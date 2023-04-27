Submit Release
South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LUBBOCK, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $9.2 million, compared to $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.53, compared to $0.71 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.78 for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Deposits grew $101.6 million, or 12% annualized, to $3.51 billion during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022; an estimated 17% of quarter end deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized.
  • Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 136 basis points, compared to 97 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 23 basis points for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Loans held for investment grew $40.6 million, or 5.9% annualized, during the first quarter of 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $248 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.19% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.20% at December 31, 2022 and 0.33% at March 31, 2022.
  • Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.95% annualized, compared to 1.27% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.47% annualized for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $20.19 as of March 31, 2023, compared to $19.57 per share as of December 31, 2022 and $20.49 per share as of March 31, 2022.
  • Liquidity - The Company had available borrowing capacity of $1.75 billion through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, and access to the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program at March 31, 2023.
  • Capital - total risk-based capital ratio – 16.70%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio – 13.24%, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio – 11.92%, and Tier 1 leverage ratio - 11.22%, all at March 31, 2023 and significantly exceeding the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Subsequent Events

  • As previously announced, on April 1, 2023, the Company completed the sale of City Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”) to Alliant Insurance Services in an all cash transaction.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results this quarter speak directly to the strength and financial soundness of City Bank as well as the customer relationships that we have developed over many years as we grew our deposit base 12% annualized, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and ended the first quarter with an estimated 17% uninsured or uncollateralized deposits, an improvement from year end 2022 of 26%. We are also in a strong liquidity position with $1.75 billion of available borrowing capacity at quarter end from the FHLB Dallas and the Federal Reserve’s discount window and Bank Term Funding Program. Additionally, the sale of Windmark on April 1st has provided significant additional capital to augment our already strong capital position. In this time of economic uncertainty and unexpected difficulties in the banking sector, we believe it is prudent to maintain our capital well above the regulatory requirements and to also maintain our strict credit culture because we will not sacrifice credit quality in our loan portfolio for growth.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $36.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.33% for the first quarter of 2022. The average yield on loans was 5.78% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.80% for the first quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 136 basis points for the first quarter of 2023, which is 39 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and 113 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2022.

Interest income was $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $46.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022, which was comprised of increases of $903 thousand in loan interest income and $317 thousand in interest income from securities and other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was primarily due to an increase of $33.3 million in average loans outstanding and the rising short-term interest rate environment, partially offset by a $0.9 million purchase discount principal and interest recovery recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in interest income on securities and other interest-earning assets was primarily due to continued rising market short-term interest rates. Interest income increased $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $296.3 million, securities purchases, and higher market interest rates during the period.

Interest expense was $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $3.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and $10.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of significantly rising short-term interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the seasonal decrease of $1.4 million in income from insurance activities and a decrease of $491 thousand in mortgage banking activities revenue. The decrease in mortgage banking activities revenues was mainly the result of a $2.0 million fair value write-down of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio compared to the write-down of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase of $14.8 million in interest rate lock commitments, as the residential mortgage market experienced overall lower market interest rates compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decline of $11.4 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as mortgage loan originations declined $148.5 million as a result of higher market interest rates and a reduction in the number of mortgage loan originators.

Noninterest expense was $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $37.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The 1.1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was largely the result of declines in legal, marketing, and property repair and maintenance expense, partially offset by an increase in personnel expense. The decrease in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a reduction of $3.0 million in mortgage personnel costs and $830 thousand in other variable mortgage-based expenses due to the decline in mortgage loan originations, in addition to a decrease of $789 thousand in legal expenses.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.79 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2022 and $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022. The $40.6 million, or 1.5%, increase during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease in residential construction loans. As of March 31, 2023, loans held for investment increased $335.0 million, or 13.7% year over year, from March 31, 2022, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.51 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $3.41 billion as of December 31, 2022 and $3.45 billion as of March 31, 2022. Deposits increased by $101.6 million, or 3.0%, in the first quarter of 2023 from December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, deposits increased $57.9 million, or 1.7% year over year, from March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.11 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2022 and $1.13 billion as of March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 31.7% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023. The quarterly growth in deposits was mainly the result of increased focus on liquidity and occurred predominately in our public fund deposits. The year-over-year increase in deposits is primarily a result of the noted growth in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by deposit outflows experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 of $1.0 million, compared to $248 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company continued to largely experience stable credit metrics in the loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2023. The provision during the first quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to growth in loans held for investment and unfunded loan commitments. Forecasted economic conditions continue to remain uncertain due to the interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States, and provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.42% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 and 1.62% as of March 31, 2022.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of March 31, 2023 was 0.19%, compared to 0.20% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.33% at March 31, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) were 0.09% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.06% for the first quarter of 2022.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $21.57 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.97 at December 31, 2022. The growth was mainly driven by an increase of $7.0 million of net income after dividends paid and a $4.7 million dollar increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”). The increase in AOCI was attributed to the rise in fair value of our available for sale securities and fair value hedges, net of tax, as a result of decreases in longer-term market interest rates during the period.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results today, April 27, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-300-8521 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6026) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 10177523. The replay will be available until May 11, 2023.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, potential recession in the United States and our market areas, the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and any continuation of the recent uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto, increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior, changes in market interest rates, the persistence of the current inflationary environment in the United States and our market areas, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, regulatory considerations, the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (and any current or future variants thereof), competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, and other documents South Plains files with the SEC from time to time. South Plains urges readers of this press release to review the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the “Risk Factors” section of other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
  (866) 771-3347
  investors@city.bank

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended
  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
Selected Income Statement Data:                            
Interest income $ 47,448     $ 46,228     $ 41,108     $ 40,752     $ 33,080  
Interest expense   13,133       9,906       6,006       3,647       3,133  
Net interest income   34,315       36,322       35,102       37,105       29,947  
Provision for credit losses   1,010       248       (782 )     -       (2,085 )
Noninterest income   10,691       12,676       20,937       18,835       23,697  
Noninterest expense   32,361       32,708       37,401       36,056       37,924  
Income tax expense   2,391       3,421       3,962       4,001       3,527  
Net income   9,244       12,621       15,458       15,883       14,278  
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Net earnings, basic   0.54       0.74       0.89       0.91       0.81  
Net earnings, diluted   0.53       0.71       0.86       0.88       0.78  
Cash dividends declared and paid   0.13       0.12       0.12       0.11       0.11  
Book value   21.57       20.97       20.03       20.91       21.90  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)   20.19       19.57       18.61       19.50       20.49  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   17,046,713       17,007,914       17,286,531       17,490,706       17,716,136  
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive   17,560,756       17,751,674       17,901,899       18,020,548       18,392,397  
Shares outstanding at end of period   17,062,572       17,027,197       17,064,640       17,417,094       17,673,407  
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:                            
Cash and cash equivalents   328,002       234,883       329,962       375,690       528,612  
Investment securities   698,579       701,711       711,412       763,943       793,404  
Total loans held for investment   2,788,640       2,748,081       2,690,366       2,580,493       2,453,631  
Allowance for credit losses   39,560       39,288       39,657       39,785       39,649  
Total assets   4,058,049       3,944,063       3,992,690       3,974,724       3,999,744  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,397,115       2,255,942       2,198,464       2,230,105       2,318,942  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,110,939       1,150,488       1,262,072       1,195,732       1,131,215  
Total deposits   3,508,054       3,406,430       3,460,536       3,425,837       3,450,157  
Borrowings   122,400       122,354       122,307       122,261       122,214  
Total stockholders’ equity   367,964       357,014       341,799       364,222       387,068  
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets   0.95 %     1.27 %     1.53 %     1.60 %     1.47 %
Return on average equity   10.34 %     14.33 %     17.37 %     16.96 %     14.58 %
Net interest margin(1)   3.75 %     3.88 %     3.70 %     4.02 %     3.33 %
Yield on loans   5.78 %     5.59 %     5.12 %     5.57 %     4.80 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.03 %     1.52 %     0.82 %     0.42 %     0.34 %
Efficiency ratio   71.42 %     66.35 %     66.38 %     64.11 %     70.30 %
Summary Credit Quality Data:                            
Nonperforming loans   7,579       7,790       7,834       7,889       12,141  
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment   0.27 %     0.28 %     0.29 %     0.31 %     0.49 %
Other real estate owned   202       169       37       59       1,141  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.19 %     0.20 %     0.20 %     0.20 %     0.33 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.42 %     1.43 %     1.47 %     1.54 %     1.62 %
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)   0.09 %     0.09 %     (0.10 )%     (0.02 )%     0.06 %


  As of and for the quarter ended
  March 31
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
Capital Ratios:                            
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   9.07 %     9.05 %     8.56 %     9.16 %     9.68 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.54 %     8.50 %     8.00 %     8.60 %     9.11 %
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets   11.92 %     11.81 %     11.67 %     12.24 %     12.86 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets   11.22 %     11.03 %     10.95 %     10.93 %     10.78 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   16.70 %     16.58 %     16.46 %     17.32 %     18.22 %

(1)   Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.



South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
       
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets                                          
Loans $ 2,778,876     $ 39,602       5.78 %   $ 2,482,603     $ 29,379       4.80 %
Debt securities - taxable   585,427       5,240       3.63 %     520,672       2,354       1.83 %
Debt securities - nontaxable   213,191       1,413       2.69 %     218,321       1,448       2.69 %
Other interest-bearing assets   161,955       1,495       3.74 %     467,471       204       0.18 %
                                           
Total interest-earning assets   3,739,449       47,750       5.18 %     3,689,067       33,385       3.67 %
Noninterest-earning assets   189,477                     262,178                
                                           
Total assets $ 3,928,926                   $ 3,951,245                
                                           
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                                          
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 1,988,555       9,984       2.04 %   $ 1,937,764       911       0.19 %
Time deposits   283,997       1,386       1.98 %     339,104       979       1.17 %
Short-term borrowings   4       -       0.00 %     4       -       0.00 %
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings   -       -       0.00 %     -       -       0.00 %
Subordinated debt   75,984       1,012       5.40 %     75,798       1,012       5.41 %
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393       751       6.57 %     46,393       231       2.02 %
                                           
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,394,933       13,133       2.22 %     2,399,063       3,133       0.53 %
Demand deposits   1,109,344                     1,104,091                
Other liabilities   62,160                     50,843                
Stockholders’ equity   362,489                     397,248                
                                           
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,928,926                   $ 3,951,245                
                                           
Net interest income         $ 34,617                   $ 30,252        
Net interest margin(2)                   3.75 %                     3.33 %

(1)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2)   Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.



South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
           
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 51,186     $ 61,613  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   276,816       173,270  
Federal funds sold          
Securities available for sale   698,579       701,711  
Loans held for sale   20,448       30,403  
Loans held for investment   2,788,640       2,748,081  
Less:  Allowance for credit losses   (39,560 )     (39,288 )
Net loans held for investment   2,749,080       2,708,793  
Premises and equipment, net   56,079       56,337  
Goodwill   19,508       19,508  
Intangible assets   3,988       4,349  
Mortgage servicing assets   25,795       27,474  
Other assets   156,570       160,605  
Total assets $ 4,058,049     $ 3,944,063  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,110,939     $ 1,150,488  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,397,115       2,255,942  
Total deposits   3,508,054       3,406,430  
Other borrowings   -       -  
Subordinated debt   76,007       75,961  
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393       46,393  
Other liabilities   59,631       58,265  
Total liabilities   3,690,085       3,587,049  
Stockholders’ Equity          
Common stock   17,063       17,027  
Additional paid-in capital   112,981       112,834  
Retained earnings   298,299       292,261  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (60,379 )     (65,108 )
Total stockholders’ equity   367,964       357,014  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,058,049     $ 3,944,063  



South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2022
             
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees $ 39,597     $ 29,378  
Other   7,851       3,702  
Total interest income   47,448       33,080  
Interest expense:            
Deposits   11,370       1,890  
Subordinated debt   1,012       1,012  
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   751       231  
Other   -       -  
Total interest expense   13,133       3,133  
Net interest income   34,315       29,947  
Provision for credit losses   1,010       (2,085 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   33,305       32,032  
Noninterest income:            
Service charges on deposits   1,701       1,773  
Income from insurance activities   1,411       1,570  
Mortgage banking activities   2,286       13,637  
Bank card services and interchange fees   2,956       3,222  
Net gain on sale of securities   -       -  
Other   2,337       3,495  
Total noninterest income   10,691       23,697  
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   19,254       22,703  
Net occupancy expense   3,832       3,737  
Professional services   1,648       2,625  
Marketing and development   936       720  
Other   6,691       8,139  
Total noninterest expense   32,361       37,924  
Income before income taxes   11,635       17,805  
Income tax expense   2,391       3,527  
Net income $ 9,244     $ 14,278  



South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
               
Loans:              
Commercial Real Estate $ 926,018     $ 919,358  
Commercial - Specialized   315,473       327,513  
Commercial - General   510,917       484,783  
Consumer:              
1-4 Family Residential   485,396       460,124  
Auto Loans   321,309       321,476  
Other Consumer   81,413       81,308  
Construction   148,114       153,519  
Total loans held for investment $ 2,788,640     $ 2,748,081  



South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
               
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,110,939     $ 1,150,488  
NOW & other transaction accounts   321,644       350,910  
MMDA & other savings   1,787,621       1,618,833  
Time deposits   287,850       286,199  
Total deposits $ 3,508,054     $ 3,406,430  



South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the quarter ended
  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                                  
Net income $ 9,244     $ 12,621     $ 15,458     $ 15,883     $ 14,278  
Income tax expense   2,391       3,421       3,962       4,001       3,527  
Provision for credit losses   1,010       248       (782 )     -       (2,085 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 12,645     $ 16,290     $ 18,638     $ 19,884     $ 15,720  



South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
Tangible common equity                            
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 367,964     $ 357,014     $ 341,799     $ 364,222     $ 387,068  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (23,496 )     (23,857 )     (24,228 )     (24,620 )     (25,011 )
                             
Tangible common equity $ 344,468     $ 333,157     $ 317,571     $ 339,602     $ 362,057  
                             
Tangible assets                            
Total assets $ 4,058,049     $ 3,944,063     $ 3,992,690     $ 3,974,724     $ 3,999,744  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (23,496 )     (23,857 )     (24,228 )     (24,620 )     (25,011 )
                             
Tangible assets $ 4,034,553     $ 3,920,206     $ 3,968,462     $ 3,950,104     $ 3,974,733  
                             
Shares outstanding   17,062,572       17,027,197       17,064,640       17,417,094       17,673,407  
                             
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   9.07 %     9.05 %     8.56 %     9.16 %     9.68 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.54 %     8.50 %     8.00 %     8.60 %     9.11 %
Book value per share $ 21.57     $ 20.97     $ 20.03     $ 20.91     $ 21.90  
Tangible book value per share $ 20.19     $ 19.57     $ 18.61     $ 19.50     $ 20.49  


