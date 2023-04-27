U. S. Steel Delivers Strong First Quarter 2023; Best for All® Strategy On-Track

First quarter 2023 net earnings of $199 million, or $0.78 per diluted share

First quarter 2023 adjusted net earnings of $195 million, or $0.77 per diluted share

First quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $427 million

United States Steel Corporation X reported first quarter 2023 net earnings of $199 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings was $195 million, or $0.77 per diluted share and excludes stock-based compensation expense of $8 million, net of taxes, or $0.03 per diluted share that had previously been reported in the North American Flat-Rolled segment and other one-time items detailed in the reconciliation of adjusted net earnings table. The exclusion of stock-based compensation expense was not contemplated at the time of our March 16, 2023 guidance press release. This compares to first quarter 2022 net earnings of $882 million, or $3.02 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the first quarter 2022 was $910 million, or $3.11 per diluted share and excluded the impact of one-time items detailed in the reconciliation of adjusted net earnings table.

Commenting on the first quarter's performance, U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said, "We delivered another strong quarter. Each of our operating segments exceeded expectations. We generated positive investable free cash flow of $25 million before supporting $582 million of high return strategic capital expenditures and continued direct returns in the quarter."

Burritt continued, "Our focus on being the best partner for our customers through best operations has amplified the benefits of an improved market and more market share gains that we expect to continue through 2023. This momentum is expected to deliver even stronger second quarter results from higher steel prices."

Burritt concluded, "In spite of inflationary pressures, we are pleased to report our strategic projects are on-track to meet or improve upon key milestones each quarter and deliver returns well above our weighted average cost of capital. We've begun cold commissioning critical components of our new non-grain oriented electrical steel line at Big River Steel to produce the first coil as planned later this summer. Big River 2, our new mini mill with even more capabilities, and our new galvanize/GALVALUME® line, remain on-track for 2024. Together, with our current Big River Steel footprint, we are creating the next generation of sustainable mini mill steelmaking in the U.S. and transforming our business model to generate more consistent cash flow to continue capability building and higher returns for our investors."

Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 4,470 $ 5,234 Segment earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes Flat-Rolled $ (7 ) $ 529 Mini Mill 12 278 U. S. Steel Europe (34 ) 264 Tubular 232 77 Other 3 7 Total segment earnings before interest and income taxes $ 206 $ 1,155 Other items not allocated to segments (17 ) (37 ) Earnings before interest and income taxes $ 189 $ 1,118 Net interest and other financial benefits (61 ) (10 ) Income tax expense 51 246 Net earnings $ 199 $ 882 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.78 $ 3.02 Adjusted net earnings (a) $ 195 $ 910 Adjusted net earnings per diluted share (a) $ 0.77 $ 3.11 Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (b) $ 427 $ 1,353 (a) Please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document for the reconciliation of these amounts. The prior year was retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of stock-based compensation expense.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING STATISTICS Average realized price: ($/net ton unless otherwise noted) (a) Flat-Rolled 1,012 1,368 Mini Mill 794 1,372 U. S. Steel Europe 909 1,109 U. S. Steel Europe (€/net ton) 847 988 Tubular 3,757 2,349 Steel shipments (thousands of net tons): (a) Flat-Rolled 2,278 1,947 Mini Mill 659 507 U. S. Steel Europe 883 1,110 Tubular 131 128 Total steel shipments 3,951 3,692 Intersegment steel (unless otherwise noted) shipments (thousands of net tons): Mini Mill to Flat-Rolled 83 89 Flat-Rolled to Mini Mill (pig iron) 29 — Raw steel production (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled 2,393 2,205 Mini Mill 759 601 U. S. Steel Europe 1,092 1,088 Tubular 171 156 Raw steel capability utilization: (b) Flat-Rolled 74 % 68 % Mini Mill 93 % 74 % U. S. Steel Europe 89 % 88 % Tubular 77 % 70 % CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions) Flat-Rolled 139 117 Mini Mill 563 211 U. S. Steel Europe 26 17 Tubular 12 4 Other Businesses — — Total $ 740 $ 349 (a) Excludes intersegment shipments. (b) Based on annual raw steel production capability of 13.2 million net tons for Flat-Rolled, 3.3 million for Mini Mill, 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe and 0.9 million for Tubular.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 4,470 $ 5,234 Operating expenses (income): Cost of sales 3,953 3,823 Selling, general and administrative expenses 99 117 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 221 198 Loss (earnings) from investees 13 (36 ) Asset impairment charges 4 6 Restructuring and other charges 1 17 Net gains on sale of assets (2 ) (2 ) Other gains, net (8 ) (7 ) Total operating expenses 4,281 4,116 Earnings before interest and income taxes 189 1,118 Net interest and other financial benefits (61 ) (10 ) Earnings before income taxes 250 1,128 Income tax expense 51 246 Net earnings 199 882 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — — Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 199 $ 882 COMMON STOCK DATA: Net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation Stockholders Basic $ 0.87 $ 3.37 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 3.02 Weighted average shares, in thousands Basic 227,332 261,453 Diluted 257,447 293,267 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Operating activities: Net earnings $ 199 $ 882 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 221 198 Restructuring and other charges 1 17 Pensions and other postretirement benefits (41 ) (60 ) Deferred income taxes 38 121 Working capital changes (47 ) (462 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 10 140 Other operating activities (200 ) (65 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 181 771 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (740 ) (349 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 2 4 Other investing activities — (7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (738 ) (352 ) Financing activities: Issuance of long-term debt, net of financing costs — 4 Repayment of long-term debt (10 ) (6 ) Common stock repurchased (75 ) (123 ) Proceeds from government incentives — 82 Other financing activities (32 ) (28 ) Net cash used in financing activities (117 ) (71 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8 (7 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (666 ) 341 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 3,539 2,600 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,873 $ 2,941

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,837 $ 3,504 Receivables, net 1,808 1,635 Inventories 2,541 2,359 Other current assets 362 368 Total current assets 7,548 7,866 Operating lease assets 134 146 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,875 8,492 Investments and long-term receivables, net 830 840 Intangible, net 467 478 Goodwill 920 920 Other noncurrent assets 766 716 Total assets $ 19,540 $ 19,458 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 3,175 3,016 Payroll and benefits payable 388 493 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 91 63 Other current liabilities 361 387 Total current liabilities 4,015 3,959 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 95 105 Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 3,901 3,914 Employee benefits 146 209 Deferred income tax liabilities 479 456 Other long-term liabilities 509 504 United States Steel Corporation stockholders' equity 10,302 10,218 Noncontrolling interests 93 93 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,540 $ 19,458

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions of dollars) 2023 2022 Net earnings and diluted net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation, as reported $ 199 $ 0.78 $ 882 $ 3.02 Restructuring and other charges 1 17 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 11 16 VEBA asset surplus adjustment (22 ) — Other charges, net 5 4 Adjusted pre-tax net earnings to United States Steel Corporation 194 919 Tax impact of adjusted items (b) 1 (9 ) Adjusted net earnings and diluted net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 195 $ 0.77 $ 910 $ 3.11 Weight average diluted ordinary shares outstanding, in millions 257.4 293.3 (a) The prior year was retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of stock-based compensation expense. The adjustment was $8 million and $12 million, net of taxes, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) The tax impact of adjusted items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is calculated using a blended tax rate of 24%. The tax impact of adjusted items for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is calculated using a blended tax rate of 25%. Note: The reported net earnings attributable to U. S. Steel for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes an income tax benefit of $7 million from the reversal of net valuation allowances. The item was presented as an adjustment to arrive at adjusted net earnings attributable to U. S. Steel in the prior period presentation. The reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2022 presented above has been recast to reflect the removal of the adjustment in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission guidance.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 199 $ 882 Income tax expense 51 246 Net interest and other financial benefits (61 ) (10 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 221 198 EBITDA 410 1,316 Restructuring and other charges 1 17 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 11 16 Other charges, net 5 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 427 $ 1,353 (a) The prior year was retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of stock-based compensation expense.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF PAST TWELVE MONTHS OF FREE AND INVESTABLE CASH FLOW 2nd 3rd 4th 1st Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Total of the (Dollars in millions) 2022 2022 2022 2023 Four Quarters Net cash provided by operating activities $ 905 $ 1,074 $ 755 $ 181 $ 2,915 Net cash used in investing activities (250 ) (463 ) (614 ) (738 ) (2,065 ) Free cash flow 655 611 141 (557 ) 850 Strategic capital expenditures 171 330 479 582 $ 1,562 Investable free cash flow $ 826 $ 941 $ 620 $ 25 $ 2,412

We present adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, as additional measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings, is a relevant indicator of trends relating to our operating performance and provides management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of items that include: restructuring and other charges, stock-based compensation expense, VEBA asset surplus adjustment, tax impact of adjusted items and other charges, net (Adjustment Items). Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain Adjustment Items. We present adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations by excluding the effects of events that can obscure underlying trends. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company's liquidity. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance because management does not consider the Adjustment Items when evaluating the Company's financial performance. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net earnings, earnings per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We also present free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure of cash generated from operations after any investing activity and investable free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure of cash generated from operations, after any investing activity adjusted for strategic capital expenditures. We believe that free and investable cash flow provides further insight into the Company's overall utilization of cash. A condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited), condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited), condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) and preliminary supplemental statistics (unaudited) for U. S. Steel are attached.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "target," "forecast," "aim," "should," "plan," "goal," "future," "will," "may," and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities or operating capabilities, the timing, size and form of share repurchase transactions, operating or financial performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, changes in the global economic environment, including supply and demand conditions, inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions and changes in prices for our products, international trade duties and other aspects of international trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, statements regarding our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, statements regarding existing or new regulations and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

References to "U. S. Steel," "the Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to United States Steel Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, and references to "Big River Steel" refer to Big River Steel Holdings LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated by the context.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company's customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

