Camden Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Camden Property Trust CPT (the "Company") announced today operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders ("EPS"), Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), and Core Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Core AFFO") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO, Core FFO, and Core AFFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Three Months Ended March 31, Per Diluted Share 2023 2022 EPS $0.39 $0.76 FFO $1.66 $1.50 Core FFO $1.66 $1.48 Core AFFO $1.50 $1.35

Quarterly Growth Sequential Growth Same Property Results 1Q23 vs. 1Q22 1Q23 vs. 4Q22 Revenues 8.0% 0.6% Expenses 7.8% 6.8% Net Operating Income ("NOI") 8.1% (2.5)%

Same Property Results 1Q23 1Q22 4Q22 Occupancy 95.3% 97.0% 95.8%

For 2023, the Company defines same property communities as communities wholly-owned and stabilized since January 1, 2022, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Statistics - Same Property Portfolio

New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed (1) April 2023* April 2022 1Q23 1Q22 Signed New Lease Rates 2.7% 14.8% 1.8% 15.5% Signed Renewal Rates 5.9% 14.1% 6.7% 13.0% Signed Blended Lease Rates 4.2% 14.5% 4.0% 14.2% New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective (2) April 2023* April 2022 1Q23 1Q22 Effective New Lease Rates 1.6% 14.5% 1.7% 15.7% Effective Renewal Rates 7.1% 13.0% 7.6% 13.9% Effective Blended Lease Rates 3.9% 13.8% 4.5% 14.8%

*Data as of April 26, 2023 (1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed. (2) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.

Occupancy and Turnover Data April 2023* April 2022 1Q23 1Q22 Occupancy 95.4% 96.8% 95.3% 97.0% Annualized Gross Turnover 43% 46% 44% 42% Annualized Net Turnover 34% 38% 36% 36%

*Data as of April 26, 2023

Development Activity

During the quarter, lease-up was completed at Camden Atlantic in Plantation, FL. Additionally, leasing began at Camden NoDa in Charlotte, NC and leasing continued at Camden Tempe II in Phoenix, AZ.

Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions)

Total Total % Leased Community Name Location Homes Estimated Cost as of 4/26/2023 Camden Tempe II Tempe, AZ 397 $115.0 73% Camden NoDa Charlotte, NC 387 108.0 37% Camden Durham Durham, NC 420 145.0 Camden Village District Raleigh, NC 369 138.0 Camden Woodmill Creek The Woodlands, TX 189 75.0 Camden Long Meadow Farms Richmond, TX 188 80.0 Total 1,950 $661.0

Liquidity Analysis

As of March 31, 2023, Camden had approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity comprised of approximately $20.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and nearly $1.1 billion of availability under its unsecured credit facility. At quarter-end, the Company had $267.7 million left to fund under its existing wholly-owned development pipeline.

Earnings Guidance

Camden updated its earnings guidance for 2023 based on its current and expected views of the apartment market and general economic conditions, and provided guidance for second quarter 2023 as detailed below. Expected EPS excludes gains, if any, from future real estate transactions.

2Q23 2023 2023 Midpoint Per Diluted Share Range Range Current Prior Change EPS $0.38 - $0.42 $1.57 - $1.81 $1.69 $1.68 $0.01 FFO $1.66 - $1.70 $6.74 - $6.98 $6.86 $6.85 $0.01 Core FFO $1.66 - $1.70 $6.74 - $6.98 $6.86

2023 Updated Same Property Growth Guidance (1) Range Midpoint Revenues 4.90% - 6.40% 5.65% Expenses 6.35% - 7.35% 6.85% NOI 3.75% - 6.25% 5.00%

(1) Revenue and expense guidance updated to 1) reflect our current expectations; and 2) adjust for the 2022 non-core amortization of net below market leases, severance charges, and casualty-related expenses previously included in operating results and impacting prior 2023 same store growth guidance.

Camden intends to update its earnings guidance to the market on a quarterly basis. Additional information on the Company's 2023 financial outlook including key assumptions for same property growth and a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected FFO and expected Core FFO are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

About Camden

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33. For additional information, please contact Camden's Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

CAMDEN OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING DATA Property revenues (a) $ 378,163 $ 311,359 Property expenses Property operating and maintenance 85,285 70,437 Real estate taxes 49,396 39,873 Total property expenses 134,681 110,310 Non-property income Fee and asset management 578 2,450 Interest and other income 62 2,131 Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans 5,912 (7,497 ) Total non-property income/(loss) 6,552 (2,916 ) Other expenses Property management 8,297 7,214 Fee and asset management 413 1,175 General and administrative 15,356 14,790 Interest 32,843 24,542 Depreciation and amortization 142,444 113,138 Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans 5,912 (7,497 ) Total other expenses 205,265 153,362 Gain on sale of operating property — 36,372 Equity in income of joint ventures — 3,048 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 44,769 84,191 Income tax expense (1,150 ) (590 ) Net income 43,619 83,601 Less income allocated to non-controlling interests (1,702 ) (2,856 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 41,917 $ 80,745 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income $ 43,619 $ 83,601 Other comprehensive income Reclassification of net loss on cash flow hedging activities, prior service cost and net loss on post retirement obligation 359 369 Comprehensive income 43,978 83,970 Less income allocated to non-controlling interests (1,702 ) (2,856 ) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders $ 42,276 $ 81,114 PER SHARE DATA Total earnings per common share - basic $ 0.39 $ 0.77 Total earnings per common share - diluted 0.39 0.76 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 108,568 105,336 Diluted 108,604 106,152

(a) We elected to combine lease and non-lease components and thus present rental revenue in a single line item in our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recognized $378.2 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $337.2 million of rental revenue and approximately $41.0 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $311.4 million recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2022, made up of approximately $277.0 million of rental revenue and approximately $34.4 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. Revenue related to utility rebilling to residents was $10.5 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.

CAMDEN FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and property data amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 41,917 $ 80,745 Real estate depreciation and amortization 139,387 110,537 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures — 2,709 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,702 2,856 Gain on sale of operating property — (36,372 ) Funds from operations $ 183,006 $ 160,475 Plus: Casualty-related expenses, net of (recoveries) (42 ) — Plus: Severance — 896 Plus: Legal costs and settlements 84 — Less: Net below market lease amortization — (861 ) Less: Miscellaneous (income)/expense (a) — (1,877 ) Core funds from operations $ 183,048 $ 158,633 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (b) (17,579 ) (14,251 ) Core adjusted funds from operations $ 165,469 $ 144,382 PER SHARE DATA Funds from operations - diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.50 Core funds from operations - diluted 1.66 1.48 Core adjusted funds from operations - diluted 1.50 1.35 Distributions declared per common share 1.00 0.94 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: FFO/Core FFO/Core AFFO - diluted 110,201 107,025 PROPERTY DATA Total operating properties (end of period) (c) 172 170 Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of period) (c) 58,702 58,055 Total operating apartment homes (weighted average) 58,837 50,935

(a) Activity relates to proceeds from an earn-out from a previously sold technology investment. (b) Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. (c) Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any. Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.

CAMDEN BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

(Unaudited) Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Land $ 1,722,881 $ 1,716,273 $ 1,706,396 $ 1,695,118 $ 1,343,209 Buildings and improvements 10,778,795 10,674,619 10,574,820 10,440,037 8,651,674 12,501,676 12,390,892 12,281,216 12,135,155 9,994,883 Accumulated depreciation (3,987,438 ) (3,848,111 ) (3,709,487 ) (3,572,764 ) (3,436,969 ) Net operating real estate assets 8,514,238 8,542,781 8,571,729 8,562,391 6,557,914 Properties under development, including land 515,134 524,981 529,076 581,844 488,100 Investments in joint ventures — — — — 13,181 Total real estate assets 9,029,372 9,067,762 9,100,805 9,144,235 7,059,195 Accounts receivable – affiliates 12,121 13,364 13,258 13,258 13,258 Other assets, net (a) 226,394 229,371 231,645 249,865 254,763 Cash and cash equivalents 20,419 10,687 62,027 72,095 1,129,716 Restricted cash 6,863 6,751 6,390 6,563 5,778 Total assets $ 9,295,169 $ 9,327,935 $ 9,414,125 $ 9,486,016 $ 8,462,710 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Notes payable Unsecured $ 3,232,682 $ 3,165,924 $ 3,173,198 $ 3,222,252 $ 3,671,309 Secured 515,134 514,989 514,843 514,698 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 191,468 211,370 212,558 195,070 169,973 Accrued real estate taxes 48,084 95,551 125,210 86,952 36,988 Distributions payable 110,444 103,628 103,620 103,621 100,880 Other liabilities (b) 193,804 179,552 176,334 186,143 197,021 Total liabilities 4,291,616 4,271,014 4,305,763 4,308,736 4,176,171 Equity Common shares of beneficial interest 1,156 1,156 1,156 1,156 1,127 Additional paid-in capital 5,903,437 5,897,454 5,893,623 5,890,792 5,396,267 Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common shareholders (648,457 ) (581,532 ) (525,127 ) (452,865 ) (848,074 ) Treasury shares (321,431 ) (328,684 ) (329,027 ) (328,975 ) (329,521 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (c) (1,415 ) (1,774 ) (2,632 ) (3,001 ) (3,370 ) Total common equity 4,933,290 4,986,620 5,037,993 5,107,107 4,216,429 Non-controlling interests 70,263 70,301 70,369 70,173 70,110 Total equity 5,003,553 5,056,921 5,108,362 5,177,280 4,286,539 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,295,169 $ 9,327,935 $ 9,414,125 $ 9,486,016 $ 8,462,710 (a) Includes net deferred charges of: $ 7,710 $ 8,413 $ 8,961 $ 307 $ 693 (b) Includes deferred revenues of: $ 1,348 $ 304 $ 331 $ 358 $ 384 (c) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized net loss on cash flow hedging activities.

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

FFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") currently defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP")), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains (or losses) from the sale of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), impairments of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), gains or losses from change in control, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on dispositions of depreciable real estate, and depreciation, FFO can assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a company's real estate investments between periods or to different companies.

Core FFO

Core FFO represents FFO as further adjusted for items not considered part of our core business operations, such as casualty-related expenses, net of (recoveries), severance, legal costs, net below market lease amortization, and miscellaneous (income)/expense adjustments. We consider Core FFO to be a helpful supplemental measure of operating performance as it excludes not only depreciation expense of real estate assets, but it also excludes certain items which by their nature are not comparable period over period and therefore tends to obscure actual operating performance. Our definition of Core FFO may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs.

Core Adjusted FFO

In addition to FFO & Core FFO, we compute Core Adjusted FFO ("Core AFFO") as a supplemental measure of operating performance. Core AFFO is calculated utilizing Core FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO and Core AFFO is provided below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 41,917 $ 80,745 Real estate depreciation and amortization 139,387 110,537 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures — 2,709 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,702 2,856 Gain on sale of operating property — (36,372 ) Funds from operations $ 183,006 $ 160,475 Plus: Casualty-related expenses, net of (recoveries) (42 ) — Plus: Severance — 896 Plus: Legal costs and settlements 84 — Less: Net below market lease amortization — (861 ) Less: Miscellaneous (income)/expense (a) — (1,877 ) Core funds from operations $ 183,048 $ 158,633 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (17,579 ) (14,251 ) Core adjusted funds from operations $ 165,469 $ 144,382 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: EPS diluted 108,604 106,152 FFO/Core FFO/ Core AFFO diluted 110,201 107,025

a) Activity relates to proceeds from an earn-out from a previously sold technology investment

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, and Core AFFO per share Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Total Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.76 Real estate depreciation and amortization 1.26 1.02 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures — 0.03 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 0.01 0.03 Gain on sale of operating property — (0.34 ) FFO per common share - Diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.50 Plus: Severance — 0.01 Less: Net below market lease amortization — (0.01 ) Less: Miscellaneous income/expense — (0.02 ) Core FFO per common share - Diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.48 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (0.16 ) (0.13 ) Core AFFO per common share - Diluted $ 1.50 $ 1.35

Expected FFO & Core FFO

Expected FFO and Core FFO is calculated in a method consistent with historical FFO and Core FFO, and is considered appropriate supplemental measures of expected operating performance when compared to expected earnings per common share (EPS). Guidance excludes gains, if any, from real estate transactions not sold as of quarter close due to the uncertain timing and extent of property dispositions and the resulting gains/losses on sales. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for diluted EPS to expected FFO and expected Core FFO per diluted share is provided below:

2Q23 Range 2023 Range Low High Low High Expected earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.42 $ 1.57 $ 1.81 Expected real estate depreciation and amortization 1.27 1.27 5.12 5.12 Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.05 Expected FFO per share - diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.70 $ 6.74 $ 6.98 Anticipated Adjustments to FFO — — — — Expected Core FFO per share - diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.70 $ 6.74 $ 6.98 Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is defined by the Company as property revenue less property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI schedules on page 11 of the supplement. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it reflects the operating performance of our communities without allocation of corporate level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. Our definition of NOI may differ from other REITs and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of net income attributed to common shareholders to net operating income is provided below:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 43,619 $ 83,601 Less: Fee and asset management income (578 ) (2,450 ) Less: Interest and other income (62 ) (2,131 ) Less: Income/(loss) on deferred compensation plans (5,912 ) 7,497 Plus: Property management expense 8,297 7,214 Plus: Fee and asset management expense 413 1,175 Plus: General and administrative expense 15,356 14,790 Plus: Interest expense 32,843 24,542 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 142,444 113,138 Plus: Expense/(benefit) on deferred compensation plans 5,912 (7,497 ) Less: Gain on sale of operating property — (36,372 ) Less: Equity in income of joint ventures — (3,048 ) Plus: Income tax expense 1,150 590 NOI $ 243,482 $ 201,049 "Same Property" Communities $ 201,405 $ 186,398 Non-"Same Property" Communities 39,711 12,457 Development and Lease-Up Communities 852 — Disposition/Other 1,514 2,194 NOI $ 243,482 $ 201,049

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental measures of our financial performance. EBITDAre is calculated in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including gains (losses) on change of control, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property with adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre as further adjusted for non-core items. Adjusted EBITDAre excludes equity in (income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on land, and loss on early retirement of debt. The Company considers EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance to net income because it represents income before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes gains or losses from property dispositions. Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre is Adjusted EBITDAre as reported for the period multiplied by 4 for quarter results. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDAre is provided below:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 43,619 $ 83,601 Plus: Interest expense 32,843 24,542 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 142,444 113,138 Plus: Income tax expense 1,150 590 Less: Gain on sale of operating property — (36,372 ) EBITDAre $ 220,056 $ 185,499 Less: Equity in income of joint ventures — (3,048 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 220,056 $ 182,451 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre $ 880,224 $ 729,804

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

The Company believes Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of evaluating balance sheet leverage. Net Debt is defined by the Company as the average monthly balance of Total Debt during the period, less the average monthly balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents during the period. The following tables reconcile average Total debt to Net debt and computes the ratio to Adjusted EBITDAre for the following periods:

Net Debt:

Average monthly balance for the Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Unsecured notes payable $ 3,269,763 $ 3,337,661 Secured notes payable 515,086 — Total debt 3,784,849 3,337,661 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (10,524 ) (690,159 ) Net debt $ 3,774,325 $ 2,647,502

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net debt $ 3,774,325 $ 2,647,502 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 880,224 729,804 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.3x 3.6x

