increase in personnel expense. The decrease in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a reduction of $3.0 million in mortgage personnel costs and $830 thousand in other variable mortgage-based expenses due to the decline in mortgage loan originations, in addition to a decrease of $789 thousand in legal expenses.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.79 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2022 and $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022. The $40.6 million, or 1.5%, increase during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease in residential construction loans. As of March 31, 2023, loans held for investment increased $335.0 million, or 13.7% year over year, from March 31, 2022, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.51 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $3.41 billion as of December 31, 2022 and $3.45 billion as of March 31, 2022. Deposits increased by $101.6 million, or 3.0%, in the first quarter of 2023 from December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, deposits increased $57.9 million, or 1.7% year over year, from March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.11 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2022 and $1.13 billion as of March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 31.7% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023. The quarterly growth in deposits was mainly the result of increased focus on liquidity and occurred predominately in our public fund deposits. The year-over-year increase in deposits is primarily a result of the noted growth in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by deposit outflows experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 of $1.0 million, compared to $248 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company continued to largely experience stable credit metrics in the loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2023. The provision during the first quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to growth in loans held for investment and unfunded loan commitments. Forecasted economic conditions continue to remain uncertain due to the interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States, and provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.42% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 and 1.62% as of March 31, 2022.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of March 31, 2023 was 0.19%, compared to 0.20% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.33% at March 31, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) were 0.09% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.06% for the first quarter of 2022.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $21.57 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.97 at December 31, 2022. The growth was mainly driven by an increase of $7.0 million of net income after dividends paid and a $4.7 million dollar increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”). The increase in AOCI was attributed to the rise in fair value of our available for sale securities and fair value hedges, net of tax, as a result of decreases in longer-term market interest rates during the period.

Conference Call

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 47,448 $ 46,228 $ 41,108 $ 40,752 $ 33,080 Interest expense 13,133 9,906 6,006 3,647 3,133 Net interest income 34,315 36,322 35,102 37,105 29,947 Provision for credit losses 1,010 248 (782 ) - (2,085 ) Noninterest income 10,691 12,676 20,937 18,835 23,697 Noninterest expense 32,361 32,708 37,401 36,056 37,924 Income tax expense 2,391 3,421 3,962 4,001 3,527 Net income 9,244 12,621 15,458 15,883 14,278 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.54 0.74 0.89 0.91 0.81 Net earnings, diluted 0.53 0.71 0.86 0.88 0.78 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.13 0.12 0.12 0.11 0.11 Book value 21.57 20.97 20.03 20.91 21.90 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 20.19 19.57 18.61 19.50 20.49 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,046,713 17,007,914 17,286,531 17,490,706 17,716,136 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,560,756 17,751,674 17,901,899 18,020,548 18,392,397 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,062,572 17,027,197 17,064,640 17,417,094 17,673,407 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 328,002 234,883 329,962 375,690 528,612 Investment securities 698,579 701,711 711,412 763,943 793,404 Total loans held for investment 2,788,640 2,748,081 2,690,366 2,580,493 2,453,631 Allowance for credit losses 39,560 39,288 39,657 39,785 39,649 Total assets 4,058,049 3,944,063 3,992,690 3,974,724 3,999,744 Interest-bearing deposits 2,397,115 2,255,942 2,198,464 2,230,105 2,318,942 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,110,939 1,150,488 1,262,072 1,195,732 1,131,215 Total deposits 3,508,054 3,406,430 3,460,536 3,425,837 3,450,157 Borrowings 122,400 122,354 122,307 122,261 122,214 Total stockholders’ equity 367,964 357,014 341,799 364,222 387,068 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.27 % 1.53 % 1.60 % 1.47 % Return on average equity 10.34 % 14.33 % 17.37 % 16.96 % 14.58 % Net interest margin(1) 3.75 % 3.88 % 3.70 % 4.02 % 3.33 % Yield on loans 5.78 % 5.59 % 5.12 % 5.57 % 4.80 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.03 % 1.52 % 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.34 % Efficiency ratio 71.42 % 66.35 % 66.38 % 64.11 % 70.30 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 7,579 7,790 7,834 7,889 12,141 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.49 % Other real estate owned 202 169 37 59 1,141 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.33 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 1.62 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.09 % 0.09 % (0.10 )% (0.02 )% 0.06 %





As of and for the quarter ended March 31

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.07 % 9.05 % 8.56 % 9.16 % 9.68 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.54 % 8.50 % 8.00 % 8.60 % 9.11 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.92 % 11.81 % 11.67 % 12.24 % 12.86 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.22 % 11.03 % 10.95 % 10.93 % 10.78 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.70 % 16.58 % 16.46 % 17.32 % 18.22 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.









South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 2,778,876 $ 39,602 5.78 % $ 2,482,603 $ 29,379 4.80 % Debt securities - taxable 585,427 5,240 3.63 % 520,672 2,354 1.83 % Debt securities - nontaxable 213,191 1,413 2.69 % 218,321 1,448 2.69 % Other interest-bearing assets 161,955 1,495 3.74 % 467,471 204 0.18 % Total interest-earning assets 3,739,449 47,750 5.18 % 3,689,067 33,385 3.67 % Noninterest-earning assets 189,477 262,178 Total assets $ 3,928,926 $ 3,951,245 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 1,988,555 9,984 2.04 % $ 1,937,764 911 0.19 % Time deposits 283,997 1,386 1.98 % 339,104 979 1.17 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 4 - 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 75,984 1,012 5.40 % 75,798 1,012 5.41 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 751 6.57 % 46,393 231 2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,394,933 13,133 2.22 % 2,399,063 3,133 0.53 % Demand deposits 1,109,344 1,104,091 Other liabilities 62,160 50,843 Stockholders’ equity 362,489 397,248 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,928,926 $ 3,951,245 Net interest income $ 34,617 $ 30,252 Net interest margin(2) 3.75 % 3.33 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.









South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 51,186 $ 61,613 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 276,816 173,270 Federal funds sold — — Securities available for sale 698,579 701,711 Loans held for sale 20,448 30,403 Loans held for investment 2,788,640 2,748,081 Less: Allowance for credit losses (39,560 ) (39,288 ) Net loans held for investment 2,749,080 2,708,793 Premises and equipment, net 56,079 56,337 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 3,988 4,349 Mortgage servicing assets 25,795 27,474 Other assets 156,570 160,605 Total assets $ 4,058,049 $ 3,944,063 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,110,939 $ 1,150,488 Interest-bearing deposits 2,397,115 2,255,942 Total deposits 3,508,054 3,406,430 Other borrowings - - Subordinated debt 76,007 75,961 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 59,631 58,265 Total liabilities 3,690,085 3,587,049 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 17,063 17,027 Additional paid-in capital 112,981 112,834 Retained earnings 298,299 292,261 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (60,379 ) (65,108 ) Total stockholders’ equity 367,964 357,014 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,058,049 $ 3,944,063









South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 39,597 $ 29,378 Other 7,851 3,702 Total interest income 47,448 33,080 Interest expense: Deposits 11,370 1,890 Subordinated debt 1,012 1,012 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 751 231 Other - - Total interest expense 13,133 3,133 Net interest income 34,315 29,947 Provision for credit losses 1,010 (2,085 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,305 32,032 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,701 1,773 Income from insurance activities 1,411 1,570 Mortgage banking activities 2,286 13,637 Bank card services and interchange fees 2,956 3,222 Net gain on sale of securities - - Other 2,337 3,495 Total noninterest income 10,691 23,697 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,254 22,703 Net occupancy expense 3,832 3,737 Professional services 1,648 2,625 Marketing and development 936 720 Other 6,691 8,139 Total noninterest expense 32,361 37,924 Income before income taxes 11,635 17,805 Income tax expense 2,391 3,527 Net income $ 9,244 $ 14,278









South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 926,018 $ 919,358 Commercial - Specialized 315,473 327,513 Commercial - General 510,917 484,783 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 485,396 460,124 Auto Loans 321,309 321,476 Other Consumer 81,413 81,308 Construction 148,114 153,519 Total loans held for investment $ 2,788,640 $ 2,748,081









South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,110,939 $ 1,150,488 NOW & other transaction accounts 321,644 350,910 MMDA & other savings 1,787,621 1,618,833 Time deposits 287,850 286,199 Total deposits $ 3,508,054 $ 3,406,430









South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 9,244 $ 12,621 $ 15,458 $ 15,883 $ 14,278 Income tax expense 2,391 3,421 3,962 4,001 3,527 Provision for credit losses 1,010 248 (782 ) - (2,085 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 12,645 $ 16,290 $ 18,638 $ 19,884 $ 15,720









South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)