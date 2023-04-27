Chad E. Foster to Compete in "Tap Cancer Out" Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Tournament

Chad E. Foster, keynote speaker, sales/finance leader, and best-selling author of "Blind Ambition," is set to participate in Atlanta's highly anticipated "Tap Cancer Out" Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu charity tournament. By donating or sponsoring a competitor, participants can contribute to the fight against cancer and make a difference in countless lives.

Atlanta - April 27th, 2023 - Chad E. Foster, keynote speaker, sales/finance leader, and best-selling author of "Blind Ambition," is set to participate in Atlanta’s highly anticipated "Tap Cancer Out" Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu charity tournament. As a totally blind athlete and keynote speaker, Foster aims to support cancer research and patient care, inspire others to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals, and help cancer patients who are in the fight of their lives.

Tap Cancer Out is a non-profit organization that leverages the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community's collective power to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and patient care. The upcoming tournament invites athletes of all skill levels to compete while raising funds for a noble cause.

Foster, who lost his sight at a young age due to a rare retinal disease, has never let his disability define him. Instead, he has embraced adversity and harnessed it to fuel his personal and professional achievements. As a successful executive, keynote speaker, certified executive coach, and best-selling author, Foster is a living testament to the power of resilience and determination.

In "Blind Ambition," Foster shares his journey of overcoming adversity and achieving success despite his disability. Now, he's bringing that same level of determination and ambition to the mat at the Tap Cancer Out tournament. His participation in the event will not only help raise funds for cancer research but also motivate and encourage others to break free from their self-limiting beliefs, and face their circumstances with greater resolve.

The Tap Cancer Out tournament is an opportunity for individuals and businesses to come together to support a vital cause. By donating or sponsoring a competitor, participants can contribute to the fight against cancer and make a difference in countless lives. Chad E. Foster's involvement in the event serves as a powerful reminder that no obstacle is too great to overcome.

Join Chad E. Foster in the fight against cancer by donating to his Tap Cancer Out fundraising page or by supporting other competitors in this life-changing event. Together, we can tap cancer out.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chad E Foster

Contact Person: Brandy Gibson

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: chadefoster.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Chad E. Foster to Compete in \"Tap Cancer Out\" Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Tournament