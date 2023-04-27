Abstract Expressionism Style Paintings for Sale at Munich Arthouse – Pop-Up Store Launched
Contemporary Artist Anja Stemmer and 2 of her Abstract Expressionism Style Paintings in her Studio in Munich
Abstract expressionism aesthetic paintings of contemporary informal artist Anja Stemmer in her studio
Abstract expressionism aesthetic paintings by German contemporary artist Anja Stemmer will be on show during Munich Arthouse. Exhibition open from 29.4.-1.5.'23MüNCHEN, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anja Stemmer's abstract expressionist aesthetic paintings will be displayed during Munich Arthouse. This pop-up art show takes place in the city center of Munich, at the Isartor, in the former office center Freddies at Thomas Wimmer Ring 1. Munich's largest pop-up art store features art for sale by contemporary artists and brings together 60 local exhibitors, who will be showcasing and offering their paintings and sculptures for one weekend - from April 29th until May1st 2023. All paintings are for sale and can be purchased directly from the artist. The artist will be present during the opening hours, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Abstract expressionism aesthetic appeals to many collectors and art lovers. The European pendant to abstract expressionism is called informal art. Both, abstract expressionism and informal painting are art movements that have been around since the post-war era. Nevertheless they are still trending and abstract expressionistic artworks for home and office walls can be full of surprising new twists: The contemporary abstract artist Anja Stemmer for instance offers so called phygital art – some of her abstract expressionism style paintings have been combined with an additional digital layer. The visitor can access this digital animation of the informal abstract artwork through an app which plays an animation while the visitor views the artwork on the screen of his or her mobile phone.
“I have never become bored of painting in the abstract expressionism style” says renowned German artist Anja Stemmer. “Nevertheless my phygital art makes people smile. They love the little additional hint at what associations I might have had while creating the abstract expressionism aesthetic artwork”.
Please find here the online art catalogue of Anja Stemmer to learn more about her optimistic, energizing nature of the abstract expressionist art paintings for home and office.
The art exhibition of Anja Stemmer at Munich Arthouse features two series of her contemporary informal paintings: “Tachism Reloaded” with abstract expressionist artworks for young collectors created in a process oriented way which is typical for Tachism, a subtype of the European informal art movement. And “Painting the Unseen”, another series of abstract expressionist style wall art for home and office where the focus of the artist is cast on examining the wind and the intangible, floating and flowing phenomena in the world that surrounds us.
The contemporary German abstract paintress will present one of a kind abstract expressionism style wall art on canvas and informal painting art on paper. An online shop for fine art prints is currently in preparation and is going to be announced subsequent to the pop-up gallery exhibition in May. Make sure to check her website right now and subscribe to the studio Updates so as not to miss out any important information about the upcoming launch of the online fine art print shop.
Abstract Expressionism Aesthectic Paintings: Informal Artwork "Solar Wind" by Anja Stemmer