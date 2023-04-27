Controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn, swan and fall black bear and turkey runs May 1 through June 5

Controlled hunts are a chance at some of Idaho’s best buck and bull hunts, antlerless hunts, extra hunting opportunity or tags set aside for youth hunters. The new 2023 Big Game Seasons and Rules booklets are out now and can help you determine which controlled hunt is right for you.

Controlled hunts typically have higher success rates than general hunts, fewer hunters in the field, and many hunters feel they have a better chance of harvesting a mature bull or buck during a controlled hunt. The tradeoff is controlled hunts typically limit where and when you can hunt, as opposed to a statewide general deer hunt or general season elk zone tag that typically includes several hunting units.

Utilize Fish and Game’s Hunt Planner

For controlled hunts, which are limited to a specific area, more specific information is required — and that’s where Fish and Game’s Hunt Planner comes in. The harvest stats for individual units and zones from the 2022 big game seasons, including both controlled hunts and general season hunts, are available on the Hunt Planner.

Hunters can also find controlled hunt draw odds from recent years in the Hunt Planner. While the draw odds vary from year to year depending on the number of applicants, these statistics can give hunters a general idea of how much interest there is in a specific controlled hunt.

Looking back at 2022 and ahead at 2023

Obviously, it’s a little early to make predictions about the 2023 fall big game seasons, but hunters are likely to see noticeable changes both good and bad. Last year's harvest data and winter survival monitoring of elk and mule deer herds, especially fawns and calves, provide a glimpse of what might happen in 2023 if harvests and survival continue on their current trajectory — at least from a statewide perspective.

While it was another good year for elk hunter harvest, both mule deer and white-tailed deer saw drops in overall harvest and remained below the 10-year average. Check out the full 2022 big game harvest recap story for the whole rundown.

For the ninth consecutive year, Idaho elk harvests came in over 20,000. Elk hunters took home 20,952 total elk in 2022, roughly a 3% boost in animals harvested compared to 2021. Roughly 88,551 elk hunters — just 1% fewer than 2021 — took to the mountains in 2022 in search of elk, with 23% of those individuals successfully harvesting an elk, which is consistent with the last four years.