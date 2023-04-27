Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2023
/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, including net income available to common shareholders of $13.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, decreases of $2.9 million and $0.13, respectively, from the linked quarter, and increases of $5.0 million and $0.13, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $13.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, decreases of $2.6 million and $0.11, respectively, from the linked quarter, and increases of $3.5 million and $0.06, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
“With over 100,000 clients spread out over diverse MSAs, a successful record of growing organically and through acquisition, and a history of taking care of clients through multiple years of crises, we have laid the foundation of a franchise built to last,” said b1BANK President & CEO Jude Melville. “Our first quarter results both demonstrate our resilience as a company and illustrate opportunities to continue improving efficiency, profitability and capital allocation over the coming years. We are here for our partners as we together navigate the current uncertainty and are positioned to help them thrive once the economy heals.”
On April 27, 2023, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 31, 2023, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023.
Quarterly Highlights
- Return on Assets and Equity. Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.12% and 13.56%, respectively, for the linked quarter, and 0.72% and 7.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Non-GAAP core return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.10% and 13.37%, respectively, for the linked quarter, and 0.85% and 9.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
- Shareholder Value. Total shareholders’ equity increased $17.2 million from the linked quarter due to $6.2 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) and $13.7 million in net income available to common shareholders, offset by $3.0 million in common dividends. Book value per share increased $0.52, or 2.53%, and non-GAAP tangible book value per share increased $0.56, or 3.51% from the linked quarter. AOCI has improved $16.7 million from its low of $(84.7) million at September 30, 2022, to $(68.0) million as of March 31, 2023.
- Deposits. Branch deposits remained stable, increasing $2.4 million from the linked quarter, with new account openings continuing to outpace 2022 trends. Other corporate deposits (comprised of financial institution group (FIG), brokered, and listed certificates of deposits) decreased $16.6 million from the linked quarter. Overall, total deposits decreased $14.2 million or 0.29%, 1.19% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to a $29.0 million decrease in the financial institutions group (FIG) deposit base. As of March 31, 2023, Business First held approximately 103,020 deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $46,650, of which $1.5 billion or 30.65% were uninsured by the FDIC. Excluding public funds, which are secured by securities or Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) letters of credit, the unsecured deposit total is approximately $1.0 billion, or 21.33% of total deposits.
- Access to Liquidity. As of March 31, 2023, Business First had approximately $1.8 billion of primary and secondary liquidity. On April 11, 2023, Business First opened lines of credit through the Federal Reserve Discount Window totaling $949.5 million, increasing current liquidity to approximately $2.7 billion.
- Credit Quality. Credit performance remains strong from linked quarter and year-over-year comparisons. The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets were 0.29% and 0.23%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, and 0.36% and 0.29% at March 31, 2023. The increases for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were attributable to accounting guidance no longer applicable which previously excluded certain acquired impaired loans from nonperforming ratios.
- ASU 2016-13 Adoption (i.e., Current Expected Credit Loss). On January 1st, 2023, Business First adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model. The adoption of CECL increased the allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments, collectively called the allowance for credit losses, by $2.7 million and $3.2 million, respectively. The increases were offset by a $4.8 million reclassification of loan discount to allowance for loan losses for previously acquired impaired loans, resulting in a net $1.1 million pre-tax decrease to shareholder’s equity on the date of adoption.
Statement of Financial Condition
Loans
Loans held for investment increased $196.9 million or 4.27%, 17.33% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was attributed to originations in the commercial, $85.5 million, real estate construction, $65.6 million, and real estate commercial, $35.1 million, portfolios. Approximately $60.7 million of the $65.6 million growth, 92.56%, in the real estate construction portfolio was attributable to fundings associated with commitments made in 2022. These three loan portfolios accounted for 94.53% of the loan growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The Dallas Fort Worth region produced 53.52% of total loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance, while Business First also continued to originate growth from several other key strategic markets, 14.62% from the Greater New Orleans region and 13.82% from the Houston region. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 37% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023.
Credit Quality
The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased from 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, to 0.36% and 0.29% at March 31, 2023. The increases were attributable to accounting guidance no longer applicable, which previously excluded certain acquired impaired loans from nonperforming ratios.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Business First resolved a lending relationship which resulted in a $1.9 million charge-off attributable to previously acquired impaired loans. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023, the $1.9 million individual allowance for loan loss reserve was within the loans’ amortized cost basis, as a loan discount. Business First’s resolution of the loans resulted in a net gain of $190,000 compared to the amortized cost basis as of the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the $1.9 million charge-off on the acquired impaired loan relationship, charge-offs on non-acquired loans were low and consistent with historical percentages.
Securities
The securities portfolio increased $13.2 million or 1.48%, from the linked quarter. The increase was the net impact of positive fair value adjustments, $7.9 million, and the remainder of the increase was attributable to net security purchases during the quarter.
Deposits
Deposits decreased $14.2 million or 0.29%, 1.19% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023; however, branch deposits remained stable, increasing $2.4 million from the linked quarter, with new account openings continuing to outpace 2022 trends. Other corporate deposits decreased $16.6 million from the linked quarter, with the FIG deposit base decreasing $29.0 million.
Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $73.6 million or 4.75%, and interest-bearing deposits increased $59.4 million or 1.82%, compared to the linked quarter. The net growth in interest-bearing deposits was attributable to growth in the certificate of deposit (CD) portfolio of $181.3 million compared to a decrease in transactional accounts of $121.9 million, of which $37.5 million of the decrease was attributable to the FIG deposit base. A significant portion of the transactional deposit decrease was attributable to existing client relationships transitioning funds to the CD portfolio.
As of March 31, 2023, Business First held approximately 103,020 deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $46,650, of which $1.5 billion or 30.65% were uninsured by the FDIC. Excluding public funds, which are secured by securities or Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) letters of credit, the unsecured deposit total is approximately $1.0 billion, or 21.33% of total deposits.
Borrowings
Borrowings increased $291.9 million or 52.11%, from the linked quarter, largely to fund loan growth. During March 2023, Business First utilized the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) offered by the Federal Reserve to pay off some of the outstanding short-term seven-day rolling FHLB borrowings which were priced at approximately 5.00%. On March 24, 2023, Business First executed a $310 million fixed one-year loan at 4.38% through the BTFP. The Bank chose to utilize this source of funding due to its lower yield and the ability to prepay the loan without penalty compared to FHLB borrowings. On April 11, 2023, Business First opened two new lines of credit for additional contingent liquidity, totaling $949.5 million, through the Federal Reserve discount window. As of April 27, 2023, Business First has not yet drawn on either of the lines of credit.
Shareholders’ Equity
AOCI improved $6.2 million due to favorable after-tax fair value changes in the securities portfolio, improving $16.7 million from the low of $(84.7) million at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $20.77 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.25 at December 31, 2022, increasing $0.52 or 2.53% from the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share was $16.73 at March 31, 2023, compared to $16.17 at December 31, 2022, increasing $0.56 or 3.51% from the linked quarter.
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $52.7 million, compared to $56.1 million from the linked quarter, and was supported by strong loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.34% and 5.65%, respectively, compared to 6.09% and 5.39%, respectively, from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.75% and 2.96%, respectively, compared to 4.06% and 3.43%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, included $1.3 million of additional loan discount accretion due to a large, acquired loan payoff and accelerated accretion from the purchased impaired portfolio. Overall costs of funds, which include noninterest-bearing deposits, increased from 1.38% to 1.97% or 59 basis points, from the linked quarter.
Non-GAAP net interest income totaled $49.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $51.8 million from the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.9 million) were 3.54% and 2.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.75% and 3.13% (excluding loan discount accretion of $4.2 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased 37 basis points from 5.72% to 6.09% and interest earning asset yields increased 35 basis points from 5.09% to 5.44%, compared to the linked quarter. The compression of net interest margin and net interest spread was largely attributed to the continued increases in funding costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to $3.1 million for the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was impacted by the resolution of an acquired impaired lending relationship in March 2023, which resulted in a charge-off of $1.9 million. Prior to implementation of CECL, the credit reserve was embedded within the loan discount. The charge-off was offset by reserves on new loan originations during the quarter and application of qualitative factors within the CECL model.
Other Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, other income increased $110,000, or 1.33%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $552,000 increase in gain on sales of loans during the quarter from SBA loans and loan participations, offset by $435,000 less income from equity investments. Year-over-year, other income increased $2.5 million or 42.27%, partially attributable to the successful integration of Texas Citizens on March 1, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, other income increased $1.7 million or 26.23%, after removing the $717,000 loss on disposal of former premises and equipment and $31,000 loss on sales of securities which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Other Expenses
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, other expenses increased by $333,000, or 0.87%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $971,000 increase in salaries and expenses (salary increases and payroll taxes) and $322,000 increase in estimated FDIC premiums (rate increases will become effective for the quarter ended March 31, 2023). These were offset by reductions in data processing of $716,000, largely due to approximately $453,000 credit adjustments from prior period overbillings, and advertising and promotions of $423,000.
Return on Assets and Common Equity
Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.12% and 13.56%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.10% and 13.37%, respectively, for the linked quarter.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Balance Sheet Ratios
|Loans (HFI) to Deposits
|99.94
|%
|95.56
|%
|80.48
|%
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|9.50
|%
|9.69
|%
|8.52
|%
|Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)
|Commercial
|$
|1,239,333
|$
|1,153,873
|$
|891,063
|Real Estate:
|Commercial
|2,055,500
|2,020,406
|1,630,316
|Construction
|787,634
|722,074
|581,661
|Residential
|659,967
|656,378
|594,840
|Total Real Estate
|3,503,101
|3,398,858
|2,806,817
|Consumer and Other
|60,626
|53,445
|50,618
|Total Loans (Held for Investment)
|$
|4,803,060
|$
|4,606,176
|$
|3,748,498
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, Beginning of Period
|$
|38,178
|$
|35,201
|$
|29,112
|CECL Adoption/Implementation
|2,660
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Charge-offs – Quarterly
|(2,278
|)
|(387
|)
|(1,668
|)
|Recoveries – Quarterly
|103
|313
|184
|Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly
|3,167
|3,051
|1,617
|Balance, End of Period
|$
|41,830
|$
|38,178
|$
|29,245
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.87
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.78
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (2)
|0.95
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.80
|%
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans
|0.05
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.04
|%
|Remaining Loan Purchase Discount
|$
|19,234
|$
|27,000
|$
|40,623
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonaccrual Loans (1)
|$
|16,952
|$
|11,054
|$
|10,784
|Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (1)
|127
|335
|26
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|17,079
|11,389
|10,810
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,365
|1,372
|1,369
|Other Nonperforming Assets
|57
|62
|84
|Total Other Nonperforming Assets
|1,422
|1,434
|1,453
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|18,501
|$
|12,823
|$
|12,263
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.36
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.29
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.29
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.23
|%
|(1) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company was currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans for periods ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, in accordance with ASC 310-30.
|(2) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.42
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.54
|0.67
|0.41
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Book Value per Common Share
|20.77
|20.25
|20.25
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|24,979,955
|24,542,120
|21,019,716
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|25,222,308
|24,757,143
|21,162,482
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|25,319,520
|25,110,313
|22,564,607
|Annualized Performance Ratios
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)
|0.91
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.72
|%
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)
|10.73
|%
|13.56
|%
|7.94
|%
|Net Interest Margin (1)
|3.75
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.56
|%
|Net Interest Spread (1)
|2.96
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.40
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (2)
|63.27
|%
|59.60
|%
|72.67
|%
|Total Quarterly Average Assets
|$
|6,123,063
|$
|5,899,972
|$
|4,920,105
|Total Quarterly Average Common Equity
|516,659
|486,338
|446,003
|Other Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$
|23,176
|$
|22,205
|$
|19,703
|Occupancy and Bank Premises
|2,297
|2,285
|2,052
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,710
|1,700
|1,569
|Data Processing
|1,485
|2,201
|2,116
|FDIC Assessment Fees
|933
|611
|743
|Legal and Other Professional Fees
|613
|462
|543
|Advertising and Promotions
|1,148
|1,571
|531
|Utilities and Communications
|721
|759
|779
|Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|965
|962
|813
|Directors' Fees
|269
|270
|202
|Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs
|130
|11
|14
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses
|103
|138
|811
|Other
|5,129
|5,171
|3,844
|Total Other Expenses
|$
|38,679
|$
|38,346
|$
|33,720
|Other Income
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|$
|2,281
|$
|2,265
|$
|1,805
|(Loss) on Sales of Securities
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(31
|)
|Debit Card and ATM Fee Income
|1,570
|1,582
|1,501
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income
|524
|526
|369
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|611
|59
|65
|Mortgage Origination Income
|74
|105
|209
|Fees and Brokerage Commission
|1,813
|1,760
|1,835
|Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned
|209
|3
|8
|(Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets
|(5
|)
|(1
|)
|(717
|)
|Pass-Through Income from Other Investments
|173
|608
|115
|Other
|1,139
|1,373
|737
|Total Other Income
|$
|8,388
|$
|8,278
|$
|5,896
|(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
|(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|159,767
|$
|152,740
|$
|282,074
|Federal Funds Sold
|104,250
|15,606
|67,822
|Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|903,945
|890,751
|961,358
|Loans Held for Sale
|-
|-
|13,559
|Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|423
|304
|1,354
|Loans and Lease Receivable
|4,803,060
|4,606,176
|3,748,498
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(41,830
|)
|(38,178
|)
|(29,245
|)
|Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|4,761,230
|4,567,998
|3,719,253
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|64,065
|63,177
|63,003
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|25,446
|25,666
|20,146
|Other Equity Securities
|36,739
|37,467
|23,034
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,365
|1,372
|1,369
|Cash Value of Life Insurance
|94,755
|91,958
|72,896
|Deferred Taxes, Net
|28,680
|31,194
|23,040
|Goodwill
|88,543
|88,543
|89,911
|Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles
|13,517
|14,042
|15,617
|Other Assets
|7,256
|9,642
|7,799
|Total Assets
|$
|6,289,981
|$
|5,990,460
|$
|5,362,235
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|1,475,782
|$
|1,549,381
|$
|1,544,197
|Interest-Bearing
|3,330,396
|3,270,964
|3,113,541
|Total Deposits
|4,806,178
|4,820,345
|4,657,738
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|16,669
|20,208
|23,345
|Fed Funds Purchased
|14,622
|14,057
|-
|Short-Term Borrowings
|9
|9
|20
|Bank Term Funding Program
|310,000
|-
|-
|Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|395,134
|410,100
|79,957
|Subordinated Debt
|110,596
|110,749
|111,209
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Accrued Interest Payable
|3,513
|2,092
|895
|Other Liabilities
|30,570
|27,419
|27,234
|Total Liabilities
|5,692,291
|5,409,979
|4,905,398
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock
|71,930
|71,930
|-
|Common Stock
|25,320
|25,110
|22,565
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|394,677
|393,690
|345,858
|Retained Earnings
|173,761
|163,955
|128,168
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(67,998
|)
|(74,204
|)
|(39,754
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|597,690
|580,481
|456,837
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|6,289,981
|$
|5,990,460
|$
|5,362,235
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|73,768
|$
|69,364
|$
|40,183
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|4,782
|4,316
|3,844
|Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|942
|825
|95
|Total Interest Income
|79,492
|74,505
|44,122
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Deposits
|18,928
|13,307
|2,263
|Interest on Borrowings
|7,815
|5,138
|1,384
|Total Interest Expense
|26,743
|18,445
|3,647
|Net Interest Income
|52,749
|56,060
|40,475
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|3,222
|3,051
|1,617
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|49,527
|53,009
|38,858
|Other Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|2,281
|2,265
|1,805
|(Loss) on Sales of Securities
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(31
|)
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|611
|59
|65
|Other Income
|5,497
|5,956
|4,057
|Total Other Income
|8,388
|8,278
|5,896
|Other Expenses:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|23,176
|22,205
|19,703
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|5,001
|4,918
|4,413
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expense
|103
|138
|811
|Other Expenses
|10,399
|11,085
|8,793
|Total Other Expenses
|38,679
|38,346
|33,720
|Income Before Income Taxes:
|19,236
|22,941
|11,034
|Provision for Income Taxes:
|4,211
|4,974
|2,303
|Net Income:
|15,025
|17,967
|8,731
|Preferred Stock Dividends:
|(1,350
|)
|(1,350
|)
|-
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|13,675
|$
|16,617
|$
|8,731
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned /
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield /
Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned /
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield /
Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned /
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield /
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Total Loans
|$
|4,719,906
|$
|73,768
|6.34
|%
|$
|4,519,643
|$
|69,364
|6.09
|%
|$
|3,386,050
|$
|40,183
|4.81
|%
|Securities
|927,491
|4,782
|2.09
|%
|901,236
|4,316
|1.90
|%
|1,005,252
|3,844
|1.55
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|57,478
|942
|6.65
|%
|62,013
|825
|5.28
|%
|221,148
|95
|0.17
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|5,704,875
|79,492
|5.65
|%
|5,482,892
|74,505
|5.39
|%
|4,612,450
|44,122
|3.88
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(41,533
|)
|(35,951
|)
|(29,260
|)
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|459,721
|453,031
|336,915
|Total Assets
|$
|6,123,063
|$
|79,492
|$
|5,899,972
|$
|74,505
|$
|4,920,105
|$
|44,122
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|3,339,493
|$
|18,928
|2.30
|%
|$
|3,157,513
|$
|13,307
|1.67
|%
|$
|2,882,838
|$
|2,263
|0.32
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|110,647
|1,389
|5.09
|%
|110,800
|1,363
|4.88
|%
|91,354
|1,115
|4.95
|%
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|98
|7.95
|%
|5,000
|85
|6.74
|%
|5,000
|42
|3.41
|%
|Bank Term Funding Program
|34,444
|380
|4.47
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|517,934
|5,842
|4.57
|%
|436,233
|3,555
|3.23
|%
|80,375
|223
|1.13
|%
|First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|1,667
|30
|7.14
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other Borrowings
|20,895
|106
|2.06
|%
|25,815
|105
|1.61
|%
|19,666
|4
|0.08
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|4,028,413
|26,743
|2.69
|%
|3,737,028
|18,445
|1.96
|%
|3,079,233
|3,647
|0.48
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,473,186
|$
|1,567,507
|$
|1,370,015
|Other Liabilities
|32,875
|37,138
|24,854
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,506,061
|1,604,645
|1,394,869
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Shareholders' Equity
|516,659
|486,338
|446,003
|Preferred Equity
|71,930
|71,961
|-
|Total Shareholder's Equity
|588,589
|558,299
|446,003
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|6,123,063
|$
|5,899,972
|$
|4,920,105
|Net Interest Spread
|2.96
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.40
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|52,749
|$
|56,060
|$
|40,475
|Net Interest Margin
|3.75
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.56
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|1.97
|%
|`
|1.38
|%
|0.33
|%
|NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|79,492
|$
|74,505
|$
|44,122
|Core interest income
|79,492
|74,505
|44,122
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|26,743
|18,445
|3,647
|Core interest expense
|26,743
|18,445
|3,647
|Provision for Credit Losses: (b)
|Provision for credit losses
|3,222
|3,051
|1,617
|Core provision expense
|3,222
|3,051
|1,617
|Other Income:
|Other income
|8,388
|8,278
|5,896
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|-
|-
|717
|Losses on sale of securities
|1
|2
|31
|Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures
|-
|(422
|)
|-
|Core other income
|8,389
|7,858
|6,644
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|38,679
|38,346
|33,720
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|(103
|)
|(138
|)
|(811
|)
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|-
|-
|(231
|)
|Core other expense
|38,576
|38,208
|32,678
|Pre-Tax Income: (a)
|Pre-tax income
|19,236
|22,941
|11,034
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|-
|-
|717
|Losses on sale of securities
|1
|2
|31
|Insurance reimbursment of storm expenditures
|-
|(422
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|103
|138
|811
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|-
|-
|231
|Core pre-tax income
|19,340
|22,659
|12,824
|Provision for Income Taxes: (1)
|Provision for income taxes
|4,211
|4,974
|2,303
|Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment
|-
|-
|151
|Tax on losses on sale of securities
|-
|-
|7
|Tax on insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures
|-
|(89
|)
|-
|Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)
|6
|29
|48
|Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|-
|-
|49
|Core provision for income taxes
|4,217
|4,914
|2,558
|Preferred Dividends
|Preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|-
|Core preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|-
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|13,675
|16,617
|8,731
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|-
|-
|566
|Losses on sale of securities, net of tax
|1
|2
|24
|Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax
|-
|(333
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|97
|109
|763
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax
|-
|-
|182
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|13,773
|$
|16,395
|$
|10,266
|Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b)
|$
|22,458
|$
|25,992
|$
|12,651
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|-
|-
|717
|Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities
|1
|2
|31
|Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures
|-
|(422
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|103
|138
|811
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|-
|-
|231
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|22,562
|$
|25,710
|$
|14,441
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|25,222,308
|24,757,143
|21,162,482
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.41
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|-
|-
|0.03
|Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax
|-
|-
|0.01
|Core diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.49
|Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.89
|$
|1.05
|$
|0.60
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|-
|-
|0.03
|Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures
|-
|(0.02
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|-
|-
|0.01
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.89
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.68
|(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.00% for 2023 and 2022. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
|(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|597,690
|$
|580,481
|$
|456,837
|Preferred stock
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|-
|Total common shareholders' equity
|525,760
|508,551
|456,837
|Goodwill
|(88,543
|)
|(88,543
|)
|(89,911
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(13,517
|)
|(14,042
|)
|(15,617
|)
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|423,700
|$
|405,966
|$
|351,309
|Total Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|6,289,981
|$
|5,990,460
|$
|5,362,235
|Goodwill
|(88,543
|)
|(88,543
|)
|(89,911
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(13,517
|)
|(14,042
|)
|(15,617
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|6,187,921
|$
|5,887,875
|$
|5,256,707
|Common shares outstanding
|25,319,520
|25,110,313
|22,564,607
|Book value per common share
|$
|20.77
|$
|20.25
|$
|20.25
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|16.73
|$
|16.17
|$
|15.57
|Common equity to total assets
|8.36
|%
|8.49
|%
|8.52
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|6.85
|%
|6.89
|%
|6.68
|%
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Total Quarterly Average Assets
|$
|6,123,063
|$
|5,899,972
|$
|4,920,105
|Total Quarterly Average Common Equity
|$
|516,659
|$
|486,338
|$
|446,003
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|13,675
|$
|16,617
|$
|8,731
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|-
|-
|566
|Losses on sale of securities, net of tax
|1
|2
|24
|Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax
|-
|(333
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax
|97
|109
|763
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax
|-
|-
|182
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|13,773
|$
|16,395
|$
|10,266
|Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)
|0.91
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.72
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)
|0.91
|%
|1.10
|%
|0.85
|%
|Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.73
|%
|13.56
|%
|7.94
|%
|Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.81
|%
|13.37
|%
|9.33
|%
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|79,492
|$
|74,505
|$
|44,122
|Core interest income
|79,492
|74,505
|44,122
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|26,743
|18,445
|3,647
|Core interest expense
|26,743
|18,445
|3,647
|Other Income:
|Other income
|8,388
|8,278
|5,896
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|-
|-
|717
|Loss on sale of securities
|1
|2
|31
|Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures
|-
|(422
|)
|-
|Core other income
|8,389
|7,858
|6,644
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|38,679
|38,346
|33,720
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(103
|)
|(138
|)
|(811
|)
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|-
|-
|(231
|)
|Core other expense
|$
|38,576
|$
|38,208
|$
|32,678
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Other expense (a)
|$
|38,679
|$
|38,346
|$
|33,720
|Core other expense (c)
|$
|38,576
|$
|38,208
|$
|32,678
|Net interest and other income (1) (b)
|$
|61,138
|$
|64,340
|$
|46,402
|Core net interest and other income (1) (d)
|$
|61,138
|$
|63,918
|$
|47,119
|Efficiency ratio (a/b)
|63.27
|%
|59.60
|%
|72.67
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (c/d)
|63.10
|%
|59.78
|%
|69.35
|%
|Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets
|$
|5,704,875
|$
|5,482,892
|$
|4,612,450
|Net Interest Income:
|Net interest income
|$
|52,749
|$
|56,060
|$
|40,475
|Loan discount accretion
|(2,912
|)
|(4,212
|)
|(920
|)
|Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion
|$
|49,837
|$
|51,848
|$
|39,555
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.75
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.56
|%
|Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|3.54
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.48
|%
|Net interest spread (2)
|2.96
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.40
|%
|Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|2.75
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.32
|%
|(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
|(2) Calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
