Essex Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS (the "Company") announced today its first quarter 2023 earnings results and related business activities.

Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 are detailed below.

Three Months Ended March 31, % 2023 2022 Change Per Diluted Share Net Income $2.38 $1.12 112.5% Total FFO $3.80 $3.36 13.1% Core FFO $3.65 $3.37 8.3%

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Reported Net Income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023 of $2.38, compared to $1.12 in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is largely attributable to the gain on sale of real estate and land recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

Grew Core FFO per diluted share by 8.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022, exceeding the midpoint of the guidance range by $0.08 primarily due to favorable same-property revenues.

Achieved same-property revenue and net operating income ("NOI") growth of 7.6% and 9.2%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Sold one apartment community in a non-core market for a total contract price of $91.7 million.

Repurchased 437,026 shares of common stock in the first quarter, totaling $95.7 million, including commissions, at an average price per share of $218.88.

Increased the dividend by 5.0% to an annual distribution of $9.24 per common share, the Company's 29th consecutive annual increase.

Increased full-year Net Income per diluted share guidance by $0.98 at the midpoint to a range of $6.36 to $6.74.

Increased full-year Core FFO per diluted share guidance by $0.03 at the midpoint to a range of $14.59 to $14.97.

Reaffirmed full-year guidance ranges for same-property revenue, expense, and NOI growth.

Same-Property Operations

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property gross revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, by submarket for the Company:

Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022 Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022 % of Total Revenue Change Revenue Change Q1 2023 Revenues Southern California Los Angeles County 5.2% -1.7% 18.7% Orange County 10.2% -0.5% 10.5% San Diego County 10.5% 2.2% 8.8% Ventura County 11.4% 1.7% 4.0% Total Southern California 8.1% -0.3% 42.0% Northern California Santa Clara County 8.2% 0.8% 19.6% Alameda County 3.8% 0.7% 7.9% San Mateo County 6.4% -0.3% 4.5% Contra Costa County 6.8% -0.1% 5.4% San Francisco 1.4% -1.4% 2.6% Total Northern California 6.4% 0.4% 40.0% Seattle Metro 9.1% -0.4% 18.0% Same-Property Portfolio 7.6% 0.0% 100.0%

The table below illustrates the components that drove the change in same-property revenue on a year-over-year and sequential basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Same-Property Revenue Components Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022 Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Scheduled Rents 6.8% 0.3% Delinquencies -0.1% -0.9% Cash Concessions 0.3% 0.3% Vacancy 0.2% 0.7% Other Income 0.4% -0.4% Q1 2023 Same-Property Revenue Growth 7.6% 0.0%

Year-Over-Year Change Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California 8.1% 9.2% 7.6% Northern California 6.4% 2.4% 8.2% Seattle Metro 9.1% -3.6% 15.2% Same-Property Portfolio 7.6% 4.0% 9.2%

Sequential Change Q1 2023 compared to Q4 2022 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California -0.3% 6.0% -2.7% Northern California 0.4% 1.1% 0.1% Seattle Metro -0.4% -0.2% -0.4% Same-Property Portfolio 0.0% 2.9% -1.2% Financial Occupancies Quarter Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Southern California 96.8% 96.4% 96.3% Northern California 96.6% 95.8% 96.4% Seattle Metro 96.6% 95.8% 95.9% Same-Property Portfolio 96.7% 96.0% 96.3%

Investment Activity

Dispositions

In March 2023, the Company sold a 61-year-old student housing community containing 239 apartment homes in the non-core market of Santa Barbara County, for a total contract price of $91.7 million. The Company recognized a $54.5 million gain on sale during the quarter, which has been excluded from Total and Core FFO.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

Common Stock

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 437,026 shares of its common stock through the Company's stock repurchase plan, totaling $95.7 million, including commissions, at an average price per share of $218.88. As of April 26, 2023, the Company had $302.7 million of purchase authority remaining under the Company's stock repurchase plan.

Balance Sheet

As of April 26, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.5 billion in liquidity via undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities, cash, and marketable securities.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range provided in its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release for Core FFO by $0.08 per diluted share. The better-than-expected results primarily relate to lower delinquency and higher occupancy within the same-property portfolio.

The following table provides a reconciliation of first quarter 2023 Core FFO per diluted share to the midpoint of the guidance provided in the Company's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release.

Per Diluted Share Guidance midpoint of Core FFO per diluted share for Q1 2023 $ 3.57 NOI from consolidated communities 0.07 FFO from Co-Investments 0.01 Interest Expense (Consolidated) and Other Income 0.01 G&A (0.02) Impact from Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 0.01 Core FFO per diluted share for Q1 2023 reported $ 3.65

2023 Full-Year and Second Quarter Guidance Previous Range Previous Midpoint Revised Range Revised Midpoint Change at the Midpoint Per Diluted Share Net Income $5.35 - $5.79 $5.57 $6.36 - $6.74 $6.55 $0.98 Total FFO $14.53 - $14.97 $14.75 $14.74 - $15.12 $14.93 $0.18 Core FFO $14.53 - $14.97 $14.75 $14.59 - $14.97 $14.78 $0.03 Q2 2023 Core FFO - - $3.63 - $3.75 $3.69 - Same-Property Growth on a Cash-Basis(1) Revenues 3.25% to 4.75% 4.00% No Change - - Operating Expenses 4.50% to 5.50% 5.00% No Change - - NOI 2.30% to 4.90% 3.60% No Change - -

(1) The midpoint of the Company's same-property revenues and NOI on a GAAP basis remain unchanged since the Company's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release at 4.40% and 4.10%, respectively.

For additional details regarding the Company's 2023 Core FFO guidance range, please see page S-14 of the accompanying supplemental financial information.

Corporate Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

This press release and accompanying supplemental financial information has been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission electronically on Form 8-K and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.essex.com. If you are unable to obtain the information via the Web, please contact the Investor Relations Department at (650) 655-7800.

FFO RECONCILIATION

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred to as "Core FFO," to be useful supplemental operating performance measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of depreciated operating properties and land and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate company between periods or as compared to different companies. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Company's core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Company's actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs' calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Company's calculation.

The following table sets forth the Company's calculation of diluted FFO and Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 2023 2022 Net income available to common stockholders $ 153,532 $ 73,254 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 136,347 133,533 Gains on sale of real estate and land not included in FFO (59,238) - Casualty loss 433 - Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated co-investments 17,609 18,115 Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 5,404 2,563 Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (359) (353) Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 253,728 $ 227,112 FFO per share – diluted $ 3.80 $ 3.36 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs $ 339 $ 8 Deferred tax benefit on unconsolidated co-investments(1) (900) (2,754) Gain on sale of marketable securities (912) (12,171) Change in unrealized (gains) losses on marketable securities, net (368) 24,585 Provision for credit losses 18 (62) Equity loss from non-core co-investments(2) 94 8,844 Loss on early retirement of debt from unconsolidated co-investment - 86 Co-investment promote income - (17,076) Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments and notes receivable - (858) General and administrative and other, net 266 448 Insurance reimbursements, legal settlements, and other, net (8,504) - Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 243,761 $ 228,162 Core FFO per share – diluted $ 3.65 $ 3.37 Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (3) 66,725,582 67,621,842

(1) Represents deferred tax benefit related to net unrealized gains or losses on technology co-investments. (2) Represents the Company's share of co-investment loss from technology co-investments. (3) Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership") into shares of the Company's common stock and excludes DownREIT limited partnership units.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Same-Property NOI Reconciliations

NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Company's consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Company's operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenues less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Earnings from operations $ 187,385 $ 109,850 Adjustments: Corporate-level property management expenses 11,432 10,172 Depreciation and amortization 136,347 133,533 Management and other fees from affiliates (2,765) (2,689) General and administrative 15,311 12,242 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs 339 8 Casualty loss 433 - Gain on sale of real estate and land (59,238) - NOI 289,244 263,116 Less: Non-same property NOI (15,145) (12,088) Same-Property NOI $ 274,099 $ 251,028

Definitions and Reconciliations

Non-GAAP financial measures and certain other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on pages S-18.1 through S-18.4, "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms," of the accompanying supplemental financial information. The supplemental financial information is available on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

