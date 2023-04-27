Superior Drilling Products to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 11

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. SDPI ("SDP" or "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Thursday May 11, 2023

6:30 a.m. Mountain Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Phone: (201) 689-8470

Internet Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.sdpi.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) the day of the teleconference until Thursday, May 18, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13738117, or access the webcast replay via the Company's website at www.sdpi.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers' custom products. The Company's strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

