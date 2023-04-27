The Hartford Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $530 million ($1.66 per diluted share) increased 21% from $438 million ($1.30 per diluted share) for the same period in 2022. Core earnings* of $536 million ($1.68 core earnings per diluted share*) compared to $559 million ($1.66 core earnings per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.

Net income ROE for the trailing 12 months of 12.8% and core earnings ROE* for the same period of 14.3%.

Property & Casualty (P&C) written premiums rose 10% in first quarter 2023, driven by Commercial Lines premium growth of 11% with increases across the segment. Group Benefits fully insured ongoing premium growth of 8% in first quarter 2023.

P&C current accident year (CAY) catastrophe (CAT) losses of $185 million, before tax, with $138 million in Commercial Lines and $47 million in Personal Lines.

Commercial Lines first quarter combined ratio of 92.7 and underlying combined ratio* of 88.5.

Group Benefits first quarter net income margin was 5.3% and the core earnings margin* was 5.2%.

Returned $484 million to stockholders in the first quarter, including $350 million of shares repurchased and $134 million in common stockholder dividends paid.

* Denotes financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP); definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their closest GAAP measures can be found in this news release under the heading Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

** All amounts and percentages set forth in this press release are approximate unless otherwise noted.

The Hartford HIG today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to report The Hartford delivered a trailing 12-month core earnings ROE of 14.3 percent in the first quarter including exceptional results in our Commercial Lines businesses, continued strong results in Group Benefits, and a solid contribution from the investment portfolio despite unusually high catastrophe activity in the quarter," said The Hartford's Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift.

The Hartford's Chief Financial Officer Beth Costello said, "Commercial Lines delivered top-line growth of 11 percent with double-digit contributions from each of our businesses. In Personal Lines auto, we achieved average approved rate filings of 18.3 percent and written pricing increases of 10.0 percent. In a dynamic environment, we continue to respond with rate filings to address inflationary pressure. In Group Benefits, we are off to a strong start as core earnings reflect the significant improvement in mortality trends and the benefit of 8 percent growth in fully insured ongoing premiums. Our investment portfolio yield continues to benefit from higher interest rates. We are actively managing our capital and, in the first quarter, returned $484 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends."

Swift continued, "In Commercial Lines, we are delivering sustained strong results. Renewal written pricing in Standard Commercial Lines, excluding workers' compensation, rose to 8.1 percent, above loss cost trends. Across our business we anticipate continued growth and margin expansion, and I am confident in achieving our ROE target of 14 to 15 percent."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions except per share data) Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Net income available to common stockholders $530 $438 21% Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share1 $1.66 $1.30 28% Core earnings $536 $559 (4)% Core earnings per diluted share $1.68 $1.66 1% Book value per diluted share $44.27 $46.34 (4)% Book value per diluted share (ex. AOCI)2 $54.55 $51.43 6% Net income available to common stockholders' return on equity (ROE)3, last 12-months 12.8% 15.5% (2.7) Core earnings ROE3, last 12-months 14.3% 14.8% (0.5) [1] Includes dilutive potential common shares; for net income available to common stockholders per diluted share, the numerator is net income less preferred dividends

[2] Denotes financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP); definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their closest GAAP measures can be found in this news release under the heading Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

[3] Return on equity (ROE) is calculated based on last 12-months net income available to common stockholders and core earnings, respectively; for net income ROE, the denominator is common stockholders' equity including AOCI; for core earnings ROE, the denominator is common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI

The Hartford defines increases or decreases greater than or equal to 200%, or changes from a net gain to a net loss position, or vice versa, as "NM" or not meaningful

First quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders was $530 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $438 million in first quarter 2022, primarily due to a decrease in net realized losses of $138 million, before tax, and higher Group Benefits results driven by lower mortality in group life and an increase in fully insured ongoing premiums, partially offset by lower P&C underwriting results, including higher CAY CAT losses.

First quarter 2023 core earnings of $536 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared with $559 million of core earnings in first quarter 2022. Contributing to the results were:

An increase in earnings generated by 9% growth in P&C earned premium and 8% growth in Group Benefits fully insured ongoing premium.

P&C CAY CAT losses of $185 million, before tax, in first quarter 2023, compared to CAY CAT losses of $98 million in first quarter 2022.

Net investment income of $515 million, before tax, compared to $509 million in first quarter 2022, as higher yields on our fixed income portfolio were partially offset by a decrease in income from limited partnerships and other alternative investments (LPs). LP income was $26 million, before tax, a 2.5% annualized return, in first quarter 2023 compared with an annualized return of 14.6% in first quarter 2022.

Commercial Lines loss and loss adjustment expense ratio of 60.7 compared to 58.0 in first quarter 2022, including 1.7 points of higher CATs and 0.5 points of less favorable prior accident year development (PYD). Underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio* increased 0.4 points, to 56.5 in first quarter 2023 from 56.1 in first quarter 2022, primarily driven by a slightly higher loss ratio in workers' compensation, as expected.

Personal Lines loss and loss adjustment expense ratio of 79.6 compared to 62.8 in first quarter 2022, including 4.0 points of higher CATs and 3.1 points related to a change to unfavorable PYD in 2023. Underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio of 70.5 in first quarter 2023 compared to 60.8 in first quarter 2022, with the increase largely due to higher severity in auto liability and physical damage, partially offset by earned pricing increases benefiting both auto and homeowners.

A decrease in the Group Benefits loss ratio from 82.0% to 75.2% driven primarily by lower mortality as well as an improvement in the group disability loss ratio driven by favorable long term disability incidence.

The expense ratios improved across P&C and Group Benefits from first quarter 2022, driven by the impact of higher earned premium and incremental savings from the Hartford Next operational transformation and cost reduction program, partially offset by investments in technology and higher staffing costs.

March 31, 2023, book value per diluted share of $44.27 increased 6%, from $41.67 at Dec. 31, 2022, principally due to an improvement in net unrealized losses on investments within AOCI as a result of a decrease in interest rates, partially offset by wider credit spreads.

Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) of $54.55 as of March 31, 2023, increased from $53.66 at December 31, 2022, as the impact from net income in excess of stockholder dividends through March 31, 2023 was partially offset by the dilutive effect of share repurchases.

Net income available to common stockholders' ROE (net income ROE) for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2023, was 12.8%, a decrease of 2.7 points from first quarter 2022 due to lower trailing 12-month net income, partially offset by lower common stockholders' equity.

Core earnings ROE for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2023, was 14.3%, a decrease of 0.5 points from first quarter 2022 due to lower trailing 12-month core earnings.

BUSINESS RESULTS:

Commercial Lines

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Net income $421 $383 10% Core earnings $436 $456 (4%) Written premiums $3,109 $2,809 11% Underwriting gain1 $202 $242 (17%) Underlying underwriting gain1 $317 $290 9% Losses and loss adjustment expense ratio Current accident year before catastrophes 56.5 56.1 0.4 Current accident year catastrophes 5.0 3.3 1.7 Unfavorable (favorable) prior accident year development (0.8) (1.3) 0.5 Expenses 31.7 31.9 (0.2) Policyholder dividends 0.3 0.3 — Combined ratio 92.7 90.3 2.4 Impact of catastrophes and PYD on combined ratio (4.2) (2.0) (2.2) Underlying combined ratio 88.5 88.3 0.2 [1] Denotes financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP); definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their closest GAAP measures can be found in this news release under the heading Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

First quarter 2023 net income of $421 million compared to net income of $383 million in first quarter 2022, principally due to lower net realized losses, partially offset by a decrease in underwriting gain driven by elevated CAY CAT losses.

Commercial Lines core earnings of $436 million in first quarter 2023 compared to $456 million in first quarter 2022. Contributing to the results were:

CAY CAT losses of $138 million, before tax, in first quarter 2023, including winter storms along the East and West coasts and tornado, wind and hail events in several regions of the United States, compared to CAY CAT losses of $81 million in first quarter 2022.

Favorable PYD within core earnings of $23 million, before tax, in first quarter 2023, compared to $33 million of favorable PYD within core earnings in first quarter 2022. The net favorable PYD in first quarter 2023 primarily includes reserve reductions in workers' compensation and package business, partially offset by reserve increases in general liability, property, and uncollectible reinsurance.

An underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio of 56.5, in first quarter 2023 compared to 56.1 in first quarter 2022, with the increase primarily driven by a slightly higher loss ratio in workers' compensation, as expected.

11% growth in earned premium.

Net investment income of $338 million before, tax, compared to $333 million in first quarter 2022, primarily driven by a higher yield on variable rate securities and reinvesting at higher rates, partially offset by lower returns on LP investments.

Combined ratio was 92.7 in first quarter 2023, 2.4 points higher than 90.3 in first quarter 2022, primarily due to 1.7 points of higher CAY CAT losses, 0.5 points of less favorable prior accident reserve development, and a 0.2 point increase in the underlying combined ratio. Underlying combined ratio of 88.5 increased primarily due to a 0.4 point increase in the underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio partially offset by a 0.2 point decrease in the expense ratio.

Small Commercial combined ratio of 90.8 compared to 82.9 in first quarter 2022 including 4.3 points of higher CAY CATs. Underlying combined ratio of 89.5 increased from 85.9 in first quarter 2022 primarily due to higher non-CAT property losses and a modestly higher loss ratio in workers' compensation, as expected.

Middle & Large Commercial combined ratio of 97.6 compared to 94.6 in first quarter 2022 including 2.7 points of higher CAY CATs and a 1.8 point increase in unfavorable PYD. Underlying combined ratio of 89.9 improved 1.6 points from 91.5 in first quarter 2022 due to lower non-CAT property losses and a lower expense ratio.

Global Specialty combined ratio of 88.7 improved 8.2 points compared to 96.9 in first quarter 2022 including 3.8 points of lower CAY CATs and 1.4 points of less unfavorable PYD. The underlying combined ratio of 85.2 improved 3.0 points from first quarter 2022 primarily due to reinstatement premium related to the Ukraine conflict and a large international ocean marine loss in the 2022 period, as well as a lower expense ratio.

The expense ratio of 31.7 improved 0.2 points from first quarter 2022 driven by the impact of higher earned premium and incremental savings from the Hartford Next program, partially offset by investments in technology and higher staffing costs.

First quarter 2023 written premiums of $3.1 billion were up 11% from first quarter 2022, with growth across the segment, including meaningful growth in new business in both Small Commercial and Middle Market, the effect of renewal written price increases and exposure growth in workers' compensation, as well as growth in assumed reinsurance.

Personal Lines

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Net income (loss) ($1) $77 NM Core earnings $0 $84 (100%) Written premiums $747 $707 6% Underwriting gain (loss) $(45) $69 NM Underlying underwriting gain $22 $83 (73%) Losses and loss adjustment expense ratio Current accident year before catastrophes 70.5 60.8 9.7 Current accident year catastrophes 6.4 2.4 4.0 Unfavorable (favorable) prior accident year development 2.7 (0.4) 3.1 Expenses 26.5 27.6 (1.1) Combined ratio 106.1 90.4 15.7 Impact of catastrophes and PYD on combined ratio (9.1) (2.0) (7.1) Underlying combined ratio 97.0 88.5 8.5

Net loss of $1 million in first quarter 2023 compared to net income $77 million in first quarter 2022, driven by an underwriting loss of $45 million in first quarter 2023 compared to an underwriting gain of $69 million in first quarter 2022, partially offset by lower net realized losses.

Personal Lines core loss of $0 million compared to $84 million of core earnings in first quarter 2022. Contributing to the results were:

An underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio of 70.5 in first quarter 2023 compared to 60.8 in first quarter 2022, with the increase primarily driven by higher severity in auto liability and physical damage, partially offset by renewal earned pricing increases benefiting both auto and homeowners.

$20 million, before tax, of unfavorable PYD in first quarter of 2023 driven by increased severity in auto physical damage, compared to favorable PYD of $3 million, before tax, in first quarter 2022.

CAY CAT losses of $47 million, before tax, in first quarter 2023, including widespread tornado, wind and hail events and winter storms, compared to $17 million of CAY CAT losses in first quarter 2022.

Net investment income, of $38 million, before tax, in first quarter 2023 compared to $33 million in first quarter 2022.

Combined ratio of 106.1 in first quarter 2023, compared to 90.4 in first quarter 2022, primarily due to a 9.7 point increase in CAY losses before CATs, a 4.0 point increase in the CAY CAT ratio and a change from favorable PYD of 0.4 in first quarter 2022 to unfavorable PYD of 2.7 points in first quarter 2023. Underlying combined ratio of 97.0 compared to 88.5 in first quarter 2022, primarily due to an increase in the underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio in auto, and, to a lesser extent, a higher non-CAT homeowners loss ratio partially offset by a 1.1 point improvement in the expense ratio .

Auto combined ratio of 110.2 compared to 92.8 in first quarter 2022. The underlying combined ratio of 105.1 increased from 93.3 in first quarter 2022, primarily due to an increase in auto liability and physical damage severity, partially offset by an increase in earned pricing and a lower expense ratio.

Homeowners combined ratio of 96.8 compared to 85.2 in first quarter 2022. The underlying combined ratio of 78.9 was up from 77.4 in first quarter 2022, as higher weather-related frequency and severity and non-weather severity was partially offset by the effect of earned pricing increases and a lower expense ratio. The 2022 period included non-CAT weather frequency which was favorable to long-term averages.

The decrease in the expense ratio to 26.5 was mostly driven by lower direct marketing costs and, to a lesser extent, an increase in earned premium and incremental savings from the Hartford Next program, partially offset by investments in technology and higher staffing costs.

Written premiums in first quarter 2023 were $747 million compared to $707 million in first quarter 2022 with:

Higher renewal written price increases in auto and homeowners in response to increased loss cost trends.

An increase in homeowners' new business.

A slight increase in auto policy count retention with homeowners' retention flat.

Partially offset by a decline in auto new business.

Group Benefits

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Net income (loss) $92 $(8) NM Core earnings $90 $6 NM Fully insured ongoing premiums $1,557 $1,438 8% Loss ratio 75.2% 82.0% (6.8) Expense ratio 24.7% 25.9% (1.2) Net income margin 5.3% (0.5)% 5.8 Core earnings margin 5.2% 0.4% 4.8

Net income of $92 million in first quarter 2023 compared to a net loss of $8 million in first quarter 2022, largely driven by lower group life mortality, additional earnings generated by growth in fully insured ongoing premium, and a change to net realized gains in the 2023 period compared to net realized losses in the 2022 period.

Core earnings were $90 million, improving from $6 million in first quarter 2022, largely driven by improvements in both the group life and disability loss ratio and earnings generated by 8% growth in fully insured ongoing premiums, partially offset by lower net investment income.

Fully insured ongoing premiums were up 8% compared to first quarter 2022, driven by an increase in exposure on existing accounts as well as strong new business sales and persistency. Fully insured ongoing sales were $474 million in first quarter 2023, up 22% over first quarter 2022, driven by group life.

Loss ratio of 75.2% improved 6.8 points from first quarter 2022, driven by an improvement of 12.0 points in group life and 2.8 points in group disability.

Group life loss ratio of 86.7% improved 12.0 points, largely driven by a lower level of mortality.

Group disability loss ratio of 70.4% improved 2.8 points from first quarter 2022, driven by favorable long-term disability incidence.

Expense ratio of 24.7 improved 1.2 points from first quarter 2022, primarily due to the effect of higher earned premiums, and incremental expense savings from Hartford Next, partially offset by higher claims staffing costs and investments in technology.

Hartford Funds

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Net income $41 $42 (2)% Core earnings $37 $50 (26)% Daily average Hartford Funds AUM $127,084 $150,131 (15)% Mutual Funds and exchange-traded funds (ETF) net flows $(1,179) $(424) (178)% Total Hartford Funds AUM $127,180 $148,046 (14)%

Net income of $41 million in first quarter 2023, compared to $42 million in first quarter 2022, largely driven by lower daily average Hartford Funds AUM resulting in lower fee income net of variable expenses, almost entirely offset by net realized gains related to investment in funds sponsored by the Company in the current period compared to net realized losses in the prior period.

Core earnings of $37 million compared to $50 million in first quarter 2022 largely driven by lower daily average Hartford Funds AUM resulting in lower fee income net of variable expenses.

Daily average AUM of $127 billion in first quarter 2023 declined 15% from first quarter 2022 driven by decreases in market values and net outflows over the preceding twelve months.

Mutual fund and ETF net outflows totaled $1.2 billion in first quarter 2023, compared to net outflows of $0.4 billion in first quarter 2022.

Corporate

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Net loss $(24) $(59) 59% Net loss available to common stockholders $(29) $(64) 55% Core loss $(35) $(48) 27% Net investment income, before tax $10 $3 NM Interest expense and preferred dividends, before tax $55 $67 (18)%

Net loss available to common stockholders of $29 million in first quarter 2023 compared to a net loss available to common stockholders of $64 million in first quarter 2022, primarily driven by a change to net realized gains in 2023 from net realized losses in 2022 and a decrease in interest expense.

First quarter 2023 core loss of $35 million compared to a first quarter 2022 core loss of $48 million primarily due lower interest expense and higher net investment income.

INVESTMENT INCOME AND PORTFOLIO DATA:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Net investment income, before tax $515 $509 1% Annualized investment yield, before tax 3.7% 3.6% 0.1 Annualized investment yield, before tax, excluding LPs1 3.8% 2.9% 0.9 Annualized LP yield, before tax 2.5% 14.6% (12.1) Annualized investment yield, after tax 3.0% 2.9% 0.1 [1] Denotes financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP); definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their closest GAAP measures can be found in this news release under the heading Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

First quarter 2023 consolidated net investment income of $515 million increased from $509 million in first quarter 2022, largely driven by a higher yield on variable rate securities and reinvesting at higher rates, partially offset by lower income from LPs.

First quarter 2023 included $26 million, before tax, or a 2.5% annualized return, on LPs, while first quarter of 2022 included $126 million of LP income, or a 14.6% annualized return. Lower LP income driven by lower returns on private equity funds and lower real estate fund valuations, in addition to income from sales of underlying real estate properties in the 2022 period.

Net realized losses of $7 million, before tax, in first quarter 2023 improved by $138 million from losses of $145 million, before tax, in first quarter 2022 primarily due to a change from net losses to net gains on equity securities.

Total invested assets of $53.7 billion increased 2% from December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in valuations of fixed maturities driven by a decline in interest rates, partially offset by wider credit spreads.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Hartford will discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on a webcast at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 28, 2023. The call can be accessed via a live listen-only webcast or as a replay through the Investor Relations section of The Hartford's website at https://ir.thehartford.com. The replay will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and be available along with a transcript of the event for at least one year.

More detailed financial information can be found in The Hartford's Investor Financial Supplement for March 31, 2023, and the first quarter 2023 Financial Results Presentation, both of which are available at https://ir.thehartford.com.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., HIG operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read https://www.thehartford.com/legal-notice.

HIG-F

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATING INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 ($ in millions) Commercial Lines Personal Lines P&C Other Ops Group Benefits Hartford Funds Corporate Consolidated Earned premiums $ 2,766 $ 739 $ — $ 1,558 $ — $ — $ 5,063 Fee income 10 8 — 51 241 9 319 Net investment income 338 38 16 110 3 10 515 Other revenue — 19 — — — 1 20 Net realized gains (losses) (19 ) (1 ) (3 ) 5 5 6 (7 ) Total revenues 3,095 803 13 1,724 249 26 5,910 Benefits, losses, and loss adjustment expenses 1,679 588 3 1,210 — 2 3,482 Amortization of DAC 424 58 — 9 — — 491 Insurance operating costs and other expenses 464 158 3 380 198 13 1,216 Interest expense — — — — — 50 50 Amortization of other intangible assets 7 1 — 10 — — 18 Total benefits, losses and expenses 2,574 805 6 1,609 198 65 5,257 Income (loss) before income taxes 521 (2 ) 7 115 51 (39 ) 653 Income tax expense (benefit) 100 (1 ) 1 23 10 (15 ) 118 Net income (loss) 421 (1 ) 6 92 41 (24 ) 535 Preferred stock dividends — — — — — 5 5 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 421 (1 ) 6 92 41 (29 ) 530 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to common stockholders to core earnings (loss) Net realized losses (gains), excluded from core earnings, before tax 19 1 3 (5 ) (5 ) (6 ) 7 Integration and other non-recurring M&A costs, before tax — — — 2 — — 2 Income tax expense (benefit) (4 ) — (1 ) 1 1 — (3 ) Core earnings (loss) $ 436 $ — $ 8 $ 90 $ 37 $ (35 ) $ 536

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATING INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Commercial Lines Personal Lines P&C Other Ops Group Benefits Hartford Funds Corporate Consolidated Earned premiums $ 2,486 $ 720 $ — $ 1,445 $ — $ — $ 4,651 Fee income 9 8 — 45 287 13 362 Net investment income 333 33 16 123 1 3 509 Other revenue (loss) (2 ) 17 — — — 1 16 Net realized losses (91 ) (9 ) (4 ) (16 ) (9 ) (16 ) (145 ) Total revenues 2,735 769 12 1,597 279 1 5,393 Benefits, losses, and loss adjustment expenses 1,443 452 — 1,223 — 2 3,120 Amortization of DAC 371 57 — 9 — — 437 Insurance operating costs and other expenses 436 162 3 367 229 13 1,210 Restructuring and other costs — — — — — 5 5 Interest expense — — — — — 62 62 Amortization of other intangible assets 7 1 — 10 — — 18 Total benefits, losses and expenses 2,257 672 3 1,609 229 82 4,852 Income (loss) before income taxes 478 97 9 (12 ) 50 (81 ) 541 Income tax expense (benefit) 95 20 1 (4 ) 8 (22 ) 98 Net income (loss) 383 77 8 (8 ) 42 (59 ) 443 Preferred stock dividends — — — — — 5 5 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 383 77 8 (8 ) 42 (64 ) 438 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to common stockholders to core earnings (loss) Net realized losses, excluded from core earnings, before tax 93 9 4 16 9 15 146 Restructuring and other costs — — — — — 5 5 Integration and other non-recurring M&A costs, before tax 3 — — 2 — — 5 Income tax benefit (23 ) (2 ) (1 ) (4 ) (1 ) (4 ) (35 ) Core earnings (loss) $ 456 $ 84 $ 11 $ 6 $ 50 $ (48 ) $ 559

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Hartford uses non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist investors in analyzing the company's operating performance for the periods presented herein. Because The Hartford's calculation of these measures may differ from similar measures used by other companies, investors should be careful when comparing The Hartford's non-GAAP financial measures to those of other companies. Definitions and calculations of other financial measures used in this press release can be found below and in The Hartford's Investor Financial Supplement for first quarter 2023, which is available on The Hartford's website, https://ir.thehartford.com.

Annualized investment yield, excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments - This non-GAAP measure is calculated as (a) the annualized net investment income, on a Consolidated, P&C or Group Benefits level, excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments, divided by (b) the monthly average invested assets at amortized cost, excluding repurchase agreement and securities lending collateral, derivatives book value, and limited partnerships and other alternative investments. The Company believes that annualized investment yield, excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments, provides investors with an important measure of the trend in investment earnings because it excludes the impact of the volatility in returns related to limited partnerships and other alternative investments. Annualized investment yield is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the annualized investment yield, before tax, to annualized investment yield excluding limited partnerships and other alternatives investments, before tax, for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is provided in the table below.

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Consolidated Annualized investment yield, before tax 3.7 % 3.6 % Impact on annualized investment yield of limited partnerships and other alternative investments, before tax 0.1 % (0.7 )% Annualized investment yield excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments, before tax 3.8 % 2.9 %

Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) - This is a non-GAAP per share measure that is calculated by dividing (a) common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI, after tax, by (b) common shares outstanding and dilutive potential common shares. The Company provides this measure to enable investors to analyze the amount of the Company's net worth that is primarily attributable to the Company's business operations. The Company believes that excluding AOCI from the numerator is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period, primarily based on changes in interest rates. Book value per diluted share is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. A reconciliation of book value per diluted share to book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) is provided in the table below.

As of Mar 31

2023 Dec 31

2022 Change Book value per diluted share $44.27 $41.67 6% Per diluted share impact of AOCI $10.28 $11.99 (14%) Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) $54.55 $53.66 2%

As of Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Book value per diluted share $44.27 $46.34 (4%) Per diluted share impact of AOCI $10.28 $5.09 102% Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) $54.55 $51.43 6%

Core earnings - The Hartford uses the non-GAAP measure core earnings as an important measure of the Company's operating performance. The Hartford believes that core earnings provides investors with a valuable measure of the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses because it reveals trends in our insurance and financial services businesses that may be obscured by including the net effect of certain items. Therefore, the following items are excluded from core earnings:

Certain realized gains and losses - Generally realized gains and losses are primarily driven by investment decisions and external economic developments, the nature and timing of which are unrelated to the insurance and underwriting aspects of our business. Accordingly, core earnings excludes the effect of all realized gains and losses that tend to be highly variable from period to period based on capital market conditions. The Hartford believes, however, that some realized gains and losses are integrally related to our insurance operations, so core earnings includes net realized gains and losses such as net periodic settlements on credit derivatives. These net realized gains and losses are directly related to an offsetting item included in the income statement such as net investment income.

Restructuring and other costs - Costs incurred as part of a restructuring plan are not a recurring operating expense of the business.

Loss on extinguishment of debt - Largely consisting of make-whole payments or tender premiums upon paying debt off before maturity, these losses are not a recurring operating expense of the business.

Gains and losses on reinsurance transactions - Gains or losses on reinsurance, such as those entered into upon sale of a business or to reinsure loss reserves, are not a recurring operating expense of the business.

Integration and other non-recurring M&A costs - These costs, including transaction costs incurred in connection with an acquired business, are incurred over a short period of time and do not represent an ongoing operating expense of the business.

Change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business - These changes in loss reserves are excluded from core earnings because such changes could obscure the ability to compare results in periods after the acquisition to results of periods prior to the acquisition.

Deferred gain resulting from retroactive reinsurance and subsequent changes in the deferred gain - Retroactive reinsurance agreements economically transfer risk to the reinsurers and excluding the deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance and related amortization of the deferred gain from core earnings provides greater insight into the economics of the business.

Change in valuation allowance on deferred taxes related to non-core components of before tax income - These changes in valuation allowances are excluded from core earnings because they relate to non-core components of before tax income, such as tax attributes like capital loss carryforwards.

Results of discontinued operations - These results are excluded from core earnings for businesses sold or held for sale because such results could obscure the ability to compare period over period results for our ongoing businesses.

In addition to the above components of net income available to common stockholders that are excluded from core earnings, preferred stock dividends declared, which are excluded from net income, are included in the determination of core earnings. Preferred stock dividends are a cost of financing more akin to interest expense on debt and are expected to be a recurring expense as long as the preferred stock is outstanding.

Net income (loss) and net income (loss) available to common stockholders are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures to core earnings. Core earnings should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or net income (loss) available to common stockholders and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. Therefore, The Hartford believes that it is useful for investors to evaluate net income (loss), net income (loss) available to common stockholders, and core earnings when reviewing the Company's performance.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) to core earnings for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is included in this press release. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to core earnings for individual reporting segments can be found in this press release under the heading "The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Consolidating Income Statements" and in The Hartford's Investor Financial Supplement for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Core earnings margin - The Hartford uses the non-GAAP measure core earnings margin to evaluate, and believes it is an important measure of, the Group Benefits segment's operating performance. Core earnings margin is calculated by dividing core earnings by revenues, excluding buyouts and realized gains (losses). Net income margin, calculated by dividing net income by revenues, is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The Company believes that core earnings margin provides investors with a valuable measure of the performance of Group Benefits because it reveals trends in the business that may be obscured by the effect of buyouts and realized gains (losses) as well as other items excluded in the calculation of core earnings. Core earnings margin should not be considered as a substitute for net income margin and does not reflect the overall profitability of Group Benefits. Therefore, the Company believes it is important for investors to evaluate both core earnings margin and net income margin when reviewing performance. A reconciliation of net income margin to core earnings margin for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is set forth below.

Three Months Ended Margin Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Net income margin 5.3% (0.5)% 5.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income margin to core earnings margin: Net realized losses (gains), before tax (0.3)% 1.0% (1.3) Integration and other non-recurring M&A costs, before tax 0.1% 0.1% — Income tax benefit on items excluded from core earnings 0.1% (0.2)% 0.3 Core earnings margin 5.2% 0.4% 4.8

Core earnings per diluted share - This non-GAAP per share measure is calculated using the non-GAAP financial measure core earnings rather than the GAAP measure net income. The Company believes that core earnings per diluted share provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's operating performance for the same reasons applicable to its underlying measure, core earnings. Net income (loss) available to common stockholders per diluted common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Core earnings per diluted share should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) available to common stockholders per diluted common share and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. Therefore, the Company believes that it is useful for investors to evaluate net income (loss) available to common stockholders per diluted common share and core earnings per diluted share when reviewing the Company's performance. A reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders per diluted common share to core earnings per diluted share for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is provided in the table below.

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share: Net income available to common stockholders per share1 $1.66 $1.30 28% Adjustments made to reconcile net income available to common stockholders per diluted share to core earnings per diluted share: Net realized losses, excluded from core earnings, before tax 0.02 0.43 (95)% Restructuring and other costs, before tax — 0.01 (100)% Integration and other non-recurring M&A costs, before tax 0.01 0.01 —% Income tax benefit on items excluded from core earnings (0.01) (0.09) 89% Core earnings per diluted share $1.68 $1.66 1% [1] Net income available to common stockholders includes dilutive potential common shares

Core Earnings Return on Equity - The Company provides different measures of the return on stockholders' equity (ROE). Core earnings ROE is calculated based on non-GAAP financial measures. Core earnings ROE is calculated by dividing (a) the non-GAAP measure core earnings for the prior four fiscal quarters by (b) the non-GAAP measure average common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI. Net income ROE is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The Company excludes AOCI in the calculation of core earnings ROE to provide investors with a measure of how effectively the Company is investing the portion of the Company's net worth that is primarily attributable to the Company's business operations. The Company provides to investors return on equity measures based on its non-GAAP core earnings financial measure for the reasons set forth in the core earnings definition. A quantitative reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders ROE to core earnings ROE is not calculable on a forward-looking basis because it is not possible to provide a reliable forecast of realized gains and losses, which typically vary substantially from period to period.

A reconciliation of consolidated net income available to common stockholders ROE to consolidated core earnings ROE is set forth below.

Last Twelve Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Net income available to common stockholders ROE 12.8 % 15.5 % Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common stockholders ROE to core earnings ROE: Net realized losses (gains) excluded from core earnings, before tax 3.3 % (1.7 )% Restructuring and other costs, before tax 0.1 % — % Loss on extinguishment of debt, before tax 0.1 % — % Integration and other non-recurring M&A costs, before tax 0.1 % 0.3 % Change in deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance, before tax 1.5 % 1.5 % Income tax benefit on items not included in core earnings (1.1 )% (0.1 )% Impact of AOCI, excluded from core earnings ROE (2.5 )% (0.7 )% Core earnings ROE 14.3 % 14.8 %

Underlying combined ratio- This non-GAAP financial measure of underwriting results represents the combined ratio before catastrophes, prior accident year development and current accident year change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business. Combined ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes this ratio is an important measure of the trend in profitability since it removes the impact of volatile and unpredictable catastrophe losses and prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserve development. The changes to loss reserves upon acquisition of a business are excluded from underlying combined ratio because such changes could obscure the ability to compare results in periods after the acquisition to results of periods prior to the acquisition as such trends are valuable to our investors' ability to assess the Company's financial performance. A reconciliation of the combined ratio to the underlying combined ratio for individual reporting segments can be found in this press release under the heading "Business Results" for Commercial Lines" and "Personal Lines". A reconciliation of the combined ratio to underlying combined ratio for lines of business within the Company's P&C reporting segments is set forth below.

SMALL COMMERCIAL

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Combined ratio 90.8 82.9 7.9 Adjustment to reconcile combined ratio to underlying combined ratio: Current accident year catastrophes (6.2) (1.9) (4.3) Prior accident year development 4.9 4.9 — Underlying combined ratio 89.5 85.9 3.6

MIDDLE & LARGE COMMERCIAL

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Combined ratio 97.6 94.6 3.0 Adjustment to reconcile combined ratio to underlying combined ratio: Current accident year catastrophes (5.0) (2.3) (2.7) Prior accident year development (2.7) (0.9) (1.8) Underlying combined ratio 89.9 91.5 (1.6)

GLOBAL SPECIALTY

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Combined ratio 88.7 96.9 (8.2) Adjustment to reconcile combined ratio to underlying combined ratio: Current accident year catastrophes (3.1) (6.9) 3.8 Prior accident year development (0.4) (1.8) 1.4 Underlying combined ratio 85.2 88.2 (3.0)

PERSONAL LINES AUTO

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Combined ratio 110.2 92.8 17.4 Adjustment to reconcile combined ratio to underlying combined ratio: Current accident year catastrophes (1.1) (0.3) (0.8) Prior accident year development (4.0) 0.9 (4.9) Underlying combined ratio 105.1 93.3 11.8

PERSONAL LINES HOMEOWNERS

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Combined ratio 96.8 85.2 11.6 Adjustment to reconcile combined ratio to underlying combined ratio: Current accident year catastrophes (17.8) (7.0) (10.8) Prior accident year development (0.1) (0.8) 0.7 Underlying combined ratio 78.9 77.4 1.5

Underwriting gain (loss) - The Hartford's management evaluates profitability of the Commercial and Personal Lines segments primarily on the basis of underwriting gain or loss. Underwriting gain (loss) is a before tax non-GAAP measure that represents earned premiums less incurred losses, loss adjustment expenses and underwriting expenses. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Underwriting gain (loss) is influenced significantly by earned premium growth and the adequacy of The Hartford's pricing. Underwriting profitability over time is also greatly influenced by The Hartford's underwriting discipline, as management strives to manage exposure to loss through favorable risk selection and diversification, effective management of claims, use of reinsurance and its ability to manage its expenses. The Hartford believes that underwriting gain (loss) provides investors with a valuable measure of profitability, before tax, derived from underwriting activities, which are managed separately from the Company's investing activities. A reconciliation of net income to underwriting gain (loss) for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is set forth below.

Underlying underwriting gain (loss) - This non-GAAP measure of underwriting profitability represents underwriting gain (loss) before current accident year catastrophes, PYD and current accident year change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The Company believes underlying underwriting gain (loss) is important to understand the Company's periodic earnings because the volatile and unpredictable nature (i.e., the timing and amount) of catastrophes and prior accident year reserve development could obscure underwriting trends. The changes to loss reserves upon acquisition of a business are also excluded from underlying underwriting gain (loss) because such changes could obscure the ability to compare results in periods after the acquisition to results of periods prior to the acquisition as such trends are valuable to our investors' ability to assess the Company's financial performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to underlying underwriting gain (loss) for individual reporting segments for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is set forth below.

COMMERCIAL LINES

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Net income $ 421 $ 383 Adjustments to reconcile net income to underwriting gain Net investment income (338 ) (333 ) Net realized losses 19 91 Other expense — 6 Income tax expense 100 95 Underwriting gain 202 242 Adjustments to reconcile underwriting gain to underlying underwriting gain Current accident year catastrophes 138 81 Prior accident year development (23 ) (33 ) Underlying underwriting gain $ 317 $ 290

PERSONAL LINES

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Net income (loss) $ (1 ) $ 77 Adjustments to reconcile net income to underwriting gain Net investment income (38 ) (33 ) Net realized losses 1 9 Net servicing and other expense (income) (6 ) (4 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1 ) 20 Underwriting gain (loss) (45 ) 69 Adjustments to reconcile underwriting gain (loss) to underlying underwriting gain Current accident year catastrophes 47 17 Prior accident year development 20 (3 ) Underlying underwriting gain $ 22 $ 83

Underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - This non-GAAP financial measure of the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio for Commercial Lines and Personal Lines represents the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio before catastrophes and prior accident year development. The loss and loss adjustment expense ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio is an important measure of the trend in profitability since it removes the impact of volatile and unpredictable catastrophe losses and prior accident year reserve development. A reconciliation of the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio to the underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is set forth below.

Commercial Lines

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio Total losses and loss adjustment expenses 60.7 58.0 2.7 Current accident year catastrophes (5.0) (3.3) (1.7) Prior accident year development 0.8 1.3 (0.5) Underlying loss and loss adjustment expenses 56.5 56.1 0.4

Personal Lines

Three Months Ended Mar 31

2023 Mar 31

2022 Change Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio Total losses and loss adjustment expenses 79.6 62.8 16.8 Current accident year catastrophes (6.4) (2.4) (4.0) Prior accident year development (2.7) 0.4 (3.1) Underlying loss and loss adjustment expenses 70.5 60.8 9.7

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain of the statements contained herein are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding future economic, competitive, legislative and other developments and their potential effect upon The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "The Hartford"). Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from expectations depending on the evolution of various factors, including the risks and uncertainties identified below, as well as factors described in such forward-looking statements; or in The Hartford's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Risks Relating to Economic, Political and Global Market Conditions: challenges related to the Company's current operating environment, including global political, economic and market conditions, and the effect of financial market disruptions, economic downturns, changes in trade regulation including tariffs and other barriers or other potentially adverse macroeconomic developments on the demand for our products and returns in our investment portfolios; the effects of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, including exposure to COVID-19 business interruption property claims, the possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19 related losses in Group Benefits, and the potential for further legislative, regulatory or judicial actions pertaining to insurance underwriting and claims; market risks associated with our business, including changes in credit spreads, equity prices, interest rates, inflation rate, foreign currency exchange rates and market volatility; the impact on our investment portfolio if our investment portfolio is concentrated in any particular segment of the economy; the impacts of changing climate and weather patterns on our businesses, operations and investment portfolio including on claims, demand and pricing of our products, the availability and cost of reinsurance, our modeling data used to evaluate and manage risks of catastrophes and severe weather events, the value of our investment portfolios and credit risk with reinsurers and other counterparties;

Insurance Industry and Product-Related Risks: the possibility of unfavorable loss development, including with respect to long-tailed exposures; the significant uncertainties that limit our ability to estimate the ultimate reserves necessary for asbestos and environmental claims; the possibility of another pandemic, civil unrest, earthquake, or other natural or man-made disaster that may adversely affect our businesses; weather and other natural physical events, including the intensity and frequency of thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, wildfires, flooding, winter storms, hurricanes and tropical storms, as well as climate change and its potential impact on weather patterns; the possible occurrence of terrorist attacks and the Company's inability to contain its exposure as a result of, among other factors, the inability to exclude coverage for terrorist attacks from workers' compensation policies and limitations on reinsurance coverage from the federal government under applicable laws; the Company's ability to effectively price its products and policies, including its ability to obtain regulatory consents to pricing actions or to non-renewal or withdrawal of certain product lines; actions by competitors that may be larger or have greater financial resources than we do; technological changes, including usage-based methods of determining premiums, advancements in automotive safety features, the development of autonomous vehicles, and platforms that facilitate ride sharing; the Company's ability to market, distribute and provide insurance products and investment advisory services through current and future distribution channels and advisory firms; the uncertain effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; political instability, politically motivated violence or civil unrest, which may increase the frequency and severity of insured losses;

Financial Strength, Credit and Counterparty Risks: risks to our business, financial position, prospects and results associated with negative rating actions or downgrades in the Company's financial strength and credit ratings or negative rating actions or downgrades relating to our investments; capital requirements which are subject to many factors, including many that are outside the Company's control, such as National Association of Insurance Commissioners ("NAIC") risk based capital formulas, rating agency capital models, Funds at Lloyd's and Solvency Capital Requirement, which can in turn affect our credit and financial strength ratings, cost of capital, regulatory compliance and other aspects of our business and results; losses due to nonperformance or defaults by others, including credit risk with counterparties associated with investments, derivatives, premiums receivable, reinsurance recoverables and indemnifications provided by third parties in connection with previous dispositions; the potential for losses due to our reinsurers' unwillingness or inability to meet their obligations under reinsurance contracts and the availability, pricing and adequacy of reinsurance to protect the Company against losses; state and international regulatory limitations on the ability of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries to declare and pay dividends;

Risks Relating to Estimates, Assumptions and Valuations: risks associated with the use of analytical models in making decisions in key areas such as underwriting, pricing, capital management, reserving, investments, reinsurance and catastrophe risk management; the potential for differing interpretations of the methodologies, estimations and assumptions that underlie the Company's fair value estimates for its investments and the evaluation of intent-to-sell impairments and allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale securities and mortgage loans; the potential for impairments of our goodwill;

Strategic and Operational Risks: the Company's ability to maintain the availability of its systems and safeguard the security of its data in the event of a disaster, cyber or other information security incident or other unanticipated event; the potential for difficulties arising from outsourcing and similar third-party relationships; the risks, challenges and uncertainties associated with capital management plans, expense reduction initiatives and other actions; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures, including the challenges of integrating acquired companies or businesses, which may result in our inability to achieve the anticipated benefits and synergies and may result in unintended consequences; difficulty in attracting and retaining talented and qualified personnel, including key employees, such as executives, managers and employees with strong technological, analytical and other specialized skills; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and defend against claims of infringement;

Regulatory and Legal Risks: the cost and other potential effects of increased federal, state and international regulatory and legislative developments, including those that could adversely impact the demand for the Company's products, operating costs and required capital levels; unfavorable judicial or legislative developments; the impact of changes in federal, state or foreign tax laws; regulatory requirements that could delay, deter or prevent a takeover attempt that stockholders might consider in their best interests; and the impact of potential changes in accounting principles and related financial reporting requirements.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this document speaks only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005751/en/