Eventbrite Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Eventbrite, Inc. EB, a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, has released its inaugural 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting Eventbrite's impact in addressing climate change, diversity and inclusion, and other important environmental, social, and governance initiatives.

"Eventbrite has always been guided by principles that elevate sustainability, social connection, and good governance," said Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm proud that we live these values and I hope this report offers a new lens into how we drive impact in the workplace and in our communities."

In the inaugural report, we summarize our efforts around four key focus areas:

Connecting Our Communities

Championing Our People

Living Good Governance

Investing in Climate Action.

Eventbrite's unique ability to bring people and communities together in meaningful ways helps advance its progress in each of these areas, which in turn reinforces its strategic growth as a live events marketplace. The report was guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and key stakeholders alongside an independent consultant. The report includes topics most relevant to Eventbrite's business model and operations.

Highlights from the Report include:

Commitment to climate action. In 2022, we achieved 100% carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions through carbon removal credits, carbon avoidance credits, and energy attribute certificates (EACs).

In 2022, we achieved 100% carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions through carbon removal credits, carbon avoidance credits, and energy attribute certificates (EACs). Sustainable footprint. By offering flexible work options, we saw a 70% reduction in annual workplace related emissions.

By offering flexible work options, we saw a 70% reduction in annual workplace related emissions. Diverse and inclusive workforce. We ensure our candidate recruitment, pay calibration, and promotion processes represent a diversity of thought and backgrounds. As of April 1, 2023, 44% of our employees and 55% of senior leaders self-identified as women and 38% of senior leaders self-identified as BIPOC (US).

We ensure our candidate recruitment, pay calibration, and promotion processes represent a diversity of thought and backgrounds. As of April 1, 2023, 44% of our employees and 55% of senior leaders self-identified as women and 38% of senior leaders self-identified as BIPOC (US). Workplace awards. In 2022, we were certified as a Great Place to Work, named to Inc. Magazine's Best Led Companies List, and identified as one of Fast Company's Brands that Matter.

In 2022, we were certified as a Great Place to Work, named to Inc. Magazine's Best Led Companies List, and identified as one of Fast Company's Brands that Matter. Strong data security record. Eventbrite had no material data breaches in 2022.

Eventbrite had no material data breaches in 2022. Independent oversight. Seven independent directors (78%) serve on the board and six directors (67%) self-identified as women.

As we further develop and strengthen our ESG program, we will continue to solicit feedback from investors, employees, customers, and other stakeholders to inform our future initiatives and disclosures.

To view the full report, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/l/impact/.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events.

