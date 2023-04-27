Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2023

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, including net income available to common shareholders of $13.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, decreases of $2.9 million and $0.13, respectively, from the linked quarter, and increases of $5.0 million and $0.13, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $13.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, decreases of $2.6 million and $0.11, respectively, from the linked quarter, and increases of $3.5 million and $0.06, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“With over 100,000 clients spread out over diverse MSAs, a successful record of growing organically and through acquisition, and a history of taking care of clients through multiple years of crises, we have laid the foundation of a franchise built to last,” said b1BANK President & CEO Jude Melville. “Our first quarter results both demonstrate our resilience as a company and illustrate opportunities to continue improving efficiency, profitability and capital allocation over the coming years. We are here for our partners as we together navigate the current uncertainty and are positioned to help them thrive once the economy heals.”

On April 27, 2023, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 31, 2023, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

Quarterly Highlights

Return on Assets and Equity. Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.12% and 13.56%, respectively, for the linked quarter, and 0.72% and 7.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Non-GAAP core return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.10% and 13.37%, respectively, for the linked quarter, and 0.85% and 9.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $196.9 million or 4.27%, 17.33% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was attributed to originations in the commercial, $85.5 million, real estate construction, $65.6 million, and real estate commercial, $35.1 million, portfolios. Approximately $60.7 million of the $65.6 million growth, 92.56%, in the real estate construction portfolio was attributable to fundings associated with commitments made in 2022. These three loan portfolios accounted for 94.53% of the loan growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Dallas Fort Worth region produced 53.52% of total loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance, while Business First also continued to originate growth from several other key strategic markets, 14.62% from the Greater New Orleans region and 13.82% from the Houston region. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 37% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased from 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, to 0.36% and 0.29% at March 31, 2023. The increases were attributable to accounting guidance no longer applicable, which previously excluded certain acquired impaired loans from nonperforming ratios.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Business First resolved a lending relationship which resulted in a $1.9 million charge-off attributable to previously acquired impaired loans. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023, the $1.9 million individual allowance for loan loss reserve was within the loans’ amortized cost basis, as a loan discount. Business First’s resolution of the loans resulted in a net gain of $190,000 compared to the amortized cost basis as of the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the $1.9 million charge-off on the acquired impaired loan relationship, charge-offs on non-acquired loans were low and consistent with historical percentages.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $13.2 million or 1.48%, from the linked quarter. The increase was the net impact of positive fair value adjustments, $7.9 million, and the remainder of the increase was attributable to net security purchases during the quarter.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $14.2 million or 0.29%, 1.19% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023; however, branch deposits remained stable, increasing $2.4 million from the linked quarter, with new account openings continuing to outpace 2022 trends. Other corporate deposits decreased $16.6 million from the linked quarter, with the FIG deposit base decreasing $29.0 million.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $73.6 million or 4.75%, and interest-bearing deposits increased $59.4 million or 1.82%, compared to the linked quarter. The net growth in interest-bearing deposits was attributable to growth in the certificate of deposit (CD) portfolio of $181.3 million compared to a decrease in transactional accounts of $121.9 million, of which $37.5 million of the decrease was attributable to the FIG deposit base. A significant portion of the transactional deposit decrease was attributable to existing client relationships transitioning funds to the CD portfolio.

As of March 31, 2023, Business First held approximately 103,020 deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $46,650, of which $1.5 billion or 30.65% were uninsured by the FDIC. Excluding public funds, which are secured by securities or Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) letters of credit, the unsecured deposit total is approximately $1.0 billion, or 21.33% of total deposits.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $291.9 million or 52.11%, from the linked quarter, largely to fund loan growth. During March 2023, Business First utilized the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) offered by the Federal Reserve to pay off some of the outstanding short-term seven-day rolling FHLB borrowings which were priced at approximately 5.00%. On March 24, 2023, Business First executed a $310 million fixed one-year loan at 4.38% through the BTFP. The Bank chose to utilize this source of funding due to its lower yield and the ability to prepay the loan without penalty compared to FHLB borrowings. On April 11, 2023, Business First opened two new lines of credit for additional contingent liquidity, totaling $949.5 million, through the Federal Reserve discount window. As of April 27, 2023, Business First has not yet drawn on either of the lines of credit.

Shareholders’ Equity

AOCI improved $6.2 million due to favorable after-tax fair value changes in the securities portfolio, improving $16.7 million from the low of $(84.7) million at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $20.77 at March 31, 2023, compared to $20.25 at December 31, 2022, increasing $0.52 or 2.53% from the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share was $16.73 at March 31, 2023, compared to $16.17 at December 31, 2022, increasing $0.56 or 3.51% from the linked quarter.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $52.7 million, compared to $56.1 million from the linked quarter, and was supported by strong loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.34% and 5.65%, respectively, compared to 6.09% and 5.39%, respectively, from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.75% and 2.96%, respectively, compared to 4.06% and 3.43%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, included $1.3 million of additional loan discount accretion due to a large, acquired loan payoff and accelerated accretion from the purchased impaired portfolio. Overall costs of funds, which include noninterest-bearing deposits, increased from 1.38% to 1.97% or 59 basis points, from the linked quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest income totaled $49.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $51.8 million from the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.9 million) were 3.54% and 2.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.75% and 3.13% (excluding loan discount accretion of $4.2 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased 37 basis points from 5.72% to 6.09% and interest earning asset yields increased 35 basis points from 5.09% to 5.44%, compared to the linked quarter. The compression of net interest margin and net interest spread was largely attributed to the continued increases in funding costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to $3.1 million for the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was impacted by the resolution of an acquired impaired lending relationship in March 2023, which resulted in a charge-off of $1.9 million. Prior to implementation of CECL, the credit reserve was embedded within the loan discount. The charge-off was offset by reserves on new loan originations during the quarter and application of qualitative factors within the CECL model.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, other income increased $110,000, or 1.33%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $552,000 increase in gain on sales of loans during the quarter from SBA loans and loan participations, offset by $435,000 less income from equity investments. Year-over-year, other income increased $2.5 million or 42.27%, partially attributable to the successful integration of Texas Citizens on March 1, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, other income increased $1.7 million or 26.23%, after removing the $717,000 loss on disposal of former premises and equipment and $31,000 loss on sales of securities which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, other expenses increased by $333,000, or 0.87%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $971,000 increase in salaries and expenses (salary increases and payroll taxes) and $322,000 increase in estimated FDIC premiums (rate increases will become effective for the quarter ended March 31, 2023). These were offset by reductions in data processing of $716,000, largely due to approximately $453,000 credit adjustments from prior period overbillings, and advertising and promotions of $423,000.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.12% and 13.56%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.91% and 10.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.10% and 13.37%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 8276536, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x6vwyp8q. The corresponding slide presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on b1BANK’s website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.3 billion in assets, $6.5 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Balance Sheet Ratios Loans (HFI) to Deposits 99.94 % 95.56 % 80.48 % Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 9.50 % 9.69 % 8.52 % Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI) Commercial $ 1,239,333 $ 1,153,873 $ 891,063 Real Estate: Commercial 2,055,500 2,020,406 1,630,316 Construction 787,634 722,074 581,661 Residential 659,967 656,378 594,840 Total Real Estate 3,503,101 3,398,858 2,806,817 Consumer and Other 60,626 53,445 50,618 Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 4,803,060 $ 4,606,176 $ 3,748,498 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, Beginning of Period $ 38,178 $ 35,201 $ 29,112 CECL Adoption/Implementation 2,660 $ - $ - Charge-offs – Quarterly (2,278 ) (387 ) (1,668 ) Recoveries – Quarterly 103 313 184 Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 3,167 3,051 1,617 Balance, End of Period $ 41,830 $ 38,178 $ 29,245 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.87 % 0.83 % 0.78 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (2) 0.95 % 0.84 % 0.80 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 19,234 $ 27,000 $ 40,623 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual Loans (1) $ 16,952 $ 11,054 $ 10,784 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (1) 127 335 26 Total Nonperforming Loans 17,079 11,389 10,810 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other Real Estate Owned 1,365 1,372 1,369 Other Nonperforming Assets 57 62 84 Total Other Nonperforming Assets 1,422 1,434 1,453 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 18,501 $ 12,823 $ 12,263 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.36 % 0.25 % 0.29 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.29 % 0.21 % 0.23 % (1) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company was currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans for periods ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, in accordance with ASC 310-30. (2) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 0.42 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.54 0.67 0.41 Dividends per Common Share 0.12 0.12 0.12 Book Value per Common Share 20.77 20.25 20.25 Average Common Shares Outstanding 24,979,955 24,542,120 21,019,716 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 25,222,308 24,757,143 21,162,482 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 25,319,520 25,110,313 22,564,607 Annualized Performance Ratios Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1) 0.91 % 1.12 % 0.72 % Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1) 10.73 % 13.56 % 7.94 % Net Interest Margin (1) 3.75 % 4.06 % 3.56 % Net Interest Spread (1) 2.96 % 3.43 % 3.40 % Efficiency Ratio (2) 63.27 % 59.60 % 72.67 % Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 6,123,063 $ 5,899,972 $ 4,920,105 Total Quarterly Average Common Equity 516,659 486,338 446,003 Other Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 23,176 $ 22,205 $ 19,703 Occupancy and Bank Premises 2,297 2,285 2,052 Depreciation and Amortization 1,710 1,700 1,569 Data Processing 1,485 2,201 2,116 FDIC Assessment Fees 933 611 743 Legal and Other Professional Fees 613 462 543 Advertising and Promotions 1,148 1,571 531 Utilities and Communications 721 759 779 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 965 962 813 Directors' Fees 269 270 202 Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 130 11 14 Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 103 138 811 Other 5,129 5,171 3,844 Total Other Expenses $ 38,679 $ 38,346 $ 33,720 Other Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,281 $ 2,265 $ 1,805 (Loss) on Sales of Securities (1 ) (2 ) (31 ) Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 1,570 1,582 1,501 Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 524 526 369 Gain on Sales of Loans 611 59 65 Mortgage Origination Income 74 105 209 Fees and Brokerage Commission 1,813 1,760 1,835 Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned 209 3 8 (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets (5 ) (1 ) (717 ) Pass-Through Income from Other Investments 173 608 115 Other 1,139 1,373 737 Total Other Income $ 8,388 $ 8,278 $ 5,896 (1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention. (2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 159,767 $ 152,740 $ 282,074 Federal Funds Sold 104,250 15,606 67,822 Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 903,945 890,751 961,358 Loans Held for Sale - - 13,559 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 423 304 1,354 Loans and Lease Receivable 4,803,060 4,606,176 3,748,498 Allowance for Loan Losses (41,830 ) (38,178 ) (29,245 ) Net Loans and Lease Receivable 4,761,230 4,567,998 3,719,253 Premises and Equipment, Net 64,065 63,177 63,003 Accrued Interest Receivable 25,446 25,666 20,146 Other Equity Securities 36,739 37,467 23,034 Other Real Estate Owned 1,365 1,372 1,369 Cash Value of Life Insurance 94,755 91,958 72,896 Deferred Taxes, Net 28,680 31,194 23,040 Goodwill 88,543 88,543 89,911 Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 13,517 14,042 15,617 Other Assets 7,256 9,642 7,799 Total Assets $ 6,289,981 $ 5,990,460 $ 5,362,235 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,475,782 $ 1,549,381 $ 1,544,197 Interest-Bearing 3,330,396 3,270,964 3,113,541 Total Deposits 4,806,178 4,820,345 4,657,738 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 16,669 20,208 23,345 Fed Funds Purchased 14,622 14,057 - Short-Term Borrowings 9 9 20 Bank Term Funding Program 310,000 - - Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 395,134 410,100 79,957 Subordinated Debt 110,596 110,749 111,209 Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 5,000 5,000 Accrued Interest Payable 3,513 2,092 895 Other Liabilities 30,570 27,419 27,234 Total Liabilities 5,692,291 5,409,979 4,905,398 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock 71,930 71,930 - Common Stock 25,320 25,110 22,565 Additional Paid-In Capital 394,677 393,690 345,858 Retained Earnings 173,761 163,955 128,168 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (67,998 ) (74,204 ) (39,754 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 597,690 580,481 456,837 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,289,981 $ 5,990,460 $ 5,362,235





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 73,768 $ 69,364 $ 40,183 Interest and Dividends on Securities 4,782 4,316 3,844 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 942 825 95 Total Interest Income 79,492 74,505 44,122 Interest Expense: Interest on Deposits 18,928 13,307 2,263 Interest on Borrowings 7,815 5,138 1,384 Total Interest Expense 26,743 18,445 3,647 Net Interest Income 52,749 56,060 40,475 Provision for Credit Losses: 3,222 3,051 1,617 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 49,527 53,009 38,858 Other Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,281 2,265 1,805 (Loss) on Sales of Securities (1 ) (2 ) (31 ) Gain on Sales of Loans 611 59 65 Other Income 5,497 5,956 4,057 Total Other Income 8,388 8,278 5,896 Other Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 23,176 22,205 19,703 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 5,001 4,918 4,413 Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 103 138 811 Other Expenses 10,399 11,085 8,793 Total Other Expenses 38,679 38,346 33,720 Income Before Income Taxes: 19,236 22,941 11,034 Provision for Income Taxes: 4,211 4,974 2,303 Net Income: 15,025 17,967 8,731 Preferred Stock Dividends: (1,350 ) (1,350 ) - Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 13,675 $ 16,617 $ 8,731





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 Interest Income: Interest income $ 79,492 $ 74,505 $ 44,122 Core interest income 79,492 74,505 44,122 Interest Expense: Interest expense 26,743 18,445 3,647 Core interest expense 26,743 18,445 3,647 Provision for Credit Losses: (b) Provision for credit losses 3,222 3,051 1,617 Core provision expense 3,222 3,051 1,617 Other Income: Other income 8,388 8,278 5,896 Losses on former bank premises and equipment - - 717 Losses on sale of securities 1 2 31 Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures - (422 ) - Core other income 8,389 7,858 6,644 Other Expense: Other expense 38,679 38,346 33,720 Acquisition-related expenses (2) (103 ) (138 ) (811 ) Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair - - (231 ) Core other expense 38,576 38,208 32,678 Pre-Tax Income: (a) Pre-tax income 19,236 22,941 11,034 Losses on former bank premises and equipment - - 717 Losses on sale of securities 1 2 31 Insurance reimbursment of storm expenditures - (422 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 103 138 811 Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair - - 231 Core pre-tax income 19,340 22,659 12,824 Provision for Income Taxes: (1) Provision for income taxes 4,211 4,974 2,303 Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment - - 151 Tax on losses on sale of securities - - 7 Tax on insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures - (89 ) - Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 6 29 48 Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair - - 49 Core provision for income taxes 4,217 4,914 2,558 Preferred Dividends Preferred dividends 1,350 1,350 - Core preferred dividends 1,350 1,350 - Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders 13,675 16,617 8,731 Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - - 566 Losses on sale of securities, net of tax 1 2 24 Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax - (333 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 97 109 763 Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax - - 182 Core net income available to common shareholders $ 13,773 $ 16,395 $ 10,266 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 22,458 $ 25,992 $ 12,651 Losses on former bank premises and equipment - - 717 Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities 1 2 31 Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures - (422 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 103 138 811 Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair - - 231 Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 22,562 $ 25,710 $ 14,441 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 25,222,308 24,757,143 21,162,482 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.67 $ 0.41 Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - - 0.03 Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities, net of tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax - (0.01 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.01 0.00 0.04 Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax - - 0.01 Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.89 $ 1.05 $ 0.60 Losses on former bank premises and equipment - - 0.03 Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures - (0.02 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.00 0.01 0.04 Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair - - 0.01 Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 0.89 $ 1.04 $ 0.68 (1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.00% for 2023 and 2022. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. (2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.







Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 597,690 $ 580,481 $ 456,837 Preferred stock (71,930 ) (71,930 ) - Total common shareholders' equity 525,760 508,551 456,837 Goodwill (88,543 ) (88,543 ) (89,911 ) Core deposit and customer intangible (13,517 ) (14,042 ) (15,617 ) Total tangible common equity $ 423,700 $ 405,966 $ 351,309 Total Assets: Total assets $ 6,289,981 $ 5,990,460 $ 5,362,235 Goodwill (88,543 ) (88,543 ) (89,911 ) Core deposit and customer intangible (13,517 ) (14,042 ) (15,617 ) Total tangible assets $ 6,187,921 $ 5,887,875 $ 5,256,707 Common shares outstanding 25,319,520 25,110,313 22,564,607 Book value per common share $ 20.77 $ 20.25 $ 20.25 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.73 $ 16.17 $ 15.57 Common equity to total assets 8.36 % 8.49 % 8.52 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.85 % 6.89 % 6.68 %





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 6,123,063 $ 5,899,972 $ 4,920,105 Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 516,659 $ 486,338 $ 446,003 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders $ 13,675 $ 16,617 $ 8,731 Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - - 566 Losses on sale of securities, net of tax 1 2 24 Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax - (333 ) - Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 97 109 763 Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax - - 182 Core net income available to common shareholders $ 13,773 $ 16,395 $ 10,266 Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 0.91 % 1.12 % 0.72 % Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 0.91 % 1.10 % 0.85 % Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.73 % 13.56 % 7.94 % Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.81 % 13.37 % 9.33 % Interest Income: Interest income $ 79,492 $ 74,505 $ 44,122 Core interest income 79,492 74,505 44,122 Interest Expense: Interest expense 26,743 18,445 3,647 Core interest expense 26,743 18,445 3,647 Other Income: Other income 8,388 8,278 5,896 Losses on former bank premises and equipment - - 717 Loss on sale of securities 1 2 31 Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures - (422 ) - Core other income 8,389 7,858 6,644 Other Expense: Other expense 38,679 38,346 33,720 Acquisition-related expenses (103 ) (138 ) (811 ) Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair - - (231 ) Core other expense $ 38,576 $ 38,208 $ 32,678 Efficiency Ratio: Other expense (a) $ 38,679 $ 38,346 $ 33,720 Core other expense (c) $ 38,576 $ 38,208 $ 32,678 Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 61,138 $ 64,340 $ 46,402 Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 61,138 $ 63,918 $ 47,119 Efficiency ratio (a/b) 63.27 % 59.60 % 72.67 % Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 63.10 % 59.78 % 69.35 % Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 5,704,875 $ 5,482,892 $ 4,612,450 Net Interest Income: Net interest income $ 52,749 $ 56,060 $ 40,475 Loan discount accretion (2,912 ) (4,212 ) (920 ) Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 49,837 $ 51,848 $ 39,555 Net interest margin (2) 3.75 % 4.06 % 3.56 % Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.54 % 3.75 % 3.48 % Net interest spread (2) 2.96 % 3.43 % 3.40 % Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.75 % 3.13 % 3.32 % (1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities. (2) Calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.





