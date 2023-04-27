Reconstruction Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 28 at Spink/Clark County Line

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Contact: Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

HURON, S.D. - Reconstruction work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 28 on the Spink/Clark County line east for 12 miles. The project includes cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, and pipe replacement. On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the contractor will close Highway 28 between 422nd Avenue and 423rd Avenue to begin pipe replacement. The Highway 28 closure is expected to last two weeks. Milling operations are expected to begin Tuesday, May 30, 2023, with asphalt paving to follow.

Traffic Impacts:

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the Highway 28 closure as no onsite detour will be provided. Travelers are encouraged to use S.D. Highway 37, U.S Highway 14, and U.S. Highway 212.

Motorists are reminded about the current construction road closure on S.D. Highway 25 south of S.D. Highway 28. Message boards will be in place at the junctions of Highways 37/28 and Highways 25/28 to alert drivers to using alternate routes.

Additional Project Information:

Find additional project information on the South Dakota Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/highway28-pcn-06qm.

The prime contractor for this $4 million project is Asphalt Paving and Materials of Huron, SD. The overall project completion date is August 2023.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-