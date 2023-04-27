Gateway First Bank Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

Gateway First Bank was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Human Resources category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevie's for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Gateway First Bank was nominated in the Achievement in Human Resources category.

"For the third year in a row, Gateway's HR, Communications and Engagement Teams have raised the bar by combining forward-thinking benefits with innovative communications to deliver an incredibly fun and creative open enrollment campaign," says Kevin Kennemer, Gateway's Vice President of Human Resources. "We take fun seriously and the payoff has been phenomenal with increased participation and engagement from our team members. Congratulations to our HR, Communications and Engagement Teams on receiving this incredible honor."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway, headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services to individuals and businesses. Gateway is one of the largest financial institutions in the state, with assets totaling over $2 billion. In addition to its eight banking centers in Oklahoma, Gateway has a strong mortgage presence nationally, with more than 115 mortgage locations and over 1,000 employees. www.Gatewayfirst.com

