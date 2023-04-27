Submit Release
Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2023

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, including net income available to common shareholders of $13.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, decreases of $2.9 million and $0.13, respectively, from the linked quarter, and increases of $5.0 million and $0.13, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $13.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, decreases of $2.6 million and $0.11, respectively, from the linked quarter, and increases of $3.5 million and $0.06, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“With over 100,000 clients spread out over diverse MSAs, a successful record of growing organically and through acquisition, and a history of taking care of clients through multiple years of crises, we have laid the foundation of a franchise built to last,” said b1BANK President & CEO Jude Melville. “Our first quarter results both demonstrate our resilience as a company and illustrate opportunities to continue improving efficiency, profitability and capital allocation over the coming years. We are here for our partners as we together navigate the current uncertainty and are positioned to help them thrive once the economy heals.”

 On April 27, 2023, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 31, 2023, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Return on Assets and Equity. Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.12% and 13.56%, respectively, for the linked quarter, and 0.72% and 7.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Non-GAAP core return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.10% and 13.37%, respectively, for the linked quarter, and 0.85% and 9.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Shareholder Value. Total shareholders’ equity increased $17.2 million from the linked quarter due to $6.2 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) and $13.7 million in net income available to common shareholders, offset by $3.0 million in common dividends. Book value per share increased $0.52, or 2.53%, and non-GAAP tangible book value per share increased $0.56, or 3.51% from the linked quarter. AOCI has improved $16.7 million from its low of $(84.7) million at September 30, 2022, to $(68.0) million as of March 31, 2023.
  • Deposits. Branch deposits remained stable, increasing $2.4 million from the linked quarter, with new account openings continuing to outpace 2022 trends. Other corporate deposits (comprised of financial institution group (FIG), brokered, and listed certificates of deposits) decreased $16.6 million from the linked quarter. Overall, total deposits decreased $14.2 million or 0.29%, 1.19% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to a $29.0 million decrease in the financial institutions group (FIG) deposit base.   As of March 31, 2023, Business First held approximately 103,020 deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $46,650, of which $1.5 billion or 30.65% were uninsured by the FDIC. Excluding public funds, which are secured by securities or Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) letters of credit, the unsecured deposit total is approximately $1.0 billion, or 21.33% of total deposits.
  • Access to Liquidity. As of March 31, 2023, Business First had approximately $1.8 billion of primary and secondary liquidity. On April 11, 2023, Business First opened lines of credit through the Federal Reserve Discount Window totaling $949.5 million, increasing current liquidity to approximately $2.7 billion.
  • Credit Quality. Credit performance remains strong from linked quarter and year-over-year comparisons. The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets were 0.29% and 0.23%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, and 0.36% and 0.29% at March 31, 2023. The increases for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were attributable to accounting guidance no longer applicable which previously excluded certain acquired impaired loans from nonperforming ratios.
  • ASU 2016-13 Adoption (i.e., Current Expected Credit Loss). On January 1st, 2023, Business First adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model. The adoption of CECL increased the allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments, collectively called the allowance for credit losses, by $2.7 million and $3.2 million, respectively. The increases were offset by a $4.8 million reclassification of loan discount to allowance for loan losses for previously acquired impaired loans, resulting in a net $1.1 million pre-tax decrease to shareholder’s equity on the date of adoption.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $196.9 million or 4.27%, 17.33% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was attributed to originations in the commercial, $85.5 million, real estate construction, $65.6 million, and real estate commercial, $35.1 million, portfolios. Approximately $60.7 million of the $65.6 million growth, 92.56%, in the real estate construction portfolio was attributable to fundings associated with commitments made in 2022. These three loan portfolios accounted for 94.53% of the loan growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Dallas Fort Worth region produced 53.52% of total loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance, while Business First also continued to originate growth from several other key strategic markets, 14.62% from the Greater New Orleans region and 13.82% from the Houston region. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 37% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased from 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, to 0.36% and 0.29% at March 31, 2023. The increases were attributable to accounting guidance no longer applicable, which previously excluded certain acquired impaired loans from nonperforming ratios.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Business First resolved a lending relationship which resulted in a $1.9 million charge-off attributable to previously acquired impaired loans. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023, the $1.9 million individual allowance for loan loss reserve was within the loans’ amortized cost basis, as a loan discount. Business First’s resolution of the loans resulted in a net gain of $190,000 compared to the amortized cost basis as of the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the $1.9 million charge-off on the acquired impaired loan relationship, charge-offs on non-acquired loans were low and consistent with historical percentages.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $13.2 million or 1.48%, from the linked quarter. The increase was the net impact of positive fair value adjustments, $7.9 million, and the remainder of the increase was attributable to net security purchases during the quarter.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $14.2 million or 0.29%, 1.19% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023; however, branch deposits remained stable, increasing $2.4 million from the linked quarter, with new account openings continuing to outpace 2022 trends. Other corporate deposits decreased $16.6 million from the linked quarter, with the FIG deposit base decreasing $29.0 million.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $73.6 million or 4.75%, and interest-bearing deposits increased $59.4 million or 1.82%, compared to the linked quarter. The net growth in interest-bearing deposits was attributable to growth in the certificate of deposit (CD) portfolio of $181.3 million compared to a decrease in transactional accounts of $121.9 million, of which $37.5 million of the decrease was attributable to the FIG deposit base. A significant portion of the transactional deposit decrease was attributable to existing client relationships transitioning funds to the CD portfolio.

As of March 31, 2023, Business First held approximately 103,020 deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $46,650, of which $1.5 billion or 30.65% were uninsured by the FDIC. Excluding public funds, which are secured by securities or Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) letters of credit, the unsecured deposit total is approximately $1.0 billion, or 21.33% of total deposits.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $291.9 million or 52.11%, from the linked quarter, largely to fund loan growth. During March 2023, Business First utilized the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) offered by the Federal Reserve to pay off some of the outstanding short-term seven-day rolling FHLB borrowings which were priced at approximately 5.00%. On March 24, 2023, Business First executed a $310 million fixed one-year loan at 4.38% through the BTFP. The Bank chose to utilize this source of funding due to its lower yield and the ability to prepay the loan without penalty compared to FHLB borrowings. On April 11, 2023, Business First opened two new lines of credit for additional contingent liquidity, totaling $949.5 million, through the Federal Reserve discount window. As of April 27, 2023, Business First has not yet drawn on either of the lines of credit.

Shareholders’ Equity

AOCI improved $6.2 million due to favorable after-tax fair value changes in the securities portfolio, improving $16.7 million from the low of $(84.7) million at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $20.77 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.25 at December 31, 2022, increasing $0.52 or 2.53% from the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share was $16.73 at March 31, 2023, compared to $16.17 at December 31, 2022, increasing $0.56 or 3.51% from the linked quarter.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $52.7 million, compared to $56.1 million from the linked quarter, and was supported by strong loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.34% and 5.65%, respectively, compared to 6.09% and 5.39%, respectively, from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.75% and 2.96%, respectively, compared to 4.06% and 3.43%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, included $1.3 million of additional loan discount accretion due to a large, acquired loan payoff and accelerated accretion from the purchased impaired portfolio. Overall costs of funds, which include noninterest-bearing deposits, increased from 1.38% to 1.97% or 59 basis points, from the linked quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest income totaled $49.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $51.8 million from the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.9 million) were 3.54% and 2.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.75% and 3.13% (excluding loan discount accretion of $4.2 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased 37 basis points from 5.72% to 6.09% and interest earning asset yields increased 35 basis points from 5.09% to 5.44%, compared to the linked quarter. The compression of net interest margin and net interest spread was largely attributed to the continued increases in funding costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to $3.1 million for the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was impacted by the resolution of an acquired impaired lending relationship in March 2023, which resulted in a charge-off of $1.9 million. Prior to implementation of CECL, the credit reserve was embedded within the loan discount. The charge-off was offset by reserves on new loan originations during the quarter and application of qualitative factors within the CECL model.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, other income increased $110,000, or 1.33%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $552,000 increase in gain on sales of loans during the quarter from SBA loans and loan participations, offset by $435,000 less income from equity investments. Year-over-year, other income increased $2.5 million or 42.27%, partially attributable to the successful integration of Texas Citizens on March 1, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, other income increased $1.7 million or 26.23%, after removing the $717,000 loss on disposal of former premises and equipment and $31,000 loss on sales of securities which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, other expenses increased by $333,000, or 0.87%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $971,000 increase in salaries and expenses (salary increases and payroll taxes) and $322,000 increase in estimated FDIC premiums (rate increases will become effective for the quarter ended March 31, 2023). These were offset by reductions in data processing of $716,000, largely due to approximately $453,000 credit adjustments from prior period overbillings, and advertising and promotions of $423,000.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.12% and 13.56%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.10% and 13.37%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 8276536, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x6vwyp8q. The corresponding slide presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on b1BANK’s website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.3 billion in assets, $6.5 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.


 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2022  
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   99.94 %   95.56 %   80.48 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   9.50 %   9.69 %   8.52 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)      
       
Commercial $ 1,239,333   $ 1,153,873   $ 891,063  
Real Estate:      
Commercial   2,055,500     2,020,406     1,630,316  
Construction   787,634     722,074     581,661  
Residential   659,967     656,378     594,840  
Total Real Estate   3,503,101     3,398,858     2,806,817  
Consumer and Other   60,626     53,445     50,618  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 4,803,060   $ 4,606,176   $ 3,748,498  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 38,178   $ 35,201   $ 29,112  
CECL Adoption/Implementation   2,660   $ -   $ -  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (2,278 )   (387 )   (1,668 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   103     313     184  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   3,167     3,051     1,617  
Balance, End of Period $ 41,830   $ 38,178   $ 29,245  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.87 %   0.83 %   0.78 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (2)   0.95 %   0.84 %   0.80 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans   0.05 %   0.00 %   0.04 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 19,234   $ 27,000   $ 40,623  
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans (1) $ 16,952   $ 11,054   $ 10,784  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (1)   127     335     26  
Total Nonperforming Loans   17,079     11,389     10,810  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned   1,365     1,372     1,369  
Other Nonperforming Assets   57     62     84  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   1,422     1,434     1,453  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 18,501   $ 12,823   $ 12,263  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.36 %   0.25 %   0.29 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.29 %   0.21 %   0.23 %
       
       
(1) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company was currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans for periods ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, in accordance with ASC 310-30.
 
(2) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2022     2022  
       
Per Share Data      
       
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.55   $ 0.68   $ 0.42  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.54     0.67     0.41  
Dividends per Common Share   0.12     0.12     0.12  
Book Value per Common Share   20.77     20.25     20.25  
       
       
Average Common Shares Outstanding   24,979,955     24,542,120     21,019,716  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,222,308     24,757,143     21,162,482  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   25,319,520     25,110,313     22,564,607  
       
       
Annualized Performance Ratios      
       
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)   0.91 %   1.12 %   0.72 %
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)   10.73 %   13.56 %   7.94 %
Net Interest Margin (1)   3.75 %   4.06 %   3.56 %
Net Interest Spread (1)   2.96 %   3.43 %   3.40 %
Efficiency Ratio (2)   63.27 %   59.60 %   72.67 %
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 6,123,063   $ 5,899,972   $ 4,920,105  
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity   516,659     486,338     446,003  
       
Other Expenses      
       
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 23,176   $ 22,205   $ 19,703  
Occupancy and Bank Premises   2,297     2,285     2,052  
Depreciation and Amortization   1,710     1,700     1,569  
Data Processing   1,485     2,201     2,116  
FDIC Assessment Fees   933     611     743  
Legal and Other Professional Fees   613     462     543  
Advertising and Promotions   1,148     1,571     531  
Utilities and Communications   721     759     779  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   965     962     813  
Directors' Fees   269     270     202  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   130     11     14  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   103     138     811  
Other   5,129     5,171     3,844  
Total Other Expenses $ 38,679   $ 38,346   $ 33,720  
       
Other Income      
       
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,281   $ 2,265   $ 1,805  
(Loss) on Sales of Securities   (1 )   (2 )   (31 )
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income   1,570     1,582     1,501  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   524     526     369  
Gain on Sales of Loans   611     59     65  
Mortgage Origination Income   74     105     209  
Fees and Brokerage Commission   1,813     1,760     1,835  
Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   209     3     8  
(Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets   (5 )   (1 )   (717 )
Pass-Through Income from Other Investments   173     608     115  
Other   1,139     1,373     737  
Total Other Income $ 8,388   $ 8,278   $ 5,896  
       
       
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2022  
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 159,767   $ 152,740   $ 282,074  
Federal Funds Sold   104,250     15,606     67,822  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   903,945     890,751     961,358  
Loans Held for Sale   -     -     13,559  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   423     304     1,354  
Loans and Lease Receivable   4,803,060     4,606,176     3,748,498  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (41,830 )   (38,178 )   (29,245 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   4,761,230     4,567,998     3,719,253  
Premises and Equipment, Net   64,065     63,177     63,003  
Accrued Interest Receivable   25,446     25,666     20,146  
Other Equity Securities   36,739     37,467     23,034  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,365     1,372     1,369  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   94,755     91,958     72,896  
Deferred Taxes, Net   28,680     31,194     23,040  
Goodwill   88,543     88,543     89,911  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   13,517     14,042     15,617  
Other Assets   7,256     9,642     7,799  
       
Total Assets $ 6,289,981   $ 5,990,460   $ 5,362,235  
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,475,782   $ 1,549,381   $ 1,544,197  
Interest-Bearing   3,330,396     3,270,964     3,113,541  
Total Deposits   4,806,178     4,820,345     4,657,738  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   16,669     20,208     23,345  
Fed Funds Purchased   14,622     14,057     -  
Short-Term Borrowings   9     9     20  
Bank Term Funding Program   310,000     -     -  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   395,134     410,100     79,957  
Subordinated Debt   110,596     110,749     111,209  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000  
Accrued Interest Payable   3,513     2,092     895  
Other Liabilities   30,570     27,419     27,234  
       
Total Liabilities   5,692,291     5,409,979     4,905,398  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
       
Preferred Stock   71,930     71,930     -  
Common Stock   25,320     25,110     22,565  
Additional Paid-In Capital   394,677     393,690     345,858  
Retained Earnings   173,761     163,955     128,168  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (67,998 )   (74,204 )   (39,754 )
       
Total Shareholders' Equity   597,690     580,481     456,837  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,289,981   $ 5,990,460   $ 5,362,235  
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2022  
       
Interest Income:      
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 73,768   $ 69,364   $ 40,183  
Interest and Dividends on Securities   4,782     4,316     3,844  
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   942     825     95  
Total Interest Income   79,492     74,505     44,122  
       
Interest Expense:      
Interest on Deposits   18,928     13,307     2,263  
Interest on Borrowings   7,815     5,138     1,384  
Total Interest Expense   26,743     18,445     3,647  
       
Net Interest Income   52,749     56,060     40,475  
       
Provision for Credit Losses:   3,222     3,051     1,617  
       
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   49,527     53,009     38,858  
       
Other Income:      
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   2,281     2,265     1,805  
(Loss) on Sales of Securities   (1 )   (2 )   (31 )
Gain on Sales of Loans   611     59     65  
Other Income   5,497     5,956     4,057  
Total Other Income   8,388     8,278     5,896  
       
Other Expenses:      
Salaries and Employee Benefits   23,176     22,205     19,703  
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   5,001     4,918     4,413  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   103     138     811  
Other Expenses   10,399     11,085     8,793  
Total Other Expenses   38,679     38,346     33,720  
       
Income Before Income Taxes:   19,236     22,941     11,034  
       
Provision for Income Taxes:   4,211     4,974     2,303  
       
Net Income:   15,025     17,967     8,731  
       
Preferred Stock Dividends:   (1,350 )   (1,350 )   -  
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 13,675   $ 16,617   $ 8,731  
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned /
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield /
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned /
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield /
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned /
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield /
Rate
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans $ 4,719,906   $ 73,768 6.34 %   $ 4,519,643   $ 69,364 6.09 %   $ 3,386,050   $ 40,183 4.81 %
Securities   927,491     4,782 2.09 %     901,236     4,316 1.90 %     1,005,252     3,844 1.55 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   57,478     942 6.65 %     62,013     825 5.28 %     221,148     95 0.17 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   5,704,875     79,492 5.65 %     5,482,892     74,505 5.39 %     4,612,450     44,122 3.88 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (41,533 )         (35,951 )         (29,260 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   459,721           453,031           336,915      
Total Assets $ 6,123,063   $ 79,492     $ 5,899,972   $ 74,505     $ 4,920,105   $ 44,122  
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,339,493   $ 18,928 2.30 %   $ 3,157,513   $ 13,307 1.67 %   $ 2,882,838   $ 2,263 0.32 %
Subordinated Debt   110,647     1,389 5.09 %     110,800     1,363 4.88 %     91,354     1,115 4.95 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     98 7.95 %     5,000     85 6.74 %     5,000     42 3.41 %
Bank Term Funding Program   34,444     380 4.47 %     -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   517,934     5,842 4.57 %     436,233     3,555 3.23 %     80,375     223 1.13 %
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   -     - 0.00 %     1,667     30 7.14 %     -     - 0.00 %
Other Borrowings   20,895     106 2.06 %     25,815     105 1.61 %     19,666     4 0.08 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   4,028,413     26,743 2.69 %     3,737,028     18,445 1.96 %     3,079,233     3,647 0.48 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,473,186         $ 1,567,507         $ 1,370,015      
Other Liabilities   32,875           37,138           24,854      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,506,061           1,604,645           1,394,869      
Shareholders' Equity:                      
Common Shareholders' Equity   516,659           486,338           446,003      
Preferred Equity   71,930           71,961           -      
Total Shareholder's Equity   588,589           558,299           446,003      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,123,063         $ 5,899,972         $ 4,920,105      
                       
Net Interest Spread     2.96 %       3.43 %       3.40 %
Net Interest Income   $ 52,749       $ 56,060       $ 40,475  
Net Interest Margin     3.75 %       4.06 %       3.56 %
                       
Overall Cost of Funds     1.97 % `   1.38 %       0.33 %
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
                       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2022     2022  
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income $ 79,492   $ 74,505   $ 44,122  
Core interest income   79,492     74,505     44,122  
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense   26,743     18,445     3,647  
Core interest expense   26,743     18,445     3,647  
Provision for Credit Losses: (b)      
Provision for credit losses   3,222     3,051     1,617  
Core provision expense   3,222     3,051     1,617  
Other Income:      
Other income   8,388     8,278     5,896  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     717  
Losses on sale of securities   1     2     31  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     (422 )   -  
Core other income   8,389     7,858     6,644  
Other Expense:      
Other expense   38,679     38,346     33,720  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (103 )   (138 )   (811 )
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     (231 )
Core other expense   38,576     38,208     32,678  
Pre-Tax Income: (a)      
Pre-tax income   19,236     22,941     11,034  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     717  
Losses on sale of securities   1     2     31  
Insurance reimbursment of storm expenditures   -     (422 )   -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   103     138     811  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     231  
Core pre-tax income   19,340     22,659     12,824  
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)      
Provision for income taxes   4,211     4,974     2,303  
Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     151  
Tax on losses on sale of securities   -     -     7  
Tax on insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     (89 )   -  
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   6     29     48  
Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     49  
Core provision for income taxes   4,217     4,914     2,558  
Preferred Dividends      
Preferred dividends   1,350     1,350     -  
Core preferred dividends   1,350     1,350     -  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders   13,675     16,617     8,731  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     566  
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   1     2     24  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   -     (333 )   -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   97     109     763  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     -     182  
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 13,773   $ 16,395   $ 10,266  
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 22,458   $ 25,992   $ 12,651  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     717  
Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities   1     2     31  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     (422 )   -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   103     138     811  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     231  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 22,562   $ 25,710   $ 14,441  
       
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,222,308     24,757,143     21,162,482  
       
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:      
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54   $ 0.67   $ 0.41  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     0.03  
Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities, net of tax   0.00     0.00     0.00  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   -     (0.01 )   -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.01     0.00     0.04  
Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax   -     -     0.01  
Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55   $ 0.66   $ 0.49  
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.89   $ 1.05   $ 0.60  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     0.03  
Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities   0.00     0.00     0.00  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     (0.02 )   -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.00     0.01     0.04  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     0.01  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 0.89   $ 1.04   $ 0.68  
       
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.00% for 2023 and 2022. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.    
       



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2022     2022  
       
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 597,690   $ 580,481   $ 456,837  
Preferred stock   (71,930 )   (71,930 )   -  
Total common shareholders' equity   525,760     508,551     456,837  
Goodwill   (88,543 )   (88,543 )   (89,911 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (13,517 )   (14,042 )   (15,617 )
Total tangible common equity $ 423,700   $ 405,966   $ 351,309  
       
       
Total Assets:      
Total assets $ 6,289,981   $ 5,990,460   $ 5,362,235  
Goodwill   (88,543 )   (88,543 )   (89,911 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (13,517 )   (14,042 )   (15,617 )
Total tangible assets $ 6,187,921   $ 5,887,875   $ 5,256,707  
       
Common shares outstanding   25,319,520     25,110,313     22,564,607  
       
Book value per common share $ 20.77   $ 20.25   $ 20.25  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.73   $ 16.17   $ 15.57  
Common equity to total assets   8.36 %   8.49 %   8.52 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   6.85 %   6.89 %   6.68 %
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2022     2022  
       
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 6,123,063   $ 5,899,972   $ 4,920,105  
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 516,659   $ 486,338   $ 446,003  
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders $ 13,675   $ 16,617   $ 8,731  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     566  
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   1     2     24  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   -     (333 )   -  
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   97     109     763  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     -     182  
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 13,773   $ 16,395   $ 10,266  
       
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)   0.91 %   1.12 %   0.72 %
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)   0.91 %   1.10 %   0.85 %
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)   10.73 %   13.56 %   7.94 %
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)   10.81 %   13.37 %   9.33 %
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income $ 79,492   $ 74,505   $ 44,122  
Core interest income   79,492     74,505     44,122  
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense   26,743     18,445     3,647  
Core interest expense   26,743     18,445     3,647  
Other Income:      
Other income   8,388     8,278     5,896  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     717  
Loss on sale of securities   1     2     31  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     (422 )   -  
Core other income   8,389     7,858     6,644  
Other Expense:      
Other expense   38,679     38,346     33,720  
Acquisition-related expenses   (103 )   (138 )   (811 )
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     (231 )
Core other expense $ 38,576   $ 38,208   $ 32,678  
       
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a) $ 38,679   $ 38,346   $ 33,720  
Core other expense (c) $ 38,576   $ 38,208   $ 32,678  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 61,138   $ 64,340   $ 46,402  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 61,138   $ 63,918   $ 47,119  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   63.27 %   59.60 %   72.67 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   63.10 %   59.78 %   69.35 %
       
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 5,704,875   $ 5,482,892   $ 4,612,450  
       
Net Interest Income:      
Net interest income $ 52,749   $ 56,060   $ 40,475  
Loan discount accretion   (2,912 )   (4,212 )   (920 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 49,837   $ 51,848   $ 39,555  
       
Net interest margin (2)   3.75 %   4.06 %   3.56 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.54 %   3.75 %   3.48 %
Net interest spread (2)   2.96 %   3.43 %   3.40 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)   2.75 %   3.13 %   3.32 %
       
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
(2) Calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
       


