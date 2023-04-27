BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended Tuesday, April 4, 2023.



Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Compared to Fiscal First Quarter 2022

Total revenues increased 14.2% to $341.3 million

Comparable restaurant sales increased 9.0%

Total restaurant operating weeks increased 2.6%

Net income of $3.5 million, compared to $1.5 million; diluted net income per share of $0.15, compared to $0.06

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million, compared to $13.2 million



“Our strong performance in the first quarter demonstrates that we are making tangible progress on our sales and productivity initiatives and that our commitment to gold standard service and gracious hospitality is resonating with guests,” commented Greg Levin, Chief Executive Officer and President. “First quarter restaurant margins improved year-over-year by 280 basis points to 12.6%, driven by our solid sales performance, improving operational execution and additional benefits from our cost-savings initiatives. Generating profitable sales growth and expanding our restaurant margins remain our top priorities in 2023, and we are encouraged by the progress made against these goals to date,” continued Levin.

BJ’s plans to open five new restaurants in 2023, including one relocation. In the first quarter, we opened a new restaurant in Orland Park, Illinois, our first restaurant in the state, and one in San Antonio, Texas early in the second quarter. “To complement our 2023 new restaurant openings, we plan to remodel more than 30 restaurants this year, or approximately 15% of our restaurant base. Following the nine restaurants we remodeled last year, we have already completed 14 restaurant remodels this year, and the early results continue to demonstrate attractive financial returns driven by guest traffic gains. We are excited about the opportunities to expand and enhance the BJ’s concept in the near-term and remain confident in the long-term potential to grow to at least 425 restaurants, while delivering an attractive margin profile and creating significant shareholder value,” concluded Levin.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in the preceding paragraphs and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding expected comparable restaurant sales and margins, total potential domestic capacity, the success of various sales-building and productivity initiatives, future guest traffic trends, on and off-premise sales trends, cost savings initiatives and the number and timing of new restaurants expected to be opened in future periods. These “forward-looking” statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from those projected or anticipated. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the effects of another pandemic on our operations, labor and staffing, guest traffic, our supply chain and the ability of our suppliers to continue to timely deliver food and other supplies necessary for the operation of our restaurants, the ability to manage costs and reduce expenditures and the availability of additional financing, (ii) any inability or failure to successfully and sufficiently raise menu prices to offset rising costs, (iii) any inability to manage new restaurant openings, (iv) construction delays, (v) wage inflation and competitive labor market conditions which may result in staffing shortages, (vi) the impact of any union organizing efforts at our restaurants and our responses to such efforts, (vii) increases in minimum wage and other employment related costs, including compliance with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and minimum salary requirements for exempt team members, (viii) the effect of credit and equity market disruptions on our ability to finance our continued expansion on acceptable terms, (ix) food quality and health concerns and the effect of negative publicity about us, our restaurants, other restaurants, or others across the food supply chain, due to food borne illness or other reasons, whether or not accurate, (x) factors that impact California, Texas and Florida, where a substantial number of our restaurants are located, (xi) restaurant and brewery industry competition, (xii) impact of certain brewing business considerations, including without limitation, dependence upon suppliers, third party contractors and distributors, and related hazards, (xiii) consumer spending trends in general for casual dining occasions, (xiv) potential uninsured losses and liabilities due to limitations on insurance coverage, (xv) fluctuating commodity costs and availability of food in general and certain raw materials related to the brewing of our craft beers and energy requirements, (xv) trademark and service-mark risks, (xvi) government regulations and licensing costs, including beer and liquor regulations, (xvii) loss of key personnel, (xiii) inability to secure acceptable sites, (xix) legal proceedings, (xx) the success of our key sales-building and related operational initiatives, (xxi) any failure of our information technology or security breaches with respect to our electronic systems and data, and (xxii) numerous other matters discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. The “forward-looking” statements contained in this press release are based on current assumptions and expectations, and BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or alter its “forward-looking” statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands except for per share data) First Quarter Ended April 4, 2023

(unaudited) March 29, 2022

(unaudited) Revenues $341,280 100.0% $298,729 100.0% Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization): Cost of sales 90,877 26.6 81,466 27.3 Labor and benefits 128,333 37.6 116,286 38.9 Occupancy and operating 79,146 23.2 71,701 24.0 General and administrative 19,706 5.8 18,253 6.1 Depreciation and amortization 17,612 5.2 17,976 6.0 Restaurant opening 844 0.2 583 0.2 Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net 2,146 0.7 157 0.1 Total costs and expenses 338,664 99.2 306,422 102.6 Income (loss) from operations 2,616 0.8 (7,693) (2.6) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,121) (0.3) (634) (0.2) Other income (expense), net 196 0.1 (388) (0.1) Total other expense (925) (0.3) (1,022) (0.3) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,691 0.5 (8,715) (2.9) Income tax benefit (1,790) (0.5) (10,175) (3.4) Net income $3,481 1.0% $1,460 0.5% Net income per share: Basic $0.15 $0.06 Diluted $0.15 $0.06 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 23,481 23,377 Diluted 23,926 23,716

Percentages reflected above may not reconcile due to rounding.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (Dollars in thousands)

April 4, 2023

(unaudited) January 3,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,298 $ 24,873 Total assets $ 1,044,168 $ 1,045,922 Total debt $ 60,000 $ 60,000 Shareholders’ equity $ 351,234 $ 345,515

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

Unaudited Supplemental Information

(Dollars in thousands)

First Quarter Ended April 4, 2023 March 29, 2022 Stock-based compensation(1) Labor and benefits $866 0.3% $751 0.3% General and administrative 1,776 0.5 1,961 0.7 Total stock-based compensation $2,642 0.8% $2,712 1.0% Operating Data Comparable restaurant sales % change 9.0% 33.9% Restaurants opened during period 1 1 Restaurants open at period-end 216 (2) 212 (3) Restaurant operating weeks 2,807 2,736

(1) Percentages represent percent of total revenues.

(2) The Company owned and operated 216 restaurants as of April 4, 2023, including one which was closed during the quarter and one which was opened during the quarter.

(3) The Company owned and operated 212 restaurants as of March 29, 2022, including one which was closed at the beginning of the quarter and one which was opened during the quarter.



Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company is reporting below certain non-GAAP financial results and related reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.

Restaurant Level Operating Margin

Restaurant level operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to the revenues generated by our restaurants less their direct operating costs which consist of cost of sales, labor and benefits, and occupancy and operating costs. This performance measure primarily includes the costs that restaurant level managers can directly control and excludes other operating costs that are essential to conduct the Company’s business, as detailed in the table below. Management uses restaurant level operating margin as a supplemental measure of restaurant performance. Management believes restaurant level operating margin is useful to investors in that it highlights trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. Because other companies may calculate restaurant level operating margin differently than we do, restaurant level operating margin as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

A reconciliation of income (loss) from operations to restaurant level operating margin for the first quarter ended April 4, 2023 and March 29, 2022 is set forth below:

Supplemental Financial Information – Restaurant Level Operating Margin

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

First Quarter Ended April 4, 2023 March 29, 2022 Income (loss) from operations $2,616 0.8% $(7,693) (2.6)% General and administrative 19,706 5.8 18,253 6.1 Depreciation and amortization 17,612 5.2 17,976 6.0 Restaurant opening 844 0.2 583 0.2 Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net 2,146 0.7 157 0.1 Restaurant level operating margin $42,924 12.6% $29,276 9.8%

Percentages above represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the sum of net income adjusted for certain expenses and gains/losses detailed within the reconciliation below. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in that they highlight cash flow and trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. Because other companies may calculate these measures differently than we do, Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter ended April 4, 2023 and March 29, 2022 is set forth below:



Supplemental Financial Information – Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) First Quarter Ended April 4, 2023 March 29, 2022 Net income $3,481 1.0% $1,460 0.5% Interest expense, net 1,121 0.3 634 0.2 Income tax benefit (1,790) (0.5) (10,175) (3.4) Depreciation and amortization 17,612 5.2 17,976 6.0 Stock-based compensation expense 2,642 0.8 2,712 1.0 Other (income) expense, net (196) (0.1) 388 0.1 Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net 2,146 0.7 157 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $25,016 7.3% $13,152 4.4%

Percentages above represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.