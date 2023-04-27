Healthpeak Properties Board Appoints Kathy Sandstrom as Chair

DENVER, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK announced today that Kathy Sandstrom was appointed as independent Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Sandstrom succeeds Brian Cartwright, who will continue to serve on the Board as an independent director.

"Regular rotation of board leadership promotes effective corporate governance and introduces fresh perspectives and energy to board processes," said Mr. Cartwright. "After five years as Chair, the time is right for that rotation. Kathy's experience and Board tenure make her ideally suited to take on the added responsibilities of Board Chair. I take great pride in the proactive positioning of the Company that occurred during my time as Chair, as well as our establishment of leading corporate governance practices. I look forward to continuing to contribute as a member of the Board."

Scott Brinker, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "On behalf of the executive management team, I would like to thank Brian for his steady and wise leadership. We will continue to benefit from his insight and experience as a Board member. At the same time, I am excited to partner with Kathy in her new role as we advance the Company's strategic initiatives."

Ms. Sandstrom added, "I am fortunate to follow in the footsteps of a gifted Board Chair who has fostered a collegial and disciplined Board culture. I look forward to leading the Board as it provides guidance and oversight to the experienced and highly energized team led by Scott Brinker."

The Board of Directors is comprised of eight members, with an average tenure of approximately seven years.

ABOUT KATHY SANDSTROM

Ms. Sandstrom has over 20 years of real estate finance and investment experience. She served as Senior Managing Director and global head of Heitman LLC's Public Real Estate Securities business from 2013 to 2018, and was a member of the firm's Global Management Committee, the Board of Managers and the Allocation Committee. Since joining Heitman in 1996, Ms. Sandstrom held several senior leadership positions in multiple roles in the institutional real estate investment industry. She has served on Healthpeak's Board since 2018 and as Vice Chair since 2022 and is a member of the boards of directors of EastGroup Properties, Inc. and Urban Edge Properties, both NYSE-listed REITs. Ms. Sandstrom is also a certified public accountant.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

