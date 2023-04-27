Hawaii’s Tourism Industry was Healthy in March 2023

Posted on Apr 27, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: April 27, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 900,800 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in March 2023, an increase of 14.2 percent from March 2022. When compared to 2019, the benchmark year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this represents a 97.0 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from March 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.84 billion in March 2023, up from $1.53 billion (+20.4%) in March 2022 and $1.49 billion (+23.4%) in March 2019.

In March 2023, 892,239 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 8,561 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In March 2022, 785,715 visitors arrived by air (+13.6%) and 3,216 visitors came by cruise ships (+166.2%). In March 2019, 917,026 visitors arrived by air (-2.7%) and 11,824 visitors came by cruise ships (-27.6%). The average length of stay by all visitors in March 2023 was 8.69 days, compared to 8.91 days (-2.5%) in March 2022 and 8.36 days (+4.0%) in March 2019. The statewide average daily census ¹ was 252,633 visitors in March 2023, compared to 226,857 visitors (+11.4%) in March 2022 and 250,528 visitors (+0.8%) in March 2019.

In March 2023, 464,295 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, compared to 452,752 (+2.5%) in March 2022 and 399,049 visitors (+16.4%) in March 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $838.5 million in March 2023, compared to $805.5 million (+4.1%) in March 2022 and $578.1 million (+45.1%) in March 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in March 2023 ($220 per person) was up slightly from March 2022 ($215 per person, +2.4%), but was much higher compared to March 2019 ($176 per person, +25.4%).

There were 245,466 visitors from the U.S. East in March 2023, compared to 233,286 visitors (+5.2%) in March 2022 and 225,648 visitors (+8.8%) in March 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $577.3 million in March 2023, compared to $507.0 million (+13.9%) in March 2022 and $404.5 million (+42.7%) in March 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in March 2023 ($257 per person) increased in comparison to March 2022 ($237 per person, +8.5%) and March 2019 ($201 per person, +27.8%).

There were 40,039 visitors from Japan in March 2023, compared to 4,038 visitors (+891.6%) in March 2022 and 133,858 visitors (-70.1%) in March 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $61.3 million in March 2023, compared to $11.8 million (+419.0%) in March 2022 and $185.2 million (-66.9%) in March 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in March 2023 ($232 per person) increased compared to March 2022 ($224 per person, +3.4%), but was lower than March 2019 ($238 per person, -2.5%).

In March 2023, 64,377 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 54,475 visitors (+18.2%) in March 2022 and 76,913 visitors (-16.3%) in March 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $162.4 million in March 2023, compared to $116.1 million (+39.9%) in March 2022 and $139.8 million (+16.2%) in March 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in March 2023 ($213 per person) increased significantly, compared to March 2022 ($173 per person, +23.4%), and March 2019 ($158 per person, +35.4%).

There were 78,062 visitors from All Other International Markets in March 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 41,164 visitors (+89.6%) from All Other International Markets in March 2022 and 81,558 visitors (-4.3%) in March 2019.

In March 2023, a total of 5,431 trans-Pacific flights with 1,199,482 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,573 flights (-2.5%) with 1,161,904 seats (+3.2%) in March 2022, and 5,445 flights (-0.3%) with 1,192,137 (+0.6%) in March 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, total visitor spending was $5.37 billion, up significantly from $4.23 billion (+26.8%) in the first quarter of 2022, and from $4.49 billion (+19.5%) in the first quarter of 2019.

A total of 2,446,331 visitors arrived in the first quarter of 2023, which was a 22.7 percent increase from 1,993,761 visitors in the first quarter of 2022. Total arrivals were down 3.2 percent when compared to 2,527,277 visitors in the first quarter of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In March 2023, 340,741 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 123,145 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in March 2023 had been to Hawaii before (80.2%), while 19.8 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 51.3 percent of the U.S. West visitors in March 2023 stayed in hotels, 17.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.5 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 1,226,548 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 1,156,009 visitors (+6.1%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 1,028,938 visitors (+19.2%) in the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $2.38 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.24 billion (+6.4%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $1.63 billion (+45.8%) in the first quarter of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2023 was $223 per person, a slight increase from $221 per person (+1.2%) in the first quarter of 2022, but up considerably from $180 per person (+24.3%) in the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. East: In March 2023, East North Central (55,884 visitors), West South Central (48,392 visitors) and South Atlantic (48,250 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Six out of ten U.S. East visitors in March 2023 had been to Hawaii before (59.7%), while 40.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.4 percent of the U.S. East visitors in March 2023 stayed in hotels, 13.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.1 percent stayed in rental homes, and 7.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first quarter of 2023, 661,915 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 604,008 (+9.6%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 587,678 visitors (+12.6%) in the first quarter of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $1.72 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.47 billion (+16.8%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $1.24 billion (+38.8%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2023 increased to $257 per person, compared to $238 per person (+8.2%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $209 per person (+23.1%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Japan: Of the 40,039 visitors in March 2023, 39,275 arrived on international flights and 764 came on domestic flights. Three out of four Japanese visitors in March 2023 were repeat visitors (74.8%) while 25.2 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 74.2 percent of the visitors in March 2023 stayed in hotels, 15.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.5 percent stayed in timeshares, and 2.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 98,994 visitors from Japan, compared to 9,068 visitors (+991.6%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 374,929 visitors (-73.6%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $163.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $31.5 million (+418.2%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $524.1 million (-68.9%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2023 increased to $235 per person, compared to $215 per person (+9.2%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $240 per person (-2.0%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Canada: Of the 64,377 visitors in March 2023, 55,856 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,521 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of ten Canadian visitors in March 2023 were repeat visitors (70.6%) while 29.4 percent were first timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 50.1 percent of Canadian visitors in March 2023 stayed in hotels, 28.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.1 percent stayed in timeshares, and 5.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 175,738 visitors from Canada, compared to 107,072 visitors (+64.1%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 213,190 visitors (-17.6%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $464.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $264.3 million (+75.6%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $458.3 million (+1.3%) in the first quarter of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first quarter of 2023 increased to $215 per person, from $176 per person (+22.1%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $169 per person (+27.1%) in the first quarter of 2019.



Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 487,393 visitors to Oahu in March 2023, compared to 404,274 visitors

(+20.6%) in March 2022 and 523,904 visitors (-7.0%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $731.4 million in March 2023, compared to $672.8 million (+8.7%) in March 2022, and $672.9 million (+8.7%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 110,626 visitors in March 2023, compared to 96,050 visitors (+15.2%) in March 2022, and 111,696 visitors (-1.0%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 1,335,130 visitors to Oahu, compared to 990,208 visitors (+34.8%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 1,467,031 visitors (-9.0%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.11 billion, up from $1.78 billion (+18.5%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $1.98 billion (+6.4%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Maui: There were 276,485 visitors to Maui in March 2023, compared to 239,538 visitors (+15.4%) in March 2022, and 271,934 visitors (+1.7%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $619.9 million in March 2023, compared to $458.8 million in March 2022 (+35.1%), and $443.3 million (+39.8%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 70,111 visitors in March 2023, compared to 63,948 visitors (+9.6%) in March 2022, and 69,349 visitors (+1.1%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 725,969 visitors to Maui, compared to 616,048 visitors (+17.8%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 726,959 visitors (-0.1%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.79 billion, compared to $1.29 billion (+38.8%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $1.33 billion (+34.1%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Kauai: There were 122,585 visitors to Kauai in March 2023, compared to 106,544 visitors (+15.1%) in March 2022, and 122,876 visitors (-0.2%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $222.5 million in March 2023, compared to $159.9 million in March 2022 (+39.1%), and $152.6 million (+45.8%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 29,003 visitors in March 2023, compared to 27,263 visitors (+6.4%) in March 2022, and 28,844 visitors (+0.6%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 330,090 visitors to Kauai, compared to 279,801 visitors (+18.0%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 333,462 visitors (-1.0%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2023, total visitor spending was $660.9 million, compared to $470.3 million (+40.5%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $481.9 million (+37.1%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 161,172 visitors to Hawaii Island in March 2023, compared to 141,854 visitors (+13.6%) in March 2022, and 161,087 visitors (+0.1%) in March 2019. Visitor spending was $236.9 million in March 2023, compared to $217.3 million (+9.1%) in March 2022, and $200.7 million (+18.0%) in March 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 39,862 visitors in March 2023, compared to 37,725 visitors (+5.7%) in March 2022, and 37,520 visitors (+6.2%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 446,993 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 375,031 visitors (+19.2%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 446,877 visitors (0.0%) in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2023, total visitor spending was $741.1 million, compared to $652.0 million (+13.7%) in the first quarter of 2022, and $646.4 million (+14.7%) in the first quarter of 2019.



Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 4,053 scheduled flights with 849,725 seats from the U.S. West in March 2023, compared to 4,577 flights (-11.4%) with 911,517 seats (-6.8%) in March 2022, and 3,593 flights (+12.8%) with 721,330 seats (+17.8%) in March 2019.

The number of scheduled seats from the U.S. West declined 6.8 percent between March 2023 and March 2022. Increased service from Anchorage (12,011, +17.1%), Denver (38,818, +8.2%), Las Vegas (57,193, +13.0%) and Seattle (108,810, +7.2%), was entirely offset by reduced service from Long Beach (20,237, -10.3%), Los Angeles (212,033, -11.3%), Oakland (52,052, -6.6%), Phoenix (55,191, -11.1%), Portland (32,264, -8.3%), Sacramento (23,738, -18.6%), Salt Lake City (12,627, – 27.9%), San Diego (39,925, -34.4%), San Francisco (120,177, -1.1%), San Jose (58,790, -1.7%), and no service from Santa Ana (-3,906 seats) compared to March 2022.

Scheduled seats in March 2023 rose 17.8 percent compared to March 2019. There was reduced service from Los Angeles (212,033, -5.4%), Portland (32,264, -20.5%), Salt Lake City (12,627, -13.9%) and San Francisco (120,177, -7.7%), and no service from Bellingham (-3,657 seats). Offsetting these reductions, was increased service from Anchorage (12,011 seats, +19.9%), Denver (38,818, +42.7%), Las Vegas (57,193, +157.2%), Long Beach (20,237, +245.4%), Oakland (52,052, +44.2%), Phoenix (55,191, +31.2%), Sacramento (23,738, +50.2%), San Diego (39,925, +36.4%), San Jose (58,790, +120.8%) and Seattle (108,810, +17.0%). Additionally, there were scheduled seats from Ontario (+5,859 seats) in March 2023 which were not in service in March 2019.

U.S. East: There were 462 scheduled flights with 128,762 seats from the U.S. East in March 2023, compared to 438 flights (+5.5%) with 118,231 seats (+8.9%) in March 2022, and 403 flights (+14.6%) with 115,253 seats (+11.7%) in March 2019.

Scheduled air seats in March 2023 rose 8.9 percent compared to March 2022. There was reduced service from Austin (3,892, -12.5%), Boston (4,726, -5.6%), Chicago (15,597, -27.2%), Minneapolis (6,666, -26.6%), Newark (8,108, -21.1%) and Washington D.C. (4,320, -23.1%), and no service from Orlando (-4,170 seats) compared to March 2022. Offsetting these reductions, was increased service from Atlanta (16,656, +107.2%), Dallas (34,068, +3.2%), Houston (10,556, +23.4%) and New York JFK (14,342, +66.4%). Additionally, there were scheduled seats from Detroit (+9,831 seats) in March 2023 which were not in service in March 2022.

Scheduled seats in March 2023 increased 11.7 percent compared to March 2019. There was reduced service from Chicago (15,597 seats, -41.5%), Dallas (34,068, -10.2%), Houston (10,556, -6.5%), Minneapolis (6,666, -26.6%) and Washington D.C. (4,320, -15.9%) compared to March 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Atlanta (16,656, +83.4%), New York JFK (14,342, +66.4%) and Newark (8,108, +9.0%). There were also scheduled seats from Austin (+3,892 seats), Boston (+4,726 seats) and Detroit (+9,831 seats) in March 2023, while these routes were not in service in March 2019.

Japan: In March 2023, there were 297 scheduled flights with 76,473 seats from Japan. Air capacity was much greater compared to March 2022 (82 flights, +262.2% with 17,231 seats, +343.8%), but remained below March 2019 (694 flights, -57.2% with 173,638 seats, -56.0%).

The number of scheduled air seats quadrupled (+343.8%) compared to March 2022. There was increased service from Osaka (10,251, +637.5%), Haneda (30,901, +539.6%) and Narita (32,495, +195.1%) to Honolulu. There were also scheduled seats from Nagoya to Honolulu (+1,433 seats) in March 2023 which were not in service in March 2022. Additionally, there were seven direct flights with 1,393 seats from Narita to Kona in March 2023 which were not operating in March 2022.

The number of scheduled seats (-56.0%) in March 2023 was less than half the volume of March 2019. There was reduced service from Nagoya (1,433, -88.4%), Osaka (10,251, -77.9%) and Narita (32,495, -56.7%) to Honolulu, and there was no service from Fukuoka (-4,972 seats) and Sapporo (-3,892 seats) to Honolulu compared to March 2019. In March 2023, direct service to Kona (7 flights with 1,393 seats from Narita) was limited in comparison to March 2019 (45 flights, -84.4% with 10,061 seats, -86.2% from Haneda and Narita).

Canada: There were 368 scheduled flights with 68,685 seats from Canada in March 2023, compared to 350 flights (+5.1%), with 77,439 (-11.3%) in March 2022, and 397 flights (-7.3%) with 73,668 seats (-6.8%) in March 2019.

Scheduled seats dropped 11.3 percent compared to March 2022. Increased service from Edmonton (1,566, +125.0%) was entirely offset by reduced service from Calgary (13,475, -25.2%), Toronto (3,874, -38.1%) and Vancouver (49,770, -5.1%).

Scheduled seats declined 6.8 percent compared to March 2019. There was increased service from Calgary (13,475, +3.7%) and Toronto (3,874, +106.9%) which was entirely offset by reduced service from Edmonton (1,566, -33.6%) and Vancouver (49,770, -11.8%).

Oceania:

Australia: In March 2023, there were 62 scheduled flights with 18,680 seats with service from Melbourne and Sydney, compared to 40 flights (+55.0%), with 12,260 seats (+52.4%) with service from Melbourne and Sydney in March 2022. Seat capacity remained below March 2019 level (86 scheduled flights, -27.9%, with 26,820 seats, -30.4%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In March 2023, there were 62 scheduled flights with 18,680 seats with service from Melbourne and Sydney, compared to 40 flights (+55.0%), with 12,260 seats (+52.4%) with service from Melbourne and Sydney in March 2022. Seat capacity remained below March 2019 level (86 scheduled flights, -27.9%, with 26,820 seats, -30.4%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 25 scheduled flights with 7,157 seats from Auckland in March 2023. Service from Auckland to Hawaii was suspended in March 2022. In March 2019, there were 34 flights (-26.5%) with 9,962 seats (-28.2%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early March 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,202 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in March 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early March 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,202 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in March 2019. Korea: There were 75 scheduled flights with 24,163 seats from Seoul in March 2023, compared to 29 flights (+158.6%) with 7,282 seats (+231.8%) in March 2022, and 77 flights (-2.6%) with 24,245 seats (-0.3%) in March 2019.

There were 75 scheduled flights with 24,163 seats from Seoul in March 2023, compared to 29 flights (+158.6%) with 7,282 seats (+231.8%) in March 2022, and 77 flights (-2.6%) with 24,245 seats (-0.3%) in March 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in March 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2023 and in March 2022. In March 2019 there were 32 flights (-3.1%) with 11,648 seats (-6.9%).

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in March 2023 and in March 2022. In March 2019 there were 32 flights (-3.1%) with 11,648 seats (-6.9%). Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in March 2023, compared to 10 flights (+120.0%) with 3,090 seats (+120.0%) in March 2022, and 23 flights (-4.3%) with 6,164 seats (+10.3%) in March 2019

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in March 2023, compared to 10 flights (+120.0%) with 3,090 seats (+120.0%) in March 2022, and 23 flights (-4.3%) with 6,164 seats (+10.3%) in March 2019 Samoa: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats in March 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in March 2022. There were five flights (0.0%) with 826 seats (+2.9%) in March 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats in March 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in March 2022. There were five flights (0.0%) with 826 seats (+2.9%) in March 2019. Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in March 2023 and in March 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in March 2019.

There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in March 2023 and in March 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in March 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in March 2023. There were four scheduled flights with 664 seats in March 2022, and 18 flights with 2,988 seats in March 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in March 2023. There were four scheduled flights with 664 seats in March 2022, and 18 flights with 2,988 seats in March 2019. Fiji : There were eight scheduled flights with 1,360 seats in March 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in March 2022. There were five flights (+60.0%) with 826 seats (+64.6%) in March 2019.

: There were eight scheduled flights with 1,360 seats in March 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in March 2022. There were five flights (+60.0%) with 826 seats (+64.6%) in March 2019. American Samoa: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in March 2023, compared to one flight (+800.0%) with 278 seats (+800.0%) in March 2022, and eight flights (+12.5%) with 2,224 seats (+12.5%) in March 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in March 2023, compared to one flight (+800.0%) with 278 seats (+800.0%) in March 2022, and eight flights (+12.5%) with 2,224 seats (+12.5%) in March 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in March 2023, as well as in March 2022. There were five flights (-20.0%) with 1,390 seats (-20.0%) in March 2019.

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 15,288 trans-Pacific flights with 3,384,098 seats, compared to 15,000 flights (+1.9%) with 3,137,184 seats (+7.9%) in the first quarter of 2022, and 15,214 flights (+0.5%) with 3,337,280 seats (+1.4%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In March 2023, 8,561 visitors came to the islands aboard three out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,826 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America.

In March 2022, 3,216 visitors (+166.2%) came aboard two out-of-state cruise ships. The Pride of America continued to suspend interisland cruises in March 2022.

In March 2019, 11,824 visitors (-27.6%) arrived on six out-of-state cruise ships (-50.0%); and another 11,937 visitors (-17.7%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first quarter of 2023, 45,320 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 20 out-of-state cruise ships and 28,351 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America. In the first quarter of 2022, 17,176 visitors entered the state via 13 out-of-state cruise ships. In the first quarter of 2019, 40,172 visitors came to Hawaii aboard 21 out-of-state cruise ships and 30,341 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director Chris J. Sadayasu:

The tourism industry was busy in March 2023 with over 900,000 visitors, the second-highest monthly figure in the last three years. While U.S. visitor arrivals remained high, visitation from international markets was the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at 182,478 arrivals and represented a 62.4 percent recovery from the same month in 2019. Arrivals from Japan and Canada in March were at the highest volumes since the beginning of the pandemic.

Japanese visitor arrivals recovered about 30 percent in March, and it is expected that the Japanese market will recover to 50 percent by the end of this year.

The tourism statistics for March 2023 were consistent with the other public Hawaii data released earlier this month: job counts in the hospitality sector increased by 11 percent, the hotel occupancy rate increased by 1.7 percentage points, and the transient accommodations tax increased 17.1 percent this March as compared with the same month in 2022.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the March 2023 tables here.

Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 587-9006

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

MARCH 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2022P % change 2023P YTD 2022P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,837.2 1,525.7 20.4 5,369.6 4,233.6 26.8 Total by air 1,833.6 1,524.6 20.3 5,350.0 4,228.0 26.5 U.S. Total 1,415.8 1,312.4 7.9 4,102.9 3,712.7 10.5 U.S. West 838.5 805.5 4.1 2,382.7 2,239.3 6.4 U.S. East 577.3 507.0 13.9 1,720.3 1,473.4 16.8 Japan 61.3 11.8 419.0 163.2 31.5 418.2 Canada 162.4 116.1 39.9 464.1 264.3 75.6 All Others 194.0 84.3 130.2 619.8 219.5 182.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.6 1.1 216.8 19.6 5.6 249.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,831,610 7,032,569 11.4 22,714,914 19,208,877 18.3 Total by air 7,790,729.6 7,017,617.5 11.0 22,501,422.7 19,131,095.6 17.6 U.S. Total 6,054,371.2 5,885,705.5 2.9 17,362,781.9 16,349,229.8 6.2 U.S. West 3,810,700.5 3,748,508.7 1.7 10,674,173.9 10,150,926.6 5.2 U.S. East 2,243,670.7 2,137,196.8 5.0 6,688,608.0 6,198,303.1 7.9 Japan 264,418.6 52,651.7 402.2 694,241.0 146,351.7 374.4 Canada 761,108.9 671,463.8 13.4 2,159,827.5 1,502,382.6 43.8 All Others 710,830.9 407,796.6 74.3 2,284,572.2 1,133,131.5 101.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 40,880.5 14,951.5 173.4 213,491.5 77,781.1 174.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 900,800 788,931 14.2 2,446,331 1,993,761 22.7 Total by air 892,239 785,715 13.6 2,401,012 1,976,585 21.5 U.S. Total 709,761 686,038 3.5 1,888,463 1,760,017 7.3 U.S. West 464,295 452,752 2.5 1,226,548 1,156,009 6.1 U.S. East 245,466 233,286 5.2 661,915 604,008 9.6 Japan 40,039 4,038 891.6 98,994 9,068 991.6 Canada 64,377 54,475 18.2 175,738 107,072 64.1 All Others 78,062 41,164 89.6 237,816 100,427 136.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,561 3,216 166.2 45,320 17,176 163.9 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 252,633 226,857 11.4 252,388 213,432 18.3 Total by air 251,314 226,375 11.0 250,016 212,568 17.6 U.S. Total 195,302 189,861 2.9 192,920 181,658 6.2 U.S. West 122,926 120,920 1.7 118,602 112,788 5.2 U.S. East 72,376 68,942 5.0 74,318 68,870 7.9 Japan 8,530 1,698 402.2 7,714 1,626 374.4 Canada 24,552 21,660 13.4 23,998 16,693 43.8 All Others 22,930 13,155 74.3 25,384 12,590 101.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,319 482 173.4 2,372 864 174.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.69 8.91 -2.5 9.29 9.63 -3.6 Total by air 8.73 8.93 -2.2 9.37 9.68 -3.2 U.S. Total 8.53 8.58 -0.6 9.19 9.29 -1.0 U.S. West 8.21 8.28 -0.9 8.70 8.78 -0.9 U.S. East 9.14 9.16 -0.2 10.10 10.26 -1.5 Japan 6.60 13.04 -49.4 7.01 16.14 -56.5 Canada 11.82 12.33 -4.1 12.29 14.03 -12.4 All Others 9.11 9.91 -8.1 9.61 11.28 -14.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.78 4.65 2.7 4.71 4.53 4.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 234.6 217.0 8.1 236.4 220.4 7.3 Total by air 235.4 217.3 8.3 237.8 221.0 7.6 U.S. Total 233.9 223.0 4.9 236.3 227.1 4.1 U.S. West 220.0 214.9 2.4 223.2 220.6 1.2 U.S. East 257.3 237.2 8.5 257.2 237.7 8.2 Japan 231.9 224.4 3.4 235.1 215.2 9.2 Canada 213.4 172.9 23.4 214.9 175.9 22.1 All Others 272.9 206.7 32.0 271.3 193.7 40.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 87.9 75.8 15.9 91.9 72.2 27.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,039.5 1,933.9 5.5 2,195.0 2,123.4 3.4 Total by air 2,055.0 1,940.4 5.9 2,228.2 2,139.0 4.2 U.S. Total 1,994.8 1,913.0 4.3 2,172.6 2,109.5 3.0 U.S. West 1,806.0 1,779.0 1.5 1,942.6 1,937.1 0.3 U.S. East 2,351.9 2,173.1 8.2 2,598.9 2,439.4 6.5 Japan 1,531.7 2,926.4 -47.7 1,648.4 3,472.4 -52.5 Canada 2,523.1 2,131.6 18.4 2,640.7 2,468.5 7.0 All Others 2,484.9 2,047.3 21.4 2,606.4 2,185.2 19.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 419.5 352.6 19.0 432.8 326.8 32.4

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,837.2 1,488.9 23.4 5,369.6 4,494.0 19.5 Total by air 1,833.6 1,484.9 23.5 5,350.0 4,481.1 19.4 U.S. Total 1,415.8 982.6 44.1 4,102.9 2,873.4 42.8 U.S. West 838.5 578.1 45.1 2,382.7 1,634.4 45.8 U.S. East 577.3 404.5 42.7 1,720.3 1,239.0 38.8 Japan 61.3 185.2 -66.9 163.2 524.1 -68.9 Canada 162.4 139.8 16.2 464.1 458.3 1.3 All Others 194.0 177.4 9.4 619.8 625.3 -0.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.6 4.0 -11.2 19.6 12.9 51.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,831,610 7,766,370 0.8 22,714,914 22,804,420 -0.4 Total by air 7,790,730 7,716,825 1.0 22,501,423 22,636,773 -0.6 U.S. Total 6,054,371 5,303,252 14.2 17,362,782 15,026,373 15.5 U.S. West 3,810,701 3,293,738 15.7 10,674,174 9,098,812 17.3 U.S. East 2,243,671 2,009,515 11.7 6,688,608 5,927,561 12.8 Japan 264,419 778,887 -66.1 694,241 2,185,655 -68.2 Canada 761,109 886,726 -14.2 2,159,828 2,710,297 -20.3 All Others 710,831 747,959 -5.0 2,284,572 2,714,448 -15.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 40,881 49,545 -17.5 213,492 167,647 27.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 900,800 928,849 -3.0 2,446,331 2,527,277 -3.2 Total by air 892,239 917,026 -2.7 2,401,012 2,487,105 -3.5 U.S. Total 709,761 624,697 13.6 1,888,463 1,616,616 16.8 U.S. West 464,295 399,049 16.4 1,226,548 1,028,938 19.2 U.S. East 245,466 225,648 8.8 661,915 587,678 12.6 Japan 40,039 133,858 -70.1 98,994 374,929 -73.6 Canada 64,377 76,913 -16.3 175,738 213,190 -17.6 All Others 78,062 81,558 -4.3 237,816 282,370 -15.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,561 11,824 -27.6 45,320 40,172 12.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 252,633 250,528 0.8 252,388 253,382 -0.4 Total by air 251,314 248,930 1.0 250,016 251,520 -0.6 U.S. Total 195,302 171,073 14.2 192,920 166,960 15.5 U.S. West 122,926 106,250 15.7 118,602 101,098 17.3 U.S. East 72,376 64,823 11.7 74,318 65,862 12.8 Japan 8,530 25,125 -66.1 7,714 24,285 -68.2 Canada 24,552 28,604 -14.2 23,998 30,114 -20.3 All Others 22,930 24,128 -5.0 25,384 30,161 -15.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,319 1,598 -17.5 2,372 1,863 27.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.69 8.36 4.0 9.29 9.02 2.9 Total by air 8.73 8.42 3.8 9.37 9.10 3.0 U.S. Total 8.53 8.49 0.5 9.19 9.29 -1.1 U.S. West 8.21 8.25 -0.6 8.70 8.84 -1.6 U.S. East 9.14 8.91 2.6 10.10 10.09 0.2 Japan 6.60 5.82 13.5 7.01 5.83 20.3 Canada 11.82 11.53 2.5 12.29 12.71 -3.3 All Others 9.11 9.17 -0.7 9.61 9.61 -0.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.78 4.19 14.0 4.71 4.17 12.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 234.6 191.7 22.4 236.4 197.1 20.0 Total by air 235.4 192.4 22.3 237.8 198.0 20.1 U.S. Total 233.9 185.3 26.2 236.3 191.2 23.6 U.S. West 220.0 175.5 25.4 223.2 179.6 24.3 U.S. East 257.3 201.3 27.8 257.2 209.0 23.1 Japan 231.9 237.8 -2.5 235.1 239.8 -2.0 Canada 213.4 157.7 35.4 214.9 169.1 27.1 All Others 272.9 237.1 15.1 271.3 230.4 17.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 87.9 81.6 7.6 91.9 77.0 19.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,039.5 1,603.0 27.2 2,195.0 1,778.2 23.4 Total by air 2,055.0 1,619.3 26.9 2,228.2 1,801.7 23.7 U.S. Total 1,994.8 1,572.9 26.8 2,172.6 1,777.4 22.2 U.S. West 1,806.0 1,448.6 24.7 1,942.6 1,588.5 22.3 U.S. East 2,351.9 1,792.6 31.2 2,598.9 2,108.2 23.3 Japan 1,531.7 1,383.6 10.7 1,648.4 1,397.8 17.9 Canada 2,523.1 1,817.6 38.8 2,640.7 2,149.6 22.8 All Others 2,484.9 2,174.5 14.3 2,606.4 2,214.6 17.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 419.5 342.0 22.7 432.8 321.5 34.6

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2022P % change 2023P YTD 2022P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,837.2 1,525.7 20.4 5,369.6 4,233.6 26.8 Total by air 1,833.6 1,524.6 20.3 5,350.0 4,228.0 26.5 Oahu 731.4 672.8 8.7 2,109.1 1,779.6 18.5 Maui 619.9 458.8 35.1 1,785.2 1,286.0 38.8 Molokai 5.8 3.8 51.0 13.0 9.1 42.3 Lanai 15.1 12.0 25.9 38.6 30.9 25.1 Kauai 222.5 159.9 39.1 660.9 470.3 40.5 Hawaii Island 236.9 217.3 9.1 741.1 652.0 13.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.6 1.1 216.8 19.6 5.6 249.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,831,610 7,032,569 11.4 22,714,914 19,208,877 18.3 Total by air 7,790,730 7,017,618 11.0 22,501,423 19,131,096 17.6 Oahu 3,429,420 2,977,538 15.2 9,873,470 7,717,947 27.9 Maui 2,173,438 1,982,393 9.6 6,135,391 5,486,547 11.8 Molokai 25,775 20,865 23.5 83,147 68,885 20.7 Lanai 27,269 22,172 23.0 71,621 66,453 7.8 Kauai 899,107 845,161 6.4 2,578,888 2,363,408 9.1 Hawaii Island 1,235,721 1,169,489 5.7 3,758,906 3,427,855 9.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 40,881 14,952 173.4 213,492 77,781 174.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 900,800 788,931 14.2 2,446,331 1,993,761 22.7 Total by air 892,239 785,715 13.6 2,401,012 1,976,585 21.5 Oahu 487,393 404,274 20.6 1,335,130 990,208 34.8 Maui 276,485 239,538 15.4 725,969 616,048 17.8 Molokai 4,401 3,367 30.7 11,990 9,493 26.3 Lanai 6,426 5,340 20.3 16,954 14,028 20.9 Kauai 122,585 106,544 15.1 330,090 279,801 18.0 Hawaii Island 161,172 141,854 13.6 446,993 375,031 19.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,561 3,216 166.2 45,320 17,176 163.9 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 252,633 226,857 11.4 252,388 213,432 18.3 Total by air 251,314 226,375 11.0 250,016 212,568 17.6 Oahu 110,626 96,050 15.2 109,705 85,755 27.9 Maui 70,111 63,948 9.6 68,171 60,962 11.8 Molokai 831 673 23.5 924 765 20.7 Lanai 880 715 23.0 796 738 7.8 Kauai 29,003 27,263 6.4 28,654 26,260 9.1 Hawaii Island 39,862 37,725 5.7 41,766 38,087 9.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,319 482 173.4 2,372 864 174.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.69 8.91 -2.5 9.29 9.63 -3.6 Total by air 8.73 8.93 -2.2 9.37 9.68 -3.2 Oahu 7.04 7.37 -4.5 7.40 7.79 -5.1 Maui 7.86 8.28 -5.0 8.45 8.91 -5.1 Molokai 5.86 6.20 -5.5 6.93 7.26 -4.4 Lanai 4.24 4.15 2.2 4.22 4.74 -10.8 Kauai 7.33 7.93 -7.5 7.81 8.45 -7.5 Hawaii Island 7.67 8.24 -7.0 8.41 9.14 -8.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.78 4.65 2.7 4.71 4.53 4.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 234.6 217.0 8.1 236.4 220.4 7.3 Total by air 235.4 217.3 8.3 237.8 221.0 7.6 Oahu 213.3 226.0 -5.6 213.6 230.6 -7.4 Maui 285.2 231.4 23.2 291.0 234.4 24.1 Molokai 223.2 182.6 22.2 156.5 132.7 17.9 Lanai 554.4 541.5 2.4 539.5 464.6 16.1 Kauai 247.4 189.2 30.8 256.3 199.0 28.8 Hawaii Island 191.7 185.8 3.2 197.2 190.2 3.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 87.9 75.8 15.9 91.9 72.2 27.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,039.5 1,933.9 5.5 2,195.0 2,123.4 3.4 Total by air 2,055.0 1,940.4 5.9 2,228.2 2,139.0 4.2 Oahu 1,500.6 1,664.3 -9.8 1,579.7 1,797.2 -12.1 Maui 2,242.0 1,915.4 17.1 2,459.0 2,087.6 17.8 Molokai 1,306.8 1,131.2 15.5 1,085.3 963.3 12.7 Lanai 2,352.7 2,248.1 4.7 2,279.1 2,201.1 3.5 Kauai 1,814.9 1,500.9 20.9 2,002.2 1,680.9 19.1 Hawaii Island 1,470.0 1,531.5 -4.0 1,658.0 1,738.5 -4.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 419.5 352.6 19.0 432.8 326.8 32.4

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MARCH 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,837.2 1,488.9 23.4 5,369.6 4,494.0 19.5 Total by air 1,833.6 1,484.9 23.5 5,350.0 4,481.1 19.4 Oahu 731.4 672.9 8.7 2,109.1 1,982.1 6.4 Maui 619.9 443.3 39.8 1,785.2 1,330.7 34.1 Molokai 5.8 3.7 56.1 13.0 9.8 32.8 Lanai 15.1 11.7 29.2 38.6 30.1 28.2 Kauai 222.5 152.6 45.8 660.9 481.9 37.1 Hawaii Island 236.9 200.7 18.0 741.1 646.4 14.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.6 4.0 -11.2 19.6 12.9 51.9 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,831,610 7,766,370 0.8 22,714,914 22,804,420 -0.4 Total by air 7,790,730 7,716,825 1.0 22,501,423 22,636,773 -0.6 Oahu 3,429,420 3,462,580 -1.0 9,873,470 10,137,690 -2.6 Maui 2,173,438 2,149,826 1.1 6,135,391 6,192,425 -0.9 Molokai 25,775 22,674 13.7 83,147 86,957 -4.4 Lanai 27,269 24,464 11.5 71,621 67,779 5.7 Kauai 899,107 894,171 0.6 2,578,888 2,609,089 -1.2 Hawaii Island 1,235,721 1,163,110 6.2 3,758,906 3,542,833 6.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 40,881 49,545 -17.5 213,492 167,647 27.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 900,800 928,849 -3.0 2,446,331 2,527,277 -3.2 Total by air 892,239 917,026 -2.7 2,401,012 2,487,105 -3.5 Oahu 487,393 523,904 -7.0 1,335,130 1,467,031 -9.0 Maui 276,485 271,934 1.7 725,969 726,959 -0.1 Molokai 4,401 4,948 -11.1 11,990 16,057 -25.3 Lanai 6,426 8,964 -28.3 16,954 21,597 -21.5 Kauai 122,585 122,876 -0.2 330,090 333,462 -1.0 Hawaii Island 161,172 161,087 0.1 446,993 446,877 0.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,561 11,824 -27.6 45,320 40,172 12.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 252,633 250,528 0.8 252,388 253,382 -0.4 Total by air 251,314 248,930 1.0 250,016 251,520 -0.6 Oahu 110,626 111,696 -1.0 109,705 112,641 -2.6 Maui 70,111 69,349 1.1 68,171 68,805 -0.9 Molokai 831 731 13.7 924 966 -4.4 Lanai 880 789 11.5 796 753 5.7 Kauai 29,003 28,844 0.6 28,654 28,990 -1.2 Hawaii Island 39,862 37,520 6.2 41,766 39,365 6.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,319 1,598 -17.5 2,372 1,863 27.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.69 8.36 4.0 9.29 9.02 2.9 Total by air 8.73 8.42 3.8 9.37 9.10 3.0 Oahu 7.04 6.61 6.5 7.40 6.91 7.0 Maui 7.86 7.91 -0.6 8.45 8.52 -0.8 Molokai 5.86 4.58 27.8 6.93 5.42 28.1 Lanai 4.24 2.73 55.5 4.22 3.14 34.6 Kauai 7.33 7.28 0.8 7.81 7.82 -0.1 Hawaii Island 7.67 7.22 6.2 8.41 7.93 6.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.78 4.19 14.0 4.71 4.17 12.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 234.6 191.7 22.4 236.4 197.1 20.0 Total by air 235.4 192.4 22.3 237.8 198.0 20.1 Oahu 213.3 194.3 9.7 213.6 195.5 9.3 Maui 285.2 206.2 38.3 291.0 214.9 35.4 Molokai 223.2 162.5 37.3 156.5 112.6 38.9 Lanai 554.4 478.3 15.9 539.5 444.7 21.3 Kauai 247.4 170.6 45.0 256.3 184.7 38.7 Hawaii Island 191.7 172.6 11.1 197.2 182.5 8.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 87.9 81.6 7.6 91.9 77.0 19.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,039.5 1,603.0 27.2 2,195.0 1,778.2 23.4 Total by air 2,055.0 1,619.3 26.9 2,228.2 1,801.7 23.7 Oahu 1,500.6 1,284.5 16.8 1,579.7 1,351.1 16.9 Maui 2,242.0 1,630.1 37.5 2,459.0 1,830.5 34.3 Molokai 1,306.8 744.4 75.5 1,085.3 610.0 77.9 Lanai 2,352.7 1,305.2 80.3 2,279.1 1,395.6 63.3 Kauai 1,814.9 1,241.7 46.2 2,002.2 1,445.2 38.5 Hawaii Island 1,470.0 1,246.2 18.0 1,658.0 1,446.5 14.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 419.5 342.0 22.7 432.8 321.5 34.6

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism