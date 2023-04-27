Iridex to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and recorded webcast on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.

