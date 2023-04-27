Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOLLAND, Mich., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macatawa Bank Corporation MCBC (the "Company" or "Macatawa") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock to be paid on May 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023. Macatawa has continued to produce favorable results. This dividend reflects the strong financial condition and earnings performance of the Company.

About Macatawa Bank Corporation

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Macatawa Bank. Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past thirteen years as one of "West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For". For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com.

Contact: Jon W. Swets Chief Financial Officer 616-494-7645 jswets@macatawabank.com