Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Select First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net income of $23.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 2.32% 1

Return on average assets of 1.32%; Return on average tangible common equity of 16.20% 1

Net interest margin of 4.38%; down one bp from the previous quarter

Efficiency ratio of 52.10%

Total loans and leases of $5.5 billion, quarterly increase of $74.6 million

Total deposits of $5.8 billion, quarterly increase of $117.5 million

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets of 8.66% 1

Common Equity Tier 1 to Risk Weighted Assets of 10.27%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. ("Byline", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") BY, the parent company of Byline Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $23.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared with net income of $24.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $21.4 million2, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022.

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., commented, "Our first quarter results reflect the resiliency of our diversified business model and prudent management, notwithstanding continued rate increases and a challenging operating environment. We remain focused on executing our strategy, supporting new and existing customers and growing the value of our franchise. I am proud of the way our bankers navigated the recent turmoil within our industry, with a focus on serving our customers and communities."

Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, Inc. added, "We delivered solid financial results for the first quarter as our performance was both balanced and strong during a period of heightened volatility and uncertainty. During the quarter, we increased our capital position and we believe we continue to maintain a high level of liquidity given the environment. At the same time, we grew revenue by 17% year-over-year, controlled non-interest expenses, achieved positive operating leverage, maintained credit quality and delivered strong profitability. Looking forward, we believe our diversified franchise, and strong capital and liquidity, position us well for the remainder of 2023."

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

On April 25, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on May 23, 2023, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of May 9, 2023.

(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Recast due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses on December 31, 2022, which was applied retrospectively to January 1, 2022. Results for periods beginning after September 30, 2022 are presented under the new standard, while prior quarters previously reported are recast as if the new standard had been applied since January 1, 2022. Refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information on the adoption of the standard.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Interest Income

The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Recast March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,578 $ 442 1.84 % $ 89,367 $ 234 1.04 % $ 74,822 $ 29 0.16 % Loans and leases(1) 5,484,372 92,343 6.83 % 5,389,210 $ 85,720 6.31 % 4,669,047 55,138 4.79 % Taxable securities 1,275,377 6,431 2.04 % 1,288,750 $ 7,043 2.17 % 1,339,345 5,358 1.62 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 151,817 994 2.65 % 155,562 $ 1,021 2.60 % 169,652 1,124 2.69 % Total interest-earning assets $ 7,009,144 $ 100,210 5.80 % $ 6,922,889 $ 94,018 5.39 % $ 6,252,866 $ 61,649 4.00 % Allowance for credit losses -

loans and leases (84,321 ) (81,815 ) (68,058 ) All other assets 420,328 424,979 512,668 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,345,151 $ 7,266,053 $ 6,697,476 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 606,008 $ 2,494 1.67 % $ 596,627 $ 1,902 1.27 % $ 579,297 $ 178 0.12 % Money market accounts 1,465,677 7,728 2.14 % 1,472,050 5,458 1.47 % 1,255,431 474 0.15 % Savings 613,590 227 0.15 % 647,536 243 0.15 % 649,269 76 0.05 % Time deposits 966,409 5,849 2.45 % 788,856 3,007 1.51 % 662,080 359 0.22 % Total interest-bearing

deposits 3,651,684 16,298 1.81 % 3,505,069 10,610 1.20 % 3,146,077 1,087 0.14 % Other borrowings 573,433 5,852 4.14 % 514,518 4,598 3.55 % 290,545 395 0.55 % Federal funds purchased 2,778 36 5.30 % — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % Subordinated notes and

debentures 111,101 2,098 7.66 % 110,947 1,992 7.12 % 110,490 1,600 5.87 % Total borrowings 687,312 7,986 4.71 % 625,465 6,590 4.18 % 401,035 1,995 2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,338,996 $ 24,284 2.27 % $ 4,130,534 $ 17,200 1.65 % $ 3,547,112 $ 3,082 0.35 % Non-interest-bearing

demand deposits 2,076,613 2,235,464 2,248,035 Other liabilities 145,253 151,763 80,276 Total stockholders' equity 784,289 748,292 822,053 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,345,151 $ 7,266,053 $ 6,697,476 Net interest spread(3) 3.53 % 3.74 % 3.65 % Net interest income, fully

taxable equivalent $ 75,926 $ 76,818 $ 58,567 Net interest margin, fully

taxable equivalent(2)(4) 4.39 % 4.40 % 3.80 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment 208 0.01 % 214 0.01 % 236 0.02 % Net interest income $ 75,718 $ 76,604 $ 58,331 Net interest margin(4) 4.38 % 4.39 % 3.78 % Net loan accretion impact

on margin $ 729 0.04 % $ 369 0.02 % $ 1,187 0.08 %

___________________ (1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances.

The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended Change from Recast March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 92,343 $ 85,720 $ 55,138 7.7 % 67.5 % Interest on securities 6,600 6,569 6,155 0.5 % 7.2 % Other interest and dividend income 1,059 1,515 120 (30.1 )% 781.5 % Total interest and dividend income 100,002 93,804 61,413 6.6 % 62.8 % INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,298 10,610 1,087 53.6 % 1399.7 % Other borrowings 5,888 4,598 395 28.1 % 1391.2 % Subordinated notes and debentures 2,098 1,992 1,600 5.3 % 31.1 % Total interest expense 24,284 17,200 3,082 41.2 % 688.1 % Net interest income $ 75,718 $ 76,604 $ 58,331 (1.2 )% 29.8 %

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $75.7 million, a decrease of $886,000, or 1.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven by day count and rising interest rates.

The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $5.7 million in deposit interest expense mainly due to higher average balances and higher rates paid on time deposits and money market accounts; and

An increase of $1.3 million in interest expense on other borrowings due to higher rates paid and average balances on borrowings.

Partially offset by:

An increase of $6.6 million in interest income and fees on loans and leases due to higher yields on loans and leases.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.39%, a decrease of one basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Total net loan accretion income impact on margin contributed four basis points to the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 compared to two basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The average cost of total deposits was 1.15% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 42 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 36.3% of average total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 38.9% during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.0 million compared to $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses is comprised of a provision for loan and lease losses of $9.7 million and a provision for unfunded commitments of $113,000. The increase in provision during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by increases in specific reserves on loans that were individually evaluated for impairment, changes in expected losses driven by macro-economic factors, and growth in the loan and lease portfolio.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended Change from Recast March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits $ 2,120 $ 2,081 $ 1,884 1.9 % 12.5 % Loan servicing revenue 3,380 3,293 3,380 2.7 % 0.0 % Loan servicing asset revaluation 656 (3,534 ) (1,231 ) NM (153.3 )% ATM and interchange fees 1,063 1,250 1,049 (14.9 )% 1.3 % Change in fair value of equity securities, net 350 710 (35 ) (50.6 )% NM Net gains on sales of loans 5,148 5,509 10,827 (6.6 )% (52.4 )% Wealth management and trust income 924 864 1,048 7.0 % (11.9 )% Other non-interest income 1,504 1,282 2,621 17.2 % (42.6 )% Total non-interest income $ 15,145 $ 11,455 $ 19,543 32.2 % (22.5 )%

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 32.2%, compared to $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $4.2 million in the valuation of the loan servicing asset from favorable fair value adjustments due to improvements in market conditions.

Partially offset by:

A decrease of $361,000 in the net gain on sales of loans, due to lower volume of loan sales.

During the first quarter of 2023, we sold $72.2 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $86.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended Change from Recast March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 30,394 $ 31,808 $ 28,959 (4.4 )% 5.0 % Occupancy and equipment expense, net 4,444 3,532 5,128 25.8 % (13.3 )% Impairment charge on assets held for sale 20 372 — (94.8 )% NM Loan and lease related expenses 963 1,126 (891 ) (14.4 )% (208.1 )% Legal, audit and other professional fees 3,114 3,204 2,600 (2.8 )% 19.8 % Data processing 3,783 3,406 3,186 11.1 % 18.7 % Net (gain) loss recognized on other real estate

owned and other related expenses (103 ) 221 54 NM NM Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,455 1,596 1,596 (8.8 )% (8.8 )% Other non-interest expense 4,730 5,235 3,324 (9.6 )% 42.3 % Total non-interest expense $ 48,800 $ 50,500 $ 43,956 (3.4 )% 11.0 %

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $48.8 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 3.4%, from $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The decrease in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:

A decrease of $1.4 million in salaries and employee benefits mainly due to decreases in incentive compensation, offset by increases in payroll taxes; and

A decrease of $505,000 in other non-interest expense, as the prior quarter included net losses of $480,000 in leasehold improvements.

Partially offset by:

An increase of $912,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, net, primarily due to increases in real estate taxes and building maintenance; and

An increase of $377,000 in data processing mainly due to merger related expenses.

Our efficiency ratio was 52.10% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 55.53% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded income tax expense of $8.3 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate was 25.7% and 23.2% for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the effect of a prior quarter tax benefit related to share-based compensation.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $7.5 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $167.4 million compared to $7.4 billion at December 31, 2022.

The current quarter increase was primarily due to:

An increase in cash and cash equivalents of $104.9 million primarily to augment liquidity levels given the environment and support customer activities; and

An increase in net loans and leases of $85.5 million primarily due to growth in the originated loan and lease portfolio.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in loans held for sale of $19.4 million, driven mainly by lower volume of government guaranteed loans.

The following table shows our allocation of the originated, purchase credit deteriorated, and non-credit deteriorated loans and leases at the dates indicated:

Recast March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 1,749,808 31.7 % $ 1,712,152 31.6 % $ 1,530,703 32.0 % Residential real estate 441,291 8.0 % 426,226 7.9 % 399,852 8.3 % Construction, land development, and

other land 446,763 8.1 % 438,617 8.1 % 351,518 7.3 % Commercial and industrial 2,060,537 37.4 % 2,029,855 37.5 % 1,697,555 35.5 % Paycheck Protection Program 730 0.0 % 761 0.0 % 36,260 0.8 % Installment and other 1,603 0.0 % 1,410 0.0 % 946 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 552,174 10.0 % 521,689 9.6 % 379,527 7.9 % Total originated loans and leases $ 5,252,906 95.2 % $ 5,130,710 94.7 % $ 4,396,361 91.8 % Purchased credit deteriorated loans Commercial real estate $ 39,000 0.7 % $ 45,143 0.8 % $ 62,480 1.3 % Residential real estate 30,070 0.6 % 32,228 0.6 % 46,576 1.0 % Construction, land development, and

other land 345 0.0 % 372 0.0 % 1,383 0.0 % Commercial and industrial 1,745 0.0 % 2,192 0.0 % 3,884 0.1 % Installment and other 134 0.0 % 140 0.0 % 161 0.0 % Total purchased credit deteriorated loans $ 71,294 1.3 % $ 80,075 1.4 % $ 114,484 2.4 % Acquired non-credit-deteriorated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 140,576 2.6 % $ 152,193 2.8 % $ 185,107 3.9 % Residential real estate 27,975 0.5 % 31,508 0.6 % 48,173 1.0 % Construction, land development, and

other land — 0.0 % — 0.0 % 196 0.0 % Commercial and industrial 20,793 0.4 % 24,266 0.5 % 37,882 0.8 % Installment and other 85 0.0 % 209 0.0 % 247 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 1,703 0.0 % 2,297 0.0 % 5,157 0.1 % Total acquired non-credit-deteriorated

loans and leases $ 191,132 3.5 % $ 210,473 3.9 % $ 276,762 5.8 % Total loans and leases $ 5,515,332 100.0 % $ 5,421,258 100.0 % $ 4,787,607 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (90,465 ) (81,924 ) (72,107 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for

credit losses - loans and leases $ 5,424,867 $ 5,339,334 $ 4,715,500

ASSET QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases and other real estate owned at the dates indicated:

March 31, 2023 Recast Change from (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 46,536 $ 36,027 $ 33,236 29.2 % 40.0 % Past due loans and leases 90 days or more

and still accruing interest — — — — % — % Total non-performing loans and leases $ 46,536 $ 36,027 $ 33,236 29.2 % 40.0 % Other real estate owned 3,712 4,717 2,221 (21.3 )% 67.1 % Total non-performing assets $ 50,248 $ 40,744 $ 35,457 23.3 % 41.7 % Total non-performing loans and leases as a

percentage of total loans and leases 0.84 % 0.66 % 0.69 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage

of total assets 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.52 % Allowance for credit losses - loans and lease

as a percentage of non-performing

loans and leases 194.40 % 227.40 % 216.96 % Non-performing assets guaranteed by

U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 2,335 $ 2,225 $ 1,832 5.0 % 27.5 % Past due loans 90 days or more and still

accruing interest guaranteed — — — — % — % Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 2,335 $ 2,225 $ 1,832 5.0 % 27.5 % Total non-performing loans and leases

not guaranteed as a percentage of total

loans and leases 0.80 % 0.62 % 0.66 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed

as a percentage of total assets 0.64 % 0.52 % 0.49 %

Variances in non-performing assets were:

Non-performing loans and leases were $46.5 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $10.5 million from $36.0 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in impaired loans.

Other real estate owned was $3.7 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.0 million from $4.7 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to sales of properties.

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") - Loans and Leases

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for credit losses - loans and leases for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Recast March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 ACL - loans and leases, beginning of period $ 81,924 $ 79,704 $ 55,012 Cumulative effect adjustment (ASU 2016-13) — — 12,168 Provision for credit losses - loans and leases 9,712 5,399 5,723 Net charge-offs - loans and leases (1,171 ) (3,179 ) (796 ) ACL - loans and leases, end of period $ 90,465 $ 81,924 $ 72,107 Net charge-offs - loans and leases to average total

loans and leases held for investment, net before ACL 0.09 % 0.24 % 0.07 % Provision for credit losses - loans and leases

to net charge-offs - loans and leases during the period 8.29x 1.70x 7.19x

Net charge-offs of loans and leases during the first quarter of 2023 were $1.2 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $2.0 million compared to $3.2 million, or 0.24% of average loans and leases, during the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $375,000 from $796,000 or 0.07% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 included $1.1 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022 included $645,000 and $362,000, respectively, in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

March 31, 2023 Change from (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,952,045 $ 2,138,645 $ 2,281,612 (8.7 )% (14.4 )% Interest-bearing checking accounts 560,837 592,098 596,497 (5.3 )% (6.0 )% Money market demand accounts 1,453,688 1,415,653 1,357,679 2.7 % 7.1 % Other savings 590,231 625,798 659,218 (5.7 )% (10.5 )% Time deposits (below $250,000) 1,089,785 762,250 505,141 43.0 % 115.7 % Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 166,066 160,677 129,955 3.4 % 27.8 % Total deposits $ 5,812,652 $ 5,695,121 $ 5,530,102 2.1 % 5.1 %

Total deposits increased to $5.8 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $5.7 billion at December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 33.6% and 37.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Estimated total uninsured deposits were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and represented 27.9% and 28.2% of total deposits, respectively.

The increase in deposits in the current quarter was due to:

An increase in time deposits of $332.9 million, principally due to deposit mix changes, including migration of deposits from other core deposit accounts to time deposits; and

An increase in money market demand accounts of $38.0 million, mainly due to inflows of public funds.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $186.6 million, primarily due to seasonal fluctuations in balances and a competitive interest rate environment.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $922.0 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $20.0 million from $902.0 million at December 31, 2022, primarily driven by increases to securities sold under agreements to repurchase due to prevailing market conditions.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity was $795.7 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $29.8 million from $765.8 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased retained earnings due to net income and decreased accumulated other comprehensive loss due to decreased unrealized losses on AFS securities.

The following table presents actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of March 31, 2023:

Actual Minimum Capital

Required Required to be

Considered

Well Capitalized March 31, 2023 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 931,827 13.19 % $ 565,374 8.00 % N/A N/A Bank 884,077 12.55 % 563,335 8.00 % $ 704,168 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 770,494 10.90 % $ 424,031 6.00 % N/A N/A Bank 797,744 11.33 % 422,501 6.00 % $ 563,335 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to

risk weighted assets: Company $ 725,494 10.27 % $ 318,023 4.50 % N/A N/A Bank 797,744 11.33 % 316,876 4.50 % $ 457,709 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to average assets: Company $ 770,494 10.46 % $ 294,524 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 797,744 10.85 % $ 293,994 4.00 % $ 367,492 5.00 %

Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance. The ratios above reflect the Company's election to opt into the regulators' joint current expected credit losses ("CECL") transition provision, which allows the Company to phase in the capital impact of the adoption of CECL over the next three years beginning January 1, 2022. Accordingly, capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 reflect 50% of the CECL impact.

CECL Adoption

On December 31, 2022, the Company adopted CECL and applied it retrospectively to the period beginning January 1, 2022 using the modified retrospective method of accounting. Results for reporting periods beginning after September 30, 2022 are presented under the new standard, while prior quarters previously reported are recast as if the new standard had been applied since January 1, 2022. Refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information on the adoption of the standard.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

We will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 28, 2023 to discuss our quarterly financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (833) 470-1428; passcode 370613. A recorded replay can be accessed through May 12, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403; passcode: 354719

A slide presentation relating to our first quarter 2023 results will be accessible prior to the conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on our investor relations website at www.bylinebancorp.com.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $7.5 billion in assets and operates more than 30 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ‘‘may'', ‘‘might'', ‘‘should'', ‘‘could'', ‘‘predict'', ‘‘potential'', ‘‘believe'', ‘‘expect'', ‘‘continue'', ‘‘will'', ‘‘anticipate'', ‘‘seek'', ‘‘estimate'', ‘‘intend'', ‘‘plan'', ‘‘projection'', ‘‘would'', ‘‘annualized'', "target" and ‘‘outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgment and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication.

No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) Recast Recast Recast March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 52,725 $ 62,274 $ 56,546 $ 58,844 $ 48,015 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 231,486 117,079 159,744 83,057 105,564 Cash and cash equivalents 284,211 179,353 216,290 141,901 153,579 Equity and other securities, at fair value 8,339 7,989 7,279 7,860 10,677 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,164,387 1,174,431 1,181,654 1,273,138 1,369,368 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,704 2,705 3,877 3,880 3,882 Restricted stock, at cost 38,777 28,202 27,077 30,002 13,977 Loans held for sale 28,379 47,823 33,975 17,284 39,520 Loans and leases: Loans and leases 5,515,332 5,421,258 5,275,126 5,167,716 4,787,607 Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (90,465 ) (81,924 ) (79,704 ) (74,048 ) (72,107 ) Net loans and leases 5,424,867 5,339,334 5,195,422 5,093,668 4,715,500 Servicing assets, at fair value 20,944 19,172 21,127 22,155 24,497 Premises and equipment, net 56,098 56,798 59,049 60,773 62,281 Other real estate owned, net 3,712 4,717 4,402 4,749 2,221 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 157,432 158,887 160,484 162,094 163,962 Bank-owned life insurance 82,693 82,093 81,592 81,100 80,604 Deferred tax assets, net 64,918 68,213 95,831 82,412 71,355 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 192,885 193,224 179,218 143,014 114,035 Total assets $ 7,530,346 $ 7,362,941 $ 7,267,277 $ 7,124,030 $ 6,825,458 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,952,045 $ 2,138,645 $ 2,142,183 $ 2,180,927 $ 2,281,612 Interest-bearing deposits 3,860,607 3,556,476 3,470,273 3,207,450 3,248,490 Total deposits 5,812,652 5,695,121 5,612,456 5,388,377 5,530,102 Other borrowings 662,810 640,399 653,954 748,092 311,450 Subordinated notes, net 73,735 73,691 73,648 73,604 73,560 Junior subordinated debentures issued to

capital trusts, net 37,442 37,338 37,232 37,123 37,011 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 148,057 150,576 154,182 121,186 95,674 Total liabilities 6,734,696 6,597,125 6,531,472 6,368,382 6,047,797 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 390 389 389 388 388 Additional paid-in capital 598,103 598,297 597,049 595,938 595,006 Retained earnings 356,365 335,794 314,800 297,765 279,387 Treasury stock (51,066 ) (51,114 ) (51,535 ) (47,181 ) (40,732 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (108,142 ) (117,550 ) (124,898 ) (91,262 ) (56,388 ) Total stockholders' equity 795,650 765,816 735,805 755,648 777,661 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,530,346 $ 7,362,941 $ 7,267,277 $ 7,124,030 $ 6,825,458

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Recast Recast Recast (dollars in thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 92,343 $ 85,720 $ 72,635 $ 59,919 $ 55,138 Interest on securities 6,600 6,569 6,402 6,264 6,155 Other interest and dividend income 1,059 1,515 626 496 120 Total interest and dividend income 100,002 93,804 79,663 66,679 61,413 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,298 10,610 5,971 2,128 1,087 Other borrowings 5,888 4,598 3,232 1,097 395 Subordinated notes and debentures 2,098 1,992 1,825 1,694 1,600 Total interest expense 24,284 17,200 11,028 4,919 3,082 Net interest income 75,718 76,604 68,635 61,760 58,331 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 9,825 5,826 7,208 4,286 6,559 Net interest income after

provision for

credit losses 65,893 70,778 61,427 57,474 51,772 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits 2,120 2,081 2,128 2,059 1,884 Loan servicing revenue 3,380 3,293 3,422 3,384 3,380 Loan servicing asset revaluation 656 (3,534 ) (2,342 ) (4,636 ) (1,231 ) ATM and interchange fees 1,063 1,250 1,007 1,131 1,049 Net realized gains (losses) on securities

available-for-sale — — (2 ) 52 — Change in fair value of equity

securities, net 350 710 (581 ) (697 ) (35 ) Net gains on sales of loans 5,148 5,509 5,580 9,983 10,827 Wealth management and trust income 924 864 995 900 1,048 Other non-interest income 1,504 1,282 1,836 2,097 2,621 Total non-interest income 15,145 11,455 12,043 14,273 19,543 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 30,394 31,808 29,587 27,697 28,959 Occupancy and equipment expense,

net 4,444 3,532 3,919 4,409 5,128 Impairment charge on assets

held for sale 20 372 — — — Loan and lease related expenses 963 1,126 530 942 (891 ) Legal, audit, and other

professional fees 3,114 3,204 2,733 1,820 2,600 Data processing 3,783 3,406 3,370 3,396 3,186 Net (gain) loss recognized on other real

estate owned and other related

expenses (103 ) 221 275 158 54 Other intangible assets amortization

expense 1,455 1,596 1,611 1,868 1,596 Other non-interest expense 4,730 5,235 4,016 3,295 3,324 Total non-interest expense 48,800 50,500 46,041 43,585 43,956 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

INCOME TAXES 32,238 31,733 27,429 28,162 27,359 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 8,293 7,366 7,020 6,382 5,961 NET INCOME 23,945 24,367 20,409 21,780 21,398 Dividends on preferred shares — — — — 196 INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ 23,945 $ 24,367 $ 20,409 $ 21,780 $ 21,202 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.56

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended Recast Recast Recast (dollars in thousands, except share March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, and per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Common Share Data Earnings per Common Share Basic earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 Adjusted diluted earnings per

common share(1)(2)(3)(4) $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares

outstanding (basic) 36,955,085 36,856,221 36,851,973 37,064,795 37,123,161 Weighted average common shares

outstanding (diluted) 37,539,912 37,360,113 37,371,159 37,612,268 38,042,822 Common shares outstanding 37,713,427 37,492,775 37,465,902 37,669,102 37,811,582 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Dividend payout ratio on

common stock 14.06 % 13.85 % 16.36 % 15.52 % 16.07 % Tangible book value per

common share(1) $ 16.92 $ 16.19 $ 15.36 $ 15.76 $ 16.23 Key Ratios and Performance Metrics

(annualized where applicable) Net interest margin, fully taxable

equivalent (1)(5) 4.39 % 4.40 % 4.04 % 3.78 % 3.80 % Average cost of deposits 1.15 % 0.73 % 0.43 % 0.16 % 0.08 % Efficiency ratio(2) 52.10 % 55.53 % 55.07 % 54.87 % 54.40 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3) 51.54 % 54.50 % 55.07 % 54.87 % 54.40 % Non-interest income to total

revenues(1) 16.67 % 13.01 % 14.93 % 18.77 % 25.09 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.69 % 2.76 % 2.56 % 2.51 % 2.66 % Adjusted non-interest expense to

average assets(1)(3) 2.67 % 2.71 % 2.56 % 2.51 % 2.66 % Return on average stockholders' equity 12.38 % 12.92 % 10.57 % 11.35 % 10.56 % Adjusted return on average

stockholders' equity(1)(3)(4) 12.62 % 13.34 % 10.57 % 11.35 % 10.56 % Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.33 % 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.30 % Adjusted return on average assets(1)(3)(4) 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.30 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on

average assets(1) 2.32 % 2.05 % 1.93 % 1.87 % 2.05 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return

on average assets(1)(3) 2.35 % 2.10 % 1.93 % 1.87 % 2.05 % Return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity(1) 16.20 % 17.21 % 14.17 % 15.31 % 14.02 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common stockholders' equity(1)(3) 16.49 % 17.75 % 14.17 % 15.31 % 14.02 % Non-interest-bearing deposits to

total deposits 33.58 % 37.55 % 38.17 % 40.47 % 41.26 % Loans and leases held for sale and

loans and lease held for

investment to total deposits 95.37 % 96.03 % 94.59 % 96.23 % 87.29 % Deposits to total liabilities 86.31 % 86.33 % 85.93 % 84.61 % 91.44 % Deposits per branch $ 152,965 $ 149,872 $ 147,696 $ 141,799 $ 125,684 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans and leases to

total loans and leases held for

investment, net before ACL 0.84 % 0.66 % 0.80 % 0.83 % 0.69 % ACL to total loans and leases held for investment,

net before ACL 1.64 % 1.51 % 1.51 % 1.43 % 1.51 % Net charge-offs to average total loans

and leases held for investment,

net before ACL - loans and leases 0.09 % 0.24 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.07 % Capital Ratios Common equity to total assets 10.57 % 10.40 % 10.12 % 10.61 % 11.39 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets(1) 8.66 % 8.42 % 8.10 % 8.53 % 9.21 % Leverage ratio 10.46 % 10.29 % 10.30 % 10.34 % 10.70 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.27 % 10.20 % 10.24 % 10.26 % 10.75 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.90 % 10.85 % 10.91 % 10.95 % 11.49 % Total capital ratio 13.19 % 13.00 % 13.02 % 13.09 % 13.72 %

___________________ (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Calculation excludes impairment charges. (4) Represents the remaining net unaccreted discount as a result of applying the fair value adjustment at the time of the business combination on acquired loans. (5) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, total revenue, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures.

As of or For the Three Months Ended Recast Recast Recast March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net income and earnings per share

excluding significant items Reported Net Income $ 23,945 $ 24,367 $ 20,409 $ 21,780 $ 21,398 Significant items: Impairment charges on assets held

for sale and ROU asset 20 372 — — — Merger-related expenses 489 538 — — — Tax benefit (56 ) (118 ) — — — Adjusted Net Income $ 24,398 $ 25,159 $ 20,409 $ 21,780 $ 21,398 Reported Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 Significant items: Impairment charges on assets held

for sale and ROU asset — 0.01 — — — Merger-related expenses 0.01 0.01 — — — Tax benefit — — — — — Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.56

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended Recast Recast Recast (dollars in thousands, except per share data, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ratios annualized, where applicable) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Adjusted non-interest expense: Non-interest expense $ 48,800 $ 50,500 $ 46,041 $ 43,585 $ 43,956 Less: Significant items Impairment charges on assets held for sale

and ROU asset 20 372 — — — Merger-related expenses 489 538 — — — Adjusted non-interest expense $ 48,291 $ 49,590 $ 46,041 $ 43,585 $ 43,956 Adjusted non-interest expense excluding

amortization of intangible assets: Adjusted non-interest expense $ 48,291 $ 49,590 $ 46,041 $ 43,585 $ 43,956 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 1,455 1,596 1,611 1,868 1,596 Adjusted non-interest expense excluding

amortization of intangible assets $ 46,836 $ 47,994 $ 44,430 $ 41,717 $ 42,360 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Pre-tax income $ 32,238 $ 31,733 $ 27,429 $ 28,162 $ 27,359 Add: Provision for credit losses 9,825 5,826 7,208 4,286 6,559 Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 42,063 $ 37,559 $ 34,637 $ 32,448 $ 33,918 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 42,063 $ 37,559 $ 34,637 $ 32,448 $ 33,918 Add: Impairment charges on assets held for sale

and ROU asset 20 372 — — — Add: Merger-related expenses 489 538 — — — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 42,572 $ 38,469 $ 34,637 $ 32,448 $ 33,918 Tax equivalent net interest income Net interest income $ 75,718 $ 76,604 $ 68,635 $ 61,760 $ 58,331 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 208 214 228 237 236 Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 75,926 $ 76,818 $ 68,863 $ 61,997 $ 58,567 Total revenue: Net interest income $ 75,718 $ 76,604 $ 68,635 $ 61,760 $ 58,331 Add: Non-interest income 15,145 11,455 12,043 14,273 19,543 Total revenue $ 90,863 $ 88,059 $ 80,678 $ 76,033 $ 77,874 Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 795,650 $ 765,816 $ 735,805 $ 755,648 $ 777,661 Less: Preferred stock — — — — — Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 157,432 158,887 160,484 162,094 163,962 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 638,218 $ 606,929 $ 575,321 $ 593,554 $ 613,699 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 7,530,346 $ 7,362,941 $ 7,267,277 $ 7,124,030 $ 6,825,458 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 157,432 158,887 160,484 162,094 163,962 Tangible assets $ 7,372,914 $ 7,204,054 $ 7,106,793 $ 6,961,936 $ 6,661,496 Average tangible common stockholders'

equity: Average total stockholders' equity $ 784,289 $ 748,292 $ 765,821 $ 769,658 $ 822,053 Less: Average preferred stock — — — — 9,974 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangibles 158,181 159,680 161,292 163,068 164,837 Average tangible common stockholders'

equity $ 626,108 $ 588,612 $ 604,529 $ 606,590 $ 647,242 Average tangible assets: Average total assets $ 7,345,151 $ 7,266,053 $ 7,137,472 $ 6,966,564 $ 6,697,476 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangibles 158,181 159,680 161,292 163,068 164,837 Average tangible assets $ 7,186,970 $ 7,106,373 $ 6,976,180 $ 6,803,496 $ 6,532,639 Tangible net income available to common

stockholders: Net income available to common

stockholders $ 23,945 $ 24,367 $ 20,409 $ 21,780 $ 21,202 Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization 1,066 1,170 1,181 1,369 1,170 Tangible net income available to common

stockholders $ 25,011 $ 25,537 $ 21,590 $ 23,149 $ 22,372 Adjusted tangible net income available

to common stockholders: Tangible net income available to common

stockholders $ 25,011 $ 25,537 $ 21,590 $ 23,149 $ 22,372 Impairment charges on assets held for sale

and ROU asset 20 372 — — — Merger-related expenses 489 538 — — — Tax benefit on significant items (56 ) (118 ) — — — Adjusted tangible net income available to

common stockholders $ 25,464 $ 26,329 $ 21,590 $ 23,149 $ 22,372