Camden Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Camden Property Trust CPT (the "Company") announced today operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders ("EPS"), Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), and Core Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Core AFFO") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO, Core FFO, and Core AFFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

Per Diluted Share

2023

2022

EPS

$0.39

$0.76

FFO

$1.66

$1.50

Core FFO

$1.66

$1.48

Core AFFO

$1.50

$1.35

 

Quarterly Growth

Sequential Growth

Same Property Results

1Q23 vs. 1Q22

1Q23 vs. 4Q22

Revenues

8.0%

0.6%

Expenses

7.8%

6.8%

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

8.1%

(2.5)%

Same Property Results

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

Occupancy

95.3%

97.0%

95.8%

For 2023, the Company defines same property communities as communities wholly-owned and stabilized since January 1, 2022, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Statistics - Same Property Portfolio

New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed (1)

April 2023*

April 2022

1Q23

1Q22

Signed New Lease Rates

2.7%

14.8%

1.8%

15.5%

Signed Renewal Rates

5.9%

14.1%

6.7%

13.0%

Signed Blended Lease Rates

4.2%

14.5%

4.0%

14.2%

New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective (2)

April 2023*

April 2022

1Q23

1Q22

Effective New Lease Rates

1.6%

14.5%

1.7%

15.7%

Effective Renewal Rates

7.1%

13.0%

7.6%

13.9%

Effective Blended Lease Rates

3.9%

13.8%

4.5%

14.8%

*Data as of April 26, 2023

(1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.

(2) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.

Occupancy and Turnover Data

April 2023*

April 2022

1Q23

1Q22

Occupancy

95.4%

96.8%

95.3%

97.0%

Annualized Gross Turnover

43%

46%

44%

42%

Annualized Net Turnover

34%

38%

36%

36%

*Data as of April 26, 2023

Development Activity

During the quarter, lease-up was completed at Camden Atlantic in Plantation, FL. Additionally, leasing began at Camden NoDa in Charlotte, NC and leasing continued at Camden Tempe II in Phoenix, AZ.

Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions)

 

 

Total

Total

% Leased

Community Name

Location

Homes

Estimated Cost

as of 4/26/2023

Camden Tempe II

Tempe, AZ

397

$115.0

73%

Camden NoDa

Charlotte, NC

387

108.0

37%

Camden Durham

Durham, NC

420

145.0

 

Camden Village District

Raleigh, NC

369

138.0

 

Camden Woodmill Creek

The Woodlands, TX

189

75.0

 

Camden Long Meadow Farms

Richmond, TX

188

80.0

 

Total

 

1,950

$661.0

 

Liquidity Analysis

As of March 31, 2023, Camden had approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity comprised of approximately $20.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and nearly $1.1 billion of availability under its unsecured credit facility. At quarter-end, the Company had $267.7 million left to fund under its existing wholly-owned development pipeline.

Earnings Guidance

Camden updated its earnings guidance for 2023 based on its current and expected views of the apartment market and general economic conditions, and provided guidance for second quarter 2023 as detailed below. Expected EPS excludes gains, if any, from future real estate transactions.

 

2Q23

2023

2023 Midpoint

Per Diluted Share

Range

Range

Current

Prior

Change

EPS

$0.38 - $0.42

$1.57 - $1.81

$1.69

$1.68

$0.01

FFO

$1.66 - $1.70

$6.74 - $6.98

$6.86

$6.85

$0.01

Core FFO

$1.66 - $1.70

$6.74 - $6.98

$6.86

 

 

 

 

2023

Updated Same Property Growth Guidance (1)

Range

Midpoint

Revenues

 

4.90% - 6.40%

5.65%

Expenses

 

6.35% - 7.35%

6.85%

NOI

 

3.75% - 6.25%

5.00%

(1) Revenue and expense guidance updated to 1) reflect our current expectations; and 2) adjust for the 2022 non-core amortization of net below market leases, severance charges, and casualty-related expenses previously included in operating results and impacting prior 2023 same store growth guidance.

Camden intends to update its earnings guidance to the market on a quarterly basis. Additional information on the Company's 2023 financial outlook including key assumptions for same property growth and a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected FFO and expected Core FFO are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Conference Call

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CT

Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003; International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061; Passcode: 6444051

Webcast: https://investors.camdenliving.com

The Company strongly encourages interested parties to join the call via webcast in order to view any associated videos, slide presentations, etc. The dial-in phone line will be reserved for accredited analysts and investors who plan to pose questions to Management during the Q&A session of the call.

Supplemental financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company's website under Earnings Releases or by calling Camden's Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Camden's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in today's press release represent management's current opinions at the time of this publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.

About Camden

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33. For additional information, please contact Camden's Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

 

 

 

CAMDEN

 

OPERATING RESULTS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

OPERATING DATA

 

 

 

 

 

Property revenues (a)

$

378,163

 

$

311,359

 

 

 

 

Property expenses

 

 

Property operating and maintenance

 

85,285

 

 

70,437

 

Real estate taxes

 

49,396

 

 

39,873

 

Total property expenses

 

134,681

 

 

110,310

 

 

 

 

Non-property income

 

 

Fee and asset management

 

578

 

 

2,450

 

Interest and other income

 

62

 

 

2,131

 

Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans

 

5,912

 

 

(7,497

)

Total non-property income/(loss)

 

6,552

 

 

(2,916

)

 

 

 

Other expenses

 

 

Property management

 

8,297

 

 

7,214

 

Fee and asset management

 

413

 

 

1,175

 

General and administrative

 

15,356

 

 

14,790

 

Interest

 

32,843

 

 

24,542

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

142,444

 

 

113,138

 

Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans

 

5,912

 

 

(7,497

)

Total other expenses

 

205,265

 

 

153,362

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of operating property

 

 

 

36,372

 

Equity in income of joint ventures

 

 

 

3,048

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

44,769

 

 

84,191

 

Income tax expense

 

(1,150

)

 

(590

)

Net income

 

43,619

 

 

83,601

 

Less income allocated to non-controlling interests

 

(1,702

)

 

(2,856

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

41,917

 

$

80,745

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

Net income

$

43,619

 

$

83,601

 

Other comprehensive income

 

 

Reclassification of net loss on cash flow hedging activities, prior service cost and net loss on post retirement obligation

 

359

 

 

369

 

Comprehensive income

 

43,978

 

 

83,970

 

Less income allocated to non-controlling interests

 

(1,702

)

 

(2,856

)

Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders

$

42,276

 

$

81,114

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

Total earnings per common share - basic

$

0.39

 

$

0.77

 

Total earnings per common share - diluted

 

0.39

 

 

0.76

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

Basic

 

108,568

 

 

105,336

 

Diluted

 

108,604

 

 

106,152

 

(a)

We elected to combine lease and non-lease components and thus present rental revenue in a single line item in our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recognized $378.2 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $337.2 million of rental revenue and approximately $41.0 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $311.4 million recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2022, made up of approximately $277.0 million of rental revenue and approximately $34.4 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. Revenue related to utility rebilling to residents was $10.5 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

 
Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.

 

 

 

CAMDEN

 

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share and property data amounts)

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

41,917

 

$

80,745

 

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

139,387

 

 

110,537

 

Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

2,709

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests

 

1,702

 

 

2,856

 

Gain on sale of operating property

 

 

 

(36,372

)

Funds from operations

$

183,006

 

$

160,475

 

 

 

 

Plus: Casualty-related expenses, net of (recoveries)

 

(42

)

 

 

Plus: Severance

 

 

 

896

 

Plus: Legal costs and settlements

 

84

 

 

 

Less: Net below market lease amortization

 

 

 

(861

)

Less: Miscellaneous (income)/expense (a)

 

 

 

(1,877

)

Core funds from operations

$

183,048

 

$

158,633

 

 

 

 

Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (b)

 

(17,579

)

 

(14,251

)

 

 

 

Core adjusted funds from operations

$

165,469

 

$

144,382

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

Funds from operations - diluted

$

1.66

 

$

1.50

 

Core funds from operations - diluted

 

1.66

 

 

1.48

 

Core adjusted funds from operations - diluted

 

1.50

 

 

1.35

 

Distributions declared per common share

 

1.00

 

 

0.94

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

FFO/Core FFO/Core AFFO - diluted

 

110,201

 

 

107,025

 

 

 

 

PROPERTY DATA

 

 

Total operating properties (end of period) (c)

 

172

 

 

170

 

Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of period) (c)

 

58,702

 

 

58,055

 

Total operating apartment homes (weighted average)

 

58,837

 

 

50,935

 

(a)

Activity relates to proceeds from an earn-out from a previously sold technology investment.

 

 

(b)

Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities.

 

 

(c)

Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any.

 
Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.

 

 

 

CAMDEN

 

BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate assets, at cost

 

 

 

 

 

Land

$

1,722,881

 

$

1,716,273

 

$

1,706,396

 

$

1,695,118

 

$

1,343,209

 

Buildings and improvements

 

10,778,795

 

 

10,674,619

 

 

10,574,820

 

 

10,440,037

 

 

8,651,674

 

 

 

12,501,676

 

 

12,390,892

 

 

12,281,216

 

 

12,135,155

 

 

9,994,883

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(3,987,438

)

 

(3,848,111

)

 

(3,709,487

)

 

(3,572,764

)

 

(3,436,969

)

Net operating real estate assets

 

8,514,238

 

 

8,542,781

 

 

8,571,729

 

 

8,562,391

 

 

6,557,914

 

Properties under development, including land

 

515,134

 

 

524,981

 

 

529,076

 

 

581,844

 

 

488,100

 

Investments in joint ventures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,181

 

Total real estate assets

 

9,029,372

 

 

9,067,762

 

 

9,100,805

 

 

9,144,235

 

 

7,059,195

 

Accounts receivable – affiliates

 

12,121

 

 

13,364

 

 

13,258

 

 

13,258

 

 

13,258

 

Other assets, net (a)

 

226,394

 

 

229,371

 

 

231,645

 

 

249,865

 

 

254,763

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

20,419

 

 

10,687

 

 

62,027

 

 

72,095

 

 

1,129,716

 

Restricted cash

 

6,863

 

 

6,751

 

 

6,390

 

 

6,563

 

 

5,778

 

Total assets

$

9,295,169

 

$

9,327,935

 

$

9,414,125

 

$

9,486,016

 

$

8,462,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable

 

 

 

 

 

Unsecured

$

3,232,682

 

$

3,165,924

 

$

3,173,198

 

$

3,222,252

 

$

3,671,309

 

Secured

 

515,134

 

 

514,989

 

 

514,843

 

 

514,698

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

191,468

 

 

211,370

 

 

212,558

 

 

195,070

 

 

169,973

 

Accrued real estate taxes

 

48,084

 

 

95,551

 

 

125,210

 

 

86,952

 

 

36,988

 

Distributions payable

 

110,444

 

 

103,628

 

 

103,620

 

 

103,621

 

 

100,880

 

Other liabilities (b)

 

193,804

 

 

179,552

 

 

176,334

 

 

186,143

 

 

197,021

 

Total liabilities

 

4,291,616

 

 

4,271,014

 

 

4,305,763

 

 

4,308,736

 

 

4,176,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares of beneficial interest

 

1,156

 

 

1,156

 

 

1,156

 

 

1,156

 

 

1,127

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

5,903,437

 

 

5,897,454

 

 

5,893,623

 

 

5,890,792

 

 

5,396,267

 

Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common shareholders

 

(648,457

)

 

(581,532

)

 

(525,127

)

 

(452,865

)

 

(848,074

)

Treasury shares

 

(321,431

)

 

(328,684

)

 

(329,027

)

 

(328,975

)

 

(329,521

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (c)

 

(1,415

)

 

(1,774

)

 

(2,632

)

 

(3,001

)

 

(3,370

)

Total common equity

 

4,933,290

 

 

4,986,620

 

 

5,037,993

 

 

5,107,107

 

 

4,216,429

 

Non-controlling interests

 

70,263

 

 

70,301

 

 

70,369

 

 

70,173

 

 

70,110

 

Total equity

 

5,003,553

 

 

5,056,921

 

 

5,108,362

 

 

5,177,280

 

 

4,286,539

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

9,295,169

 

$

9,327,935

 

$

9,414,125

 

$

9,486,016

 

$

8,462,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Includes net deferred charges of:

$

7,710

 

$

8,413

 

$

8,961

 

$

307

 

$

693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b) Includes deferred revenues of:

$

1,348

 

$

304

 

$

331

 

$

358

 

$

384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized net loss on cash flow hedging activities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAMDEN

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

FFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") currently defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP")), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains (or losses) from the sale of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), impairments of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), gains or losses from change in control, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on dispositions of depreciable real estate, and depreciation, FFO can assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a company's real estate investments between periods or to different companies.

Core FFO

Core FFO represents FFO as further adjusted for items not considered part of our core business operations, such as casualty-related expenses, net of (recoveries), severance, legal costs, net below market lease amortization, and miscellaneous (income)/expense adjustments. We consider Core FFO to be a helpful supplemental measure of operating performance as it excludes not only depreciation expense of real estate assets, but it also excludes certain items which by their nature are not comparable period over period and therefore tends to obscure actual operating performance. Our definition of Core FFO may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs.

Core Adjusted FFO

In addition to FFO & Core FFO, we compute Core Adjusted FFO ("Core AFFO") as a supplemental measure of operating performance. Core AFFO is calculated utilizing Core FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO and Core AFFO is provided below:

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

41,917

 

$

80,745

 

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

139,387

 

 

110,537

 

Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

2,709

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests

 

1,702

 

 

2,856

 

Gain on sale of operating property

 

 

 

(36,372

)

Funds from operations

$

183,006

 

$

160,475

 

 

 

 

Plus: Casualty-related expenses, net of (recoveries)

 

(42

)

 

 

Plus: Severance

 

 

 

896

 

Plus: Legal costs and settlements

 

84

 

 

 

Less: Net below market lease amortization

 

 

 

(861

)

Less: Miscellaneous (income)/expense (a)

 

 

 

(1,877

)

Core funds from operations

$

183,048

 

$

158,633

 

 

 

 

Less: recurring capitalized expenditures

 

(17,579

)

 

(14,251

)

 

 

 

Core adjusted funds from operations

$

165,469

 

$

144,382

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

EPS diluted

 

108,604

 

 

106,152

 

FFO/Core FFO/ Core AFFO diluted

 

110,201

 

 

107,025

 

a) Activity relates to proceeds from an earn-out from a previously sold technology investment

 

CAMDEN

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, and Core AFFO per share

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Total Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted

$

0.39

 

$

0.76

 

Real estate depreciation and amortization

 

1.26

 

 

1.02

 

Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

0.03

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests

 

0.01

 

 

0.03

 

Gain on sale of operating property

 

 

 

(0.34

)

FFO per common share - Diluted

$

1.66

 

$

1.50

 

 

 

 

Plus: Severance

 

 

 

0.01

 

Less: Net below market lease amortization

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Less: Miscellaneous income/expense

 

 

 

(0.02

)

Core FFO per common share - Diluted

$

1.66

 

$

1.48

 

 

 

 

Less: recurring capitalized expenditures

 

(0.16

)

 

(0.13

)

 

 

 

Core AFFO per common share - Diluted

$

1.50

 

$

1.35

 

Expected FFO & Core FFO

Expected FFO and Core FFO is calculated in a method consistent with historical FFO and Core FFO, and is considered appropriate supplemental measures of expected operating performance when compared to expected earnings per common share (EPS). Guidance excludes gains, if any, from real estate transactions not sold as of quarter close due to the uncertain timing and extent of property dispositions and the resulting gains/losses on sales. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for diluted EPS to expected FFO and expected Core FFO per diluted share is provided below:

 

 

2Q23

Range

 

 

2023

Range

 

Low

High

 

Low

High

Expected earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.38

$

0.42

 

$

1.57

$

1.81

Expected real estate depreciation and amortization

 

1.27

 

1.27

 

 

5.12

 

5.12

Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests

 

0.01

 

0.01

 

 

0.05

 

0.05

Expected FFO per share - diluted

$

1.66

$

1.70

 

$

6.74

$

6.98

Anticipated Adjustments to FFO

 

 

 

 

 

Expected Core FFO per share - diluted

$

1.66

$

1.70

 

$

6.74

$

6.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.

 

CAMDEN

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is defined by the Company as property revenue less property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI schedules on page 11 of the supplement. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it reflects the operating performance of our communities without allocation of corporate level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. Our definition of NOI may differ from other REITs and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of net income attributed to common shareholders to net operating income is provided below:

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net income

$

43,619

 

$

83,601

 

Less: Fee and asset management income

 

(578

)

 

(2,450

)

Less: Interest and other income

 

(62

)

 

(2,131

)

Less: Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans

 

(5,912

)

 

7,497

 

Plus: Property management expense

 

8,297

 

 

7,214

 

Plus: Fee and asset management expense

 

413

 

 

1,175

 

Plus: General and administrative expense

 

15,356

 

 

14,790

 

Plus: Interest expense

 

32,843

 

 

24,542

 

Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense

 

142,444

 

 

113,138

 

Plus: Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans

 

5,912

 

 

(7,497

)

Less: Gain on sale of operating property

 

 

 

(36,372

)

Less: Equity in income of joint ventures

 

 

 

(3,048

)

Plus: Income tax expense

 

1,150

 

 

590

 

NOI

$

243,482

 

$

201,049

 

 

 

 

"Same Property" Communities

$

201,405

 

$

186,398

 

Non-"Same Property" Communities

 

39,711

 

 

12,457

 

Development and Lease-Up Communities

 

852

 

 

 

Disposition/Other

 

1,514

 

 

2,194

 

NOI

$

243,482

 

$

201,049

 

 

CAMDEN

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental measures of our financial performance. EBITDAre is calculated in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including gains (losses) on change of control, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property with adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre as further adjusted for non-core items. Adjusted EBITDAre excludes equity in (income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on land, and loss on early retirement of debt. The Company considers EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance to net income because it represents income before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes gains or losses from property dispositions. Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre is Adjusted EBITDAre as reported for the period multiplied by 4 for quarter results. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDAre is provided below:

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Net income

$

43,619

$

83,601

 

Plus: Interest expense

 

32,843

 

24,542

 

Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense

 

142,444

 

113,138

 

Plus: Income tax expense

 

1,150

 

590

 

Less: Gain on sale of operating property

 

 

(36,372

)

EBITDAre

$

220,056

$

185,499

 

Less: Equity in income of joint ventures

 

 

(3,048

)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

220,056

$

182,451

 

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

$

880,224

$

729,804

 

 

 

 

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

The Company believes Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of evaluating balance sheet leverage. Net Debt is defined by the Company as the average monthly balance of Total Debt during the period, less the average monthly balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents during the period. The following tables reconcile average Total debt to Net debt and computes the ratio to Adjusted EBITDAre for the following periods:

Net Debt:

 

 

 

Average monthly balance for the

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Unsecured notes payable

 

 

$

3,269,763

 

$

3,337,661

 

Secured notes payable

 

 

 

515,086

 

 

 

Total debt

 

 

 

3,784,849

 

 

3,337,661

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

(10,524

)

 

(690,159

)

Net debt

 

 

$

3,774,325

 

$

2,647,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre:

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

Net debt

 

 

$

3,774,325

$

2,647,502

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

 

 

 

880,224

 

729,804

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

 

 

4.3x

3.6x

 

