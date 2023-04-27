Redwood Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Redwood Trust, Inc. RWT ", Redwood", or the ", Company", ))), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Key Q1 2023 Financial Results and Metrics

GAAP book value per common share was $9.40 at March 31, 2023, a 1.6% decrease from $9.55 per share at December 31, 2022 Economic return on book value of 0.8% (1)

GAAP net income of $0.02 per diluted common share

Non-GAAP Earnings Available for Distribution ("EAD") of $0.11 per basic common share (2)

per basic common share Recourse leverage ratio of 2.3x at March 31, 2023 (3)

Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share

Operational Business Highlights

Investment Portfolio

Deployed $61 million of capital into new, organically-created and third-party investments

Overall credit metrics remained stable across the portfolio, with 90 day+ delinquency rates for our combined securities and bridge loan portfolios of 2.7%, an improvement of 30 bps relative to the prior quarter

Secured recourse leverage ratio of 1.1x at March 31, 2023(4)

Business Purpose Mortgage Banking

Funded $438 million of business purpose loans; 60% Bridge and 40% Term

Sold $230 million of business purpose loans to third parties

Residential Mortgage Banking

Locked $117 million (5) and purchased $52 million of jumbo loans

and purchased $52 million of jumbo loans Distributed $686 million of jumbo loans through two securitizations and additional whole loans sales

Total net jumbo loan exposure was $70 million(6) at March 31, 2023

Financing Highlights

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $404 million (representing 106% of outstanding marginable debt) (7) and unencumbered assets of $227 million at March 31, 2023 All unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were held in short-term treasuries, money-market funds and accounts at global money-center banks

and unencumbered assets of $227 million at March 31, 2023 Successfully renewed maturing loan warehouse financing facilities with key counterparties, while extinguishing under-utilized facilities

Established new facility to finance previously unencumbered MSR investments

At March 31, 2023, had $3.5 billion of excess capacity across our warehouse facilities

Capital Markets Highlights

Repurchased $33 million of Redwood's convertible debt due August 2023

Raised $70 million of gross proceeds through a preferred equity offering in January 2023

RWT Horizons Highlights

Completed three investments in the first quarter, including one follow-on in an existing RWT Horizons portfolio company (at a valuation above our initial investment)

Since inception, RWT Horizons has completed 31 technology venture investments in 26 companies, with an aggregate of over $27 million of investment commitments

Q2 2023 Corporate Highlights To Date

Repurchased $17 million of our series of convertible debt maturing in August 2023; at April 26, 2023, $127 million of this series remained outstanding

Sold approximately $167 million of business purpose Term loans(8)

"Redwood had a productive first quarter in 2023, delivering a positive total economic return to shareholders and restoring our operating businesses to profitability while also advancing our strategic plan," said Christopher Abate, Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we made progress in further right-sizing our operations and expense structures in response to evolving market conditions. We achieved considerable success in loan distributions, with approximately $1.0 billion in combined securitization and whole loan sale activity. As we process the significant events now occurring in the regional banking sector, we are well positioned to offer market solutions through our deep industry relationships and track record, strong balance sheet, and elevated liquidity."

Economic return on book value is based on the period change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share in the period. Earnings available for distribution is a non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Disclosures section that follows for additional information on this measure. Recourse leverage ratio is defined as recourse debt at Redwood divided by tangible stockholders' equity. Recourse debt excludes $9.4 billion of consolidated securitization debt (ABS issued and servicer advance financing) and other debt that is non-recourse to Redwood, and tangible stockholders' equity excludes $61 million of goodwill and intangible assets. Secured recourse leverage ratio for our Investment Portfolio is defined as secured recourse debt financing our investment portfolio assets divided by capital allocated to our investment portfolio. Lock volume does not account for potential fallout from pipeline that typically occurs through the lending process. Total net jumbo loan exposure represents the sum of $28 million of loans held on balance sheet and $47 million of loans identified for purchase (locked loans not yet purchased), less loans subject to forward sale commitments. Non-marginable debt and marginable debt refers to whether such debt is subject to margin calls based solely on the lender's determination, in its discretion, of the market value of underlying collateral that is non-delinquent. Non-marginable debt may be subject to a margin call due to delinquency or another credit event related to the mortgage or security being financed, a decline in the value of the underlying asset securing the collateral, an extended dwell time (i.e., period of time financed using a particular financing facility) for certain types of loans, or a change in the interest rate of a specified reference security relative to a base interest rate amount, among other reasons. Sale expected to close by end of April 2023.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC. ($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Financial Performance Net income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.02 $ (0.40 ) Net income (loss) per basic common share $ 0.02 $ (0.40 ) EAD per basic common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ (0.11 ) Return on Common Equity ("ROE") (annualized) 1.2 % (16.0 )% EAD Return on Common Equity ("EAD ROE") (annualized, non-GAAP) 5.1 % (4.4 )% Book Value per Common Share $ 9.40 $ 9.55 Dividend per Common Share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Economic Return on Book Value (1) 0.8 % (3.9 )% Recourse Leverage Ratio (2) 2.3x 2.8x Operating Metrics Business Purpose Loans Term fundings $ 174 $ 135 Bridge fundings 264 289 Term securitized — — Term sold 218 61 Bridge sold 13 31 Residential Jumbo Loans Locks $ 117 $ 43 Purchases 52 106 Securitized 657 — Sold 29 131

(1) Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share during the period. (2) Recourse leverage ratio is defined as recourse debt at Redwood divided by tangible stockholders' equity. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, recourse debt excluded $9.4 billion and $8.9 billion, respectively, of consolidated securitization debt (ABS issued and servicer advance financing) and other debt that is non-recourse to Redwood, and tangible stockholders' equity excluded $61 million and $64 million, respectively, of goodwill and intangible assets.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC. Consolidated Income Statements (1) Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except share and per share data) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Interest income $ 179 $ 173 $ 178 $ 167 $ 189 Interest expense (152 ) (146 ) (143 ) (127 ) (136 ) Net interest income 26 27 35 40 53 Non-interest income (loss) Residential mortgage banking activities, net 3 (14 ) 2 (18 ) 8 Business purpose mortgage banking activities, net 13 (3 ) 14 (12 ) 8 Investment fair value changes, net — (24 ) (58 ) (88 ) (6 ) Other income, net 5 4 4 7 6 Realized gains, net — 3 — — 3 Total non-interest income (loss), net 21 (33 ) (37 ) (111 ) 19 General and administrative expenses (36 ) (39 ) (38 ) (30 ) (33 ) Portfolio management costs (4 ) (3 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) Loan acquisition costs (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (4 ) Other expenses (4 ) (4 ) (4 ) (3 ) (4 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 1 9 (1 ) 9 2 Net income (loss) $ 5 $ (44 ) $ (50 ) $ (100 ) $ 31 Dividends on preferred stock (1 ) — — — — Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders $ 3 $ (44 ) $ (50 ) $ (100 ) $ 31 Weighted average basic common shares (thousands) 113,679 113,363 116,088 119,660 119,884 Weighted average diluted common shares (thousands) (2) 114,135 113,363 116,088 119,660 140,506 Earnings (loss) per basic common share $ 0.02 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.85 ) $ 0.25 Earnings (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.02 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.85 ) $ 0.24 Regular dividends declared per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23

(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) In the periods presented above, weighted average diluted shares included shares from the assumed conversion of our convertible and/or exchangeable debt in accordance with GAAP diluted EPS provisions. Actual shares outstanding (in thousands) at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, were 113,864, 113,485, 113,343, 116,753, and 120,289, respectively.

Analysis of Income Statement - Changes from Fourth Quarter 2022 to First Quarter 2023

Net interest income demonstrated stability, declining only slightly from the fourth quarter as lower net interest income from mortgage banking was mostly offset by lower corporate debt expense and higher interest income on corporate cash.

Income from Residential Mortgage Banking activities increased from the fourth quarter due to improved execution on two securitizations completed in the first quarter. We continued to intentionally limit loan acquisition volume during the quarter, positioning ourselves from a risk perspective for more attractive entry points in the second quarter of 2023 and beyond.

Income from Business Purpose Mortgage Banking activities increased from the fourth quarter as spreads tightened and distribution activity improved. Volumes remained steady quarter over quarter given ongoing investor demand for CoreVest's suite of products.

Flat investment fair value changes in the first quarter reflected credit spread stability across most of our investment classes during the quarter, an improvement from the fourth quarter of 2022. While fundamental credit performance, including delinquencies and LTVs, remained stable across our broader portfolio, negative fair value changes incurred during the quarter on our CAFL securities were primarily driven by a credit event on a single asset underlying a retained bond.

Other income increased slightly from the prior quarter as an increase in fees and other income from Business Purpose Mortgage Banking was mostly offset by lower MSR income.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased from the fourth quarter as a result of our recent firm-wide initiatives to reduce and align personnel and non-compensation costs with the current business environment. G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2023 included approximately $1 million of severance and related transition expenses.

Portfolio management costs increased from the fourth quarter reflecting incremental costs associated with higher average balances in our Bridge loan and HEI portfolios.

Loan acquisition costs remained flat from the fourth quarter as loan origination and acquisition volumes in both of our mortgage banking businesses were stable quarter-over-quarter.

Other expenses were primarily comprised of the ongoing amortization of acquisition-related intangibles.

Our provision for income taxes in the first quarter reflected lower losses incurred at our taxable REIT subsidiary than the fourth quarter, driven primarily by improved revenue at both our mortgage banking businesses.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) ($ in millions, except share and per share data) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Residential loans $ 5,493 $ 5,613 $ 5,753 $ 6,579 $ 7,217 Business purpose loans 5,365 5,333 5,257 5,203 4,755 Consolidated Agency multifamily loans 427 425 427 443 452 Real estate securities 243 240 259 284 359 Home equity investments (HEI) 417 403 340 276 227 Other investments 382 391 413 403 408 Cash and cash equivalents 404 259 297 371 409 Other assets 391 367 399 316 425 Total assets $ 13,121 $ 13,031 $ 13,146 $ 13,876 $ 14,253 Short-term debt $ 1,616 $ 2,030 $ 2,110 $ 1,870 $ 1,647 Other liabilities 187 197 208 197 325 Asset-backed securities issued 8,447 7,987 8,139 8,584 8,872 Long-term debt, net 1,733 1,733 1,534 1,966 1,964 Total liabilities 11,984 11,947 11,992 12,617 12,808 Stockholders' equity 1,138 1,084 1,154 1,258 1,445 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,121 $ 13,031 $ 13,146 $ 13,876 $ 14,253 Common shares outstanding at period end (thousands) 113,864 113,485 113,343 116,753 120,289 GAAP book value per common share $ 9.40 $ 9.55 $ 10.18 $ 10.78 $ 12.01

(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Disclosures Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available (Related) to Common Stockholders to non-GAAP Earnings Available for Distribution(1)(2) Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except share and per share data) 3/31/23 12/31/22 GAAP Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders $ 3 $ (44 ) Adjustments: Investment fair value changes, net(3) — 24 Change in economic basis of investments(4) 7 6 Realized (gains)/losses, net(5) — (3 ) Acquisition related expenses(6) 3 3 Organizational restructuring charges(7) 1 3 Tax effect of adjustments(8) (1 ) (1 ) Earnings Available for Distribution (non-GAAP) $ 14 $ (12 ) Earnings per basic common share $ 0.02 $ (0.40 ) EAD per basic common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ (0.11 ) GAAP Return on Common Equity (annualized) 1 % (16 )% EAD Return on Common Equity (non-GAAP, annualized)(9) 5 % (4 )%

(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) EAD and EAD ROE are non-GAAP measures derived from GAAP Net income (loss) available (related) to common shareholders and GAAP ROE, respectively. EAD is defined as: GAAP net income (loss) available (related) to common shareholders adjusted to (i) exclude investment fair value changes, net; (ii) adjust for change in economic basis of investments; (iii) exclude realized gains and losses; (iv) exclude acquisition related expenses; (v) exclude organizational restructuring charges; and (vi) adjust for the hypothetical income taxes associated with these adjustments. EAD ROE is defined as EAD divided by average common equity. We believe EAD and EAD ROE provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing the Company's results of operations and help facilitate comparisons to industry peers. Management also believes that EAD and EAD ROE are metrics that can supplement its analysis of the Company's ability to pay dividends, by providing an indication of the current income generating capacity of the Company's business operations as of the quarter being presented – and when used for this type of analysis, management focuses on EAD for its most recently completed quarter and does not generally analyze quarterly EAD results against the prior-year quarter or EAD results accumulated across quarters. More generally, EAD and EAD ROE should not be utilized in isolation, nor should they be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) available (related) to common shareholders, GAAP ROE or other measurements of results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP or for federal income tax purposes. (3) Investment fair value changes, net includes all amounts within that same line item on our consolidated statements of income, which primarily represents both realized and unrealized gains and losses on our investments and associated hedges. (4) Change in economic basis of investments is an adjustment representing the difference between GAAP interest income for those investments and their estimated economic income. The economic income for our investments is calculated using their estimated economic yield, which is imputed using an investment's carrying value (generally its market value as we carry nearly all of our investments at fair value) and its forecasted future cash flows at the beginning of the quarter being presented. (5) Realized (gains)/losses, net includes all amounts within that line item on our consolidated statements of income. (6) Acquisition related expenses include ongoing amortization of intangible assets related to the Riverbend, CoreVest and 5Arches acquisitions and changes in the contingent consideration liability related to the potential earnout consideration for the acquisition of Riverbend. (7) Organizational restructuring charges for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 represent costs associated with employee severance and related transition expenses. (8) Tax effect of adjustments represents the hypothetical income taxes associated with all adjustments used to calculate EAD. (9) EAD ROE is calculated by dividing EAD by average common equity for each respective period.

